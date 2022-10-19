Yankees celebrate ‘for a second’ before turning attention toward Astros

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
The Yankees celebrated their 5-1 ALDS win over the Cleveland Guardians for about 20 minutes Tuesday night. Maybe even 30. They popped the champagne in the clubhouse, they went out to the field to take a photo and salute the fans, and by the time they headed back inside, they were ready to face the Houston Astros.
Even coming through the tunnel to return to the clubhouse, several players were yelling to the group, “We have a game to play to play tomorrow!” It was more of an excited reminder than a warning, but it showed that club is eager to move forward into the next round.
It’s a quick turnaround with the ALCS beginning Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park. The Yankees have less than 24 hours before they face the team that eliminated them in the ALCS in 2017 and 2019, which is why their postgame celebration was somewhat subdued.
“That’s what we needed to do,” Giancarlo Stanton said. “It was only a couple minutes and we understand what we just did, we acknowledge it, and then know we’ve got work to do tomorrow — quick.”
This was a huge win for a team that was on the brink of elimination over the weekend. The Guardians had a chance to eliminate them in Game 4 but a gutsy performance by Gerrit Cole sent it back to New York. Game 5 was originally scheduled for Monday, but a storm eliminated that possibility and forced the teams to play the day before the start of the next round.
The Yankees are hoping to preserve the adrenaline from the Game 5 win and take it into Game 1 in Houston. If there is a chance to build some momentum, they’ll take it.
“It’s been an interesting few days, but we’ve got to use it to our advantage any way we can,” Stanton said. “Just roll it on because we’ve go to keep it going.”
Coming into the day, the team was hyper-focused. They’d like to stay that way for Game 1 against the heavy World Series favorite. The Astros have owned the Yankees in the ALCS recently, heightening the pressure around this particular matchup.
“We were locked in today,” outfielder and AL MVP frontrunner Aaron Judge said. “From the very first pitch that Nestor threw, this team was locked in. We were on a mission and we went out there and completed it. Now it’s time to celebrate for a second and lock it back in for this next journey we’re about to go on.”
There was nothing that needed to be said by anyone in the group. There were no leaders that stepped up to let everyone know that the party would end at a reasonable hour because they felt nothing needed to be said. A “sense of professionalism” was long ago established in the clubhouse and eliminated the need for any speech about not partying too hard, according to Cole.
And if you’re expecting shindig to continue on the flight to Houston, think again.
“I’m hoping we do some scouting reports on the plane so we can sleep in,” Cole said.
Celtics
The Celtics started their 2022-23 season with an impressive 126-117 win over the 76ers on Tuesday.
Here are the takeaways.
1. Perhaps the most encouraging conclusion for the Celtics on Tuesday was the performance of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. In the third quarter, Tatum scored in every way imaginable – going out in transition (and taking advantage of the NBA’s new foul rules), burying 3 points from the rebound and getting to the edge and the line. Tatum finished with 35 points on 13-for-20 shooting. Brown dropped 35 points on 14-for-24 shooting.
Stars are always stars, and they’ve shown every sign of being ready for the tough road ahead.
Perhaps the second most encouraging? Tatum didn’t play for the first five minutes of the fourth quarter, and the Celtics still built their lead before returning for the remainder of the period. If they can stay healthy, it’s a deeper and stronger Celtics team than the one that pulled out of the Finals a few months ago.
2. The Celtics defended Joel Embiid the way they usually defend him – with a big, plentiful defense to throw him off balance. Al Horford picked up a pair of early fouls, and Noah Vonleh really struggled to deal with Embiid at the start.
But the Celtics solidified in the paint and the Sixers didn’t really seem to adapt much. In the second half, Horford came back and teamed up with Embiid again. Grant Williams gave a good few minutes to get Embiid off the edge. Even Vonleh seemed better placed as the match progressed. The Celtics even limited James Harden a little better in the second half, and the lead jumped to double digits.
3. Meanwhile, the Celtics maintained their beef with Embid.
The call was a foul and a technique on Smart, which seems a bit harsh considering the move Embiid tried to make with Smart’s hand stuck.
4. The Celtics outshot the 76ers 24-2 in quick points. They made it a point to play fast and they reaped the rewards against a Sixers side not always known for their ability to come back.
5. Malcolm Brogdon made his debut and looked like everything the Celtics hoped he would be with 16 effective points and four assists. His presence makes the Celtics’ second unit incredibly dangerous, and lineups with Brogdon, Tatum and Brown have the potential to be explosive.
We will have more takeout later in the evening.
Boston
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen sparred for an hour Tuesday night in Rochester in the only televised debate the two are scheduled to have.
In what was the most spirited interaction between the two men to date, the rapid-paced debate touched on a kaleidoscope of issues over the past four years and likely the next, from rioting and looting following the murder of George Floyd to bureaucratic distinctions in health care policies.
Throughout the campaign — and on Tuesday night — the thrust of each man’s message has been consistent:
Jensen casts Walz as a far-left governor who was heavy-handed during the COVID-19 pandemic, weak during the 2020 riots and ensuing crime wave, and has acted as kin to President Joe Biden, who is suffering from low approval ratings amid high inflation.
Walz casts himself as the “last line of defense” against an abortion ban, a supporter of both police reform and spending more on police, and as presiding over a booming state economy with historically low unemployment. On several times Tuesday night, he harkened back to his previous careers as a teacher and member of the Minnesota National Guard, while reminding those watching he was the state’s top executive during an unprecedented stretch of upheaval that began with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, closing with a reprise of his 2018 campaign slogan, “One Minnesota.”
Walz casts Jensen as a right-wing extremist who has spread COVID misinformation, entertains conspiracy theories over the 2020 election, and wants to cut education funding and reduce abortion access.
Jensen casts himself as a fresh breath of common sense into a Democratic-controlled executive branch that squanders taxpayer money through waste and fraud. Looking directly at the camera, the one-time Minnesota family physician of the year sought to employ his bedside manner, describing himself as a “measured person” and declaring, “Clearly, we’re not ‘One Minnesota.’ ”
The debate was held inside a studio at KTTC-TV and aired on a series of Greater Minnesota television stations owned by Gray Television. Twin Cities residents could only watch the event via a livestream. There was no live audience for the debate. Only one other debate remains: Oct. 23, hosted by Minnesota Public Radio.
All that — only two debates in the final two months, no live audiences and nothing broadcast live on a metro TV station — were the result of Walz not agreeing to more debates, which Jensen wanted.
That’s a common dynamic for a challenger to an incumbent, and it’s typified much of the campaign thus far: Jensen and his running mate, former NFL star and St. Paul native Matt Birk, have sought attention for their criticisms of Walz, hosting frequent news conferences, while Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan have generally run a quieter campaign, enjoying the pulpit of incumbency to keep much of their public schedules reserved for official government events.
But that doesn’t mean the campaign hasn’t been fierce. Independent Walz-aligned groups, most notably Alliance for a Better Minnesota, have blanketed airwaves with ads attacking Jensen. The most frequent attacks have been over abortion, and the issue came up early in Tuesday’s debate.
Jensen’s position on abortion shifted after the U.S. Supreme Court issued its landmark Dobbs decision over the summer, which overturned Roe v. Wade and struck down the idea that the U.S. Constitution guarantees the right to an abortion. That leaves abortion regulations — or rights — entirely in the hand of each state.
Currently in Minnesota, the right to an abortion is guaranteed. However, much like the previous federal guarantee, that’s only because the Minnesota Supreme Court has ruled that way; the word “abortion” never appears in the Minnesota Constitution, and a future court could overturn that, abortion rights groups note. No one person can change Minnesota’s abortion landscape, but the governor has the ability to sign — or veto — a bill that could seek to strengthen — or weaken — Minnesota’s laws. And the governor fills any vacancy on the state Supreme Court until that justice stands for election.
Democrats across Minnesota and the nation pounced on anti-abortion politicians, and Jensen was in their sights. Jensen’s opposition to abortion is well documented, and as recently as May, he told Minnesota Public Radio that he didn’t support exceptions for rape or incest unless the mother’s life was in danger.
In July, he reversed that stance. In a video, he claimed he had been unclear before, and said, “I never thought it necessary to try and identify what those exceptions might be in regards to legal abortion or not, because I always thought when I uphold the pregnant woman’s life, and if her mental and physical health is in danger or jeopardized, that’s all that needs to be said.”
The quick summary of abortion in the governor’s race is this: Walz says — as he did Tuesday night — “abortion is on the ballot” and Jensen is extreme, while Jensen says — as he did Tuesday night — “abortion is not on the ballot” and nothing will change any time soon regarding abortion rights in Minnesota. He and Birk, who has adopted children, have proposed funding centers that discourage abortions, as well as removing barriers and costs of related to adoptions.
In answers that were restricted to between 30 and 90 seconds, Walz and Jensen fielded questions from a panel of four moderators. Here are some highlights:
On public safety, Walz noted he had a broad-strokes deal with Republican leaders of the Legislature and fellow House Democrats that would have included $400 million for public safety, but it all fell apart. Jensen urged Republicans to walk away, he noted, but Jensen said he had little to do with the outcome. Jensen hammered Walz as inept in responding to the George Floyd riots, at one point saying of Walz: “Arguably, he is the godfather of the crime wave that swept our country.”
On the current state of racial relations and diversity in the state, Walz said it was “a work in progress” that he and Flanagan, who is a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, are committed to improving. Jensen said, “I think Minnesota is absolutely committed to being the marvelous state where kids are not judged on the color of their skin.”
On the potential to resurrect a proposed Twin Metals mine near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness that was essentially scuttled by the Biden administration, Jensen said he would support building the mine. Walz said he would “follow the environmental impact statements,” dodging the thrust of the question.
To questions of military-style rifles and school shootings, Jensen cast the issue as a “product of lawlessness that swept over our state” and reiterated his support for the Second Amendment. Walz, who has supported gun-control measures, said “easy access to firearms” bears part of the blame and the solution lies in “a conversation about guns and a conversation about fully funding the police.”
“I am Al Lawson. I need your help,” he repeated all day. But Belgard was not offering one because she was critical of Democrats and President Joe Biden. Lawson countered that he funneled millions of federal dollars to the area and made a vow, “I won’t give you up for nothing.”
“If you became a Republican, I would vote for you all day long,” Belgard retorted.
That exchange summed up Lawson’s core problem: He’s a lifelong Democrat whose congressional district — a near-majority black district — was dismantled by DeSantis this spring. The governor’s redistricting plan not only eliminated Lawson’s seat, but also placed the entire state capitol and Lawson’s home in Tallahassee, in the district now held by the GOP representative. Neal Dun, originally from Panama City. It was a move designed to give Florida Republicans a 20-8 seat advantage over Democrats.
Several voting and civil rights groups have filed legal challenges against DeSantis’ redistricting efforts in state and federal courts, but none are expected to be resolved anytime soon.
Instead of retreating or ending his political career, the 74-year-old Lawson blasted DeSantis’ involvement in the redistricting and announced he would challenge Dunn even if the revamped district opted for the former President Donald Trump vs. Biden by 11 points in 2020.
“I always had it in my blood,” says Lawson, who noted that he represented many rural counties in the newly formed congressional district during his 10-year career in the state Senate.
Lawson, whose Republican colleagues in the Florida legislature joked with him about his endless quests for money for a rural fire department, staked part of his campaign on a call back that underscored how many d state and federal money he’s gotten for residents over the years.
Despite pleas from fellow members of the Congressional Black Caucus, National Democrats provided little funding for his campaign. He said he told his DC colleagues, “I want to know if I’m really a member of the [Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.] You gave me nothing.
“You could give me $25,000 and that would be fine,” Lawson said in an interview.
In the rare member matchup, Dunn edged Lawson more than two-to-one. Campaign documents show Dunn raised nearly $1.59 million, compared to the nearly $600,000 Lawson raised.
Just a few years ago, North Florida was home to conservative Democratic voters who split their tickets between Republicans for president and hometown Democrats. But Trump’s rise has led to a “major realignment” of the region, said Democratic analyst and data consultant Matt Isbell. Calhoun County, the Blountstown home where Lawson campaigned, had twice as many Democrats as Republicans in 2016. Not anymore. Calhoun and several other counties in the area now have more GOP voters.
“The window is closing quickly,” Isbell said. “When I started tracking local party affiliation – this whole area – was blue. Now there are hardly any left. … We are quickly reaching the point in North Florida where the only Democratic neighborhoods outside of Tallahassee are African American.
Lawson’s 5th congressional district connected black communities in northern Florida, from western Tallahassee to the city of Jacksonville more than 160 miles to the east. It also included a large swath of Tallahassee and would have remained a Democratic-friendly seat in some of the initial maps drawn by lawmakers. But that all changed when DeSantis pushed the GOP-led Legislature to blow it up.
It is against this backdrop that Dunn and Lawson — who have known each other for decades — are now vying for the same seat, the only congressional race between incumbents and incumbents in Florida. The contest took on a tougher and more partisan turn as Election Day approached, with both men airing ads cutting their opponent.
Dunn, who showed up at the Goat Day festival about half an hour after Lawson left, stressed he had nothing to do with the DeSantis card that put him in competition with Lawson.
“I don’t show up saying he’s a villain, I show up saying I’m better suited for the district,” Dunn, who was first elected in 2016, said in an interview.
The two men displayed these differences during a debate Tuesday noon in Tallahassee in front of a local political club. Dunn and Lawson disagreed on abortion rights, guns, Biden’s presidency and the economy. Dunn called Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan “grossly unconstitutional” while Lawson said it was “the right thing to do” to help students after Congress bailed out Wall Street.
Dunn, using a line familiar to Republicans across the country, said Lawson “votes with this president 100% of the time” when he represents “steadfast conservative values.”
“I’m not worried about [Speaker] Nancy Pelosi or Biden. What worries me is cutting resources so that our community can survive,” retorted Lawson.
Dunn’s line about Lawson’s voting record also appears in one of the Republican’s TV ads linking Lawson to Biden and Pelosi. Lawson, meanwhile, hit out at Dunn for voting against a sweeping expansion of health care for veterans that GOP Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott voted yes.
Dunn, a surgeon who spent 11 years in the US military and rose to the rank of major, bristled at criticism and defended his no during the debate, calling the bill “reckless” and too expensive.
“There’s no way I’m voting against veterans,” said Dunn, who wore a black U.S. Army baseball cap while campaigning in Blountstown.
Nancy Texeira, a longtime Lawson adviser who works for a super PAC that helps her, says bluntly that “we don’t expect cross-voters” to support Lawson. Instead, the group plans to target independents, students in Tallahassee and black voters in Leon and Gadsden counties. Part of their message: DeSantis took their voice away by pushing through the redistricting plan that swept through the current Lawson District.
“It was done so cruelly and it didn’t get enough press,” Texeira said.
But Texeira acknowledged that the same partisanship influencing voters across the country is now in place in North Florida.
“There was a time when partying didn’t matter,” Texeira said. “Party is like a religion now.”
Politices
It’s that moment when the sparring politicians are invited to let their guard down a bit and, well, say something nice about each other.
In Minnesota’s televised debate between Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat and Republican challenger Scott Jensen, the moment came nearly halfway into the hourlong debate inside a Rochester TV studio, when Caitlin Alexander, an anchor at KTTC, asked the following:
“Other than thanking them for being willing to serve in office, what is one nice thing you can say about your opponent?”
The question first went to Jensen, who paused for 5 seconds, then said, “I’ve thought about this question.”
Then he paused another 2 seconds, drew a breath, and said:
“I think Tim Walz is an affable individual who … (2-second pause) … has a wonderful smile.”
The answer hung in the air for 4 seconds before moderator Dan Wolfe cautiously redirected the question to Walz.
Walz responded in his characteristically word-dense delivery — but also kept his response terse:
“I think Scott has shown a great affinity as he talks about his family, talks about how important that is to him. That’s always a pretty good indicator for (where) someone’s heart’s at. I myself always appreciate that, when someone puts their family first.”
Neither man used close to his allotted 30 seconds to answer.
While Sean Miller was introduced Tuesday at Madison Square Garden as one of the Big East’s newest men’s basketball coaches, Emanuel “Book” Richardson was overseeing a practice session about 8 miles north at Gaucho Gym in the South Bronx.
Xavier, who is bringing Miller back as head coach, was prepared to shrug off the scandal in Arizona during Miller’s tenure as Wildcats head coach from 2009-21 because he thinks he can help the Musketeers to win big again. Arizona was caught up in the 2017 federal investigation into college basketball corruption.
Richardson, who worked alongside Miller for 10 years and served three months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to bribe, expressed no animosity toward Miller. to get back into the game so quickly after being fired at Arizona in April 2021. That could mean there’s a chance Richardson could return to college play one day for a second chance, too.
“It gives me hope to coach in college,” Richardson told the Post. “It’s been five years. Whether I’m angry, whether I’m sad, whether I’m upset, it doesn’t help me. I’m trying to show someone that I still have a lot of talent, that I still have a lot of time left.
“I hope someone will just understand that I can help them win basketball games on and off the court, that I can cultivate talent and that I can coach.”
Richardson, 49, was one of four assistant coaches arrested in connection with the FBI investigation. He was accused of accepting $20,000 to send Arizona players to sports agent Christian Dawkins. During Dawkins’ trial, the prosecution released a wiretap call in which Richardson told Dawkins that Miller was paying $10,000 a month to have former player Deandre Ayton play for the Wildcats. Miller denied paying players. Arizona was charged with five Level 1 violations last March and Miller faces a Level 1 charge for failing to demonstrate “that he promoted an atmosphere of compliance and monitored his personnel.”
After Xavier missed the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season in 2021-22, he turned his attention to Miller, who sat out just a year after being fired at Arizona. He went 120-47 and reached four NCAA tournaments in five years from 2004 to 2009 as the Musketeers coach, with Richardson serving as one of his assistants.
“It means the world to me. Xavier really believed in me at two different times,” Miller, 53, said. “Number one, gave me my first head coaching opportunity when my record was zero and zero. You always need that first person to believe in you. And then secondly, I’ve now had the opportunity for them to believe in who I am at a critical time for Xavier. … Glad to be back, grateful to be back.
When asked if he should explain to Xavier decision makers what happened in Arizona, Miller replied, “They know who I am.”
Athletic director Greg Christopher said the school looked into the matter and came out comfortable with hiring Miller. It helped that he had the support of CEOs and Catholic Church leaders in the community, as well as notable alumni.
“It was probably the longest interview I’ve ever been in, because we went through everything,” Christopher said.
A Big East assistant coach said the hiring of Miller shows that everything is a win-win situation, while another said: “Not everyone in our office understands why this guy deserves a job after what happened. past.”
Big East commissioner Val Ackerman noted that each school has the freedom to hire coaches they deem appropriate, but the league did not object to that decision.
“We trust Xavier’s judgment on this, and we’re going to be looking forward, not backward,” Ackerman said.
Richardson, meanwhile, is currently director of men’s basketball for the Bronx-based Gauchos AAU program. He is expected to be the head coach of a new New York academy team called The Program starting in the 2023-24 season, but it is still in the process of being launched. Richardson, a New York native, does not believe Miller threw him under the bus, although the two have not spoken since Richardson’s arrest.
Miller and Richardson are still in limbo as the Arizona case remains unresolved. A decision is expected soon, with a possible suspension for Miller and disciplinary action for Richardson after the conclusion of the independent liability resolution process following a summer hearing.
It remains uncertain if any school will be willing to take a chance on Richardson. He was close to landing a job at LIU Brooklyn on new coach Rod Strickland’s staff, but the president refused to sign off on the move.
It’s worth noting that these days players can take advantage of their name, image and likeness (NIL), and if these rules had been in place years ago, perhaps Richardson wouldn’t have landed behind. the bars or wouldn’t have quit college basketball at all. The same could be said for the other three assistant coaches who were arrested as part of the FBI investigation five years ago.
“That’s the irony,” Richardson said. “I see it like this: in every dark cloud there is a silver lining. … I’m not saying [NIL] wouldn’t have happened anyway, but this thing that happened to the four black helpers, it sped it up.
New York Post
Terry Francona managed a very poor game in his team’s loss in Game 5 of the American League Division Series.
The Guardians’ manager, a respected veteran skipper, mismanaged a few crucial parts of the game, denying his team’s magic carpet ride an entrance into Houston.
After the game, Francona clarified a few of the puzzling moments, leaving a few things still to be desired.
In the fourth inning, Cleveland second baseman Andres Gimenez rolled over a ball and sent it up the first base line. With two outs and the Guardians already trailing 4-1, any base runner would have been a valuable resource for a team desperately trying to mount a comeback.
Gimenez hustled up the line and beat pitcher Nestor Cortes to first, forcing Yankee first baseman Anthony Rizzo to go for the out by himself. The result was a bang-bang play with both players sliding — Rizzo glove first, Gimenez feet first — to try and reach the bag. Gimenez was called out, but instant replays on the TBS broadcast clearly showed that Rizzo’s glove got stuck in the dirt before reaching the base, and Gimenez’s cleat had beaten him.
Still, the Guardians did not challenge the play. Afterward, Francona was asked why he and his replay crew chose not to challenge the play.
“We ran out of time,” he answered succinctly.
That is not a good enough answer in the regular season, let alone a do-or-die postseason game. The Guardians had questionable replay strategies all series, especially in Game 4 when they used their two challenges on plays that had no shot of being overturned. Perhaps that made them gun shy in Game 5, but the Gimenez play was a true example of the “nothing to lose” challenge, as a runner on first could have been monumental (especially with Cortes nearing the end of his rope) and they still would have had another challenge in their pocket for the late innings.
After the game, the Daily News asked Rizzo if he was surprised Francona didn’t review the play. All he said was that he “didn’t see” the play in question. Next, he was asked if he thought Gimenez was out.
“Yeah, but I guess he was safe,” he smirked.
All messaging from the Cleveland camp made it clear that Shane Bieber was a very unlikely option in Game 5. Bieber would have been on three day’s rest — just like Cortes, who wound up pitching a phenomenal game — but no two pitchers are built the same.
We can’t dispute that Francona knows his pitcher better than anybody else. We also don’t know how Bieber’s body — mainly his pitching shoulder, which sent him to the injured list for over two months last season — would have responded.
What we can debate was Francona’s decision to start Aaron Civale. Not only had Civale been mediocre in the regular season, he also had not pitched at all in the postseason. The question is why they threw Civale to the wolves rather than using an opener and having him face the bottom of the Yankees’ order.
Trevor Stephan, who appeared in three games, including Game 5, did not allow a hit all series. Coming into Tuesday, he had gone 2.1 innings, striking out five and walking zero. Hindsight being 20/20, Stephan would have been a great candidate to open the game and get at least four outs. The drop off in the Yankees’ lineup after Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge, Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton is so steep that it can cause motion sickness.
We’ll never know how this series could have turned if Francona let Stephan face those four before turning things over to Civale for some length, but it may haunt Guardians’ fans all winter. Civale was tagged for a walk, two hits and three runs while only getting a single out. Stanton’s three-run opposite field home run off him put the Guardians’ behind the eight ball right away and Civale was given a Bronx serenade as he sulked off the mound.
“I felt terrible taking him out that quickly, but I just didn’t think we could give up any more,” Francona said.
Francona also reiterated after the game that even though Civale lasted just a third of an inning, there was no consideration to using Bieber.
“He had a little bit of command issues,” said Josh Donaldson, who ended Civale’s day with a single. “We really weren’t that surprised [that they didn’t use Bieber].
Any longtime baseball observer understands the utility of scoring first. That’s why Cleveland shortstop Amed Rosario’s bunt attempt in the top of the first was so bizarre. Steven Kwan had reached on a single, setting the Guardians up for a potentially big inning.
That was quelled when Rosario popped the bunt up for the first out and Jose Ramirez and Oscar Gonzalez couldn’t do anything behind him, extinguishing the first kindling Cleveland had going. Francona told reporters after the game that his dugout never tells guys when to bunt for a base hit, presumably what Rosario was going for, putting the onus on the player there.
If we’re nit picking, the other odd move by Francona was going to reliever James Karinchak before Emmanuel Clase. According to FanGraphs’ Wins Above Replacement, Clase was the best reliever in the American League this season, ahead of the field by half a win.
But Franconca opted for Karinchak to relieve Stephan in the fifth inning and face Rizzo with Torres already standing on second base. Karinchak did put Rizzo in a quick 0-2 hole, but after a foul ball, the Bombers’ first baseman sent a ball back up the middle for an RBI single. That knocked in a run, putting the Yankees ahead by the 5-1 score that would eventually become final, making Clase’s appearance in the seventh and eighth inning pretty much inconsequential.
“That was a big ask and they did a terrific job,” Francona said, speaking about the entire bullpen. “They have done a terrific job all year.”
It’s a shame for all of northeastern Ohio that they won’t get to see that bullpen against the Astros.
