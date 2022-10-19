News
Yankees manager Aaron Boone recaps wild night before MLB finally postponed Game 5 after lengthy rain delay
Aaron Boone looked out his office door around 8:15 p.m. and saw the unusual site of players out of the clubhouse and waiting outside his door. He said they looked like lions stalking, anxious to get going. The Yankees manager was on one of the many zoom calls with MLB and weather officials trying to figure out when they could play Game 5 of the American League Division Series.
“It was weird,” the Yankees manager said of Monday night’s disastrous weather issues. “We had what turned into every 20-minute Zoom calls. … we had settled on a 9:30 start time when the weather guys said ‘Something just popped up.’”
The Yankees, the Guardians and MLB were trying to get the decisive game of this best-of-five series played Monday night. The Astros were back in Houston holding a workout and waiting for the winner on Tuesday while Boone and Guardians manager Terry Francona were juggling their pitching staff for the biggest game of their season.
Boone decided to go with Nestor Cortes on three days’ rest and Guardians manager Terry Francona stayed with Aaron Civale. The only good thing that came out of Monday night is that the deciding game of this series would not be played on a sloppy field in the rain and that both the Guardians and Yankees pitching staffs would be rested.
The rest of the night was kind of a disaster.
Monday night, with the first weather issue predicted well in advance, the Yankees made an announcement at 6:35 p.m. that the scheduled start at 7:07 p.m. would be delayed. There was no word for media — or fans — again until after 9:30 p.m. that the game was postponed by what Yankees GM Brian Cashman said was a second weather front that “popped up” later in the evening. Fans leaving spent at least an hour trying to get out of the local parking garages and with construction on the highways around the Stadium, many were still stuck an hour and a half after the announcement.
During the delay, fans huddled under the overhangs and on the concourses to try and stay dry from the cold rain. Inside the Guardians’ clubhouse, they had to try and find hotel rooms. With the game being the final one of the series, they planned to be heading to Houston for the AL Championship Series or back to Cleveland after Monday night’s game. They had to split up with team management staying in Manhattan and the players sleeping in Yonkers.
“We had to make some adjustments just because our hotel was full,” Francona said. “But JJ [Jared Jones] does our travel. He’s outstanding … We’re fine. We split up and they got it all mapped out and it was no big deal.”
Players were trying to kill time and still get ready in time for several rumored start times. The biggest concern was when to warm up the starting pitchers. For the Yankees that was Jameson Taillon.
“Obviously, we have everything you need to be ready. By the end there, because we had J-Mo after the 8:20 call, we said, we think we’re going at 9:30. We just have to get the news for sure that it’s clear so that we are not warming up in rain,” Boone said. “He was ready to go out there at the nine o’clock call, I had players ready to go, had eye black on, like what’s going on, at my door, basically. And it just kept getting pushed back a little bit, and then obviously got too [late]. We’re like, all right, tomorrow at 4. Let’s go.”
In the Guardians clubhouse things were a little more chill. They had the most rain issues of any team this season
“I think most of them were playing cards or a couple guys playing chess,” Francona said. “Every time we had a little zoom update, we would update our players and they just kept hanging out.”
Paul Finebaum on Alabama after loss to Tennessee: ‘They’re not a well-trained team’
The Alabama Crimson Tide try to pick up the pieces after the first loss against Tennessee of the Nick Saban era.
Alabama lost to Tennessee in Week 7 on a last second basket by the Vols, ending a 15-game winning streak against Tennessee.
As losses occur, the way Alabama lost raises eyebrows.
ALABAMA’S NICK SABAN SAYS TEAM WAS ‘TIGHT’ BEFORE LATEST SECOND LOSS TO TENNESSEE
It was a sloppy game for Alabama, which committed 17 penalties for 130 yards, including seven in the first quarter. There were also mental errors for Alabama, which had a glaring error of the special teams in the second quarter that led to seven points for the Vols.
“I saw a lot of disturbing signs, Stephen A. [Smith]and what I’ve seen the most is a bad trajectory for Alabama,” Paul Finebaum said during “First Take” on Tuesday. “They’re going in the wrong direction.
“I mentioned it earlier about penalties. They’re an unruly team, Stephen A. And if I can tell you without you getting apoplectic, they’re not a well-drilled team. I know who is Coach. It’s Nick Saban, but this is the third time this year he’s been maneuvered and coached by the other guy. Alabama could have easily, easily lost three games.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM
It’s not the first time this season that Alabama has looked unruly, with the Crimson Tide committing 10 penalties for 101 yards against Arkansas and 15 penalties for 100 yards against Texas.
Heading into Saturday’s loss to Tennessee, Alabama managed to stay undefeated despite serious scares from Texas and Texas A&M.
Against the Texas Longhorns in Week 2Alabama needed a game-winning drive from Bryce Young after going down 19-17 with 1:29 left in the fourth quarter, and the Crimson Tide needed a goal-line stoppage to beat Texas A&M 24- 20 in week 6.
“It took a last-second basket against Texas,” Finebaum continued. “It took a stoppage against A&M. And we saw what happened on Saturday. It’s the wrong way and this team is running out of cylinders. The offensive line is weak. The defensive secondary, where Nick Saban coach Stephen A., got burned several times in this game. You saw that.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“I don’t know where it’s going. It’s not over. They still have a way. They still have Nick Saban. But you say to me: how is he doing now?”
Alabama’s defense battled mightily against Tennessee’s Rhythmic Offensivegiving up 567 yards and seven touchdowns on the day.
The Crimson Tide will face Mississippi State No. 24 in Tuscaloosa in week eight of the college football season.
Election 2022: Washington County Commissioner District 4
WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 4
Karla Bigham
- Age: 43
- What qualifies you to hold this position? My experience as a State Senator, Washington County Commissioner, State Representative, and Cottage Grove City Council member has afforded me the opportunity to build partnerships and deliver results for our communities. I am a lifelong resident of South Washington County.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My priorities as Commissioner would be: addressing the mental health and substance abuse issues in our communities, planning for the needs of our growing and aging communities, upgrading/renovating the Park Grove library, and addressing workforce development issues in our communities.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary role of government is to provide basic services to communities in a transparent and effective manner. Core government services like public safety, public works, public health, and educational services need to be provided efficiently.
- Website or contact: www.karlabigham.com or 651-212-5276
Keith Franke
- Age: 51
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I’m a small business owner, a lifelong resident of Washington County, and a current State Representative. I’ve signed both sides of a check before and I’ll take my experience in both public and private roles to benefit everyone in the county. Working to improve our lives takes a community. I’ll show up to do the work for my friends and neighbors.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Lower property taxes for homeowners without limiting our essential services; expand resources for our aging population and those on a fixed income; increase support for mental health and addiction resources, and support our county attorneys and law enforcement to do their job.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary role of county government is to ensure our tax dollars are used effectively and efficiently. That’s exactly why I’m running for District 4 Washington County Commissioner.
- Website or contact: www.KeithFranke.org
VK Sasikala responds to report blaming him for Jayalalithaa’s death
Chenai:
J Jayalalithaa’s close aide, VK Sasikala, has denied a commission of inquiry allegation that she was responsible for failings in the treatment of the former Tamil Nadu chief minister. In a 3-page letter, Ms Sasikala dismissed the charges brought against her by Judge Arumughaswany’s commission and said the need for an angiogram never arose for Jayalalithaa and did not prevent any decision to take him abroad for treatment.
Stating that she was ready to face any enquiry, Ms Sasikala wrote that doctors decided at the time that no angiography was needed for Jayalalitha.
“Jaya and I were a model of friendship. We broke up deliberately to understand the veracity of a plot to separate us. I joined Jayalalithaa after understanding the background of the plot,” she added.
Earlier on Tuesday, Ms Sasikala’s lawyer told NDTV that Ms Sasikala had nothing to do with Jayalalithaa’s treatment. Whether an angiogram was performed or not is a call taken by the doctors including the team from the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences sent by the central government and it is a matter of evidence, he said. -he declares.
“There is evidence that this is a collective decision of the doctors. There was the agreement of the AIIMS doctors sent by the central government. Nowhere does it say that Ms Sasikala had it ordered. You know the position of the law. there should be no assumptions,” Raja Senthura Pandian had told NDTV.
None of the witnesses interviewed said that “the angiogram was disrupted…that Sasikala intervened. There is no evidence,” he added. The doctors had decided to do the angiogram later and there is evidence of that, he said.
The single-judge commission of inquiry, which looked into Jayalalithaa’s death in 2016 amid a flood of conspiracy theories, recommended that the state government investigate VK Sasikala and three others, including the minister of Health at the time, Dr. Vijayabhaskar and the Chief Secretary.
Judge (Retired) A Arumughaswamy said they were responsible for failings including failing to take her abroad for treatment despite the recommendation of experts. Jayalalithaa had a punctured heart and experts from AIIMS and Dr Richard Beale from the UK had recommended angiography and treatment abroad.
Mr Pandian also added that the retired judge who advised the state government to investigate Jayalalithaa’s death was exceeding his Supreme Court mandate.
Citing the Chennai Apollo Hospital – where Jayalalithaa was admitted – petition to the Supreme Court which argued the former judge was biased and unequipped to deal with medical issues, Mr Pandian said the higher court had set out clear boundaries for the commission.
Citing the court order on that case issued in November 2021, he said the court said the commission could not “decide on rights or responsibilities or decide any question of anyone’s guilt or innocence”.
The commission can only “advise the government” on whether Jayalalithaa’s treatment was “adequate or not…based on oral and documentary evidence”. The high court also said in its order that it hoped the commission would “limit itself to that frame of reference”, he added. “The honorable judge dismissed it,” Mr Pandian said.
The report, submitted in August, was presented to the state assembly today by the DMK government. The report is likely to have political repercussions for the opposition AIADMK and its former ministers. A government order said the state plans to consult with legal experts on the next course of action.
Minnesota elections 2022: District 55A
House District 55A
Jess Hanson
- Age: 36
- Party: DFL
- City: Burnsville
- What qualifies you to hold this position?
My bipartisan record in the legislature demonstrates the critical bills I have passed for the South Metro. I have passed bills that affect so many Minnesotans’ lives and that I knew could pass our divided legislature. My decisions are based on the belief that politics is how we care about each other and that we deserve a responsible government.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?
Equitable education means inclusive schools offering healthy meals, student mental health support, and smaller class sizes.
A responsible government that listens to your needs and amplifies your voices.
Economic opportunities are vital for Minnesota. I’ll fight for middle-class tax cuts, lower childcare costs, and housing solutions.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone?
I don’t think that hyperpartisanship serves anybody. Minnesotans expect a responsible government that can see past our political differences and focuses on our shared humanity. I’ve proven I can overcome partisanship by sharing our stories, having the patience to listen to my colleagues, and collaboratively serving the most vulnerable in Minnesota.
- Website or contact: www.jesshansonforhouse.com
Gabriela Kroetch
- Age: 43
- Party: GOP
- City: Savage
- What qualifies you to hold this position?
I was born and raised in Slovakia, at the end of a four-decade-long communist rule. My family and I experienced the immense injustices of this regime. Seeing some similarities appearing during Covid has prompted me to get involved and make sure our society doesn’t allow oppressive measures to become a permanent part of our lives here in Minnesota.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?
Minnesotans are faced with increasing costs for gas, food, and everyday living. Meaningful and permanent tax cuts will alleviate the financial burden we experience. Rising crime is crippling a lot of our neighborhoods. As a state representative, I’ll make sure our communities have funds to hire expertly trained police officers to keep us safe.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone?
If we want our lives here in Minnesota to improve we have to listen to each other. We can have differences of opinion but we should all strive to make our communities better and respectfully work toward this common goal. Inflammatory language has become a part of our lives and I hope we can remove it from politics altogether.
- Website or contact: www.gabrielaformnhouse.com
Intel’s Mobileye targets $15.9 billion valuation at IPO
Mobileye CEO Amnon Shashua poses with a Mobileye driverless vehicle at the Nasdaq Market site in New York on July 20, 2021.
Jeena Moon | Reuters
IntelThe autonomous subsidiary of Mobileye, aims for an IPO which would value it at nearly 16 billion dollars. Intel said in a filing on Tuesday that it expects the offer price to be between $18 and $20 per share.
The valuation, which is lower than previous reports, is the latest sign that the IPO market has cooled significantly as interest rates rise and investors brace for a possible recession. Mobileye shares will trade on the Nasdaq. The Nasdaq Compound is down more than 30% since the start of the year.
Intel aims to raise up to $820 million to use for working capital and corporate purposes, it said in the filing.
Intel will retain control of Mobileye. He will own more than 750 million Class B shares which have 10 times the voting power of Class A shares.
Class A shares are what investors will buy in the IPO. Intel expects there to be 46.26 million Class A shares outstanding, with additional potential if underwriters decide to exercise their option to purchase additional shares.
In total, Intel expects there to be 796.26 million shares of Mobileye outstanding which, if valued at $20 at the high end of the range, would give the standalone division a valuation of up to $15.9 billion.
Intel bought Israel-based Mobileye for $15.3 billion in 2017. Mobileye, founded in 1999, builds chips, hardware and software for self-driving cars and advanced safety features like lane keeping and driver assistance.
Intel is currently going through a transformation of its core computer chip manufacturing business. He builds additional factories to become a manufacturer for other companies. But building and equipping new fabs is capital intensive.
Mobileye has partnerships with automakers including Audi, BMW and Volkswagen, and its technology is currently in 800 vehicle models, it said in the filing.
The record shows strong revenue growth for Mobileye, from $879 million in sales in 2019 to $1.39 billion last year.
Intel shares were down nearly 2% in Tuesday afternoon trading.
St. Paul adds free winter futsal in the Sanneh Foundation dome
Winter soccer, anyone?
Through a partnership with the Sanneh Foundation, the city of St. Paul will offer six weeks of free youth futsal games inside the new Sanneh dome by the Conway Community Center, 2090 Conway St.
The new winter futsal league will feature five-on-five play — four players and a goalie — for boys ages 10-14 and girls ages 10-18. Participants can register individually and be placed on a team. Those interested in registering as a team should contact [email protected]
Hour-long games will take place between 8 a.m. and noon on Saturdays from Nov. 19 to Dec. 31. Register by Nov. 4 at StPaul.gov/YouthSoccer.
