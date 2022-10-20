Earlier this month, the soothing sounds of a saxophone were played from an operating theater at Rome’s Paideia International Hospital. The music did not come from a loudspeaker, but rather from a patient playing wood on the operating table as a team of surgeons worked to remove a tumor from his brain.
AMANDA PLATELL: Say what you love about Meghan Markle, and I did, but I salute this PR masterclass
As a former spin doctor, who once coached top politicians to shape their image for maximum public effect, I am simply in awe.
Meghan’s latest video, released alongside an intriguing interview in Variety magazine yesterday, shows she’s a true PR pro. What operator: what a phenomenon!
She tells the world she’s now “done” with acting – quickly adding “never say never”, of course – but don’t believe it. Meghan is playing her best role ever – and her fans seem to love her. That said, given that her previous claim to theatrical stardom was a leggy role on a mundane American legal soap opera, the bar was pretty low to begin with.
In her new video accompanying the interview, the Duchess of Sussex shows herself mistress of the pink eye, of seductive empathy, of kindness, of the virtues of a wife, of brotherhood.
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle stars in VARIETY’s latest cover, released yesterday
Meghan Markle, pictured with Her Majesty, is said to have decided to re-record the interview because it was first done before the Queen’s death and she wanted to pay tribute to her
VARIETY COVER: Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is pictured
Wow, she looks fabulous in one very expensive designer outfit after another – a Jason Wu dress that is said to cost £4,600, a Carolina Herrera number at £2,700 and a Galvin dress at £1,395 – all while reminding us that, in many ways, she’s just a regular mom who loves burgers and cookies.
Life is short and we only have this moment, she reveals – but that shouldn’t stop us from empowering all women and destroying ‘archetypes’ (I think she means stereotypes) that hold us back. She asserts that love is all that matters: “love of partner, love of self, love of community and family”.
At that moment, I confess that I suffocated. Family! It comes from a woman who hasn’t seen her own father in years: the now frail, but still loving father who funded her expensive education and never met her children or her husband.
All of Meghan’s half-siblings have apparently been sent to Siberia – and Harry has practically drifted away from his own family since he met her. Note, by the way, that “love of self” comes before “love of family”…self-love is what matters most to Meghan, I guess.
Yet I digress. The girl is simply attractive. After accompanying the late Queen to just one solo public event in 2018, she now claims to be ‘proud’ of the ‘warmth’ of the deep relationship she shared with Her Majesty and ‘having been able to spend time with her and get to know her’.
Well, as the Queen herself once said, “recollections may vary” in this regard. But Meghan brilliantly sold the tale to her millions of followers that she and the late Queen were close. And what royal would now dare to contradict her publicly?
Meghan took part in a glamorous photo and video shoot for the magazine where she wore a £4,657 Jason Wu dress and other expensive outfits
With boundless modesty, Meghan even says she would be happy to coach an actress to play her in the future, hoping that this starlet would embody – and here Meghan apparently refers to herself in the third person – “the sweetness, playfulness and laughter”. . Certainly, all are on display in this latest brilliantly effective stunt.
Yet, as the syrupy interviewer also dares to suggest: “Meghan has been described as many things: dishonest, calculating, determined, relatable, even like Diana.” And all of those traits are on display too, if you look closely enough.
I, who have been one of Meghan’s fiercest critics, salute her for this masterful PR transformation – and her ruthless dismissal of her critics. No one should ever underestimate this woman again. Harry, for his part, is unseen, written out of script apart from coy references to “my husband.”
This interview and video should be furthered in media studies courses at universities around the world. Meghan has a thing or two to teach any spin doctor…even me.
Takeaways from the Nets’ ugly season-opening loss – Orange County Register
Kevin Durant said he wanted to “beat the snot” of the New Orleans Pelicans in the season opener.
It was the Pelicans who beat and the Nets who left boogers all over their house.
The Nets walked out of Barclays Center beaten, bruised and with their tails between their legs after taking a knock on opening night. They never led, only kept up the momentum once – when they cut the deficit going into half-time – and trailed to 26 in their 130-108 loss against the Pelicans on Wednesday.
“They beat us in every category tonight,” head coach Steve Nash said after the game. “It’s really about the level of competition and how elevated it is now that the season is here, and it was a great kind of wake-up call of what the norm is.”
There’s a lot to take away from a game in which the Nets (0-1) lost, as Nash said, in every category. For starters, they don’t have the size to really compete with bigger teams, as evidenced by the Pelicans’ 22-board advantage in rebounding margin and huge 36-4 disparity in second-chance points. .
Nets general manager Sean Marks opted out of tackling a heavyweight big man this past offseason to give the Nets the size they lost when Andre Drummond signed with the Chicago Bulls. While the Knicks had signed seven-footer Isaiah Hartenstein – who filled his first game well against Grizzlies bruiser Steven Adams while Mitchell Robinson was in trouble – the Nets started Nic Claxton and brought out the big man sophomore Day’Ron Sharpe off the bench.
It did not work.
Jonas Valanciunas is one of the strongest centers in all of basketball, and Williamson’s size and strength precede his name. The Pelicans eventually outscored the Nets, 61-39, a margin equivalent to the 22-point deficit in the final score.
“[We’ve got to] box, put a body on people, don’t let them get into our paint on defense,” Durant explained after the game. “You let a team into your paint, you let your guys on the perimeter, now they’re crashing for the glass so we have to keep the ball out of the paint. [If] they’re shooting at us, so their team has no choice but to come back in defense instead of crashing, so we just have to keep the teams out of the paint.
The Nets don’t seem to have a satisfying answer to what they can do differently in future matchups against other big teams, because boxing doesn’t always work when the opponent is downright stronger. These bad matchups are going to happen often given the Eastern Conference landscape: The Bucks, Celtics, 76ers and Cavaliers are each bigger than the Nets, and each of those teams plans to stand between their championship hopefuls.
Aside from the rebounding disparity, there’s been a distinct drop in effort — like in the Pelicans, the Nets worked hard all night. It was more or less the same as last season and the season before, where the Nets wouldn’t bring the fight until an opponent punched them in the mouth.
The Pelicans, more specifically, headbutt the Nets’ square in the nose. Their efforts were reflected in all categories: more assists, fewer turnovers; better offensive flow, more defensive intensity.
“It’s a grown men’s league and the most physical team wins, and New Orleans came with the intention of showing us why they’re going to be chasing championships in the next few years,” said Kyrie Irving after the game. “They have a good base with Brandon Ingram and Zion [Williamson] then add a defensive-minded player like Herbert [Jones] and [then] CJ McCollum and they all clicked tonight. You only see the dashboard breakdown. They did everything.
Which brings us to the worst moment of the night: unfortunately, it was Ben Simmons.
Simmons fouled out after just 23 minutes and had just four points, five rebounds and five assists. He didn’t look like the player the Nets envisioned as a powerhouse on both offense and defense. Instead, that motor sputtered and the nets failed.
Simmons, of course, was playing his first official regular season game in over a year after sitting out the entire 2021-22 NBA season due to mental health issues and a necessitating lower back injury. off-season surgery. He, his teammates and the organization are optimistic about a season where, like fine wine, he will gradually improve as the season progresses.
“It takes time. Having had back surgery and being out of the game for a year, there are little things your mind might tell you to go do something, but your body doesn’t want to go do that” , he said after the game “But it’s the habits, it’s something I just have to keep focusing on and being aggressive regardless of the result.”
From now on, time is on the Nets’ side. It was just Game 1 of 82, and the Nets missed two key players — sharpshooters Joe Harris (foot pain) and Seth Curry (ankle surgery rehabilitation) — as well as a wild card. in the rehabilitation of striker TJ Warren (foot injury rehabilitation).
The loss – the lopsided nature of their defeat, that is – serves as a reminder that this season will not be a walk in the park. The Nets have all the talent on paper, but it will take a year of games to build the chemistry and cohesion needed to beat the league’s elite.
It’s possible, as long as they don’t fracture from the inside during the hard times.
Roy Wood Jr. Teases Revival of Trevor Noah’s Daily Show
As for any fear that The daily show could miss a step in Noah’s absence, Wood Jr. made sure to crush those concerns.
“The daily show is an institution,” he said. “A friend of mine said to me a long time ago, ‘We don’t own these jobs, we rent them out.’ So everything is temporary. Whether it’s Kilborn or Jon or Trevor, whatever the next iteration of The daily show it’s gonna be okay, and we’re gonna keep kicking their asses and showing them the bullshit. Nothing will change.”
The daily show airs weeknights at 11 p.m. on Comedy Central. The fifth season of Inside Amy Schumer premieres October 20 on Paramount+.
-Reporting by Charles O’Keefe
McCarthy ‘gives aid and comfort’ to Russia with Ukraine Aid comments
Incumbent Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said on CNN’s “The Lead” Wednesday that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is “bringing aid and comfort to the enemy” saying that if the Republicans took over the House, they would reconsider aid to the Ukraine.
On Tuesday, McCarthy said, “I think people are going to be sitting in a recession, and they’re not going to write Ukraine a blank check.”
Anchor John Berman asked, “Are you surprised it made headlines when Kevin McCarthy suggested that Ukrainian aid might not be as available if Republicans took control of Congress?
Kinzinger said, “No, I’m not surprised at all because, look, we’ve had very strong bipartisan support for Ukraine and Ukraine fighting against Russia. What Kevin McCarthy may have said in his mind, he actually believed all he was saying was, hey, we want to have some oversight on this. But what he did was give a really strong – I mean, I guarantee you, first of all, you know, our friends tonight on maybe another news network are going to talk about this constantly . People from Russia will constantly talk about it on RT. You aid and comfort the enemy, intentionally or not.
He added: “There are a lot of people, frankly, in the world who are worried about what a majority Republican might do, not because of the majority of Republicans, a majority of Republicans support Ukraine, but because, you know, if it’s a ten-vote majority and people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who’s made it clear that, you know, Vladimir Putin is basically a defender of Christianity, has his way, it would be pretty tough to get things done in Congress.
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
When laboratories start creating variants of Covid that are more deadly
Researchers at Boston University made alarming headlines this week by creating a deadlier version of the omicron Covid variant. At the heart of the uproar is the fact that the researchers had no obligation to inform anyone beyond an internal review board of what they were doing. Some National Institutes of Health officials only heard about the research through the media.
Another recent development may prove even more concerning: Nature last week reported plans to build 40 new virology labs around the world. Known as BSL-4 labs, designed to handle the most dangerous pathogens, they are being built in India, Singapore, the Philippines, Kazakhstan and Russia, among other countries. The ostensible goal is to make us safer, but even before this current pandemic, some virologists viewed these BSL-4 labs as a problem – the germline equivalent of nuclear proliferation.
The bottom line is that the speed of scientific research must be balanced with public safety.
The issue of lab safety has become politicized during the Covid pandemic, as the political right has been more likely to favor the possibility that SARS-CoV-2 originated from a lab accident in China. (Only really fringe conspiracy theorists think it came from a deliberate leak.) People on the left have been more likely to insist that the virus jumped from bats to humans, possibly via a other animal. So far, I don’t think there’s been enough evidence to tell us definitively where it came from. But regardless of the true origin of Covid, the best way to prevent the next pandemic is to increase precautions surrounding all potential avenues, whether it be wet markets, collecting bat guano or research laboratories.
In the case of the UB researchers, there seems to be a gray area as to how much detail they were required to report to government funding officers. Even if they followed existing guidelines to the letter, we need clearer rules for researchers and stronger oversight to ensure that the risks inherent in researching live viruses do not outweigh the potential benefits.
The debate has also thrust “gain-of-function” research back into the unflattering spotlight. This term is not well defined, but generally refers to research that modifies viruses to change what they are capable of doing. Such experiments have been extremely controversial, including an attempt to create bird flu viruses that can be transmitted between mammals, attempts to modify bat coronaviruses to infect human cells, and experiments to find new iterations. possible from SARS-CoV-2. But “gain-of-function” could also describe techniques that use engineered viruses to provide gene therapy to treat cancer and inherited diseases. With such a broad definition, it is not possible or in the public interest to prohibit all gain-of-function research.
One solution could be an outside body, such as the Office of Science and Technology Assessment, to judge whether experiments using live viruses are safe enough. It’s something Rutgers University biologist Richard Ebright suggested to me last year. This way, independent experts can weigh the risks and benefits of research with public safety as the overriding objective.
Greater surveillance may slow down valuable research. Where does necessary transparency end and micromanagement begin?
The best we can do is strike a balance between speed of research, public safety, and transparency when it comes to modifying live viruses. Greater surveillance here will not necessarily bog down our understanding of the current pandemic. Many experiments can be performed with so-called pseudo-viruses, which use key structures of real viruses but lack the ability to replicate. These were important in the work that was done quickly to understand the omicron variant when it emerged in South Africa last year – work that likely saved many lives by showing that mRNA vaccines could still protect against this variant if people received a reminder.
Unexpected things can go wrong when scientists work with dangerous viruses and bacteria. Accidents and even deliberate leaks have happened in the past.
Purdue University virologist David Sanders once told me that he was part of a team inspecting a lab called Vector in Siberia where there was an Ebola leak in 2004 that killed a worker, and a suspected leak in 1977 of a previously extinct strain of influenza, which subsequently spread throughout the world. The movie and book The Hot Zone are based on a true story about a deadly relative of Ebola who pops up at a primate facility in Virginia in 1989.
Or consider the anthrax attacks that took place in 2001 in the aftermath of 9/11. The American biodefense community assumed that this must have been the work of foreign terrorists. But it turned out that the attacks had been carried out by an American scientist who worked in a high-security laboratory.
Blindly trusting scientists is not being “pro-science”. Scientists may have motivations other than the best interests of the public, including producing high-impact publications to advance their careers. And sometimes, even with the best of intentions, they make mistakes.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Video: Man Plays Saxophone During 9-Hour Brain Tumor Surgery
Yes, he was awake – and remained so throughout the nine-hour surgery. Christian Brogna, a neurosurgeon who led the operation, told the Washington Post that the 35-year-old saxophonist’s performance was necessary for the team to navigate the man’s brain and avoid damaging the areas he was in. needed to continue playing the instrument.
“Every person is unique because every brain is unique,” Brogna said, explaining that he needed to understand the patient’s “wishes” and lifestyle to tailor a successful surgery.
Patients staying awake for brain surgeries are not unusual. It can help surgeons map their brains and work around the areas responsible for speech, memory and important lifestyle functions while the the use of local anesthetics allows them to stay awake without feeling pain. Some can read or answer questions, and in recent years patients have been filmed playing guitar and violin and even singing opera music during operations. There were also other saxophonists who played on the operating table.
Man plays guitar during his own brain surgery
Brogna, who said he performs around 50 awake surgeries a year, added that playing a musical instrument integrates many very complex brain functions such as hand-eye coordination, motor skills and even math.
The saxophonist’s tumor, he says, was located precisely in the regions responsible for bodily movements, which are not easy to operate on. What made this patient’s surgery particularly tricky was that he was left-handed. His brain structure was different from that of a right-handed person and therefore more difficult to map, Brogna said.
The man, whom Brogna could only identify by the initials GZ, played the theme from the 1970 film “Love Story,” as well as the Italian national anthem, during parts of the operation, Brogna said. His team carefully studied these songs before the operation, he said, because any off-key, change in rhythm or abrupt pause could mean the surgeon was probing an area that needed to be avoided.
The Oct. 10 operation, which involved an international team of more than 10 medical professionals, was ultimately successful, Brogna said. Tests showed the tumor had been completely removed, he said, and the patient returned home three days later with his wife and two children. All of his functions, including his saxophone playing, were normal.
Brogna said the man wanted to tell the media that brain tumor surgery was “not necessarily a bad experience” – that he was comfortable and calm throughout the procedure and was doing confidence in Brogna and his team. Brogna, for his part, spoke of the “very strong bond” and sense of collaboration he felt with this patient and others during the operations.
He also said that as well as making the man’s surgery easier, playing the saxophone had helped him deepen his understanding of the human brain – and would help him with future operations.
“Each surgery like this is a window into the complexity of the brain, and we continually learn from all of these surgeries,” he said.
“It was the saxophone now,” he added, “but it can be something important for the patient.”
An instructor teaches Filipino culture through martial arts
A man from Anne Arundel County teaches people about Filipino culture through martial arts every day. Filipino American History Month celebrations commemorate the first documented arrival of Filipinos in the United States on October 18, 1587. The The murals and light fixtures on the wall and the bamboo lining the floors of the Kali Filipino Academy in Glen Burnie all tell a story about Filipino culture. “Basically, this whole school is more like a cultural art in addition to martial arts. While Ladra has high-ranking black belts in Tae Kwon Do, he wanted to use martial arts to pay homage to his culture. martial arts career, I promote the culture of others. Meanwhile, we have this rich Filipino culture that I would love to share with everyone,” Ladra said. So, Ladra opened the Filipino Kali Academy, and he shares bits of Filipino culture wherever he can. students learn to show respect in the Filipino culture, they learn techniques using sticks and they wear handkerchiefs instead of belts to show their rank.” When they wear the handkerchief, we call it Bayanihan, which means that a person can come to you and I am ready to serve. I am ready to give value to others,” Ladra said. implemented in their schools. “They build their confidence. They learn to speak in front of people and to teach. For example, I can ask an 8-year-old to lead a whole class,” Ladra said. Ladra uses Zoom to teach students. around the world on Filipino martial arts and culture as well as its teaching program. He also teaches a women’s self-defense class at his academy.
A man from Anne Arundel County teaches people about Filipino culture through martial arts every day.
Filipino American History Month celebrations commemorate the first documented arrival of Filipinos to the United States on October 18, 1587. The murals and light fixtures on the wall and the bamboo lining the floors of the Kali Philippine Academy in Glen Burnie all tell a story about the Filipino Culture.
“These bamboos are a big part of our footwork. It’s not just there for decoration,” said Apolo Ladra, owner of the martial arts academy. “Basically, this whole school is more like a cultural art in addition to martial arts.
While Ladra has high-ranking black belts in Tae Kwon Do, he wanted to use martial arts to pay homage to his culture.
“Throughout my career in martial arts, I promote other people’s culture. In the meantime, we have this rich Filipino culture that I would like to share with everyone,” Ladra said.
So, Ladra opened the Filipino Kali Academy, and he shares bits of Filipino culture wherever he can. Students learn to show respect in the Filipino culture, they learn techniques using sticks and they wear handkerchiefs instead of belts to show their ranking.
“When they wear the handkerchief, we call it Bayanihan, which means a person can come to your house and I’m ready to serve. I’m ready to give value to others,” Ladra said.
Ladra also teaches his students how to become teachers through his Learn to Teach program, Teach to Learn, which more than 160 martial arts instructors have implemented in their schools.
“They build their confidence. They learn to speak in front of people and to teach. For example, I can ask an 8-year-old to lead a whole class,” Ladra said.
Ladra uses Zoom to teach students around the world about Filipino martial arts and culture as well as its curriculum. He also teaches a women’s self-defense class at his academy.
