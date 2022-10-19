There is a fable to be written about a group of sailors who learn that their boat is taking on water. The crew splits into factions, each insisting on understanding why the boat is sinking: one blames cracks in the hull, another blames broken bilge pumps. Instead of fixing the problem, their time is spent arguing about it. Eventually they swim out there, the sharks circling, arguing over who’s right.
Why you should never pop a pimple: Australian woman shares her chin spot horror story
An Australian woman has learned the hard way why you should never do a DIY pimple extraction after contracting a nasty infection.
Tyla Brimblecombe has shared how her chin swelled up so much she said she looked like ‘Buzz Lightyear’ after squeezing a year-and-a-half-old spot.
In a viral video posted to TikTok, the social media strategist said a doctor told her the mysterious spot was not a cyst, but squeezing it may have caused an infection that she needed to take antibiotics for. heal.
Tyla Brimblecombe (pictured), has warned millions why you should never squeeze pimples after a spot on her face became infected
She said she had a small spot on her chin for a year and a half that got badly infected and swollen after trying to squeeze it several times.
“If you ever have a pimple and you’re not sure if it’s a pimple and you really want to pop it, my advice is don’t do it,” Tyla warned in the clip. .
She said she had spent the last 24 hours in ‘excruciating pain’ after trying to extract what she thought was a pimple that appeared on her chin around 18 months ago.
“I started noticing a little pimple that was on my chin, it never really had a head, kind of something a little deeper into my skin and I was always like ‘oh it’s ok go away’ or ‘I’m going to pop it when it’s ready,’” she explained.
“He never got ready, he just stayed the way he was and to be honest, I just ignored him.”
Tyla then revealed her chin in the video which had a small but nasty injury, had “doubled in size”, and was red and “solid as a rock”.
Tyla added around the time she noticed the ‘pimple’ she had from the chin fillers and the spot appeared to be in the same place the needle would have entered.
“I came in two nights ago, I decided, I’m gonna squeeze this bad boy a little bit, I went in with the knuckles really hard,” she said.
“The next morning when I woke up, the little dot, instead of being a white head, was quite yellow, so I was like ‘oh my God, that’s infected’.”
Later that night, Tyla tried to squeeze the spot even more, so she ended up with a big bruise and swelling.
After numerous requests from viewers asking for updates, Tyla said in a follow-up video that she had been to the doctor and the place was improving after being put on antibiotics.
“And at this point, I’m embracing it, it gives Buzz Lightyear — inchinity and beyond — but it just got worse and worse, more and more bloated,” she joked.
Her boyfriend also had a “good crack” pressing the spot with cotton swabs.
Her video racked up over 2.2 million views, shocking hundreds of people in the comments, while others said a similar thing happened to them.
“No, but my daughter, THIS HAPPENED TO ME and I ended up with an abscess on my face and I became septic,” said one woman.
“You have to go to the doctor!” Might be infected/cyst, please don’t touch it again,” advised a second.
Days later Tyla’s chin was back to ‘normal’ and she said ‘nothing happened’
“What happened to me turned out to be an abscess due to MRSA, aka Staphylococcus aureus. I would be tested for sure,” wrote a third.
“I asked if it was a cyst, he said no and it went down a lot today,” she said, pointing to her chin which still had an injury but was much less swollen.
“I think it was just me attacking what didn’t need to be attacked, making it worse, and then obviously it really swelled up and got worse putting my own spin on it.”
A few days later Tyla’s chin was back to normal and she said “nothing happened”.
Dos and Don’ts: How to Treat Deep, Painful Pimples
DO wash your skin before treating it. Use a mild, fragrance-free cleanser and be gentle on your skin while washing.
DON’T burst, squeeze or pick the defect. This can make acne more visible and increase your risk of infection, discoloration, and scarring.
DO apply ice to reduce pain and swelling. As soon as you notice the stain, wrap an ice cube in a paper towel and apply it to the area for five to 10 minutes. Repeat this two more times, with 10-minute breaks between icing.
DON’T apply toothpaste to the area. Toothpaste contains several ingredients that can clog pores and irritate skin, such as hydrogen peroxide, baking soda, alcohol, and menthol.
DO apply a warm compress once a whitehead begins to form. To make a warm compress, soak a clean washcloth in warm water; make sure the water is not too hot to avoid burning your skin. Then, apply the warm compress to the pimple for 10-15 minutes. Do this three to four times a day until the pimple releases pus and heals.
DON’T apply homemade treatments found online. There are plenty of tips online promoting “natural” acne remedies, but just because something is natural doesn’t mean it’s good for your skin. Even if a natural ingredient is good for your skin, it could be combined with another ingredient that could be harmful.
DO see a board-certified dermatologist to help treat the pimple and prevent future breakouts. If you need an urgent solution, a dermatologist can provide you with a cortisone injection, which can help the pimple disappear within hours to days instead of days to weeks. Your dermatologist may also recommend treatments to help prevent future breakouts, such as a retinoid or antibiotics.
Source: aad.org
Americans agree that democracy is in danger. They vehemently disagree on why.
The same goes for American democracy – although, thankfully, the ship remains afloat for now.
Sign up for How To Read This Chart, a weekly data bulletin from Philip Bump
It has been clear for some time that Americans view the country’s political system as under threat. A poll published this week by the New York Times and Siena College confirms this point: 7 out of 10 Americans think so. In fact, there is an unusual bipartisanship on the issue: 7 out of 10 Democrats, Republicans and independents all share this conclusion.
Of course, it’s easy to tell when the boat is taking on water; you just need to check the moisture content of your shoes. What is more difficult is to determine why and if the problem can be solved effectively. And there, our expected partisan divide reappears.
Pollsters asked respondents to summarize the threat in one or two words. Answers varied, but the most popular answers included government (including things like corruption and politicians in general), Republicans (including Donald Trump), Democrats (including President Biden) and societal divisions or political (including polarization). It is ironic that one in 12 respondents indicate political divisions, of course, since these divisions are immediately displayed in the other responses.
A quarter of Democrats, for example, identified Trump or the GOP. A quarter of Republicans identified Biden or the Democrats. The most common response from independents was the government and politicians in general.
Then the pollsters asked about specific issues: For example, is the mainstream media a threat to American democracy? If so, was this threat major or minor?
It turns out that 84% of respondents said yes, mainstream media is a threat to democracy, including 6 in 10 who said it is a major threat. It was the highest percentage of any of the 10 options presented by pollsters – in part because it was one of the few options for which there was bipartisan support.
In general, there were big differences in what supporters saw as a threat to democracy. Republicans were more likely to nominate voting systems (mail-in ballot or voting machines), and Democrats were more likely to nominate institutions such as the Supreme Court or the Electoral College.
If we rank the options by the percentage of respondents who said it was a major threat to democracy, this pattern is more striking. Among the Democrats, it’s Trump at 84%. About 4 in 5 Republicans said the media and Biden were major threats to democracy.
It is impossible here not to point out how some of the answers work hand in hand. Mainstream media, for example, have assiduously emphasized that mail-in voting is safe and unaffected by significant instances of fraud — running counter to Trump’s presentations on the 2020 presidential contest. The argument is perhaps mail-in voting slows down the vote count, leaving the system open to challenges from bad-faith actors like Trump who want to cast doubt on the legality of those ballots. But that seems unlikely. It seems more likely that the media’s insistence on the reality of what happened in 2020 contradicts what Republicans want to believe, which then increases media skepticism. (In the Times-Siena poll, 6 in 10 Republicans identified Trump as the “rightful winner” in 2020.*)
All the reasons put forward to explain the sinking of the boat are not in fact possible causes.
Either way, it helps explain why the fight against the threat to democracy does not translate into political energy. Yes, most people believe the country is in danger, but there is so little agreement on the cause that there is no way to actually solve the problem. If half the country thinks we need to end mail-in voting and vote Republican, and the other half thinks we need to overhaul the Supreme Court and elect Democrats, there is no agreed-upon solution possible for the agreed problem.
So our best hope is that the boat doesn’t sink at all. Other? Here are the hammerhead sharks.
*Another 6 out of 10 who had heard of the movie “2000 Mules” found it believable.
Anne Hathaway reflects on the ‘hate’ she endured after winning her Oscar
Anne Hathaway chooses to view the unsettling period following her Oscar win nearly a decade ago as an “opportunity” to learn.
Hathaway, who won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in 2012’s ‘Les Miserables,’ spoke Monday night at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event about the hate she endured online and in the media before and, in particular, after his victory.
“Ten years ago, I had the opportunity to look at hate language from a new perspective,” Hathaway said, according to a transcript posted by the magazine’s website. “For context – that was a language I’ve been using with myself since I was 7. And when your self-inflicted pain is suddenly amplified somehow to, say, the full volume of the internet…that’s one thing.”
Hathaway said her experience made her realize “I had no desire to have anything to do with this energy line” and “I wouldn’t create any more art out of this place”.
“I would no longer hold a place for him, I would no longer live in his fear, nor speak his language for any reason. To anyone. Including myself,” she said.
Hathaway won a flood of accolades for her performance that year, including a Golden Globe and a BAFTA and was considered a heavy favorite for the Oscar. With its success, however, came harsh criticism.
“There is a difference between existence and behavior,” Hathaway added. “You can judge the behavior. You can forgive a behavior or not. But you have no right to judge – and especially not to hate – someone for their existence. And if you do, you’re not where it is.
She concluded on a positive note, emphasizing that hate is a learned behavior that can be unlearned and changed.
“The good news about learning hate is that whoever learns it can learn,” she said. “There is a brain there. I hope they give themselves a chance to relearn love.
Earlier in her speech, the ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ actress paid tribute to the night’s other winners, including Sigourney Weaver, Ariana DeBose, Sydney Sweeney, Michelle Yeoh, Issa Rae, Zoe Kravitz and Olivia. Wilde.
“Be happy for women. Period,” Hathaway said. “Be especially happy for high-achieving women. Like, it’s not that hard.
Troops speak out against vaccine mandate
The military attorney who ended the Pentagon’s mandate on the anthrax vaccine in 2004 is now fighting, nearly 20 years later, to end the Pentagon’s mandate on the coronavirus vaccine.
Former Navy Captain Dale Saran now represents more than a thousand service members in two separate cases that he hopes will end the current term, if he is successful again.
At a press conference on Tuesday, Saran said the Pentagon’s mandate is illegal because it involves ordering service members to take a vaccine approved for emergency use authorization (EUA) and not the FDA-cleared vaccine, known as Comirnaty.
By law, under 10 USC 1107a, the Pentagon cannot legally mandate an EUA vaccine. To do so, the Secretary of Defense must request and receive a presidential waiver in order to mandate an EUA vaccine, and the Pentagon declined to clarify whether it has ever requested or received that waiver. Instead, the Pentagon argued that the EUA vaccine and the FDA-approved Comirnaty are “interchangeable,” as Breitbart News previously reported. Saran said:
There is no licensed vaccine. On the day the FDA cleared Comirnaty on August 23, 2021, the same day it pulled it from the market. So if you look at Comirnaty’s start date and end date, you will find that it cannot be sold in the US because it was pulled from the US market the same day it was actually licensed.
He said that despite the unavailability of the FDA-licensed Comirnaty vaccine, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin the following day, August 24, 2021, ordered that all troops be fully vaccinated.
Although at the time Austin claimed he would only mandate an FDA-licensed vaccine, the Pentagon simply said the two vaccines would be considered “interchangeable.” Saran called it “fraud”. He said:
The Undersecretary of Defense for Health Affairs, a woman named Terry Adirim, issued a memo claiming that the unlicensed product, BNT162b2 – Pfizer’s unlicensed EUA product – could be replaced in that it was interchangeable with the licensed product. And that’s been… it’s the fraud that’s at the heart of our business.
Saran is pursuing two different cases, one against the Pentagon on behalf of service members and one against the Department of Homeland Security on behalf of Coast Guard members, who technically belong to DHS but are also subject to the warrant.
“I made a commitment not to leave anyone behind. I’ve been down this road before and my clients have been court-martialed for the first time and sent to jail, some of them have been deported and it left a bit of a bad taste in my mouth,” said said Saran, adding:
And so when that happened, I kind of meditated on it, prayed on it, and it was clear that we had to get involved again, to protect my people, who I can serve [as] a veteran myself,” he said. “We’re not going to stop until we get the right result, which is to say it has to stop because it’s illegal.
This is basically what we harangued people for at the Nuremberg War Crimes Trial – exactly the same charges in fact. There was an experimental smallpox vaccine during Dr. Karl Brandt’s trial. And it was considered a crime punishable by death at the time to force someone to take an experimental medical product or procedure. And we seem to have just dropped that notion by just sticking the “vaccine” label on something.
Saran said he believed the mandate was not about military readiness or force protection.
“It’s all a cover story. It’s done just to break. And so whether it’s intentional or not…it does divide the military into two groups, those who bend the knee and those who don’t, and it’s really hard to get up once you’ve taken it,” he said.
Air Force First Lt. John Bowes, a prominent Air Force Academy graduate and student F-16 pilot, said he had been grounded for a year after submitting a request for religious accommodation. During that time, he co-authored reports to Congress on how the mandate hurts military readiness and hurts the military.
“Expelling more than 80,000 Department of Defense personnel who are still unvaccinated against a vaccine that does not work is a dangerous threat to national security, at a time when our recruitment is already the worst since the Vietnam War” , he said at the press conference, adding:
And if that’s not enough, vaccines just aren’t safe. In the report I helped generate for Congress, we quantified this in terms of the no-joke actual injuries that service members encountered – pilots suffering from pericarditis, a service member having four strokes after receiving the vaccine, heart attacks, so many things these are just absolutely tragic and horrific stories that are heartbreaking to hear.
Navy Commander. Olivia Degenkolb, an active duty naval officer who served for 20 years and was scheduled to serve as a naval attaché in China, but after completing training and a few days into her flight, was placed on ‘operational standby’ because ‘She hadn’t been vaccinated — even though at the time the vaccine wasn’t even compulsory.
“I personally had significant concerns about the carcinogenicity of fertility,” she said at the press conference. “These are valid concerns that Pfizer points out in its product information to the American people.”
“Under Titles 21 and 10, the government cannot legally compel you to take these products – you always have the right to accept or refuse the products,” she said, adding:
I raised these concerns with the military leaders…and since then it has resulted in the loss of my posting in China. The military has cut training opportunities. They refused leave. All my stuff was kept for almost a year. My family had to live with four bags – the four bags we had planned to travel to China with for an entire year.
Army Capt. Grant Smith, a physical therapist, said he hoped his speaking out would not affect his impending promotion to major, but that his concerns he had raised had “fallen into the dark.” deaf ear”. He said:
My convictions are nourished by my scientific training and my conscience. I can lie about what I believe, but then what use is the organization to me, especially as a holistic health and fitness agent? So I think this vaccine is safe and effective for active duty military, generally for our healthy young population. I think it was a disaster for the preparation. And I’ve personally had, you know, just incalculable difficulty trying to communicate that using scientific and moral justification.
Degenkolb said she joined the military to support and defend the Constitution to keep the American people safe.
“It is my job as a naval officer to report violations of the law to military leaders. That’s what I did. That’s what you know, almost 80,000 service members like me have done it and we really hope it gets resolved as soon as possible,” she said.
Bowes said service members were “heartbroken.”
“I personally am and I know thousands of others are too, and we’re not doing this because we want to stick to the man or because we’re a fringe group of rebels or we’re radicals. clerics or right-wing radicals or something like that,” he said.
“We were given and instilled values about upholding and defending the Constitution, values about integrity and excellence, and values about asking questions when something seems wrong and talking about it . … But the bottom line is that service members need superior coverage from the American people and our congressional leaders, and I’m here to ask for it.
Follow Breitbart News’ Kristina Wong on TwitterTruth Social or on Facebook.
There’s a national Adderall shortage and some parents are worried – NBC Chicago
A nationwide shortage of Adderall is making it harder for some parents to help their children manage symptoms of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
Kandi and Lion Fludd had no reason to believe they would have any trouble filling their 8-year-old son’s Adderall prescription when they were out shopping in their hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada two weeks ago. “We had no notice,” Kandi, 44, told TODAY Parents. “When we went to the pharmacy, they told us it was nationwide, they didn’t know when they would get (another shipment) and we had to call our doctor’s office.”
Kandi says it was difficult to contact her son’s doctor, largely due to an influx of calls from other parents who could no longer fill their children’s prescriptions.
“I spoke to a nurse and she told me that she had had three other calls before me with parents who were crying because there was no Adderall at the pharmacy and they did not know not what to do,” Kandi added.
The couple’s son went seven days without his medication before a pharmacist could fill his prescription.
“I called the pharmacy every day. After four days, his teacher walked up to my vehicle as I was picking him up from school and said, ‘I can’t take it anymore, you gotta do something,’” Lion, 45, explained.
“She said he was rolling on the floor, unfocused and getting in the faces of other kids,” Kandi added. “When he’s not on medication… there are no boundaries.”
“Not having access to this medicine for our son affects our lives tremendously,” Lion said.
What is causing the national Adderall shortage?
Dr. Max Wiznitzer, a pediatric neurologist and co-chair of the Professional Advisory Board of CHADD, an ADHD advocacy organization, says Adderall shortages are not uncommon.
“Raw materials for stimulant drugs are regulated and supervised by the government,” Wiznitzer told TODAY Parents. “Pharmaceutical companies have to request certain amounts of raw materials every year and that has to be approved by the DEA. We’ve had other years in the past where as we approach that time of year – late October, November, December — the companies no longer have the raw material and cannot supply the product.”
On Wednesday, October 12, the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed a nationwide shortage of the immediate-release form of Adderall, a stimulant drug that can help people manage symptoms of ADHD, including anger, anxiety , forgetfulness and difficulty concentrating.
The FDA cites “continued intermittent manufacturing delays” and a lack of “sufficient supply to continue to meet US market demand through these producers” as the cause of this year’s shortage.
In August, Teva Pharmaceuticals – the nation’s largest maker of Adderall – reported order delays, citing labor shortages. On August 5, nearly 64% of 360 independent pharmacies had problems acquiring Adderall, according to a survey conducted by the National Community Pharmacists Association.
The Adderall shortage could last until January 2023, according to the FDA’s website.
Wiznitzer says a better understanding of ADHD means more Adderall prescriptions, which can also lead to supply shortages.
“We now recognize that ADHD doesn’t stop when you’re 16,” Wiznitzer said. “We are better able to recognize the presence of ADHD in adults and therefore treatment is instituted, and stimulant medications are still one of the main treatments.”
ADHD diagnoses in children and adults have also increased during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey of 2,365 adults by ADDitude, a quarterly consumer ADHD publication.
“More children were having trouble maintaining their attention and focus, especially during remote school,” Dr. Brittany Webber, a child and adolescent psychologist practicing in New York City, said today. “It becomes a heightened presentation that we see – a fair combination of anxiety and ADHD and often the two are linked.”
As ADHD diagnoses and Adderall prescriptions have increased, the DEA has decreased the allowable quota for raw materials used to make the drug, citing cases of recreational use and abuse.
Over the past two decades, ADHD diagnoses and prescriptions to treat them have increased, particularly among college-aged students, contributing to higher rates of prescription stimulant abuse on college campuses. . NBC spoke with three psychologists who specialize in ADHD to learn more about the causes of the rise in diagnoses and why students are abusing the drugs.
What parents need to know
Wiznitzer pointed out that supply issues are nothing new for doctors, pharmacists or clinicians.
“This is more of a setback than a ‘sky is falling’ scenario,” he said. “My big advice is to work with the prescribing healthcare professional to make sure you can access a treatment that works best for you or your child’s ADHD.”
Wiznitzer added that while some prescription strengths may not be available, others are in stock and, in consultation with a doctor, parents could obtain a different strength of the same medication to circumvent the issue.
Webber agreed, adding that there are many other medication options, prescription dosages and alternative treatments parents can explore. She noted that not all alternatives will be appropriate or successful.
“Not all drugs are right for all children,” Webber said. “Sometimes parents have to try different things until they find something that works and has minimal side effects for the child. So yes, there are other drugs, but are they exactly compatible with Adderall? No.”
Parents could also run into health insurance issues even if they are able to switch manufacturers or drugs.
“If it’s a brand name drug, you have to play ‘pre-authorization games’ with the insurance company,” Wiznitzer explained.
For the Kandi and Leo parents, insurance issues were a problem.
“It took us a long time to even get references from insurance,” Kandi explained. “Insurance can only go to certain places and those places need so many documents and forms and they can only see certain patients with certain insurance and it costs out of pocket…a lot of parents are lost and don’t know where to even go for help.”
The Role of ADHD Medication Shame and Stigma
In response to the shortage, some people on social media have criticized parents for giving their children Adderall.
A 2008 study found that “stigmatizing views about stimulants” can “negatively affect” patients seeking pharmaceutical options, and parents are “less likely to turn to close relatives, friends, hospitals community and psychiatrists than to teachers, doctors and mental health professionals” when their child is diagnosed with ADHD.
“We would never say the same to someone with diabetes who needs insulin because their body can’t produce it on its own,” Webber said. “It’s similar – their child’s body isn’t producing the necessary neurotransmitters for him to be able to maintain control of his body.”
Webber added that parents are “damned if they do and damned if they don’t.”
“They either face the stigma of having a child that another person sees as out of control, or the stigma of giving their child something that could be used as a tool to learn self-regulation,” she said.
Kandi and Lion said that amid judgment from some people, they remain focused on their son and his well-being. Fearing further supply problems in the future, the child’s doctor offered to prescribe another drug. The couple have yet to come to terms with the change, as they worry about the physical and emotional impact it will have on their son.
“Adderall is an absolute necessity right now,” Lion said. “We joke that we would sell our house before we leave without giving him medicine. Without it, he says his brain is shaking.”
To protect their child from shame, the parents taught that ADHD is their son’s “super power.”
“We don’t want him to be ashamed,” Lion explained. “It’s not his fault. It’s just what it is and we have to learn to work with it and shine with it.”
Oakland Police will continue to record license plate information
Oakland police may continue to rely on cameras that record vehicle license plate information to investigate crimes, but not without additional oversight and restrictions.
After a contentious hearing, the City Council unanimously approved new policies on Tuesday that will cut the length of time police store data from two years to six months and require the department to submit quarterly reports detailing when information have been consulted.
The new rules were a compromise – crafted by councilman Sheng Thao – between the police department and the city-formed privacy advisory board, which had initially sought to halt use of the technology altogether.
“We have an agreement to improve public safety and protect public privacy,” Thao said. “We need to keep our residents safe, period.”
These types of cameras are not new; Oakland police have been using them since the early 2010s. Earlier this year, several other East Bay towns began installing their own gadgets around the city to quell stolen cars and violent crime suspects.
But the scrutiny of how police use technology led the city’s privacy expert at Tuesday’s meeting to battle police officials over policy details and accuse council members to distort the situation to the public.
The stakes were only raised due to alarming levels of gun violence and homicides last month in Oakland. This includes four homicides in a single 18-hour period in September, as well as a school shooting earlier this month that left six people injured with the suspects still at large.
But privacy advocates have criticized law enforcement for not looking more carefully at whether the devices actually reduce crime. And they pushed Oakland police to be more transparent about their license plate reading practices.
Brian Hofer, who chairs the city’s privacy advisory board, went so far as to file a lawsuit against the city and the police department last year to release more documents about how cameras are used.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Hofer displayed some of those records. They reveal that officers typically request license plate data within days or weeks of the crimes being investigated. This is proof, Hofer said, that the department is unnecessarily clinging to the records much longer than necessary.
“I believe the Oaklanders deserve better and we deserve honesty,” Hofer said. “You can’t have it both ways pretending that crime is out of control in Oakland and that (license plate readers) will immediately reduce and deter future crime. And I say that because the technology is already in place.
On the other hand, police say the cameras allow officers to focus more on violent crimes and, with footage in hand, make fewer overall stops of suspicious drivers.
“We don’t want to violate anyone’s rights in any way,” Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said at the meeting. “We just want to work collaboratively…to help fight crime in the city of Oakland.”
Ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, the leader has found support from Mayor Libby Schaaf, as well as council members Loren Taylor and Treva Reid, who, along with Councilwoman Thao, are running to succeed Schaaf in office in next month’s election. .
Earlier this month, Taylor and Reid were widely featured in a city press release describing the new policies as efforts to “address the city’s growing public safety crisis.” This was a clear example, Hofer said, of mayoral candidates trying to win votes by promoting the city’s license plate-reading cameras as new technology.
Councilor Carrol Fife took aim at the same Schaaf, saying the incumbent mayor had tried to frenzy his supporters by spreading “political propaganda” that the program would be cut.
Later in the meeting, Taylor credited himself and Reid with forcing the new policies on the board, instead of “allowing them to continue to be removed at the committee level”. Reid, meanwhile, said she wouldn’t take on “political foolishness.”
California Daily Newspapers
Oklahoma lawyer faces illegal marijuana trade charges
Another Oklahoma attorney is facing charges after allegedly helping set up an illegal marijuana business. The state said that was just the tip of the iceberg in its investigation. The document details the illegal activity, saying attorney Matthew Stacy has registered with more than 300 LLCs to obtain medical marijuana and manufacturing licenses. the jury indicted Stacy, a local attorney, for allegedly illegally obtaining licenses for marijuana farms. “These lawyers, these consultants, will recruit people to come to Oklahoma, and they will tell these people that I will get you a 75% owner,” Woodward said. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said Oklahoma residents were recruited to become ghost landlords, signing paperwork to own the farms but having no day-to-day operations. Instead, out-of-state customers will operate the farms, which OBN says contributes to the black market. “Meanwhile, the criminal organization brings in their work crew of 25% workers and the owner 75% often don’t know anything about the farm,” Woodward said, sometimes with tens to hundreds of pounds of marijuana fully processed and/or packaged on the premises.” “Knowing that these criminal organizations shouldn’t even have been here if not for a law firm that had stepped up and submitted paperwork so they could get a license for these criminal groups are moving in here and causing all this destruction and now we have to clean it all up,” Woodward said.
Another Oklahoma attorney is facing charges after allegedly helping set up an illegal marijuana business.
The state said that was just the tip of the iceberg in its investigation. The document details the illegal activity, saying attorney Matthew Stacy has registered with more than 300 LLCs to obtain medical marijuana and manufacturing licenses.
“We’re only scratching the surface,” said Mark Woodward of the Oklahoma Narcotics Bureau.
A multi-county grand jury indicted Stacy, a local attorney, for allegedly illegally obtaining licenses for marijuana farms.
“These lawyers, these consultants, will recruit people to come to Oklahoma, and they will tell these people that I will get you a 75% owner,” Woodward said.
The Oklahoma Narcotics Bureau said Oklahoma residents were recruited to become ghost owners, signing paperwork to own the farms but having no day-to-day operations. Instead, out-of-state customers will operate the farms, which OBN says contributes to the black market.
“Meanwhile, the criminal organization brings in their 25% of employees. They are the ones who move the factories, the money and the workers and the 75% owner often doesn’t know anything about the farm,” Woodward said. .
The affidavit said, “on numerous occasions,” Stacy told officials, the crops didn’t work, but officials found “thousands of actively growing marijuana plants with sometimes tens to hundreds of pounds of marijuana. fully processed and/or packaged located on the premises.”
“Knowing that these criminal organizations shouldn’t even have been here if there hadn’t been a law firm that had stepped up and submitted fraudulent documents so they could get a license for these criminal groups to are moving here and causing all this destruction and now we have to clean it up,” Woodward said.
