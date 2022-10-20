Ankr (Ankr) Price Prediction 2022 - Will Ankr Hit $0.1 Soon?

Bullish ANKR price prediction is $ 0.03308 to $0.08528 .

The ANKR price will also reach $0.1 soon.

ANKR’s bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.02295.

In Ankr (ANKR) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other ANKR information to analyze the cryptocurrency’s future movement.

Ankr (ANKR) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Ankr (ANKR) is $0.03018529 with a 24-hour trading volume of $101,648,150 at the time of writing. However, ANKR has decreased to 7.1% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Ankr (ANKR) has a circulating supply of 8,162,899,377 ANKR. ANKR trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKX, Bybit, Bitget, and BitCoke.

What is Ankr (ANKR)?

Ankr is a high-performance computing platform designed to let developers and corporate customers construct blockchain nodes faster and cheaper than public cloud providers. Using the Ankr network, public blockchains may swiftly decentralize and secure their networks.

ANKR is an Ethereum token that powers Ankr, a Web3 infrastructure and cross-chain staking DeFi platform that aims to make it easy and affordable for anyone to participate in blockchain ecosystems by building dapps, hosting nodes, or staking.

Ankr (ANKR) Price Prediction 2022

Ankr (ANKR) holds the 143rd position on CoinGecko right now. ANKR price prediction 2022 is explained below with a weekly time frame.

ANKR/USDT Horizontal Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A horizontal channel or sideways trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contract points. This is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Horizontal channels provide a clear and systematic way to trade by providing buy and sell points. The longer the horizontal channel, the stronger the exit movement will be. There is frequently a price on the channel after exit. the exit often occurs at the fourth contact point on one of the horizontal channel’s lines.

Currently, Ankr (ANKR) is at $0.03018529. If the pattern continues, the price of ANKR might reach the resistance level of $0.03684, $0.05891 and $0.10278. If the trend reverses, then the price of ANKR may fall to $0.02281.

Ankr (ANKR) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Ankr (ANKR).

ANKR/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: Tradingview )

From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of Ankr (ANKR).

Resistance Level 1 $0.03308 Resistance Level 2 $0.04289 Resistance Level 3 $0.05918 Resistance Level 4 $0.08528 Support Level $0.02295

The charts show that ANKR has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, ANKR might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.08528.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the ANKR might plummet to almost $0.02295, a bearish signal.

Ankr (ANKR) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of the Ankr (ANKR) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of ANKR lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

ANKR/USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: Tradingview )

Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Ankr (ANKR) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the ANKR price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is entirely in an downward trend. Currently, ANKR is in a bearish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of ANKR at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the ANKR is at a level of 45.60. This means that ANKR is nearly oversold stata0 However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.

Ankr (ANKR) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of Ankr (ANKR). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

ANKR/USDT ADX, RVI (Source: Tradingview )

The above chart represents the ADX of Ankr (ANKR). Currently, ANKR lies in the range of 23.45273, indicating a weak trend.

From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Ankr (ANKR). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of ANKR lies above 50, indicating higher volatility. In fact, ANKR’s RSI is at 45.60, thus confirming a potential buy signal.

Comparison of ANKR with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ankr (ANKR).

BTC Vs ETH Vs ANKR Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview )

From the above chart, we can interpret ETH, BTC, and ANKR are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and ANKR also increase or decrease respectively.

Ankr (ANKR) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Ankr (ANKR) might probably attain $0.18 by 2023.

Ankr (ANKR) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Ankr (ANKR) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, ANKR might rally to hit $0.23 by 2024.

Ankr (ANKR) Price Prediction 2025

If Ankr (ANKR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, ANKR would rally to hit $0.36.

Ankr (ANKR) Price Prediction 2026

If Ankr (ANKR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, ANKR would rally to hit $0.49.

Ankr (ANKR) Price Prediction 2027

If Ankr (ANKR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, ANKR would rally to hit $0.54.

Ankr (ANKR) Price Prediction 2028

If Ankr (ANKR) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, ANKR would hit $0.67.

Ankr (ANKR) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Ankr (ANKR), it would witness major spikes. ANKR might hit $0.72 by 2029.

Ankr (ANKR) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Ankr ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Ankr (ANKR) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Ankr (ANKR) might hit $1 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Ankr network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for ANKR. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Ankr (ANKR) in 2022 is $0.08538. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Ankr (ANKR) for 2022 is $0.02295.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Ankr ecosystem, the performance of Ankr (ANKR) might hit $0.1 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise to reach above its all-time high (ATH) of $0.213513 in the near future.

FAQ

1. What is Ankr (ANKR)?

Ankr is a high-performance computing platform designed to let developers and corporate customers construct blockchain nodes faster and cheaper than public cloud providers.

2. Where can you purchase Ankr (ANKR)?

Ankr (ANKR) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, OKX, Bybit, Bitget, and BitCoke.

3. Will Ankr (ANKR) reach a new ATH soon?

With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Ankr platform, Ankr (ANKR) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.

4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Ankr (ANKR)?

On April 16, 2021, Ankr (ANKR) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.213513.

5. Is Ankr (ANKR) a good investment in 2022?

Ankr (ANKR) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Ankr in the past few months, ANKR is considered a good investment in 2022.

6. Can Ankr (ANKR) reach $0.1?

Ankr (ANKR) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Ankr (ANKR) will hit $0.1 soon.

7. What will be the Ankr (ANKR) price by 2023?

Ankr (ANKR) price is expected to reach $0.18 by 2023.

8. What will be Ankr (ANKR) price by 2024?

Ankr (ANKR) price is expected to reach $0.23 by 2024.

9. What will be Ankr (ANKR) price by 2025?

Ankr (ANKR) price is expected to reach $0.36 by 2025.

10. What will be Ankr (ANKR) price by 2026?

Ankr (ANKR) price is expected to reach $0.49 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not interpret as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.