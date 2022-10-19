Will Rishi Sunak replace Liz Truss as British Prime Minister?

Rishi Sunak has repeatedly warned against funding proposal projects with additional borrowing (FILE)

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has pledged to lead Britain’s Conservatives in the next election – due in two years – but after a disastrous six weeks in Downing Street, many doubt she will remain in charge for long.

Here are the main contenders who could take over.

Rishi Sunak

Truss easily beat the former Chancellor of the Exchequer in the Tory leadership race this summer, winning party members over with promises to cut taxes and regulations without cutting government spending.

Sunak, 42, has repeatedly warned that his plans to finance the proposals with additional borrowing are unwise and could worsen decades-high inflation and market confidence in the UK.

Now that he’s got it exactly right – and Truss has scrapped his plans and replaced his former finance minister with Sunak-backing Jeremy Hunt – some believe he’s the Tory MP best suited to replace Truss.

Sunak garnered the support of the most conservative lawmakers in the early rounds of the recent leadership race and is believed to still enjoy considerable support within the parliamentary party.

A new YouGov poll on Tuesday found he had the highest ratings of the touted alternatives to Truss – although he still had an overall net favor rating of -18.

But he is also now seen as a divisive figure. Many party members, who have the final say on who leads the party, are unwilling to forgive him for his role in ousting former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Boris Johnson

The former prime minister left office early last month after a revolt among his cabinet and Tory MPs, sparked by the resignation of Sunak and others from his failing government after months of controversy.

Encouraged by several strong hints from Johnson himself, speculation has swirled since he would attempt a potential comeback – although few believed it could be achievable so quickly.

The ever-exuberant Brexit figurehead remains popular with a section of Tory MPs and the party, but his brand with the wider electorate has been badly damaged by his scandal-ridden three-year tenure.

Tuesday’s YouGov poll showed the 58-year-old is far more popular than Truss. Still, about two-thirds of those polled had an unfavorable opinion of him.

Johnson has kept a low profile since stepping down, giving a paid speech in the US last week but no indication of his views on the current crises gripping the UK.

He was thought to favor Truss in the summer leadership contest – although his former senior aide-turned-critic Dominic Cummings argued it was because he expected his tenure to be dire and short-lived, paving the way for his return.

Jeremy Hunt

Truss’s new finance minister has been a candidate in the last two Tory leadership races. He lost in the final second round in 2019 to Johnson and finished in last place in the first round of MP voting this year.

But his appointment to the government’s second most powerful post has brought the former foreign minister back from the political wilderness back into the limelight, and his assured performance so far has cemented his position.

As Tory MPs plan to oust Truss, some suggest Hunt – a former entrepreneur who garners the most support from the party’s centrist wing – could emerge as a competent unity candidate.

But the 55-year-old would enjoy even less of a Democratic mandate than most rival candidates, likely intensifying calls for a general election which – based on current polls – the Conservatives would lose by a landslide.

Penny Mordaunt

The current cabinet member was an early favorite to succeed Johnson and came within eight votes of beating Truss in the second round against Sunak.

The former defense and trade minister, popular with the Tory base, was a staunch Brexit supporter and a key figure in the 2016 ‘Leave’ campaign.

But she has faced criticism in the recent leadership race from fellow Tories, with some accusing her of being ineffective in previous government roles.

Mordaunt’s profile rose this week after she was dispatched in place of Truss on Monday to answer an urgent question in Parliament from the Labor opposition on the recent economic crisis.

Despite being forced to explain that the Prime Minister was “not under a desk” – in response to accusations that Truss was in hiding – Mordaunt was seen as coping well with a feverish House of Commons.

According to reports on Tuesday, a senior ally of the 49-year-old held private talks with Sunak last week about forming a unity ticket, but the former finance minister rejected the offer because that he doesn’t want to be the junior partner.

