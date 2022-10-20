Addressing concerns of speeding ATVs, Lake St. Croix Beach OKs use by permit only

Newsletter Sign-Up
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The Lake St. Croix Beach City Council on Monday night voted to approve new ordinances allowing the use of ATVs and golf carts on city roads. The vehicles had previously been banned.
“This is something that residents have wanted,” Mayor Tom McCarthy said. “We had a group of 35 to 40 people at our meeting in September to express their support.”
In addition, a petition in favor of the ordinance that included the names of 168 residents was presented to the city council at that meeting, he said.
Under the new ordinances, only licensed drivers who are residents of Lake St. Croix Beach and have proof of insurance will be allowed to apply for an ATV or golf cart permit at City Hall. Only permitted ATVs and golf carts will be allowed on city streets.
City Administrator Dave Engstrom said city officials based the new ordinances on similar ordinances in Bayport and Oakdale.
City council members began discussing ATV use in the city last year after a dog in Afton died in November 2021 after it was struck by an ATV rider on Putnam Boulevard. That incident led Afton officials to install signs warning that it is illegal to drive an ATV on any street in Afton, said City Administrator Ron Moorse.
Lake St. Croix Beach City Council member Cindie Reiter in December asked that the city’s ATV ordinance be published in the city’s monthly newsletter, but the council voted 2-3 not to publish that information.
“It had gotten out of hand,” Reiter said. “We have a lot of new people in town, and maybe they didn’t know they were not allowed to drive them on city streets.”
Some ATV drivers were “driving them with alcohol in hand, exceeding the speed limit, driving underage and ignoring stop signs,” she said.
Reiter, who is running for mayor, said she pushed for city officials to either enforce the ATV rules or pass an amendment to the ordinance in an effort to regulate them.
The city’s planning commission researched the issue for several months and presented council members with a draft ordinance regulating ATV/golf cart use on the city streets and recommended that the council pass it, Engstrom said.
The ATV ordinance passed 3-2; Reiter and council member Dawn Bulera voted against it.
About a dozen ATV riders attended the meeting on Monday night, and Reiter said she was glad to hear that they planned “to police their own.”
“They don’t want to lose the right to use them now that they have it,” she said. “They don’t want to get their permit revoked.”
David Wanless, who is running for Lake St. Croix Beach City Council, opposed the measure, raising concerns about noise and safety.
“We’ve got very quiet streets here,” he said. “It’s a very quiet community. The city is only one mile long, and there is really no need for them. Everyone has gotten around our city for years without them, and I don’t see why we need them now.”
The ordinance allowing golf carts passed 5-0. Reiter said she voted in favor of that because they are quiet, require a slow-moving vehicle emblem and not likely to be used in the winter months.
The council also updated its snowmobile ordinance to match the language used in state statute, Engstrom said.
The new ordinances will go into effect upon publication, which is expected to be in late November, he said.
CNN
—
Former President Donald Trump appeared for deposition Wednesday in the libel lawsuit brought by former E. magazine columnist Jean Carroll.
Last week, a federal judge cleared the way for Trump’s testimony, saying the former president had already taken steps to delay the case and “shouldn’t be able to run out of time.”
“We are pleased that on behalf of our client, E. Jean Carroll, we were able to take the deposition of Donald Trump today. We are unable to comment further,” said a spokesperson for Kaplan Hecker & Fink, the law firm representing Carroll.
Trump’s lawyers did not respond to a request for comment.
It’s unclear if Trump answered questions or what he said during the deposition, which was taken at his resort town of Mar-a-Lago.
Carroll sued Trump in 2019 for defamation after he denied his claim that he raped her in a New York City department store in the mid-1990s. She was due to sit for her deposition last Friday.
The legal stakes for Trump were raised recently when Carroll said she intended to sue him next month under a new New York state law that allows victims of sexual assault to sue. years after the attack. His testimony in the defamation case could be used in a future trial.
The defamation case has been in legal limbo for more than a year.
Trump and the Justice Department argued that Trump was a federal employee, and his statements denying Carroll’s allegations were made in response to questions from reporters while he was in the White House. They argued that the Justice Department should be replaced as a defendant, which, because the government cannot be sued for defamation, would end the lawsuit.
Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled against Trump and the DOJ. They appealed. Last month, a federal appeals court in New York ruled that Trump was a federal employee when he dismissed Carroll’s rape and sexual assault allegation.
However, the federal appeals court asked the Washington, DC, appeals court to determine whether Trump was acting within the scope of his employment when he made the allegedly defamatory statements. If the DC court rules in favor of Trump, the Justice Department would likely be replaced as a defendant and the case would be dismissed. The DC Court of Appeals has yet to hear the case and it’s unclear if or when they will.
This year, Trump was ordered by a New York state judge to sit for a deposition with the New York Attorney General’s office. Trump declined to answer questions, citing his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.
Last month, the New York Attorney General’s office filed a $250 million lawsuit against Trump, his eldest children and the Trump Organization for allegedly defrauding lenders and insurers through false financial statements. Trump denied any wrongdoing and said the lawsuit was politically motivated.
In civil cases, if someone refuses to answer questions, the jury is allowed to apply an adverse inference against the person when deciding their potential liability.
Last year, Trump sat for deposition in a civil lawsuit brought by protesters who claimed they were injured outside Trump Tower during his first presidential campaign. He is also expected to testify in another civil lawsuit relating to a marketing campaign later this month.
This story has been updated with additional details.
Cnn
Time
Daily local weather forecast
Today
October 19
Game
October 20
Fri
21st of October
Sat
October 22
Sun
October 23
60°
53°
Mon
October 24
Tue
October 25
Did you wake up to dew on the grass this morning?
Another crisp, cool day is forecast for Boston on Thursday, with plenty of sunshine to warm things up midday. Highs should peak in the upper 50s, with lows in the 40s overnight.
The weekend warm-up we talked about will start on Friday, and on Saturday temperatures could reach 70 degrees.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}
Boston
The Miami Dolphins have had quarterback, offensive tackle and cornerback injury concerns in recent weeks.
Add No. 2 wide receiver, who is top five in the NFL in receiving yards, to that list — along with two key defensive linemen.
Jaylen Waddle’s status is in question this week ahead of the Dolphins’ Sunday night matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers after he had a shoulder injury late in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. On top of that, two starting defensive linemen, Christian Wilkins and Emmanuel Ogbah, missed Wednesday’s practice.
“I’m optimistic. I don’t expect to see much from him [Wednesday],” coach Mike McDaniel said ahead of the day’s drills on Waddle, who indeed was listed as limited on the team’s injury report. “He’s a tough competitor, a very tough kid. I’m very confident that, if he is able to [play], he will.
“He’s going to be working diligently. It’s important to him to play with his teammates.”
McDaniel noted Waddle’s competitiveness in how he tries to push through injuries to play.
“You really have to be in front of everything with him and be his own voice of reason because he likes to push stuff,” McDaniel said, “and we like guys like that, because our medical staff can do their jobs and keep them out of harm’s way.”
Waddle ranks fifth in the league with 533 receiving yards. Teammate Tyreek Hill leads the NFL with 701 through six games.
With cornerback Byron Jones still not returning to practice this week while on the physically-unable-to-perform list and Nik Needham done for the season with his Achilles injury suffered against the Vikings, Kader Kohou (oblique) and Keion Crossen (knee) have injuries to monitor ahead of the Steelers game.
“They both really want to play,” McDaniel said. “They both definitely have a chance to, only because they’re really trying to will themselves.”
Kohou was limited at Wednesday drills but Crossen missed the session.
On Monday, McDaniel called Crossen “one of the fastest healers that I’ve ever been around.”
Aside from All-Pro Xavien Howard, who has come back from groin injuries, third-year cornerback Noah Igbinoghene also had to play significant snaps against the Vikings. Special teamer Justin Bethel even played his first defensive snaps in the secondary.
“I’m always confident in the group we have just because they prove it to me every day,” McDaniel said.
The Dolphins’ defensive personnel concerns now extend beyond the secondary and have crept up to the front seven. In addition to Wilkins and Ogbah’s absences, edge defender Trey Flowers, who left Sunday’s game with a foot injury, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, as Miami also officially put Needham on IR.
It’s a hand injury that kept Wilkins off the practice field Wednesday, although he seemed to make it through the game against Minnesota fine and spoke to reporters Monday. Ogbah (back) left Sunday’s game but eventually returned. Outside linebacker Melvin Ingram had his usual veteran rest day on Wednesday.
Left tackle Terron Armstead again did not practice on Wednesday as he continues to recover from a lingering toe injury which kept him out against the Vikings. Right tackle Austin Jackson, who is trying to come back from injured reserve after missing five consecutive weeks with an ankle injury, also did not practice on Wednesday. With him now starting the second of three weeks he has to be activated since restarting practice, Jackson was not seen at Friday drills last week after participating Wednesday and Thursday.
McDaniel called Armstead day to day on Monday. He said Jackson hasn’t had setbacks.
Quarterback Skylar Thompson, who exited the Vikings’ loss with a thumb injury on his throwing hand, was not placed on injured reserve.
“That would be a good sign,” McDaniel said. “It was more positive than negative overall. It’s definitely not the worst case. … He’ll definitely get back into action sooner than later.”
Thompson, who was limited Wednesday, left the game after taking a hit from Minnesota linebacker Jordan Hicks and having his hand bang against the helmet of Patrick Jones.
Fortunately, Howard is no longer on the injury report for his groins. He was limited in practice to get veteran rest. Other Dolphins limited Wednesday were linebacker Jerome Baker (hip), running back Raheem Mostert (knee), defensive lineman Zach Sieler (hand) and tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring).
For the Steelers, quarterback Kenny Pickett (concussion) was allowed to practice fully in a rapid progression through protocol since entering it on Sunday. Former Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), after not practicing last week and missing Pittsburgh’s win over the Buccaneers, was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
At 701 yards through six games, Hill is on pace for 1,986 receiving yards through a 17-game regular season. That would be enough to top Calvin Johnson’s record of 1,964, set in 2012.
“If I break it, I’d be more than honored, I’d be thankful, I’d be grateful for the opportunity that God blessed me with,” Hill said of his record pace. “It would make me feel real good to do something like that. Just the magnitude of it for me, being drafted as a fifth-round draft pick, a lot of people labeling me as a return specialist, not being your traditional wide receiver.”
Hill had a new story to the players’ Ping-Pong table’s absence Wednesday.
“I was losing to everybody. That’s the real answer. I was losing to everyone in Ping-Pong, so I had to get rid of the Ping-Pong table,” Hill said.
“I want to be the best. I’m too competitive at what I do. I want to be the best at everything I do. As a leader on this team, I’m the best-looking on the team, I feel like I have to be the best at Ping-Pong.”
Now Hill gets to train at home before deciding when the new table makes its debut in the locker room.
“I took the Ping-Pong table out of here. I went and bought one for my house, so I can practice,” he said. “Then, when I’m good, I’m going to bring the Ping-Pong table back.”
()
Tony Bellew is set to reprise his role as “Pretty” Ricky Conlan in Creed 3 after starring in Rocky’s first spin-off six years ago.
The former WBC heavyweight champion made his acting debut alongside Sylvester Stallone and Michael B. Jordan in the 2016 box office hit.
Bellew played Adonis Creed’s main in-ring adversary – Apollo Creed’s grandson – and the character around whom the entire franchise is based.
There’s a scene in the movie where Conlan drops Creed and Jordan revealed that he actually took a real punch from Bellew that left him “seeing stars”.
As if cracking up the big movie star wasn’t enough, “Bomber” nearly got into a physical altercation with someone else during his first experience on a movie set.
In 2015, TMZ reported that things had heated up between Bellew and another cast member on set. Apparently, Stallone was forced to break up a fight between the two men before police were called to investigate the incident.
Details about the event were scarce until last year, when the man Bellew was trying to attack spoke publicly about the incident for the first time.
Malik Bazille played a character named Amir in the first Creed movie and was on set with Bellew for a particularly long shoot when tempers flared.
According to the comedian and actor, he did nothing wrong and Bellew’s anger towards him was simply a case of mistaken identity.
“We’re on the Creed set and the studio heads are here, it’s a long 14 hour day,” Bazille said on The Fighter and The Kid podcast in 2021.
“Ryan Coogler – the director – he was doing these weird spots where he was watching the reading and this time he was under the ring, nobody can see him.”
From his out-of-sight position, Coogler begins giving Bellew directions, repeatedly telling him to “sell the body shot.” However, the now-retired boxer thinks the background actor is the one barking orders at him and doesn’t appreciate it.
“We cut. I relax and talk to the extras. I cut him and he says, ‘Malik, never tell me to sell a fucking body shot. I know how to sell a body shot,’ Bazille added .
A few words are exchanged between the two men who were separated by the ring before Bellew jumps out and tries to physically confront Bazille.
Despite the fact that no punches were thrown, people on set panicked and called the police. Bazille was sent back to his trailer, assigned to security, and kept away from Bellew for the rest of the day.
“Literally people called the press, the police, because the extras were thinking, ‘Oh, we love Malik. Malik looked like he was about to get killed,’” he continued.
“I was in the caravan. We had to be apart all day. We had to go back to the hotel in separate vans, we stayed at the same hotel.
“That’s the fun part of the story. I’m in the front seat and I have safety and all that. Andre Ward says, ‘What does it feel like when you’re about to be defeated and survive?”
Bazille clearly had no hard feelings about the incident which he laughed off while suggesting it was triggered by four consecutive days of filming the same scene and Coogler’s “odd” directing style.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
The Orlando Magic’s lone non-NBA TV nationally-televised game will now air on Bally Sports Florida.
The NBA announced Wednesday afternoon that the Magic’s road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 1 has been added to Bally Sports’ schedule after previously being selected as a national exclusive to TNT.
Magic-Thunder was supposed to feature the top picks in June’s NBA draft in Orlando’s Paolo Banchero and OKC’s Chet Holmgren but Holmgren has been ruled out for the season after suffering a Lisfranc injury to his right foot during the summer.
Chicago Bulls at Brooklyn Nets replaced Magic-Thunder on TNT’s lineup. Magic-Thunder will start at 8 p.m. after originally being scheduled for a 7:30 tipoff.
Bally Sports Florida, the network home of the Magic, is now scheduled to broadcast all 82 of Orlando’s regular-season games during the 2022-23 season.
Bally Sports and Bally Sports Florida launched Bally Sports+, a direct-to-consumer streaming service that’ll give in-market fans a chance to watch the Magic via Bally Sports Florida without a cable subscription.
Bally Sports+ subscriptions can be purchased as a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $189.99 ($15.83/month), both of which include a seven-day free trial.
Fans who have access to Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Sun regional networks based on their billing ZIP code have the option to bundle network packages at a rate of $29.99/month.
In-market customers who travel out of the market will still have access to the Bally Sports regional network they purchased through Bally Sports+ for up to 30 days at a time. Those who aren’t in-market won’t be able to subscribe to Bally Sports Florida via Bally Sports+.
Bally Sports Florida was formerly known as FOX Sports Florida. The regional sports network is widely available on several cable, satellite and streaming providers in Central Florida and North Florida.
The introduction of Bally Sports+ won’t impact customers who have Bally Sports Florida/Sun as part of their cable package. It’s a supplemental product for those who don’t already have Bally.
Customers who receive Magic telecasts on Bally Sports Florida as part of their TV subscription will continue to have the ability to stream the games on the Bally Sports app and BallySports.com by signing in to the app with their pay-TV provider user ID and password.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE