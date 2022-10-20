News
American democracy is failing – poll – RT World News
Only half of respondents trust the US voting system, AP-NORC survey finds
Many in America are skeptical of the country’s electoral system and are pessimistic about the state of American democracy, according to a new poll conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
On Wednesday, AP reported that only about half of Americans today have high confidence that their votes in the upcoming midterm elections will be accurately counted. Nonetheless, the numbers are actually higher than two years ago, when the figure was four out of ten.
What’s more, only 9% of adults in the United States said they thought democracy worked. “extremely” Where “very good,” compared to 52% who said it didn’t work well.
AP notes that following the 2020 presidential race, which saw Joe Biden defeat incumbent President Donald Trump, Republicans became more likely to say democracy was not working well. 68% of Republican voters said they feel this way today, up from 32% two years ago. Meanwhile, the number of Democrats who are pessimistic about American democracy has fallen from 63% in 2020 to 40% today.
The poll, which surveyed 1,121 adults across the United States earlier this month, also showed that a large portion of Republicans have lost faith in the electoral system, as 45% expressed little or no confidence in the fact that the upcoming midterm elections will be counted accurately. Democrats, on the other hand, seem overwhelmingly satisfied with the system, with 74% saying they are “very confident” in the mid-term results.
Many Republicans have reportedly lost faith in the US electoral system after Trump accused Biden of stealing the 2020 presidential election using tampered voting machines and voter fraud, specifically pointing to mail-in ballots, which ended up tipping the scales in favor of the Democratic candidate. favor several days after election day.
Although Trump’s claims and lawsuits were ultimately dismissed in US courts, some 58% of Republicans still believe Biden’s election was not legitimate.
The AP survey comes ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections where Republicans could win back a majority in both houses of the U.S. Congress, as many Americans grow increasingly frustrated with the ruling Democratic Party, l accusing him of failing to fight inflation, illegal immigration and rising crime. rate, media and analyst report.
You can share this story on social media:
RT
News
Stepdad of teen killed during Woodbury grad party gunfight pleads guilty to shooting
A Cottage Grove man has admitted in court to taking part in a shootout outside a high school graduation party in Woodbury last year that killed his 14-year-old stepson.
Keith Dawson, 36, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of drive-by shooting, just over a month before his case was scheduled to go to trial in Washington County District Court.
A plea agreement Dawson reached with prosecutors calls for a maximum of nearly nine years in prison, but also allows his defense attorney to argue for a mandatory minimum of five years at a sentencing hearing scheduled for Jan. 6 before Judge Francis Green III.
Dawson’s stepson, Demaris Ekdahl, of Maplewood, was killed in the shootout, which Dawson admitted he started by firing the first shots after the boy called him and said he and his brother “were getting robbed” while leaving the graduation party, according to court documents.
Dawson’s attorney Travis Kowitz had planned to bring a self-defense claim to trial, which was scheduled to begin Nov. 28, under the argument that Dawson was acting in the defense of Ekdahl and his brother.
On Wednesday, Kowitz declined to comment on the case, other than to say that Dawson “is taking responsibility for his actions and will face the consequences.”
Also charged in connection with the shooting were Enrique L. Davila, 25, Xavier L. Hudson, 19, and Jaden L. Townsend, 20. All three were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
In June, Townsend, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty to the assault charge and was sentenced to three years in prison.
The cases are pending against Davila and Hudson, both of St. Paul.
According to court documents, Davila, Hudson and Townsend allegedly confronted another group of young people, which included Ekdahl and his brother, with guns near the party in the 6100 block of Edgewood Road at approximately 10:30 p.m. June 5, 2021. Davila pulled a gun on Ekdahl’s brother, while Townsend slapped him across the face.
Ekdahl and his friends then left the party and Ekdahl called his stepdad and told him about the confrontation. Dawson encouraged his stepson and his brother to return to the party so the perpetrators “would stop messing with them,” according to the criminal complaint against him.
Dawson drove his SUV to the party, while Ekdahl and his friends followed closely behind in a car. When they arrived at the party, Davila, Townsend and Hudson were standing near an SUV parked on the street.
Dawson admitted that he fired six or seven shots toward the group, according to the complaint. Someone in the group returned fire, striking Ekdahl in the back as he rode in the car that was trailing Dawson’s SUV. The bullet passed through Ekdahl’s right lung and his heart; he was pronounced dead at Regions Hospital.
Investigators found about 40 bullet casings at the scene, as well as bullet holes in several homes and vehicles near the scene.
News
Bidenflation is ready to steal Christmas—again
It looks like Bidenflation is gearing up to steal Christmas again this year.
The combination of a deteriorating economic outlook and rising prices will dampen holiday shopping this year, according to Deloitte’s Annual Holiday Retail Survey.
Holiday shopping is expected to be flat from a year ago, according to the survey. The average household plans to spend $1,455 on holiday shopping this year. Yet prices have risen 8.2% over the past 12 months. As a result, inflation-adjusted spending will be down.
The survey shows that 22% of households expect to spend more than last year, with 51% saying higher prices are the reason they will spend more. Twenty-six percent say they will spend less, with 66% saying higher costs are forcing them to cut their budget. Fifty-two percent say they expect to spend about the same as last year.
The number of gifts households expect to buy fell by nearly half, falling to nine from 16 last year, the survey showed. Time spent shopping is also likely to contract. Consumers expect just 5.8 weeks of holiday shopping, down from 6.4 weeks last year. Store visit plans fell from 5.9 stores to 6.6 stores in 2021. Website visits for shopping are expected to drop to 9.1 from 11.1 last year. All of this is consistent with the idea that real inflation-adjusted spending should decline.
Retail executives, on the other hand, remain very optimistic. Seventy-seven percent say they expect sales to increase over the holidays. This could have a big impact on inventory if retailers over-ordered for the holiday season. Last year, early holiday shopping led retailers to expect a surge through the end of the year. Instead, higher-than-expected sales in October led to lower-than-expected sales after Thanksgiving, leaving retailers with excess inventory. The unwinding of this large inventory accumulation was one of the main reasons the economy contracted in the first quarter of this year.
Indeed, following a similar trend to last year, many people plan to shop early this year. Twenty-three percent of holiday shopping budgets will likely be fully exhausted by the end of October, according to Deloitte. This is a trend often seen in times of inflation: consumers buy early to avoid higher prices later. However, this may be counterproductive, as increased demand causes retailers to refrain from offering discounts.
People always want to give gifts; but with such high inflation, they are forced to cut back somewhere. The Deloitte survey suggests they plan to reduce non-gift purchases by 12%. Travel demand will also decline. Only 31% of Americans plan to travel between Thanksgiving and mid-January, down from 42% last year. Non-gift retail purchases over the holiday season are expected to drop to $373 on average. Combined with planned spending on gifts, overall retail spending is expected to decline by 5%.
Spending on “experiences” — which includes home entertainment and socializing away from home — is expected to rise 7% from last year. Adjusted for inflation, however, experience purchases will contract. The consumer price index for food at home is up 13%, nearly double the expected growth in spending plans. Out-of-home food is up 8.5%, also outpacing expected spending growth.
It’s striking how much lower planned holiday spending is now than it was before the pandemic. Spending on gifts was expected to be $511 in 2019, compared to an expected $507 this year, a decline of 0.78%. Non-gift purchases were valued at $389 versus $373 currently, down 4.1%. Expenses related to the experience were estimated at $596 compared to $575, a decrease of 3.5%. Since November 2019, however, the consumer price index has risen more than 15%, indicating that actual spending plans have fallen from 16% to almost 20%.
Low-income people plan to spend 25% more than last year, defying the general trend. On the one hand, it could be a “silver lining” resulting from the strength of the labor market. A year ago, the unemployment rate was 4.7% and had reached 6.4% earlier in the year. This year the unemployment rate has been four percent or less every month and recently fell to 3.5 percent. On the other hand, it may also be another example of inflation hitting low-income workers harder because they cannot avoid the higher prices. By the way, high earners plan to cut their spending by 7%.
Breitbart News
News
Magic-Pistons opener gives insight into the process of teams’ rebuilds
In many ways, it was appropriate for the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons to open their 2022-23 seasons against each other.
The Magic drafted the No. 1 pick in June’s NBA draft in Paolo Banchero while the Pistons selected Cade Cunningham with last year’s top pick.
Both started rebuilds in the last 2 1/2 years, have several younger talented players surrounding their top picks and are among the league’s top-four youngest teams.
“I’m not, based on one game, measuring where we are,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said pregame. “We’re at the same level as far as where we’re at the rebuild so to speak. Whatever happens, it doesn’t determine who the Magic are going to be and who the Pistons are and who they’re going to be. It’s a good test for both groups because we’re very similar in where we are in our programs.”
The Magic and Pistons finished 15th and 14th, respectively, in the Eastern Conference’s standings last season but are optimistic about their futures.
Surrounding Banchero are young talents such as Franz Wagner, who was named to the league’s All-Rookie first team in 2021-22, Wendell Carter Jr., who’s coming off a breakout season and Jalen Suggs, last year’s No. 5 pick.
The Pistons used two lottery picks to draft Jaden Ivey (No. 5) and Jalen Duren (No. 13) over the summer.
“They’ve got great young talent,” coach Jamahl Mosley said pregame. “They’ve done a great job through the draft and developing their guys to become great young players. Similar to us, we’ve got great young talent. These guys are bonding and coming together, which is a wonderful thing to see.”
Starting guard Cole Anthony was ruled out for Wednesday’s season-opener against the Detroit Pistons because of an illness less than 30 minutes before tipoff.
Anthony was originally in the Magic’s starting lineup alongside Terrence Ross, Wagner, Banchero and Carter Jr. before being ruled out.
Suggs replaced Anthony as a starter.
Caleb Houstan, Bol Bol, Mo Bamba and Chuma Okeke were part of the Magic’s nine-man rotation in the first half.
Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee rehabilitation), Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) sat.
“I think we will keep feeling that out,” Mosley said of the rotation, “to help these guys understand that we want them to get a rhythm for what’s going on in the games.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
Two Democrats battling for San Diego council seat clash over housing, ethnicity and leadership styles
Candidates for the second round of San Diego’s most competitive city council on Tuesday debated aggressive housing solutions, the importance of candidate ethnicity, leadership styles and the possibility of turning some industrial areas of Miramar into residential homes.
Democrats Kent Lee and Tommy Hough agree San Diego needs more affordable housing, but the two candidates fighting for North Central District 6 endorsed different solutions at a forum hosted by the Union Editorial Board -San Diego Grandstand.
Lee supports the city’s ongoing efforts to allow dense housing developments along existing transportation routes, including main streets and streetcar lines. Hough argues that these efforts have damaged the character of the neighborhood.
Instead, Hough wants to explore city-sponsored rent regulation, a vacancy tax, and a city-run public bank that could provide low-interest loans to families who need help with housing down payments.
Hough said a public bank would fend off property speculators who have inflated local housing costs, pushing prices beyond the reach of many families. “It’s hard to offer a competitive down payment because of these other market forces,” he said.
Lee said he opposes the city’s rent regulations, saying the state-sponsored rent stabilization that went into effect last year should be adequate. He said city officials should make sure tenants are aware of their rights to have rents only incrementally increased under state law.
On a possible vacancy tax, which would tax owners of undeveloped land and landlords who have empty units, Lee said further analysis is needed before the city moves forward. He said an early study showed relatively low vacancy rates in San Diego.
Lee argued that Hough had essentially taken anti-housing stances, although he said the housing shortage was the city’s No. 1 problem.
“I’m the only candidate who didn’t reject housing,” Lee said.
Lee, a nonprofit arts executive, and Hough, a county planning commissioner, are battling to replace Chris Cate, the council’s only remaining Republican.
District 6, which was redesigned last winter to reflect new U.S. Census numbers, includes Mira Mesa, University City, Miramar and Kearny Mesa.
Hough offered another potential housing idea Tuesday night that also deviates from the city’s approach of adding many new units near existing residential infrastructure like parks and libraries: the rezoning of industrial land in Miramar. for residential use.
Hough said underutilized office parks in the area could be converted into housing, especially north of Miramar Road.
Lee dismissed that idea, citing the lack of residential infrastructure and federal safety rules that prohibit high-rise buildings near airports like Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.
“To suggest putting housing where we can’t is completely unrealistic,” he said.
Lee and Hough, who both live in Mira Mesa, also differed on the importance of having an Asian American to represent District 6, where more than 40% of residents are Asian. Lee, who is Asian American, said it was crucial.
“Sometimes the only way to speak for those voices and defend those voices is to have someone at the table,” he said.
Hough, who is white, said voters should choose the most qualified candidate, regardless of ethnicity. Hough said he will hire community liaison staff to fit the ethnic makeup of the neighborhoods he assigns them.
Leadership style was another area of contention, with Hough describing himself as a maverick who would inject original ideas into council debates. Lee said he will continue his strong track record of bringing people together by building coalitions and building trust.
The candidates also differ on Measure B, which would end San Diego’s longstanding policy of free garbage collection from single-family homes, and Measure C, which would eliminate a 30-foot building height limit in a targeted area around the city. stadium. Lee supports both measures and Hough opposes them.
Through late September, Lee’s campaign war chest was more than double Hough’s, $120,000 to $47,000.
California Daily Newspapers
News
Cam Reddish gets ‘first crack’ at rotation spot to replace injured Quentin Grimes
MEMPHIS — With Quentin Grimes out because of his resurfaced foot pain, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said he planned on giving the struggling Cam Reddish a spot in the rotation over Miles McBride.
“Cam will get the first crack at it,” Thibodeau said before Wednesday’s game against the Grizzlies. “He had a lot of reps in the preseason so we’re comfortable with that.”
Acquired last season for a first-round pick, Reddish’s minutes were a hot topic during training camp because there was no path to playing time. It was no secret Thibodeau favored Grimes’ defensive prowess, and the Knicks couldn’t agree on an extension for Reddish before Monday’s deadline.
But Grimes’ sore foot was more of an issue than the Knicks hoped. For the first time Wednesday, Thibodeau acknowledged a setback after Grimes logged 16 scoreless minutes in last week’s preseason finale.
Grimes said soreness returned over the weekend.
“I think I wasn’t really supposed to come back that early but it started feeling really good,” Grimes said. “I practiced two times before that and it was pain-free. And after the game it kind of flared up again and we’re being more cautious with it.”
Grimes said tests ruled out a fracture but showed inflammation and they’re managing the injury so it doesn’t turn into “something like” plantar fasciitis.
“They said it was kind of an overuse thing. Just being in the gym a lot. Coming back at night, going back to Houston [in the summer], working on it and working on it. Then Thibs had us in the [gym] for sure, working out. Overusing it, for sure. It was an overuse thing really.”
Reddish didn’t take advantage of Grimes’ absence in preseason, shooting just 21.4 percent over four games while averaging 4.3 points in 15.3 minutes.
“I just want him to get out there, be aggressive and attack,” Thibodeau said. “He can score in different ways, he doesn’t have to always settle for jump shots. He can drive the ball, attack, make plays. He’s got good size, just get into the paint and make your rim reads, make the right play. The game tells you [how to play]. If you’re open, shoot it. If you’re not open, make a play, and keep the ball moving, move without the ball. He’s capable of doing those things. We love his length, we love his versatility.”
()
News
China’s surveillance state penetrates deeper into people’s lives
SHANGHAI—In many parts of Xi Jinping’s China, state surveillance and controls for Covid-19 begin as soon as you walk through the door in the morning.
The day could start with a government-mandated Covid test of workers in white hazmat suits. Without proof of a negative result, public spaces are prohibited, including office buildings, grocery stores and parks.
wsj
American democracy is failing – poll – RT World News
Stepdad of teen killed during Woodbury grad party gunfight pleads guilty to shooting
Bidenflation is ready to steal Christmas—again
Magic-Pistons opener gives insight into the process of teams’ rebuilds
Two Democrats battling for San Diego council seat clash over housing, ethnicity and leadership styles
Cam Reddish gets ‘first crack’ at rotation spot to replace injured Quentin Grimes
China’s surveillance state penetrates deeper into people’s lives
Ethereum Mimics Bitcoin As The Bulls And Bears Tussle; Who Will Come Top?
Minnesota voting rights advocates say groups working to hamper ballot access
Sensex rises nearly 150 points to extend rally for fourth straight day
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
News4 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing