Blockchain

XRP Price Forms This Pattern On Its Chart, What Does It Mean For XRP?

XRP Price
The XRP price has appreciated over the last 24 hours as market movers also witnessed the same price movement.

The coin gained 1.6% in that time frame. It is, however, still safe to say that the asset is consolidating.

In the past week, the XRP price has barely shown any movement, confirming sideways trading. The technical outlook for XRP shows that buyers are losing control of the market as selling strength continues to mount at press time.

XRP has to move past its immediate resistance line, and then only then will buyers regain strength. The coin has also formed a symmetrical triangle pattern over the last week.

This pattern is connected with either a breakout or a breakdown in price, as it also confirms that the coin has been trading laterally.

On the developmental front, Ripple began testing its XRP Ledger Sidechain, which is compatible with Ethereum Smart Contracts. This new development is yet to have an effect on the asset’s price.

XRP Price Analysis: One-Day Chart

XRP was priced at $0.47 on the one-day chart | Source: XRPUSD on TradingView

The altcoin was trading at $0.47 at the time of writing. As seen on the one-day chart, XRP price also formed a symmetrical triangle pattern, which hints at either a breakout or a breakdown in price.

Buyers have struggled to lift the price of XRP but met with sellers each time the coin visited the immediate resistance level.

The overhead price ceiling was set at $0.51. A move above $0.51 will cause the XRP price to experience a breakout, which would then increase the buying strength.

The local support level of the coin stood at $0.44 and a fall from that level could bring XRP to $0.40. The amount of XRP traded in the last session declined, pointing to a fall in buying pressure.

Technical Analysis

XRP Price
XRP noted fall in buying strength on the one-day chart | Source: XRPUSD on TradingView

The rise in price did not prove to be beneficial for the buyers as the coin registered a fall in the buying pressure. Indicators pointed out that sellers could take over the market in the next trading session.

The Relative Strength Index was still above the half-line but the indicator was inching closer to the half-line.

This signifies that the sellers would outnumber buyers soon.

The XRP price was also below the 20-SMA line, and that signalled a fall in demand, the reading meant that sellers were driving the price momentum in the market.

XRP Price
XRP depicted sell signal on the one-day chart | Source: XRPUSD on TradingView

In accordance with the other technical indicators, XRP also noted sell signal on its chart. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the price momentum and strength of the asset.

The MACD showed a bearish crossover with red histograms, which were sell signal for the coin.

The Parabolic SAR displays the price direction of the asset, determining if it is bearish or bullish. The dotted lines above the candlestick indicate that XRP price will witness a fall over the upcoming sessions.

Blockchain

3 Bullish Chart Patterns That Will Help You Become A Better Trader

3 Bullish Chart Patterns That Will Help You Become A Better Trader
Trading crypto in the bear market is one of the most difficult times for most traders, including advanced traders, but as the saying goes, the bear market produces the best traders, and millionaires are born. Trading without the proper skills and implementing your strategy (Bullish chart patterns) is akin to exposing yourself to risk, which could cost you your life, but in this case, your trading portfolio.

Having the right mindset, patience, and trading strategies like chart patterns, indicators, and market structures gives you an advantage over large investors and institutions. Most traders and investors seek strategies with the highest profitability and results to maximize their earning potential. When most technical analysis strategies are used correctly, they produce enormous success. Let’s look at how you can use three bullish chart patterns to increase your chances of beating the market and making consistent profits. We’ll also look at how to use these bullish chart patterns as a trading strategy.

Falling Wedge As A Bullish Chart Pattern

MKR Price Breaks Out Of A Falling Wedge | Source: MKRUSDT On Tradingview.com

The falling wedge is a trend reversal pattern made up of two converging lines, the upper and lower converging line. This chart pattern sometimes occurs in an uptrend indicating a slight consolidation of an uptrend before the price continues in the direction of the uptrend.

The falling wedge pattern is not as common as other patterns. Still, when identified, it is a good strategy for traders to depend on when opening a long position on a successful breakout. How to identify the falling wedge pattern;

  • This is followed by a price action that temporarily trades in a downtrend forming swing highs and lows (the lower highs and lower lows);
  • They are formed by two trend lines (the upper and lower) that are converging;
  • There is a decrease in volume as the channel progresses, with a breakout from the channel with strong volume by the buyers shifting the trend from a downtrend to an uptrend.

Ascending Triangle As A Bullish Chart Pattern

1666141296 106 3 Bullish Chart Patterns That Will Help You Become A
BNB Price Breaks Out Of An Ascending Triangle | Source: BNBUSDT On Tradingview.com

An ascending triangle is a bullish continuation pattern consisting of a rising lower trendline and a flat upper trendline acting as a support. This pattern tells the trader that the buyers are more aggressive in their orders than the sellers, with the formation of higher lows in the triangle followed by a potential breakout from this channel in the direction of the trend. 

A breakout and close in the direction of the trend would signal a potential buy for the trader, considering how successful this strategy can be. How to identify this pattern;

  • This pattern occurs in an ascending trend, so traders should look for a price rise.
  • The market enters a consolidation phase.
  • A rising lower trendline appears, indicating a swing high.
  • An upper trendline acts as a support for the price.
  • Trend continuation with a potential breakout of the upper trendline.

Bullish Rectangle 

The bullish rectangle chart pattern occurs during an uptrend and indicates that the current trend will continue. The pattern is relatively easier to recognize than other patterns and provides a reliable signal to join a market trend. How to identify this pattern;

  • Identify an uptrend followed by a consolidation of the price.
  • Draw your support and resistance lines.
  • Wait for a breakout and close above the channel to enter a buy order.
Featured Image From NBTC, Charts From Tradingview

Blockchain

Exchange Outflows Shows Bitcoin, Ethereum Accumulation Trend Continues

Bitcoin And Ethereum
Bitcoin and Ethereum outflows from centralized exchanges have been pointing toward a growing accumulation trend among investors. This saw billions of dollars worth of coins leaving exchanges weekly as investors moved them out. Even now, the exchange outflows have continued despite the recovery in the price of bitcoin and Ethereum, showing that investors are not slowing down their buying.

Bitcoin, Ethereum Net Flows Still Negative

The exchange net flows for the past two weeks have been coming out negative for both Bitcoin and Ethereum. The same has been the case on a daily basis where outflows continue to exceed inflows, leading to negative net flows.

Data from Glassnode shows that for the last day, the net flows for bitcoin reached as high as $158.5 million. There had been a total of $498 million worth of BTC flowing into exchanges, but more than $656 million had flowed out.

Ethereum saw a similar net flow trend where $170.7 million flowed into the exchanges and $212.7 million flowed out of the exchanges. This led to a negative net flow of -$42 million over the 24-hour period. On a 7-day rolling basis, ETH net flows had remained negative, but only by a small margin, according to data from IntoTheBlock.

A Recovery On The Horizon?

The crypto market has been consolidating for a while but indicators point to a possible end to this trend. Tether (USDT) inflows into centralized also point towards this. Net flows for the stablecoin remain positive, which suggests an end to the sell-offs and a beginning of a buy trend in the market. However, it remains hard to pinpoint exactly when a significant recovery since the net flows for the last day were around $77 million. 

BTC price settles above $19,500 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Over the last 24 hours, both Bitcoin and Ethereum have moved back into the green but only small recoveries have been recorded. BTC is up 0.40% in the last 24 hours and ETH is up 0.47% in the same time period at the time of this writing.

For Bitcoin, the resistance has been mounted at $20,000, which makes it the point to beat. Ethereum’s resistance has been building up at $1,400, where even the hype from the completed Merge has not been able to help it beat this level.

Featured image from Finbold, chart from TradingView.com

Blockchain

Bitcoin Leads The Hunt For A Green October In Crypto

Bitcoin
Bitcoin might be returning to the bottom of its current range; trapped for months, BTC might be unable to push higher. Driven by macroeconomic forces and uncertainty, the sideways price action has decreased volatility across global financial assets. 

At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $19,400 with sideways movement across all timeframes. Earlier today, the cryptocurrency hinted at more gains, but bulls have been unable to sustain momentum, surrendering BTC’s profits from last week.

BTC’s price moving sideways on the daily chart. Source: BTCUSDT Tradingview

Bitcoin Goes Quiet, Macro Forces Take The Wheel

According to Arcane Research, Bitcoin has seen no clear direction in October. The cryptocurrency has been the best-performing asset in terms of assets moving sideways over this period.

The chart below shows that the benchmark cryptocurrency recorded a 0.6% profit over the past 30 days, while other crypto assets trended slightly to the downside. Smaller tokens were the worst performers, with a 5% loss in October.

Bitcoin Btc Btcusdt Chart 2
Source: Arcane Research

Smaller cryptocurrencies often suffer the most in a choppy and uncertain market; investors usually take shelter in Bitcoin and stablecoins, measured by the BTC Dominance and the USDT Dominance. These metrics have been trending upward after seeing a massive decline in mid-October.

The spike in stablecoin and BTC dominance hint at more sideways price action as the crypto market enters another stage of uncertainty until the subsequent macroeconomic event triggers an explosion in volatility. Arcane Research noted the following on BTC’s current price action:

Still no clear trend in October, as the crypto market stays flat. Bitcoin and ether are gaining market shares relative to the other large caps this week, while small caps are struggling (…). The crypto market is still highly aligned with the stock market this month. Both Bitcoin and Nasdaq are up 1% in October, with the correlation staying at record highs.

What Happens When BTC Goes Quiet?

Additional data from research firm Santiment indicates that Bitcoin whales might be accumulating BTC at its current levels. The cryptocurrency is moving near its 2017 all-time high. Historically, these levels have provided long-term investors the best opportunity to increase their holdings.

As BTC’s price trends sideways, Bitcoin addresses holding between 10,000 to 100,000 BTC reached their highest level since February 2021. At that time, the cryptocurrency was preparing to re-enter price discovery mode following a major bull run that took it from below $20,000 into the low $30,000.

The research firm noted:

(…) addresses holding 10 to 100 $BTC have reached their highest amount of respective addresses since Feb, 2021. As the number of addresses on a network rise, utility should follow suit.

Despite this data, the current macroeconomic conditions might be unfavorable for a Bitcoin rally leading the cryptocurrency into long periods of accumulation and consolidation around the 2017 ATH and its yearly low of $17,600.

Blockchain

Bitcoin Price Action Falls Flat

Bitcoin
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we are once again examining a possible expanded flat correction in Bitcoin. Once the correction has completed, the bull market could resume.

Take a look at the video below:

VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): October 18, 2022

In addition to the video highlights listed below the video, we also analyze BTCUSD using the Ichimoku, Bollinger Bands, SuperTrend, TD Sequential, and other technical tools.

Three Strikes: BTCUSD Rejected From 50-Day Moving Average

BTCUSD daily price action was once again rejected from the 50-day moving average. This is the third rejection since September, making the 50MA a critical line in the sand to pass before any chance of further upside.

Zooming out and comparing the 50MA and its behavior around the 2018 bear market bottom, we can see that breaking through it is the key to bulls regaining control on daily timeframes. Given the close proximity of the 100-day moving average in yellow, the next target would be the red, 200-day moving average located at around $26K.

If Bitcoin can break the 50-MA and 100-MA, $26K is next | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Bitcoin CME Futures Paints Near-Perfect Expanded Flat Pattern

The BTC CME Futures line chart causes the price action over the last 18 months to nearly perfectly fill out an expanded flat pattern. An expanded flat features a higher high at the top of the B wave, followed by a lower low as the C wave terminates. The C wave is an impulse wave down made up of 5 total sub-waves.

The BTC CME chart begins with a bear market. The primary count would suggest the expanded flat correction formed in wave 4 and there is still a wave 5 ahead. In Elliott Wave Theory, one way to possibly project the peak of where wave 5 will terminate, is to find the inverse Fibonacci extension of wave C. 

At the 1.272 extension, Bitcoin would reach $90,000, while if the 1.618 golden ratio extension is tapped, the top would be over $137,000 per BTC.

Btc1!_2022-10-18_17-16-40

Will The Crypto Winter Conclude With A Touch Of The Log Growth Curve?

Although given the macro sentiment, the risk of recession, and the fact each floor in crypto has fallen out again and again, this is not an unusual place for Bitcoin to bottom out.

Bitcoin price continues to grind along the logarithmic growth curve. All price action throughout the entire history of cryptocurrencies has been contained within this narrowing curvature. Why would it suddenly stop now?

Btcusd_2022-10-18_17-17-14

Blockchain

Tezos (XTZ) Breaks Out Of A Falling Wedge As Price Could Hit $2 Mark

Tezos (XTZ) Breaks Out Of A Falling Wedge As Price Could Hit $2 Mark
  • XTZ’s price shows a spark of strength as price breaks out from a descending triangle as price eyes $2 with good volume. 
  • XTZ continues in a range-bound downtrend movement as the price aims to breakout. 
  • The price of XTZ continues to trade below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) on the daily timeframe. 

Despite market uncertainties that have affected the prices of many altcoins in recent weeks, the price of Tezos (XTZ) has remained strong. Tezos (XTZ) has held firm ahead of a breakout from its long downtrend, with the price indicating a possible rally to $2. Bitcoin (BTC) price bounced off its low of $19,100 to $19,600 as it attempted to rally to a high of $20,000; this could mean relief bounces for most altcoins. (Data from Binance)

Tezos (XTZ) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.

Despite experiencing some great price movement in recent weeks due to so many partnerships and great projects built on the Tezos network, XTZ has attracted the attention of traders and investors with its unique use case as many look for opportunities to buy.

The bear market has had a fair share of the price of XTZ, as the price of XTZ dropped from a high of $8 to a weekly low of $1.2, where the price was able to form good support to hold sell-offs due to panic.

The price of XTZ, after forming good support, price rallied to a high of $2, and the price was rejected to $1.4 despite showing great strength to break and close above this resistance. The rejection of XTZ from this region has led to the price range to build more buyers other than a break out of this range. 

Weekly resistance for the price of XTZ – $2.

Weekly support for the price of XTZ – $1.2.

Price Analysis Of XTZ On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily XTZ Price Chart | Source: XTZUSDT On Tradingview.com

On the daily timeframe, the price of XTZ remains below its key resistance level of $2; despite bouncing off its daily low, the price of XTZ faces a test to break above $2.

In an attempt to break out above $2, the price of XTZ has been thrown into a downtrend range movement, forming a descending triangle as the price attempts to break out with good volume.

If the price of XTZ breaks and holds above $1.52, we could see a good volume rally to as high as $2, but if the price of XTZ fails to breakout, the price could be rejected back into its $1.2-range.

Daily resistance for the XTZ price – $1.52.

Daily support for the XTZ price – $1.2.

Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview 

Blockchain

Meta (Facebook) Asked To Sell GIPHY by UK Competition Authority

Meta (Facebook) Asked To Sell GIPHY by UK Competition Authority
  • The authorities have never before stopped a deal of this magnitude.
  • Meta appreciates the help of the GIPHY team during this pivotal time.

The UK competition authority has ruled against Meta’s (Facebook) proposed acquisition of Giphy, a platform for generating animated GIFs. The authorities have never before stopped a deal of this magnitude.

According to reports, after receiving the watchdog’s final judgement, Meta backed down. Confirmed that the purchase has not stifled creativity in the advertising industry. The Competition and Markets Authority has ordered GIPHY to be sold in its entirety to a qualified bidder.

Dissatisfied With the Verdict

A representative for Meta has shared their disappointment in the ruling. Specifically, it said that Meta is dissatisfied with the watchdog’s verdict. But the corporation recognizes that the decision made today is definitive.

According to the report, a Facebook representative has said that the company would follow the CMA’s recommendations regarding the sale of GIPHY. It was mentioned that Meta appreciates the help of the GIPHY team during this pivotal time. It did, however, emphasize how the social media behemoth would seek to generate chances via acquisition and other sources to deliver greater variety to more of its users.

Meta is aggressively exploring the boundaries of the Web3 platform. Facebook previously revealed that its NFT-sharing features were available in certain markets across the globe. Users will be able to sync their digital wallets and exchange items with one another.

This move by UK regulators demonstrates the country’s intent to establish itself as a formidable opponent to the world’s other watchdog agencies. The report said that this change has positioned Giphy as a potential rival in the UK advertising business.

