Xi Jinping plans ‘major reshuffle’ of Chinese Communist Party leadership

A head teacher at a major private school rocked by teenage suicides has lost her job after telling a student in front of classmates ‘we were afraid you were going to die’, a court has heard.

Katie O’Hara, head of English at the £36,000-a-year Windermere school, ignored advice to avoid teaching texts featuring suicide – and even upset another pupil by asking her class to tear out a sensitive page from a book in the middle of the lesson.

It came just weeks after two 14-year-old students took their own lives at the end of 2019 – leaving the school community concerned about a possible ‘cluster’ of suicides.

An employment tribunal found that Ms O’Hara, who joined the 159-year-old school in 2015 with more than 17 years’ experience as an English teacher at ‘recognized’ private schools, had no been unfairly dismissed.

She gave written notice of her resignation in October 2020, saying she left due to a poor working environment – ​​but concerns had previously been raised over her “erratic behavior”.

In the term following the tragedies, Ms O’Hara, who became Head of English in 2018, planned to teach at Antigone.

The ancient Greek tragedy by playwright Sophocles features several deaths by suicide.

The court heard she had been instructed to choose “another book altogether” by then-director Ian Lavender.

He told her, “For obvious reasons, no text studied for the remainder of this academic year at any age group should mention suicide or death by hanging.”

Despite this, Ms O’Hara intended to go ahead and teach the text – and a stack of Antigone books were spotted ‘ready to go’ for students, it said. -the panel is told.

During a lesson on Pakistani author Mohsin Hamid’s 2007 novel The Reluctant Fundamentalist, Ms O’Hara asked her students to tear up a page that featured a discussion of suicide – upsetting one student so much that she left the class.

After the suicides, an alert system detecting the Internet content consulted by the students had been installed on the school computer, we learned at the hearing.

After an alert was triggered by a student’s search for Star Wars memes, Ms O’Hara walked into the classroom he was in, where he was being taught by fellow English teacher Elizabeth Loughlin.

In the quiet of the room, she asked the boy if he was okay and said “we were afraid you were going to die” – words the other teacher and the students could all hear.

Following the incident, the manager said in an email to Ms Loughlin: “I expect that [Ms O’Hara] doesn’t come to school on Mondays.

“If she does, I will fire her again.

Windermere School, a boarding and day school for pupils aged 3 to 18, has been “deeply” affected by the suicides of two 14-year-old pupils – Pierre DaCosta Noble and Fionnuala Ryan.

An inquest heard that Pierre – a boarder – was bullied and killed himself after classmates smeared feces in his pillow and inside one of his boots.

He was found by two high school students.

Pierre had confided in Fionnuala about the bullying. She was seriously affected by the suicide of her classmate. Weeks later, the schoolgirl, described as one of the school’s ‘shining stars’, was found dead at her home.

After the tragedies, the suicide prevention charity Papyrus was called in to help staff teach students “in a way that protects them and allows their education to continue without it (and them) being intimidated”.

French-born Pierre DaCosta Noble was found hanged on the grounds of the prestigious Windermere School in the Lake District on November 9.

But the court heard concerns had been raised about Ms O’Hara’s behavior and whether it was ‘in line with advice given and teaching instructions given’ at school after the two suicides.

According to Ms O’Hara, who alleged unfair dismissal, she was treated unfairly in meetings after raising concerns about the approach other teachers were taking ahead of upcoming International Baccalaureate exams.

She also challenged a disciplinary inquiry meeting she was invited to and alleged that Ms Loughlin tried to pressure her to leave so that she could take up the post of head of faculty.

She went on sick leave from January 2020 until her employment ended in April 2021.

But she told the court that Windermere School had refused to pay her her full salary for the last six months of her absence, despite having a mental health crisis as a direct result of the school’s treatment of her.

Ms O’Hara argued that the decision amounted to a failure to make reasonable accommodations for her and discrimination related to her disability.

An employment tribunal found that Ms O’Hara had not been unfairly dismissed

After her grievances were dismissed by the school, Ms O’Hara launched an appeal, which was also dismissed, leading her to say that “her trust in the school had been ‘completely eroded’.”

All of Ms O’Hara’s claims against Windermere Educational Trust and her colleagues were dismissed by the court, which ruled that the school had not unlawfully discriminated against or failed in its duty to make reasonable accommodations for her.

Windermere School, founded in 1863, was named The Sunday Times International Baccalaureate School of the Year for 2017-18 and is a member of Round Square and the Society of Headmasters & Headmistresses of Independent Schools.

