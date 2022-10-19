News
Xi Jinping plans ‘major reshuffle’ of Chinese Communist Party leadership
Chinese dictator Xi Jinping plans to replace up to half of the Communist Party’s Central Committee and up to four members of the powerful seven-seat Politburo Standing Committee as he consolidates power ahead of his unprecedented third term.
The South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on the current buzz in Chinese Communist Party circles, where a larger-than-normal “leadership reshuffle” is expected after the conclusion of the Party Congress held twice a decade giving Xi another mandate:
National People’s Congress Chairman Li Zhanshu, 72, and Vice Premier Han Zheng, 68, are widely expected to leave, having reached the unofficial retirement age of 68. Premier Li Keqiang, 67, is still a year away from the usual retirement age, but must step down as prime minister, which is constitutionally limited to two terms.
Theoretically, Li, who is ranked second in the party hierarchy, could still stay on the Politburo Standing Committee and take up another position, such as NPC chairman. But sources now say the prime minister will most likely opt for full retirement.
It is not immediately clear who will be the fourth person to retire. Wang Yang, now chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and Wang Huning, the ideology czar, are the same age as Li Keqiang.
The SCMP the age noted will not be the “decisive factor” in this redesign, but is only one element in a “matrix of various factors, including background and ability”. It seems that this reliable loyalty to Xi Jinping will be another part of the matrix.
Xi, 69, himself defies the standard age limit of 67 to stay in office – effectively three offices, since he is simultaneously general secretary of the Communist Party of China, president of the People’s Republic of China and president of the central army. Commission. In total, Xi owns about ten titles.
As for those precious places on the Politburo Standing Committee, Xi’s top aide Ding Xuexiang is likely to take one, while there is much speculation about Shanghai Communist Party secretary Li Qiang.
Li was considered a major contender for the Standing Committee, or maybe even prime minister, until last summer’s Shanghai coronavirus lockdown turns into a nightmare starvation, disease and panicked captive citizens.
Xi Jinping’s own path to power included a stint as party leader in Shanghai, and Li owes his entire career to Xi’s patronage. He was an avid enforcer during one of Xi’s frequent corruption crackdowns/political purges and an even more enthusiastic enforcer of Xi’s ‘zero Covid’ lockdown policy.
The problem is that Li has become the face of a rather embarrassing situation in Shanghai, so the Communist Party might worry about public outrage if he is promoted to the Standing Committee or becomes prime minister. On the other hand, Xi is determined to portray “zero Covid” as an absolute success in every way, so Li’s promotion could be seen as a strong statement that zero Covid can continue indefinitely.
The SCMP listed other Standing Committee candidates like Li Xi, Party Secretary of Guangdong; Chen Miner, Chongqing party secretary and “president’s favourite”; Li Hongzhong, party leader of Tianjin, and Cai Qi, party leader of Beijing. Incumbent Vice Premier Hu Chunhua could also be transferred to the Standing Committee.
The British Guardian predicted on Monday that the relatively “liberal” former Vice Premier Wang Yang would remain on the Standing Committee, alongside hardline Xi Jinping loyalist Wang Huning and “anti-corruption watchdog” Zhao Leji, who is currently the youngest member of the committee at 65 years old. .
Wang Huning is also notable as a leading theorist of “neo-authoritarianism‘, which is not really very different from the old authoritarianism, except that it justifies itself by asserting that only despotic rulers with absolute power can lead a great country like China through the delicate process of modernization while keeping it pure from foreign influences.
Wang published a book in 1991 titled America against America in which he discussed his travels through an exuberant, undisciplined and argumentative America, he convinced him that authoritarianism was the only logical way to manage an industrial superpower. Wang’s criticism has become part of “Xi Jinping Thought,” the dictator’s official philosophy, and various arguments from his book are constantly cited when Chinese officials and state media attack the Western world.
Breitbart News
News
English head of private school loses job after mistaken suicide, labor court hears
A head teacher at a major private school rocked by teenage suicides has lost her job after telling a student in front of classmates ‘we were afraid you were going to die’, a court has heard.
Katie O’Hara, head of English at the £36,000-a-year Windermere school, ignored advice to avoid teaching texts featuring suicide – and even upset another pupil by asking her class to tear out a sensitive page from a book in the middle of the lesson.
It came just weeks after two 14-year-old students took their own lives at the end of 2019 – leaving the school community concerned about a possible ‘cluster’ of suicides.
An employment tribunal found that Ms O’Hara, who joined the 159-year-old school in 2015 with more than 17 years’ experience as an English teacher at ‘recognized’ private schools, had no been unfairly dismissed.
She gave written notice of her resignation in October 2020, saying she left due to a poor working environment – but concerns had previously been raised over her “erratic behavior”.
In the term following the tragedies, Ms O’Hara, who became Head of English in 2018, planned to teach at Antigone.
The ancient Greek tragedy by playwright Sophocles features several deaths by suicide.
The £36,000-a-year Windermere School, where Head of English Katie O’Hara lost her job after telling a pupil ‘we were worried you were going to die’ in front of classmates, is pictured
The court heard she had been instructed to choose “another book altogether” by then-director Ian Lavender.
He told her, “For obvious reasons, no text studied for the remainder of this academic year at any age group should mention suicide or death by hanging.”
Despite this, Ms O’Hara intended to go ahead and teach the text – and a stack of Antigone books were spotted ‘ready to go’ for students, it said. -the panel is told.
During a lesson on Pakistani author Mohsin Hamid’s 2007 novel The Reluctant Fundamentalist, Ms O’Hara asked her students to tear up a page that featured a discussion of suicide – upsetting one student so much that she left the class.
After the suicides, an alert system detecting the Internet content consulted by the students had been installed on the school computer, we learned at the hearing.
After an alert was triggered by a student’s search for Star Wars memes, Ms O’Hara walked into the classroom he was in, where he was being taught by fellow English teacher Elizabeth Loughlin.
In the quiet of the room, she asked the boy if he was okay and said “we were afraid you were going to die” – words the other teacher and the students could all hear.
Following the incident, the manager said in an email to Ms Loughlin: “I expect that [Ms O’Hara] doesn’t come to school on Mondays.
“If she does, I will fire her again.
Windermere School, a boarding and day school for pupils aged 3 to 18, has been “deeply” affected by the suicides of two 14-year-old pupils – Pierre DaCosta Noble and Fionnuala Ryan.
An inquest heard that Pierre – a boarder – was bullied and killed himself after classmates smeared feces in his pillow and inside one of his boots.
He was found by two high school students.
Pierre had confided in Fionnuala about the bullying. She was seriously affected by the suicide of her classmate. Weeks later, the schoolgirl, described as one of the school’s ‘shining stars’, was found dead at her home.
After the tragedies, the suicide prevention charity Papyrus was called in to help staff teach students “in a way that protects them and allows their education to continue without it (and them) being intimidated”.
French-born Pierre DaCosta Noble was found hanged on the grounds of the prestigious Windermere School in the Lake District on November 9. Pierre had confided in his schoolmate Fionnuala Ryan about the bullying, who was also later found dead at home.
But the court heard concerns had been raised about Ms O’Hara’s behavior and whether it was ‘in line with advice given and teaching instructions given’ at school after the two suicides.
According to Ms O’Hara, who alleged unfair dismissal, she was treated unfairly in meetings after raising concerns about the approach other teachers were taking ahead of upcoming International Baccalaureate exams.
She also challenged a disciplinary inquiry meeting she was invited to and alleged that Ms Loughlin tried to pressure her to leave so that she could take up the post of head of faculty.
She went on sick leave from January 2020 until her employment ended in April 2021.
But she told the court that Windermere School had refused to pay her her full salary for the last six months of her absence, despite having a mental health crisis as a direct result of the school’s treatment of her.
Ms O’Hara argued that the decision amounted to a failure to make reasonable accommodations for her and discrimination related to her disability.
An employment tribunal found that Ms O’Hara had not been unfairly dismissed
After her grievances were dismissed by the school, Ms O’Hara launched an appeal, which was also dismissed, leading her to say that “her trust in the school had been ‘completely eroded’.”
All of Ms O’Hara’s claims against Windermere Educational Trust and her colleagues were dismissed by the court, which ruled that the school had not unlawfully discriminated against or failed in its duty to make reasonable accommodations for her.
Windermere School, founded in 1863, was named The Sunday Times International Baccalaureate School of the Year for 2017-18 and is a member of Round Square and the Society of Headmasters & Headmistresses of Independent Schools.
The school’s website has a Wellness tab, with information on where students can go if they need help with their mental health.
For confidential assistance call the Samaritans on 116123 or visit a local branch of the Samaritans, see www.samaritans.org for details.
dailymail us
News
Neuroparasite makes dead insect walk after taking over its brain, internet shocked
The neuro-parasite makes dead insects walk. Twitter/@IfsSamrat
Nature is a place of wonders where several unseen and unknown living beings can be found in action that have the potential to baffle your mind. As beautiful and exotic as it may seem, nature can also sometimes seem strange and bizarre to a human mind to understand. In one such case, a video has recently surfaced on the internet where a neuro-parasite can be seen taking control of a dead insect and making decomposed insects walk.
Yes, you heard right. The video shared by Indian Forest Service officer Dr. Samrat Gowda on his Twitter account clearly shows that the insect is missing most of its innards, including its abdomen, but is still moving quite naturally. As the video claims, the officer said scientists have concluded that a neuro-parasite has taken control of the dead insect’s brain.
Well, it’s not a Halloween movie. Some neuro-parasites indeed hijack the brains of their hosts and cause them to act horribly, leaving scientists and researchers shocked. This can be seen as an example that went viral on social media and left people amazed and terrified at the same time.
Watch the video here:
Do you know? according to scientists A neuro parasite has taken over the brain of this dead insect and makes it work…….. Zombie ☠️💀💀 pic.twitter.com/WBS8hNvH91
— Dr. Samrat Gowda IFS (@IfsSamrat) October 18, 2022
Commenting on the video, one user wrote, “That’s scary,” while another said, “Awesome.” Another user commented “Really? It’s one of the most interesting things I’ve seen. »
Divulging more details about the insect, a Twitter user also wrote: “This is a beetle ‘infected’ with a Cordyceps fungus. They take control of the host’s movements, grow through an insect’s body, creating a network of filaments that commandeer the insect’s muscles.
Check out some reactions:
This is a cockchafer ‘infected’ with a Cordyceps fungus. They take control of the host’s movements, grow through an insect’s body, creating a network of filaments that commandeer the insect’s muscles.
— Sid 🇮🇳 (@sidduu96) October 18, 2022
The beetle may not have starved to death and is likely surviving on stored nutrients
— Sanskar Tarte (@sanskar_tarte) October 18, 2022
It is an incredible achievement. Perhaps further progress on this experiment will peak.
— Krushna Chandra Mishra (@Krushna86847422) October 18, 2022
The video has so far garnered over 4 lakh views and received over 10,000 likes. Notably, this isn’t the first time this video has surfaced on the internet. Earlier in 2020, the video was shared on Facebook with the same claim by a page called “Festival of the Dead”.
If you look a little deeper, the parasite-host interaction is part of an act that has developed over millions of years. In such cases, a parasite typically taps into the host’s brain and neural circuitry to manipulate its cognitive functions.
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
firstpost
News
Reviews | Trump’s subpoena will make headlines, but the real news from Washington was elsewhere
What strikes me most about the hearing is that it was not the big news that came out of Washington today; on the contrary, the most important news came across the street from the Capitol, and about a mile away on 14th Street.
First, the United States Supreme Court denied Trump’s request to allow a special counsel in the Mar-a-Lago case to review classified documents. The unsigned order involved a relatively narrow dispute, but the lack of dissent suggests the court may not grant Trump the protection he will seek from the Justice Department, should he end up indicting Trump for violating a or more federal laws. For all the legal landmines in Trump’s path — breaking Georgia’s election interference laws, a possible contempt citation if he refuses to comply with today’s subpoena — the Mar-a case -Lago remains the most damaging to Trump, especially since at different times he has more or less admitted to violating one or more of the federal records laws.
The other big news came from the Ministry of Labour. Inflation continues to rise unabated, with the consumer price index jumping at an annual rate of 8.2%, a 40-year high. Core inflation – excluding food and energy – increased by 6.6%. With less than a month to go until the midterm elections, Maalox sales are sure to pick up at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. For some time now, midterm election prognoses have been clouded by crosscurrents — inflation, crime, and low presidential approval ratings favoring Republicans, and abortion, threats to democracy, and flawed Republican candidates favoring Democrats. For these GOP contenders, today’s inflation numbers are an answered prayer.
Such an argument, no doubt, will infuriate those who saw these hearings as a powerful case that the former president deliberately sought to sabotage the last election and retain power by any means necessary. The adoption of Trump’s fraudulent case by more than 100 GOP candidates for top-to-bottom polling stations, they will say, is powerful evidence that the Republican Party as a whole has embraced a clear and present danger.
But my observation in June when the hearings began remains sadly true: “In the case of Trump, the finding that he engaged in corrupt and most likely criminal behavior is breathtaking evidence at least since November 2020, if not before. And this certainty – along with the blatant refusal of millions to accept this reality – sets the limits of what the January 6 Committee can achieve.
These inflation figures today only underscore this point.
Politices
News
The review of John Irving’s last chairlift – an extravagant family epic | Fiction
Jhis novel is not for those who lack the reader’s stamina. At 912 pages, you’re going to have to deeply love John Irving, or have a passion for reading novels through thick and thin. If it’s the former, it’s hard to see the release of The Last Chairlift as anything other than good news, as there’s now a lot more Irving to read. But what about those of us in the latter camp who are, say, just curious about Irving?
The first thing to note is that this is Irving’s 15th novel – and he’s now 80 years old. By all accounts he was a bestselling writer and touched millions of hearts: The Cider House Rules and A Prayer for Owen Meany were huge global hits. This book retreads familiar Irving territory: questionable authorship issues; long passages on the struggle; unconventional people in a conventional small town in New England; physically small characters; characters who are writers; a mute character; a lot of discussions about cinema; a lot of sex and sexual politics.
It is the story of the life and family of Adam Brewster from the 1940s to almost the present day. Her mother, Little Ray, a ski instructor, won’t tell her who her father is, but is happy in a lifelong relationship with Molly. Later, in a marriage of convenience (but also love and respect), Little Ray officially marries Mr. Barlow, who transitions from male to female over the course of the novel. We also meet Adam’s grandparents, aunts, uncles, and several of his variously banjaxed girlfriends.
The best of the novel comes from Irving’s unusual scene writing, and this remains its great imaginative force. It consistently avoids setup and tuning cliches and deftly draws you in as a witness to the weird. Adam is in bed with Jasmine, one of his unhappy girlfriends, for example, and the ghost of his grandfather appears, naked except for his diaper. Then the grandfather “crouched down, grumbling. Could ghosts shit? Have they? …Not to be outdone…Jasmine – still standing on the bed – let go of her innards…” Enter Dottie, an elderly and “restorative” caregiver, looking like the “angel of death”, covered in cream for pale-faced and wearing a contraption like a lampshade around his head. “Looks like your girlfriend should have worn the diaper.”
On the other hand, there is a very moving and – again – strangely original scene when Adam goes to collect the corpses of a couple who have decided to end their days together at the top of the ski slopes following a diagnosis of cancer, and go down by chairlift between the two frozen bodies. “I sat next to me… hugging them tight… I admired the life they had made together and how they chose to end it.”
Initially, I savored the assemblage of characters – the different sexualities involved, the transgressive mother, Mr Barlow. But part of me couldn’t help but think that after 900 pages, I had learned very little about another human being’s experience of gender transition, for example. Or what really prompted Em, the mute character, to speak? And sure enough, I was interested in the mother kissing her son, but disappointed that she was just laughing and behaving elliptically, so it was getting harder and harder to take the oedipal notes seriously Of the history. It would be an overstatement to say that Irving is only gestural in this book, but it’s as if he brilliantly imagines scenes and characters, then fails to give them any interesting or plausible interiority – like writing a screenplay. and rely on a director or actors to provide depth.
I also didn’t get along with Irving’s popular, awkward humor. He uses the tongue-in-cheek wording “sleeping arrangements,” for example, over and over again; supposedly to poke fun at those who might object, and conversely to assert that the novel has no problem with who has sex with whom. But the repetition gives the impression that the text protests too much, and that the book secretly participates in exactly the same lust that it claims to decry.
Irving has been compared to Dickens, but on the evidence of this novel that is far-fetched. He has little of Dickens’s sophisticated and versatile mastery of register, and only a fraction of his psychological dexterity. His vocabulary lacks invention and his word selection is decidedly banal. I’m afraid the book is also very poorly edited – if at all. There are a lot of tedious repetitions, while at one point Irving wrote over 150 pages of script in the middle of the text. In it is a line of dialogue that reads, “Unrevised real life is just a mess.” Unrevised manuscripts – the same.
theguardian
News
Live Updates | Russia–Ukraine War
KYIV, Ukraine — The Russian military continues its strategy to target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, leaving people without power in dozens of towns and villages as the war nears its eight-month milestone.
washingtontimes
News
PM Modi at Defense Expo
Gandhinagar:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a new air base in northern Gujarat, near the Indo-Pakistan border, and said it would become an effective center for the country’s security.
Speaking after the inauguration of the Defense Expo 2022 in Gandhinagar, the capital of Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi also said that the defense forces will release a list of 101 additional items which cannot be imported.
With this 411, defense-related goods can only be purchased locally, he said.
“It will give a major boost to the Indian defense industry,” he said.
The Prime Minister said it was an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian companies were taking part for the first time.
He said the upcoming air base at Deesa in Banaskantha in North Gujarat “will become an effective center for the security of the country.
He also said that Indian defense product exports had increased eightfold over the past few years.
The country has come a long way because “before we were releasing pigeons and now we are releasing cheetahs,” he added.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
