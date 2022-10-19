News
Will Rishi Sunak replace Liz Truss as British Prime Minister?
London:
British Prime Minister Liz Truss has pledged to lead Britain’s Conservatives in the next election – due in two years – but after a disastrous six weeks in Downing Street, many doubt she will remain in charge for long.
Here are the main contenders who could take over.
Rishi Sunak
Truss easily beat the former Chancellor of the Exchequer in the Tory leadership race this summer, winning party members over with promises to cut taxes and regulations without cutting government spending.
Sunak, 42, has repeatedly warned that his plans to finance the proposals with additional borrowing are unwise and could worsen decades-high inflation and market confidence in the UK.
Now that he’s got it exactly right – and Truss has scrapped his plans and replaced his former finance minister with Sunak-backing Jeremy Hunt – some believe he’s the Tory MP best suited to replace Truss.
Sunak garnered the support of the most conservative lawmakers in the early rounds of the recent leadership race and is believed to still enjoy considerable support within the parliamentary party.
A new YouGov poll on Tuesday found he had the highest ratings of the touted alternatives to Truss – although he still had an overall net favor rating of -18.
But he is also now seen as a divisive figure. Many party members, who have the final say on who leads the party, are unwilling to forgive him for his role in ousting former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Boris Johnson
The former prime minister left office early last month after a revolt among his cabinet and Tory MPs, sparked by the resignation of Sunak and others from his failing government after months of controversy.
Encouraged by several strong hints from Johnson himself, speculation has swirled since he would attempt a potential comeback – although few believed it could be achievable so quickly.
The ever-exuberant Brexit figurehead remains popular with a section of Tory MPs and the party, but his brand with the wider electorate has been badly damaged by his scandal-ridden three-year tenure.
Tuesday’s YouGov poll showed the 58-year-old is far more popular than Truss. Still, about two-thirds of those polled had an unfavorable opinion of him.
Johnson has kept a low profile since stepping down, giving a paid speech in the US last week but no indication of his views on the current crises gripping the UK.
He was thought to favor Truss in the summer leadership contest – although his former senior aide-turned-critic Dominic Cummings argued it was because he expected his tenure to be dire and short-lived, paving the way for his return.
Jeremy Hunt
Truss’s new finance minister has been a candidate in the last two Tory leadership races. He lost in the final second round in 2019 to Johnson and finished in last place in the first round of MP voting this year.
But his appointment to the government’s second most powerful post has brought the former foreign minister back from the political wilderness back into the limelight, and his assured performance so far has cemented his position.
As Tory MPs plan to oust Truss, some suggest Hunt – a former entrepreneur who garners the most support from the party’s centrist wing – could emerge as a competent unity candidate.
But the 55-year-old would enjoy even less of a Democratic mandate than most rival candidates, likely intensifying calls for a general election which – based on current polls – the Conservatives would lose by a landslide.
Penny Mordaunt
The current cabinet member was an early favorite to succeed Johnson and came within eight votes of beating Truss in the second round against Sunak.
The former defense and trade minister, popular with the Tory base, was a staunch Brexit supporter and a key figure in the 2016 ‘Leave’ campaign.
But she has faced criticism in the recent leadership race from fellow Tories, with some accusing her of being ineffective in previous government roles.
Mordaunt’s profile rose this week after she was dispatched in place of Truss on Monday to answer an urgent question in Parliament from the Labor opposition on the recent economic crisis.
Despite being forced to explain that the Prime Minister was “not under a desk” – in response to accusations that Truss was in hiding – Mordaunt was seen as coping well with a feverish House of Commons.
According to reports on Tuesday, a senior ally of the 49-year-old held private talks with Sunak last week about forming a unity ticket, but the former finance minister rejected the offer because that he doesn’t want to be the junior partner.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Rosneft launches oil transport ahead of EU embargo — RT Business News
Russian oil giant Rosneft is expanding its tanker charter business in a bid to simplify oil delivery to customers ahead of EU sanctions, which include a ban on insuring Russian oil shipments, Reuters reported on Tuesday. citing people familiar with the matter.
Prior to the sanctions, Rosneft used the free on board (FOB) system in oil sales, offering the crude at the port, while the buyer had to charter tankers, pay freight, insurance and delivery charges. Previously, the company had long-term contracts with large commercial groups that covered most operational costs.
But with the entry into force on December 5 of the European ban on insuring tankers carrying Russian oil, customers are asking Rosneft to ensure delivery to the final destination and to cover the costs of insurance and freight.
Russia still sells substantial volumes of crude to the EU, but once the embargo is in place, it will have to redirect 25% of its oil exports to new markets.
READ MORE:
EU agrees to impose Russian oil price cap – Politico
Data from Refinitiv Eikon shows that maritime exports of Russian Urals crude to Asia have already increased sixfold in January-September compared to the same period in 2021. India has increased its oil purchases by 13.5 times year-on-year in the first eight months of this year. China, meanwhile, became the biggest importer of Russian oil between May and July 2022.
By offering freight services, Rosneft will help customers in non-sanctioned regions to receive oil supplies without delay, since many of them are unable to handle freight and shipping.
EU may soon sanction Iran if it is found to have helped Russia with drones
Ukraine has accused Iran of supplying Russia with drones, which have been used to attack Kyiv in recent days.
Sopa Pictures | Light flare | Getty Images
The European Union could impose new sanctions on Iran “within days” after further investigations into whether it aided Russia in its war in Ukraine, two sources told CNBC on Tuesday.
Ukraine has accused Tehran of supplying Russia with drones, which have been used to attack Kyiv in recent days. According to the Kyiv City State Administration, 28 drones were used to attack the Ukrainian capital, five of them contributing to explosions in the city on Monday.
The United States also said Iranian drones were used in attacks in Kyiv on the same day. Iran has denied the charges.
“We are monitoring the use of these drones very closely, we are collecting evidence and we will be ready to react with the tools at our disposal,” EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said during a briefing. press conference on Monday, following a meeting with his European counterparts.
Investigations are ongoing, but an EU official, who did not want to be named due to the sensitive nature of the situation, told CNBC on Tuesday that the bloc could be ready to impose sanctions “within a few days”.
A second EU official, who also preferred to remain anonymous due to sensitivity issues, told CNBC on Tuesday that further sanctions “could be coming very soon.”
These are likely to impact entities and individuals proven to be involved in facilitating the delivery of drones to Moscow, the first official said.
These new potential penalties against Iran could be the second in just a few days. The EU on Monday introduced punitive measures against Iran for violating human rights with its crackdown on recent protests, which took place after the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini. Monday’s round of sanctions were imposed on a total of 97 individuals and eight entities.
Additionally, France and the UK have warned that Iranian arms deliveries to Russia would violate the country’s obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal (known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action). It also underscores that recent attempts to revive this deal may be futile. Negotiations between Iran, the United States and the EU have stalled in recent weeks.
St. John’s expecting big things from David Jones transfer
It’s a sign of the constant evolution of college basketball: Players don’t just change schools every year, but they do so within the same conference.
Last season, David Jones was a key player for DePaul. Now, the wing that scores the most is part of the enemy and plays a major role for St. John’s.
“I was surprised. Obviously he had a great season last year,” DePaul senior center Nick Ongenda said during Big East media day Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Seeing him go was a real shock to all of us.
The Blue Demons’ loss is the Red Storm’s gain. Jones is one of the top three projected players for the Johnnies, being asked to at least partially fill the void left by two-time first-team All-Big East selection Julian Champagnie. Landing Jones, along with Illinois transfer Andre Curbelo, St. John’s has the makings of an NCAA Tournament team for the first time since Mike Anderson arrived in 2019. Big East coaches picked the Johnnies sixth out of 11 teams in their pre-season poll, a nod to transfer additions.
“He can be amazing,” said St. John’s center Joel Soriano, a close friend of Jones and a big part of his decision to come to Queens. “He is a big key in what we want to do here. His presence will certainly make the difference.
From the start, the 6-foot-6 Jones seemed comfortable in his new home. He performed well during the team’s exhibition tour of the Dominican Republic in August, averaging 15.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Anderson touted his work ethic, the slick southpaw frequently completing three workouts a day, his determination reminiscent of Champagnie’s.
“He’s still in the gym. He is in the gym before training, he is in the gym after training. He shoots a lot,” Soriano said. “Julian wore a shirt, ‘Pull Until Your Arm Drops’, and I feel like he follows that pattern.”
There will naturally be comparisons to Champagnie, as Jones will play in the same position and possess the same skills as a winger capable of scoring inside and out. But Anderson insisted on telling Jones they didn’t need him to replicate Champagnie’s 19.2 average last year. He doesn’t have to be the attacking guy for the Red Storm.
“I just want him to come in and be ‘Deivi’,” Anderson said. “It’s important. The pressure is not on him.
With DePaul picked to finish last by Big East coaches, Jones would have clearly been the most talented player, after leading scorer Javon Freeman-Liberty moved to the pro ranks. But Jones was not interested in staying in Chicago. He liked the idea of playing in Anderson’s fast-paced system with two point guards, Curbelo and Posh Alexander, and joining Soriano.
Ongenda and DePaul coach Tony Stubblefield were diplomatic about Jones’ transfer, by far the Big East’s biggest intra-conference transfer since the league allowed such a move of players. Both said they wished him the best. In a fortuitous twist, the two teams will face off at the start of the league season, with DePaul visiting Queens on December 7. Had Jones stayed put, the expectations of the two teams would be different.
“Obviously he’s a guy we had to prepare for, and now we’re preparing him to face other opponents,” Anderson said. “I’m glad he’s in our team.”
Ex-NFL player apologizes to MI school after dancer twerked rapper at recruiting party
Ex-NFL star Quentin Hines apologizes after his minor league football company took a ‘STRIPPER’ to a Detroit high school recruiting event and ground the rapper over the lyrics ‘twerk that p* **y baby”
- Former New England Patriots player Quentin Hines takes a backlash from Mount Clemens High School after his Peezy’s Sweetie’s Day Bash
- At the October 15 event, a scantily clad dancer twerked and ground rapper OT Rell as he sang ‘twerk that p***y, baby’
- The event was to help recruit people into his minor league football organization
- Hines insisted the woman was not a stripper and he had no idea she would be stripped too
- The woman was seen wearing skimpy black lingerie consisting of a black lace bra and a thong with garters
- His company Rivals Recruiting Worldwide has been banned from using the facility and the local sheriff’s office is investigating
- The school district said it was “disgusted” by the event and did not expect it to happen, as Hines rented the gymnasium without incident for years.
A former NFL player has apologized after one of his performers danced with a scantily clad woman at a Michigan high school.
Former New England Patriots player Quentin Hines was banned from Mount Clemens High School after his Peezy’s Sweetie’s Day Bash saw a scantily clad woman grind up a shirtless rapper on Oct. 15.
Hines’ company rented the space for a non-school celebration after the event was originally scheduled to be held at Pontiac Stadium.
Although no students attended, the school district announced that the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office was investigating.
Hines maintains that the woman was not a stripper and that he has rented the space several times in the past without incident.
“I don’t think she was a stripper. She was one of the dancers who was underdressed, and that’s unfortunate,’ Hines told Fox 2. “I had no idea someone would come in that underdressed to dance with him.”
Rapper OT Rell (right) was seen performing with a scantily clad woman during his performance at Mount Clemens High School on October 15. He was there for a recruiting event hosted by former Patriots star Quentin Hines.
The woman was seen wearing skimpy black lingerie which consisted of a black lace bra and a thong with garters as she danced and twerked provocatively
As she danced, the rapper sang: ‘Twerk that p***y, baby’
Former Patriots player Quentin Hines (pictured) led the event. He insisted he didn’t believe the woman was a stripper and said he didn’t know the scantily clad dancer would be there
The woman was seen wearing skimpy black lingerie consisting of a black lace bra and a thong with garters.
She danced and twerked provocatively to OT Rell, a rapper, as he repeatedly sang, “Twerk that p***y, baby.”
The school district encourages anyone with video of the event to bring it to the sheriff’s office.
Superintendent Monique Beels admitted that Hines had rented the place in previous years without issue and that “there was no reason to believe that the activities that took place at the October 15, 2022 event would take place in our gym.
However, she said the district was “deeply shocked, disappointed and disgusted by the inappropriate events that took place.”
His business is now banned from the school (pictured), although there have been no previous incidents before this
“Our facilities were leased to Rivals Recruiting Worldwide in good faith and trust has been broken. This type of behavior is not tolerated in our neighborhood. It’s not who we are. That’s not what we appreciate,’ Beels said, according to Fox 2.
Hine’s company, Rivals Recruiting Worldwide, was banned from using the facility in the future.
Despite his apology, Hines said the company would continue to support “up-and-coming artists” and provide them with a “platform.”
India mulls greater stake in Russian oilfields – Reuters – RT Business News
New Delhi reportedly intends to preserve and expand its stakes in the massive Sakhalin-1 project
India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is planning to increase its stake in the new Russian entity that will manage the Sakhalin-1 energy project in the country’s Far East, Reuters reported on Tuesday. Sources told the outlet that the company plans to keep its 20% stake in the asset.
“ONGC Videsh will protect its stake in the project, which means it will take an equity stake in the new entity,” said one of the unnamed sources.
According to them, ONGC will also consider taking an additional stake in Sakhalin-1 if it does “commercial sense”.
ONGC holds a stake in the project through its overseas investment arm, ONGC Videsh. According to Reuters, the Sakhalin-1 project accounted for about a quarter of the Indian company’s reserves of 124.7 million tonnes in the year ending March 31, 2022.
The report comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree earlier this month to establish a new operator for the project that will take over the rights and responsibilities of Sakhalin-1. The decree effectively prevents investors from “hostile states” from selling their shares in certain strategic companies, including Sakhalin companies.
On Monday, the American oil major ExxonMobil announced that it had completely left Russia after Moscow “unilaterally terminated” its interests in the Sakhalin-1 project.
READ MORE:
US oil giant leaves Russia empty-handed
Meanwhile, a consortium of Japanese companies, SODECO, which also owns a stake in the company, said it was still gathering information on the decree.
“We … expect to make a decision by November 12 whether or not we will apply for a stake in the new entity after consulting with our stakeholders, including Japan’s Ministry of Industry,” a SODECO spokesperson was quoted as saying on Monday.
Kristin Smart murder case: Paul Flores found guilty
Content Warning: This story is about sexual assault.
After more than 26 years since Smart Kristinaof disappearance, a verdict was rendered in his murder case.
A jury found Paul Flores Guilty of first degree murder in connection with the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly San student Luis Obispo. In July, Paul was put on trial after prosecutors accused him of killing the 19-year-old when he attempted to sexually assault her in the early hours of May 25, 1996. He had pleaded not guilty.
Paul’s father, Ruben Flores, was found not guilty of being an accessory to Kristin’s murder after authorities accused him of helping Paul bury Kristin’s body in the backyard of his home in Arroyo Grande, California. He had pleaded not guilty.
At a press conference on October 18 after the verdict, Ruben’s lawyer Harold Mesick said he was “satisfied with the result”.
“It would be nice if the community would honor the presumption of innocence. There’s so much animosity towards this man and his family and there’s so much hatred,” Mesick said. “I understand that people are upset about Kristin’s disappearance. I would like the community to get rid of those feelings.”
Meanwhile, Paul’s defense attorney Robert Sanger says E! News in an email that the case is still pending and he does not comment on ongoing cases.
In a press release, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow said the verdict will bring “some sense of justice” to Kristin, her family and the local community.
“The impact that Kristin’s disappearance and her investigation has had on the Smart family and our community, spanning a quarter of a century, is profound,” Dow said. “We thank them for the immense trust and patience they have placed in the investigation and prosecution of this terrible crime. Today, justice delayed is not justice denied.”
In court, assistant district attorney Christophe Peuvrelle said Kristin was “too nice” to stand up to Paul, alleging, “What we would see as kindness, he would see as a d-ck tease. In his predatory, vile, rapist mind , that’s what he saw her as,” per broadcast station KRON4.
