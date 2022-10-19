Yield Monitor Integrates Defichain Blockchain, Providing Exposure To On-Chain Metrics

Bullish XEC price prediction is $0.00005053 to $0.0001679.

The XEC price will also reach $0.00036 soon.

XEC bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.00003329.

In eCash’s (XEC) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about XEC to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

eCash Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of XEC is $0.00003765 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6,051,711 at the time of writing. However, XEC has decreased nearly 0.8% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, XEC has a circulating supply of 19,201,147,423,303 XEC. Currently, XEC trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKX, DigiFinex, Bybit, and MEXC.

What is eCash (XEC)?

ECash (XEC) is the rebranded version of Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA), itself a fork of Bitcoin (BTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH). It called itself a cryptocurrency that is designed to be used as electronic cash. XEC is not an ERC-20 token, it is its own blockchain similar to Bitcoin (BTC). The developers of eCash (XEC) intend the coin to support Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatibility and to be interoperable with the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector on Ethereum (ETH).

eCash (XEC) Price Prediction 2022

eCash holds the 64th position on CoinGecko right now. XEC price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

XEC/USDT Horizontal Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A horizontal channel or sideways trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contact points. This is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Buying and selling pressure is equal, and the prevailing direction of price action is sideways. Horizontal channels provide a clear and systematic way to trade by providing buy and sell points. When the price hits the top of the channel, sell your existing long position or take a short position. The difference between the other two is that a horizontal channel is characterized as having equal highs and lows.

Currently, XEC is in the range of $0.00003765. If the pattern continues, the price of XEC might reach the resistance level of $0.00004645, $0.00005997, and $0.00009357. If the trend reverses, then the price of XEC may fall to $0.00003610.

eCash (XEC) Support and Resistance Level

The below chart shows the support and resistance level of XEC.

XEC/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: TradingView)

From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of XEC.

Resistance Level 1 $0.00005053 Resistance Level 2 $0.00006889 Resistance Level 3 $0.00010462 Resistance Level 4 $0.00016079 Support Level $0.00003329

The charts show that XEC has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, XEC might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.00016079.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the XEC might plummet to almost $0.00003329, a bearish signal.

eCash Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of XEC is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of XEC lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.

XEC/USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: TradingView)

More so, the XEC’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, XEC is in a bearish state. Notably, the XEC price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of XEC at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the XEC is at level 36.67. This means that XEC is nearly in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of XEC may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.

eCash Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at eCash’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

XEC/USDT ADX, RVI (Source: TradingView)

The above chart represents the ADX of eCash. Currently, XEC lies in the range of 39.8590, so it indicates a strong trend.

From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of XEC. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of XEC lies below the 50 levels, indicating low volatility. In fact, XEC’s RSI is at 36.67 level thus confirming a potential sell signal.

Comparison of XEC with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and eCash.

BTC Vs ETH Vs XEC Price Comparison (Source: TradingView)

From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH, BTC and XEC is moving at the same level as the trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and XEC also increases or decreases respectively.

eCash (XEC) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, eCash (XEC) might probably attain $0.00050 by 2023.

eCash (XEC) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, eCash (XEC) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, XEC might rally to hit $0.00093 by 2024.

eCash (XEC) Price Prediction 2025

If eCash (XEC) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, XEC would rally to hit $0.0010.

eCash (XEC) Price Prediction 2026

If eCash (XEC) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, XEC would rally to hit $0.0062.

eCash (XEC) Price Prediction 2027

If eCash (XEC) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, XEC would rally to hit $0.014.

eCash (XEC) Price Prediction 2028

If eCash (XEC) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, XEC would hit $0.078.

eCash (XEC) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on eCash (XEC) , it would witness major spikes. XEC might hit $0.15 by 2029.

eCash (XEC) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the eCash ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in eCash (XEC) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, eCash (XEC) might hit $0.30 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the eCash network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for XEC. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of eCash in 2022 is $0.0001679. On the other hand, the bearish XEC price prediction for 2022 is $0.00003329.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the XEC ecosystem, the performance of XEC would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) $0.00038001 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.00036 if the investors believe that XEC is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is eCash?

eCash (XEC) is the rebranded version of Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA), itself a fork of Bitcoin (BTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH). It called itself a cryptocurrency that is designed to be used as electronic cash.

2. Where can you purchase XEC?

XEC has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, OKX, DigiFinex, Bybit, and MEXC.

3. Will XEC reach a new ATH soon?

With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the XEC platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.

4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of eCash?

On September 4, 2021, XEC reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.00038001.

5. Is XEC a good investment in 2022?

eCash (XEC) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of XEC in the past few months, XEC is considered a good investment in 2022.

6. Can eCash (XEC) reach $0.00036?

eCash (XEC) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then eCash (XEC) will hit $0.00036 soon.

7. What will be the XEC price by 2023?

eCash (XEC) price is expected to reach $0.00050 by 2023.

8. What will be the XEC price by 2024?

eCash (XEC) price is expected to reach $0.00093 by 2024.

9. What will be the XEC price by 2025?

eCash (XEC) price is expected to reach $0.0010 by 2025.

10. What will be the XEC price by 2026?

eCash (XEC) price is expected to reach $0.0062 by 2026.

