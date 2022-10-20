10 thoughts on the Knicks thrilling opener

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
MEMPHIS — It was a rollercoaster and multi-layered opener for the Knicks, who went from down 19 points to overtime to leaving Memphis as the season’s first victim of Ja Morant.
We understand if you instead watched the Yankees — or at least switched back and forth — so here are 10 thoughts to help you digest what might’ve been overlooked about Wednesday’s 115-112 loss.
Yeah, we know the Grizzlies won 56 games and swept the Knicks last season. Yeah, we know they’re among the small group with legitimate aspirations for the NBA Finals. Still, the circumstances were established for an upset. The Grizzlies were shorthanded without Jaren Jackson Jr., Danny Green and Dillon Brooks. Their second best player after Morant — Desmond Bane — was missing everything Wednesday and was injured in the second half. The Grizzlies shot a miserable 39%. The Knicks really just had to rebound a little better, shoot 3s a little better or figure out a way to stop Morant. They couldn’t.
The stat line (15 points, 9 assists) isn’t going to blow anybody away, but Jalen Brunson was very much the stabilizer and facilitator we’ve been promised. His foul trouble early threw the Knicks out of whack and contributed to their big deficit. But Brunson returned for the comeback and set the table with three key plays: assisting Cam Reddish’s game-tying trey in regulation; thwarting Morant’s potential game-winner in regulation by absorbing a charge; hitting Evan Fournier for an open 3-point shot on the final OT possession (that potential tying shot rimmed out).
You know about this issue if you’ve followed Mitchell Robinson. Especially early in his career, the center struggled to stay on the court because of one whistle after another. We’ve dedicated many words to Robinson’s fouling in The Daily News. Still, the 24-year-old turned a corner last season while averaging about 26 minutes with a career-low 2.7 fouls per game. That growth contributed to his $60 million contract. But Wednesday night became a reversion to the old. He managed just 12 minutes with five fouls, allowing newcomer Isaiah Hartenstein to play the bulk of time at center and close with the starters.
There was an unmistakable undertone of blaming the officiating in the postgame presser and locker room. It was restrained and allusions were harmless, but there was too much of that sentiment last season and it was never productive. NEWSFLASH: the referees are not out to get the Knicks. Thibodeau has a habit of complaining about every call on the court, throwing his hands up in disgust while relaying displeasure in hoarse baritone. We enjoy the passion but the volume of complaints diminishes any legitimate gripes. Thibodeau becomes the coach who cried wolf.
Not going to lie here — we thought Cam Reddish was finished with the Knicks. We thought the pitiful preseason killed his future opportunities. But Reddish got another chance Wednesday and took it by the throat. The 22 points in 28 minutes was, by far, his best showing with the Knicks. For the first time, that trade last season for a first-round pick appeared justified. If Reddish is dancing around defenses, hitting his treys and finishing in transition like Wednesday, he’s the smoothest and most natural scorer on the roster. But these performances need to happen a few more times before we get excited.
The reason Reddish entered the rotation was the injury to Quentin Grimes, who has been dealing with foot soreness and suffered a setback after logging 16 minutes in last week’s preseason finale. As we try to predict when Grimes might return, one comment stuck out Wednesday.
“I think I wasn’t really supposed to come back that early but it started feeling really good,” Grimes said about playing in the preseason after sitting out most of training camp. “I practiced two times before that and it was pain-free kind and after the game it kind of flared up again. Now we’re kind of being more cautious with it.”
In other words, there’s no rush. They won’t make the same mistake again.
We assumed Rose’s limited minutes in the preseason were just about preserving him for the regular season. Thibodeau was never one to hold back one of his favorite players in important games. But Rose only logged 12 minutes in Memphis, even with Grimes out, Brunson in early foul trouble and Immanuel Quickley struggling. With so much occurring in the opener, Rose’s inactivity was an afterthought. Neither he nor Thibodeau were asked about it. But we wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a larger plan to keep Rose’s workload down. Rose, 34, who can list at least seven surgeries on his medical history, was under a minutes restriction at his previous spot in Detroit. A coach there told me that Rose’s production diminished after he hits about 26 minutes.
It’d be unfair to harp on Barrett’s 3-for-18 shooting performance, which was an assortment of misses from far, mid and at the rim. These nights happen. It’s just a matter of how frequently. More alarming was the difference in speed and athleticism from Morant, the player Barrett guarded Wednesday without much success. Morant has a different level of explosion, the type the Knicks don’t carry on their roster after missing out on Donovan Mitchell. Barrett will never be in that category of athlete but can still hit stardom if the shots fall. That didn’t happen Wednesday.
The Knicks’ spirited comeback in the third quarter was largely on the shoulders of Randle, who played fast and efficient while scoring 24 points in 35 minutes with a 2:1 assist-to-turnover ratio. We saw Randle turn on a switch after getting taunted by Memphis forward Santi Aldama, who dunked in Randle’s vicinity and screamed to the point of drawing a technical. Randle, for his part, said he ignored Aldama. Maybe. Either way, it was an encouraging opener Randle except for fouling out. He lasted just 24 seconds of OT before picking up the sixth personal on a barreling charge in the paint. It was a careless given the circumstances and may have cost New York the win.
There’s been much debate on how these two will find the court given the players ahead of them in the rotation. On Wednesday, their chances were limited and neither took advantage. The streaky Quickley, who started last season on a prolonged cold spell, missed all six of his shots. Toppin went 1-for-3 and the Knicks were outscored by seven points in his 13 minutes. In crunch time, Thibodeau opted for Reddish and Fournier above those two.
Celtics
The Boston Celtics started the 2022-23 regular season on the right foot, beating the Philadelphia 76ers 126-117 on Tuesday night.
Many around the NBA believe Boston’s success in Game 1 will carry over deep into the playoffs, where the Celtics came within just two wins of a championship last year.
One such believer is former NBA player and current ESPN analyst JJ Redick.
When asked on ESPN’s “First Take” episode on Wednesday if he thinks the Milwaukee Bucks will make the NBA Finals, Redick replied, “I think the Boston Celtics are the favorites of ballast.”
He went on to explain that the injuries that Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton are dealing with have him concerned about Milwaukee’s chances of winning the East, and pointed to an off-season acquisition by the Celtics that he believes was the missing piece. of the team.
“I’m looking at what the Celtics have done on their roster this offseason, and adding Malcolm Brogdon,” Redick said. “He fills a need they had on the bench, and he was great [Tuesday night against Philadelphia]. I expect the Celtics – they should be the favorites to come out of the East.
While Redick may be sold on the Celtics to return to the Finals, one of his ESPN colleagues is not.
Appearing on “First Take” Tuesday, Stephen A. Smith said he believes Ime Udoka’s suspension will be the reason the Celtics can’t return to the NBA Finals.
Smith called Udoka an “outstanding coach” and said that despite Boston’s offseason acquisitions, his loss would be too much for the Celtics to overcome.
“I can’t summarily dismiss the Boston Celtics – they’re the defending Eastern Conference champions, and with [interim head coach Joe] Mazzulla there, we’ll see what he does,” Smith said. “But I believe that Ime Udoka is that special of a coach who [the Celtics returning to the finals] will not happen.
Smith then picked the Brooklyn Nets, who were swept by the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals last year, to advance to the NBA Finals.
Boston
Dominant, Pro Bowler, a potential Defensive Player of the Year candidate, all of these have been used to describe Quinnen Williams this season.
Jets teammates noticed a change with Williams beginning in training camp.
“A week into camp, you just knew it looked different,” Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins said. “Probably about three weeks into camp, I pulled him aside and I was like, ‘just do this all year, just do that. Don’t do nothing else, just do this and he’s been doing it so far.
“He’s playing up to the level that not only everybody else expected him to play, but what he’s expected himself to do every time he’s on the field.”
Williams has been the best player on the Jets roster during their surprising 4-2 start. Through six games, Williams has 22 tackles, five sacks and four tackles for loss.
In the Jets 27-10 victory over the Packers last Sunday, Williams arguably had his best performance since he was drafted No. 3 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. He recorded two sacks, three tackles, a forced fumble, two quarterback hits, a tackle for loss, and a blocked field goal on special teams. Williams was selected as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts.
A week before that, Williams had another standout performance against the Dolphins. He had a 0.5 sack as the 24-year-old also had a memorable fumble recovery as he stiff-armed Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill and almost scored on the play.
After posting seven and six sacks the last two seasons, Williams is on pace to post double digits for the first time in his career.
“Quinnen is playing at a different level,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “We’re only six games in, but he’s got to continue that.
“He’s got 11 more left. But he keeps doing this and there’s no reason why he shouldn’t be Pro Bowl, All-Pro, all the different accolades you can get. He’s playing at that type of level.”
Williams got off to a slow start in 2021 after he had offseason foot surgery that held him back during training camp. But he played much better toward the end of last year, as he finished with six sacks and 53 tackles in 15 games.
During training camp in 2022, the defensive lineman was dominant from the start as he came into the summer in the best shape since turning pro.
But even after his excellent start to the season, Williams says there are more areas of his game he can improve on.
“I’m not where I want to be yet,” Williams said. “I know the defensive line hasn’t put the game we want to on film just yet.”
“We have a lot of learning to do, I have a lot of learning to do and I feel like Green Bay was just the scratch of the surface of what we can become and what we can do if we go back to the drawing board and fix our errors and small things and the small things that we have to do especially as a defensive line group so we can be dominated.
“We are definitely on the right path, but we haven’t gotten there just yet.”
When Williams entered the 2019 draft, some considered him to be the best defensive player available. Even better than Nick Bosa, who was selected one spot ahead of him by the 49ers.
Although there were flashes of his potential during his first three seasons in the league, Williams has seemed to put it all together as he is helping lead a Jets defense possibly into playoff contention.
The former No. 3 overall pick is also playing for his second contract as the Jets picked up his fifth-year rookie option that will cost the team around $11.5 million in 2023.
“It is hard to come into the League, especially as an interior d-lineman, to come into the league and have immediate success,” Saleh said. “He started to see some in his second year. Last year, like I said, he had the injury in the offseason and that sort of set him back some.
“He’s, knock on wood, in tremendous health. He’s in tremendous shape, and he’s playing at a great level. He’s only 23, 24. He’s still a pup, and he hasn’t even reached full maturity in terms of manhood.”
LONDON — Last month, a Russian fighter jet “released a missile” near a British plane over the Black Sea, which Moscow blamed on a “technical malfunction”, the British secretary told Thursday. defense.
Addressing the House of Commons, Ben Wallace said on September 29 that an unarmed British surveillance plane on routine patrol in international airspace over the Black Sea had “interacted” with two planes Russian armed SU-27 fighter jets for about 90 minutes.
Meanwhile, one of the Russian jets “dropped a missile in the vicinity” of the RAF aircraft, which ended its patrol and returned to base, Wallace added.
Wallace said he raised concerns about the “potentially dangerous engagement” in a letter directly to his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu and Russia’s chief of defense staff in Moscow.
Russia responded on October 10 that it had investigated the circumstances of the incident and blamed the missile release on a “technical malfunction” in its SU-27 fighter. Moscow also acknowledged that the incident happened “in international airspace”, the British defense secretary said.
British patrols in the area have now restarted, this time escorted by British fighter jets, Wallace said.
“Everything we do is considered and calibrated against the ongoing conflict in the region and in accordance with international law,” he added.
Wallace continued, “Grading is extremely important to me. We are dealing with the President and even the Russian forces who, as we saw in the Rivet Joint incident [described above]aren’t beyond miscalculating or even deciding that the rules don’t apply to them.
Politices
When: 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday
Where: Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pa.
TV: ABC
Radio: KFAN, 100.3 FM
Weather: 55 degrees, clear skies, 5 mph north wind
Betting favorite: Penn State, minus-4
Records: Minnesota (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) has lost two straight (Purdue and Illinois) and a third in a row would be their worst streak since 2018. No. 18 Penn State (5-1, 2-1) suffered its first loss of the season, 41-17, at No. 4 Michigan.
History: The most-exciting win in the P.J. Fleck era came when No. 13 Minnesota upset No. 5 Penn State in 2019 and fans stormed the field. The U lost a heartbreaker in Happy Valley in 2016 when star Saquon Barkley won it in overtime. The U is 6-9 all-time vs. Penn State.
Key matchup: Quarterback cloudiness. Both Tanner Morgan and Sean Clifford suffered injures in the second halves of last week’s games and neither coach is sharing much on their QBs’ health this week. If they can’t go, expect talented freshman Athan Kaliakmanis and Drew Allar to get their first career starts.
Gophers offense vs. Penn State defense: The U is coming off its lowest total passing yards (38) since they threw for a grand total of seven (!) against San Jose State in 2014. Minnesota did not let future NFL QB Chris Streveler throw that game; he went 1 for 7. … Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca said Penn State has the best secondary they’ve faced this season. CB Joey Porter Jr., was named to the Associated Press midseason All-America team this week; CB Kalen King is one of the highest-graded corners, per PFF. S Ji’ayir Brown has 11 career takeaways. … Minnesota is even in turnover margin, while Penn State is plus-7, including an interception return for touchdown vs. Michigan. … Penn State is middle of the pack in rushing yards allowed per game, and the Wolverines gashed them for 418 on the ground. With uncertainly at QB, RB Mo Ibrahim will have even more importance. He averaged 8.5 yards per carry against the Illini, but had only 15 carries. … Illinois had success blitzing Minnesota last week, and Penn State DC Manny Diaz, the former Miami (Fla.) coach, likes to blitz, simulate pressure and play man coverage. Minnesota has lacked pass-catching playmakers for weeks, with Ciarrocca challenging them to be more aggressive. … C John Michael Schmitz named midseason first-team All-American by the AP this week. EDGE: Penn State
Gophers defense vs. Penn State offense: Minnesota’s defense had been the backbone through the first five games, but agains the Illini, they did too much bending. They were allowing 222 yards per game, but gave up 250 more than that to Illinois (472). … The U didn’t have a sack for the first game this season in Champaign. The underdogs must be more disruptive to pull off a road win. … Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi singled ou the speed of Penn State’s tailbacks. Freshmen Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen are each averaging over five yards per carry this season and have nine combined rushing touchdowns. … Minnesota remains best in the nation on third downs, but the Illini’s four fourth-down conversions on four attempts each led to points in the loss last week. …WR Mitchell Tinsley and Parker Washington account for 40 percent of PSU’s receptions and 42 percent of their yards. They could look for whoever is matched up on Justin Walley, who was targeted a team-high seven times last week and gave up six receptions for 76 yards. Rossi expressed confidence that the sophomore CB will bounce back, based on what he did in similar spots as a freshman. … S Tyler Nubin had a career-high 13 tackles and two for lost yards vs. Illinois. EDGE: Gophers
Special teams: KR Quentin Redding’s 92-yard kickoff return against Illinois was a surprise spark from Minnesota’s return team. There were hints of it against Purdue. … K Matthew Trickett has made 86 percent of FG attempts; Jake Pinegar is at 71 percent. … Washington has a 30-yard punt return. EDGE: Gophers
Prediction: The Gophers should be able to run the ball against the Nittany Lions, but abundant questions in the passing game (health of Morgan, dearth of playmaking pass-catchers) make it difficult to foresee a road upset in one of college football best atmospheres. Penn State, 24-20
LONDON — Anne Sacoolas, 45, wife of a US diplomat, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to causing the death of 19-year-old motorcyclist Harry Dunn by careless driving.
Sacoolas was charged in 2019 in the death of the British teenager in Croughton, England.
Prosecutors said they believe she was driving the car that hit Dunn’s motorcycle.
This is a developing story. Please check for updates.
ABC News
By JILL LAWLESS
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday — bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous, short-lived term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party that obliterated her authority.
Making a hastily scheduled statement outside her 10 Downing Street office, Truss acknowledged that “I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.”
Hers is the third resignation by a Conservative prime minister in as many years and leaves a divided party seeking a leader who can unify its warring factions. Truss, who said she will remain in office for a few more days while that process unfolds, has been prime minister for just 45 days.
Just a day earlier she had vowed to stay in power, saying she was “a fighter and not a quitter.” But Truss couldn’t hold on any longer after a senior minister quit her government with a barrage of criticism and a vote in the House of Commons descended into chaos and acrimony just days after she was forced to abandon many of her economic policies.
A growing number of lawmakers had called for Truss to resign after weeks of turmoil sparked by her economic plan. When it was unveiled by the government last month, the plan triggered financial turmoil and a political crisis that has seen the replacement of Truss’ Treasury chief, multiple policy U-turns and a breakdown of discipline in the governing Conservative Party.
Earlier, Conservative lawmaker Simon Hoare said the government was in disarray.
“Nobody has a route plan. It’s all sort of hand-to-hand fighting on a day-to-day basis,” he told the BBC on Thursday.
Truss quit after a meeting with Graham Brady, a senior Conservative lawmaker who oversees leadership challenges. Brady was tasked with assessing whether the prime minister still has the support of Tory members of Parliament — and it seemed she did not.
“It’s time for the prime minister to go,” Conservative lawmaker Miriam Cates said earlier Thursday. Another, Steve Double, said of Truss: “She isn’t up to the job, sadly.” Legislator Ruth Edwards said “it is not responsible for the party to allow her to remain in power.”
Lawmakers’ anger grew after a Wednesday evening vote over fracking for shale gas — a practice that Truss wants to resume despite opposition from many Conservatives — produced chaotic scenes in Parliament.
With Conservatives holding a large parliamentary majority, an opposition call for a fracking ban was easily defeated. But there were displays of anger in the House of Commons, with party whips accused of using heavy-handed tactics to gain votes.
Chris Bryant, a lawmaker from the opposition Labour Party, said he “saw members being physically manhandled … and being bullied.” Conservative officials denied there was manhandling.
Rumors swirled that Conservative Chief Whip Wendy Morton, who is responsible for party discipline, and her deputy had resigned. Hours later, Truss’ office said both remained in their jobs.
Newspapers that usually support the Conservatives were vitriolic. An editorial in the Daily Mail was headlined: “The wheels have come off the Tory clown car.”
International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, sent onto the airwaves Thursday morning to defend the government, insisted the administration was providing “stability.” But she was unable to guarantee Truss would lead the party into the next election.
“At the moment, I think that’s the case,” she said.
With opinion polls giving the Labour Party a large and growing lead, the Conservative Party decided its only hope of avoiding electoral oblivion was to replace Truss. But they remain divided over who exactly should do that.
The party is keen to avoid another divisive leadership contest like the race a few months ago that saw Truss defeat ex-Treasury chief Rishi Sunak. Among potential replacements — if only Conservative lawmakers can agree — are Sunak, House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and newly appointed Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt.
Whoever it is will be the country’s third prime minister this year alone. A national election doesn’t have to be held until 2024.
Truss’ downfall was hastened by the resignation on Wednesday of Home Secretary Suella Braverman. She quit after breaching rules by sending an official document from her personal email account. She used her resignation letter to lambaste Truss, saying she had “concerns about the direction of this government.”
“The business of government relies upon people accepting responsibility for their mistakes,” she said in a thinly veiled dig at Truss.
Braverman was replaced as home secretary, the minister responsible for immigration and law and order, by former Cabinet minister Grant Shapps, a high-profile supporter of her defeated rival Sunak.
The dramatic developments came days after Truss fired her Treasury chief, Kwasi Kwarteng, on Friday after the economic package the pair unveiled Sept. 23 spooked financial markets and triggered an economic and political crisis.
The plan’s 45 billion pounds ($50 billion) in unfunded tax cuts sparked turmoil on financial markets, hammering the value of the pound and increasing the cost of U.K. government borrowing. The Bank of England was forced to intervene to prevent the crisis from spreading to the wider economy and putting pension funds at risk.
On Monday Kwarteng’s replacement, Hunt, scrapped almost all of Truss’ tax cuts, along with her flagship energy policy and her promise of no public spending cuts. He said the government will need to save billions of pounds and there are “many difficult decisions” to be made before he sets out a medium-term fiscal plan on Oct. 31.
Speaking to lawmakers for the first time since the U-turn, Truss apologized Wednesday and admitted she had made mistakes during her six weeks in office, but insisted that by changing course she had “taken responsibility and made the right decisions in the interest of the country’s economic stability.”
Opposition lawmakers shouted “Resign!” as she spoke in the House of Commons. But Truss said she would not.
Labour Party leader Keir Starmer accused the Conservatives of lacking “the basic patriotic duty to keep the British people out of their own pathetic squabbles.”
He said that amid a worsening a cost-of-living crisis, “Britain cannot afford the chaos of the Conservatives anymore. We need a general election now.”
___
