Amanda Platell: Say What You Love About Meghan Markle, And I Did, But I Salute This Pr Masterclass

Kevin Durant said he wanted to “beat the snot” of the New Orleans Pelicans in the season opener.

It was the Pelicans who beat and the Nets who left boogers all over their house.

The Nets walked out of Barclays Center beaten, bruised and with their tails between their legs after taking a knock on opening night. They never led, only kept up the momentum once – when they cut the deficit going into half-time – and trailed to 26 in their 130-108 loss against the Pelicans on Wednesday.

“They beat us in every category tonight,” head coach Steve Nash said after the game. “It’s really about the level of competition and how elevated it is now that the season is here, and it was a great kind of wake-up call of what the norm is.”

There’s a lot to take away from a game in which the Nets (0-1) lost, as Nash said, in every category. For starters, they don’t have the size to really compete with bigger teams, as evidenced by the Pelicans’ 22-board advantage in rebounding margin and huge 36-4 disparity in second-chance points. .

Nets general manager Sean Marks opted out of tackling a heavyweight big man this past offseason to give the Nets the size they lost when Andre Drummond signed with the Chicago Bulls. While the Knicks had signed seven-footer Isaiah Hartenstein – who filled his first game well against Grizzlies bruiser Steven Adams while Mitchell Robinson was in trouble – the Nets started Nic Claxton and brought out the big man sophomore Day’Ron Sharpe off the bench.

It did not work.

Jonas Valanciunas is one of the strongest centers in all of basketball, and Williamson’s size and strength precede his name. The Pelicans eventually outscored the Nets, 61-39, a margin equivalent to the 22-point deficit in the final score.

“[We’ve got to] box, put a body on people, don’t let them get into our paint on defense,” Durant explained after the game. “You let a team into your paint, you let your guys on the perimeter, now they’re crashing for the glass so we have to keep the ball out of the paint. [If] they’re shooting at us, so their team has no choice but to come back in defense instead of crashing, so we just have to keep the teams out of the paint.

The Nets don’t seem to have a satisfying answer to what they can do differently in future matchups against other big teams, because boxing doesn’t always work when the opponent is downright stronger. These bad matchups are going to happen often given the Eastern Conference landscape: The Bucks, Celtics, 76ers and Cavaliers are each bigger than the Nets, and each of those teams plans to stand between their championship hopefuls.

Aside from the rebounding disparity, there’s been a distinct drop in effort — like in the Pelicans, the Nets worked hard all night. It was more or less the same as last season and the season before, where the Nets wouldn’t bring the fight until an opponent punched them in the mouth.

The Pelicans, more specifically, headbutt the Nets’ square in the nose. Their efforts were reflected in all categories: more assists, fewer turnovers; better offensive flow, more defensive intensity.

“It’s a grown men’s league and the most physical team wins, and New Orleans came with the intention of showing us why they’re going to be chasing championships in the next few years,” said Kyrie Irving after the game. “They have a good base with Brandon Ingram and Zion [Williamson] then add a defensive-minded player like Herbert [Jones] and [then] CJ McCollum and they all clicked tonight. You only see the dashboard breakdown. They did everything.

Which brings us to the worst moment of the night: unfortunately, it was Ben Simmons.

Simmons fouled out after just 23 minutes and had just four points, five rebounds and five assists. He didn’t look like the player the Nets envisioned as a powerhouse on both offense and defense. Instead, that motor sputtered and the nets failed.

Simmons, of course, was playing his first official regular season game in over a year after sitting out the entire 2021-22 NBA season due to mental health issues and a necessitating lower back injury. off-season surgery. He, his teammates and the organization are optimistic about a season where, like fine wine, he will gradually improve as the season progresses.

“It takes time. Having had back surgery and being out of the game for a year, there are little things your mind might tell you to go do something, but your body doesn’t want to go do that” , he said after the game “But it’s the habits, it’s something I just have to keep focusing on and being aggressive regardless of the result.”

From now on, time is on the Nets’ side. It was just Game 1 of 82, and the Nets missed two key players — sharpshooters Joe Harris (foot pain) and Seth Curry (ankle surgery rehabilitation) — as well as a wild card. in the rehabilitation of striker TJ Warren (foot injury rehabilitation).

The loss – the lopsided nature of their defeat, that is – serves as a reminder that this season will not be a walk in the park. The Nets have all the talent on paper, but it will take a year of games to build the chemistry and cohesion needed to beat the league’s elite.

It’s possible, as long as they don’t fracture from the inside during the hard times.

()