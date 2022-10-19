News
XPeng flying car takes off in Dubai
(CNN) — Near the end of the 1985 sci-fi classic “Back to the Future,” archetypal mad inventor Doc Brown announces “where we’re going, we don’t need roads” as the DeLorean traveling through time rises in the air. While flying cars are yet to fill our skies, a number are in development. Last week, China’s XPeng X2 successfully completed the first public test flight of its two-seater flying car at the GITEX tech show in Dubai – and it even shares the DeLorean’s famous gull-wing door design.
The XPeng X2 lifts vertically from the ground using eight propellers, without the need for a runway and is therefore suitable for built-up urban areas. The vehicle, designed to carry two passengers, is fully electric and its makers claim it can soar through the air at around two meters per second and reach speeds of up to 80 miles per hour.
Although the test flight lasted only 90 seconds, according to Liu Xinyin, chief aviation specialist at XPeng Aeroht, the technology is close to being ready for public use, but regulations regarding flying cars is still a long way off.
XPeng plans to work with governments to establish physical regulatory infrastructure for flying cars in urban areas, and Liu believes people will be able to use flying cars in limited regulated spaces in just five years. This fits pretty well with the Chinese government’s ambitious plans to launch flying taxis by 2025.
The company behind the XPeng X2 hopes the flying cars will be available for public use in just five years.
XPENG AEROHT
If flying wasn’t futuristic enough, the XPeng X2 comes equipped with AI automation — it can be flown manually or it can be set to self-driving. “He learns to avoid traffic, avoid buildings and people,” Liu says.
The self-driving elements pose further regulatory challenges and also challenge public acceptance. Many people are still concerned about the safety issues of self-driving cars on the ground, not to mention vehicles circling overhead. However, XPeng says it’s safer for his flying car to be self-driving than to be driven by a human.
There are dozens of flying cars currently in development around the world, and many of them actually fly, such as the “BlackFly” from the Canadian company Opener, the “SD-03” from SkyDrive Inc and the prototype “AirCar” from Klein Vision – which made a 35 – minute test flight between two towns in Slovakia last year.
The benefits of flying cars like the XPeng X2 go way beyond simply fulfilling wild pop culture dreams. Proponents say flying cars could revolutionize urban transport, make roads less busy and therefore safer for pedestrians and cyclists, and for electric vehicles like the XPeng X2, also reduce carbon emissions.
Cnn
News
Mike Preston’s Ravens mailbag: Answering questions about penalties, Lamar Jackson’s ceiling and more | COMMENTARY
Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston will answer fans’ questions throughout the Ravens season. Coming off Baltimore’s 24-20 Week 6 loss to the New York Giants, plenty of questions remain with Baltimore set to host the Cleveland Browns in a key AFC North showdown on Sunday.
Here’s Preston’s take:
(Editor’s note: Questions have been edited for length and clarity.)
First of all, I really appreciate your work, Mike. Keep it up; you’re a Baltimore sports writing legend in my book. My question: Who do you put the blame on mostly for the illegal formation penalties? Coaches or players? It feels like every single week we have one, going back to the start of the Greg Roman era of our offense.
— Lou LePore
Preston: Lou, thanks for the kind words.
Head coaches always and should get the blame. If you are referring to the Giants game, when the Ravens have 10 penalties for 74 yards, let’s give some credit to current New York and former Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. Those defensive line shifts shortly after the Ravens got to the line of scrimmage caused confusion and resulted in four false start penalties, two each by right offensive tackle Morgan Moses and fullback Patrick Ricard. Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens practice against those types of shifts, but it didn’t show in that game. Some of the penalties, like the two for unnecessary roughness, are from a lack of focus and discipline. A lot of the pass interference calls are “sudden” plays, but constant holding from defensive backs sometimes shows a lack of speed. Regardless, the Ravens can’t win with so many penalties. Harbaugh has accepted responsibility, now let’s see what he does about it.
Will Lamar ever realize his full potential in Baltimore? He does things no one else can, but the two or three routine throws he misses each game kills drives. Does he need a new offensive coordinator? Five years in, I don’t know if he’ll be able to put together four games like Joe Flacco did.
— @JBintheCave on Twitter
Preston: Let’s put everything in perspective. In his first four years, I kept an eye on Jackson’s mechanics, which at times were poor. He would have a sidearm motion or throw off his back foot. Jackson has improved since his rookie season, but he will never be a Tom Brady as far as throwing motion.
There are some who speculate that Jackson is trying to make big plays because he wants a new contract or because he knows he is the only consistent playmaker on the team. I don’t believe in either. Jackson sometimes makes poor decisions because that’s his style. Once he picked up that fumbled snap Sunday I knew he was going to throw it because he has done it several times this season and it worked to his advantage. Sometimes it’s good to react and not think, but not in that situation.
I’m comfortable with Jackson at quarterback. He can make plays with his legs like no other quarterback in the history of this league. But he is inaccurate as a thrower and I’m still not sure about him being able to read coverages on the outside. With that said, he is like opening an old box of “Cracker Jack” … you never know what prize will be inside.
Can Jackson win a Super Bowl? Absolutely. He can’t carry an offense with his arm, but he can get his team there if things fall into place. If Trent Dilfer can win a Super Bowl, so can Lamar Jackson. As far as Jackson reaching his full potential here in Baltimore, he isn’t going to get much better than what we’re seeing now.
He plays well early in the game or when the Ravens have a lead, but struggles in crunch time, especially against quality opponents. In the fourth quarter this season, Jackson has a rating of 54.9. That’s the time of the game when quarterbacks become great, and legends are born. That’s the time of the game when quarterbacks earn the big bucks.
The first 10-15 years in Baltimore, the Ravens front office always seemed to be ahead of the curve in talent evaluation for the draft and free agency, always having multiple players that could change the outcome of a game on a regular basis. Now the only real game-changers/game-wreckers on the team are Lamar, Mark Andrews and Justin Tucker. The rest … seems to be a lot of average, slightly above average players, but no real dawgs. Do you think it’s more a matter of the rest of the league getting better with their scouting, and taking some of the Ravens personnel? Or is it finally time for fresh voices and minds to be brought in from the outside, to work inside The Castle? Thanks.
— Paul in Orlando
Preston: That’s an intriguing question Paul, but the bottom line is that the Ravens have to do a better job of drafting. Missing from this team are game-changers or sudden-impact players. Some will point out that the Ravens are a victim of their own success by often drafting from the middle to late parts of each round because they’re always good. But Ray Lewis, Todd Heap and Ed Reed weren’t early first-round picks. They just have to work harder, and adding fresh voices or ideas might not be a bad option.
On offense, the Ravens have some weapons other than Jackson, but they need to do a better job of incorporating them into the game plan. That falls to the coaches. Because of his speed, why not allow receiver Devin Duvernay to touch the ball 10 times a game as opposed to the one he had in Sunday’s game against the Giants? Second-year receiver Rashod Bateman seems to have developed a strong relationship with Jackson on those slant-end patterns across the middle, but those are infrequent. Running back Kenyan Drake had 10 carries for 119 yards Sunday. Why didn’t the Ravens pound the Giants with him more often?
At least there are some options on offense, but the same can’t be said about the defense, which is why three teams have been able to rally and beat the Ravens in the fourth quarter. They just don’t have a dominant player that can take over the game.
So yes, the Ravens have to find more home run hitters in the draft, but they’ve never been big spenders in free agency. If they were, maybe outside linebacker Von Miller would be in Baltimore instead of Buffalo.
Would you give Lamar a huge guaranteed contract?
— Carl Wright
Preston: Nope, not at the current time. I’ve been very consistent on how I would handle Jackson. Unless he takes the Ravens deep into the playoffs this season, I’d put the franchise tag on him next year.
I’d treat him just like the Ravens treated Flacco until he won a Super Bowl in 2012. Once that happened, the Ravens made him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. Despite the MVP honor and other accolades, Jackson has won only one playoff game during his five years in Baltimore.
Under no conditions would I offer him a fully-guaranteed contract. I understand why players want such a deal, but it makes no sense for the owners in a vicious and physical sport like football.
This will be an interesting offseason for both the Ravens and Jackson.
Mike, what happened to Charlie Kolar? I thought he was supposed to be ready by end of September after the sports hernia.
— Mike Monheit
Preston: Kolar got cleared to begin practice Tuesday. Before then, Harbaugh hadn’t been asked about him since Oct. 3, even though the former Iowa State rookie has been in the locker room and watching practices from the workout room. There was no reason to rush him back with four tight ends — Isaiah Likely, Josh Oliver, Andrews and Nick Boyle — currently on the roster
At 6 feet 6 and 260 pounds, that’s another big body the Ravens can put on the corner or off tackle.
Do you think Lamar would benefit from less or more offensive coaching?
— @KimberlyMoller2 on Twitter
Preston: At this point, I don’t think it will make much of a difference. I bet the Ravens have told Jackson not to throw the ball back across the middle late many times and to secure and tuck the ball when scrambling.
Either he doesn’t listen or doesn’t care. Maybe it’s both. Lamar Jackson is Lamar Jackson. He is going to scramble and improvise, regardless of the system or the coaches. Again, he has made improvements, but he is most effective in run-pass options or on running plays.
That’s his style of play and the Ravens endorsed it four years ago when he became the starter over Flacco.
Now, they have to live with it and see where it takes them.
Have a question for Mike Preston? Email [email protected] with “Ravens mailbag” in the subject line and it could be answered in The Baltimore Sun.
()
News
Princeton asks for help in locating missing student
Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was last seen around 3 a.m. on Friday, the school said.
An undergraduate student at Princeton University has been reported missing, the school said.
“The Department of Public Safety is seeking information on the whereabouts of an undergraduate student, Misrach Ewunetie, who has been reported missing,” Princeton officials said. Twitter tuesday.
Ewunetie, 20, was last seen around 3 a.m. on Friday, the school said.
“Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Department of Public Safety at (609) 258-1000,” the school said.
She was last seen near Scully Hall on the school’s campus in New Jersey, according to an alert sent Monday to the Princeton community.
“She is 5ft 4in and weighs 130lbs. She has brown eyes, black hair and a light brown complexion,” the university said.
ABC News’ Alexandra Faul contributed to this report.
ABC News
News
What Shashi Tharoor said after losing congressional president’s polls
New Delhi:
The main leader of the Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge, was today elected as the new President of the Congress. Reacting to the poll result, top leader Shashi Tharoor, the defeated candidate, tweeted, “It’s a great honor and a huge responsibility to be President of @INCIndia and I wish @Kharge ji every success in this task It was a privilege to have received the support of over a thousand colleagues, and to carry the hopes and aspirations of so many Congress supporters across India.”
Congratulating Mr. Kharge, Mr. Tharoor said: “Would like to pass on my warm congratulations to him on his victory in the Congressional ballot.” Mr Kharge is the first non-Gandhi Congress leader in 24 years.
He further said, “We are indebted to outgoing President Sonia Gandhi for her leadership and for being the anchor during the most crucial times.”
Mr Tharoor said: “My thanks to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for doing their part to support the free and neutral election of the President of Congress.”
Commenting on his journey as a member of the Congress Party, Mr Tharoor added, “The Nehru-Gandhi family has held and will always hold a special place in the hearts of Congress Party members.”
ndtv
News
UK inflation back to double digits
The cost of living crisis worsened in September as food and housing prices rose, according to the Office for National Statistics
Consumer prices in the UK hit a 40-year high in September, after falling slightly the previous month, according to estimates released by the UK’s Office for National Statistics on Wednesday.
“The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 10.1% in the 12 months to September 2022, up from 9.9% in August and back to the recent high in July,“, said the ONS in a press release.
Rising costs for food, transport, housing and household services were the main factors contributing to inflation last month, according to the agency. Food prices notably increased by 14.6% year on year, while transport costs increased by 10.9% compared to 2021. The cost of household goods and furniture also increased by 10.8 %.
Fuel prices in September were still up for the year at a staggering 26.5%, but lower than August’s 32.1%.
Analysts polled by CNBC say the latest inflation data will affect the Bank of England’s approach to monetary policy in the near term. Britain’s new finance minister, Jeremy Hunt, recently said that “helping the most vulnerablewill be a priority for the government in the face of high inflation rates, as well as “ensure greater economic stability and stimulate long-term growth that will help everyone.”
READ MORE: UK sales growth falls to post-Covid low
Upon taking office, Hunt reversed most of the tax cuts introduced by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, at the end of last month. The cuts caused a market upheaval, sent the pound plunging and were strongly criticized by both the British parliament and the public. The situation forced Kwarteng to resign and Prime Minister Liz Truss to apologize for “errorsin its new economic policy. Hunt’s reversal of the measures raises the prospect that the Bank of England will slow its interest rate hikes, analysts said.
For more stories on economics and finance, visit RT’s business section
RT
News
Russian authorities announce the evacuation of thousands of civilians in Kherson – RT in French
Referring to a “tense” situation on the ground, the commander of Russian forces in Ukraine Sergei Surovikin and the head of the Kherson administration Vladimir Saldo said that civilians would be sheltered from the fighting.
The Russian army is preparing to evacuate the population of the city of Kherson, facing a “tense” situation where “the enemy does not give up its attempts to attack the positions of the Russian troops”, announced the general Sergei Surovikin, recently appointed head of the Russian forces in the territories concerned by the “special military operation” in Ukraine.
“The Russian army will first of all ensure the safe evacuation of the population,” he told state television Rossia-24 on October 18, specifying that “further actions concerning the city of Kherson itself will depend on the military situation. According to the Russian general, the measure responds to “the need to preserve the maximum number of lives of the civilian population and the Russian military”. “We do not rule out a very difficult decision-making,” he added, without further details.
“The situation in the area of the special military operation can be described as tense,” he also acknowledged. “The enemy is not giving up its attempts to attack the positions of the Russian troops,” he continued, stressing that the Ukrainian army was gathering “all its reserves” for the counter-offensive.
Direct threat to the lives of residents
The Russian general also mentioned Ukrainian strikes targeting “social, economic and industrial infrastructure” in the region. Among the sites damaged by the strikes are the dam of the Kakhovka power station, the destruction of which could cause a gigantic flood.
The Antonovsky Bridge, which connects the northern and southern banks of the Dnieper River, was also damaged according to Russian General. These strikes lead to disruptions in the supply of electricity, water and food in Kherson, he said, denouncing a “direct threat to the lives of the inhabitants”.
50,000 to 60,000 people should be evacuated
“We have taken the only decision that can reduce the risks for civilians,” said the head of the administration of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo, confirming the urgency of the threat to the population. In detail, the authorities therefore organize “the voluntary movement and departure of the inhabitants of the districts of Berislav, Beloziorskoye, Alexandrovsk and Sniguiriovka”. “It is planned to evacuate 50,000 to 60,000 people to the left bank of the Dnieper,” said Vladimir Saldo on Telegram. At a rate of 10,000 people a day, the operation should take six days, according to the official. The said inhabitants have the possibility of settling “further into the territory of Russia” if they wish, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Marat Khousnullin having assured that housing certificates would be issued to them.
“It is necessary that […] allow the military to do their job properly and with less casualties for civilians”, added Vladimir Saldo about this evacuation, while saying he was confident in the ability of the Russian forces to “repel any attack”. According to the RIA Novosti agency, the population received text messages urging them to evacuate before “the Ukrainian army bombardments”, evacuations by boat, across the river, would have already started on October 19.
The day before, Russian Defense indicated that it had carried out new strikes targeting “the military command and the energy systems of Ukraine”, assuring that “all targets [avaient] been affected”. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, repeated Russian strikes have resulted in the destruction of “30% of power plants” in the country since October 10, causing massive blackouts as winter approaches. “The situation is now critical”, added an adviser to the Ukrainian presidency, asking the population to prepare for possible “power, water and heating failures”.
As the Russian “special military operation” which began on February 24 enters its eighth month, a counter-offensive by the Ukrainian army enabled kyiv to retake part of the Kharkov region in September. Russian troops have also recently lost ground in the Kherson region and fought fierce battles around Lyman. In this recent context of advancing Ukrainian troops, the Kremlin has affirmed that the four territories newly attached to Russia following referendums – disputed by the West and kyiv – will remain “Russian forever”. Ukraine, for its part, hailed the continued military support provided by the United States to its army.
RT All Fr Trans
News
PA Corrections Officers Support Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in Senate Race
The Pennsylvania State Correction Officers Association (PSCOA) is backing Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz against his hardline Democratic opponent, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, in Keystone State’s U.S. Senate race.
The Oz campaign released a letter of endorsement from the PSCOA on Tuesday. In the letter dated August 3, PSCOAS President John Eckenrode wrote to Oz:
Your leadership and support of the men and women who patrol Pennsylvania’s 35 correctional facilities, forensic units and community correctional centers will be essential. We are impressed with his knowledge of the many issues facing our members and the great concern he shows for our officers and their families. We look forward to working with him to support the brave men and women of PSCOA.
In response, Oz said in a statement that “PSCOA officers know that I stand with them proudly and with immense respect for the undervalued service they provide to our Commonwealth and justice system.”
He added:
To be a corrections officer you have to be tough and smart, constantly reading people. They recognize a problem when they see it, like John Fetterman who wants to reward criminals and push radical policies like decriminalizing heroin and freeing a third of our prison population. It’s time to restore the balance in Washington so we can have safer communities.
The endorsement carries considerable significance given Fetterman’s sweeping criminal record. As lieutenant governor, he chairs the state’s five-person pardons board, which has radicalized under his leadership. Since Fetterman took office in 2019, the number of commutation recommendations for lifers, including those convicted of first- and second-degree murder, has skyrocketed.
From March 2019 to April 2022, the board sent at least 46 switch recommendations to Governor Tom Wolf (D), while the Philadelphia plaintiff‘s Julie Terruso reported in May.
“It’s relative to only six in Wolf’s first termnone under former Republican Governor Tom Corbett, and only five during former Democratic Governor Ed Rendell’s eight years in office,” as Terruso wrote.
Fetterman also said he thinks Pennsylvania could empty its prisons by a third “and not make anyone less safe.”
Breitbart News
XPeng flying car takes off in Dubai
Mike Preston’s Ravens mailbag: Answering questions about penalties, Lamar Jackson’s ceiling and more | COMMENTARY
Princeton asks for help in locating missing student
Blockchain and Non-Fungible Tokens Training Course: Understanding New Technologies, Relevant Laws & potential Benefits (December 1, 2022) – ResearchAndMarkets.com
What Shashi Tharoor said after losing congressional president’s polls
UK inflation back to double digits
Russian authorities announce the evacuation of thousands of civilians in Kherson – RT in French
BNB Chain Member Covers Sustainability-Related Blockchain Changes
PA Corrections Officers Support Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in Senate Race
Conan O’Brien once ‘fired’ a crew member for being ‘rude’ to a waiter amid James Corden scandal
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE