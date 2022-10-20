Apex Fintech Solutions’ Data Highlights Gen Z’s Increased Focus on Renewable Energy in Third Quarter 2022

Rising climate change concerns and high gas prices led young investors to lean into companies focused on building for a renewable energy future
Investors across generations remain bullish on flagship cryptocurrencies
DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apex Fintech Solutions (“Apex”), the fintech for fintechs powering innovation and the future of digital wealth management, today released its Third Quarter 2022 Apex Next Investor Outlook (“Q3 ANIO Report” or the “report”). The report, which analyzes proprietary data of U.S.-based investors who trade through introducing brokers on the Apex Clearing platform as of September 30, 2022, sheds light on the top 100 stocks[1] held by investors across four generations, with a special focus on the millennial and rising Gen Z[2] demographics. The report also includes an analysis of cryptocurrency trading data across the platform. The report is not intended as securities analysis nor as a recommendation to buy or sell any investment and is meant for informational purposes only.
Throughout the third quarter 2022, Gen Z investors turned to renewable energy stocks that focus on mitigating climate change and rising gas prices. Alternative energy companies including Rivian, ChargePoint, Plug Power Inc., and Enphase Energy experienced notable growth. Consistent with the second quarter 2022, stable, income-generating, dividend players such as Costco, Abbvie and Chevron were still widely held, while the top stocks held within the Gen Z top 10 included Tesla, Apple, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft.
“As recession fears increase and geopolitical and environmental concerns are top-of-mind globally, younger investors are increasingly looking to technological innovation to pave the way for a clean energy future. At the same time, investors across generations remain interested in accessing the power of digital assets,” said Connor Coughlin, General Manager, Fintech at Apex Fintech Solutions. “Apex’s data underscores a heightened level of retail engagement as digital trading, wealth technology and financial education platforms continue to democratize access to the financial markets.”
While turbulent crypto market conditions persist, Millennial investors remained bullish on Bitcoin and other flagship cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum. There were approximately 5.2 million crypto-enabled accounts on the Apex Crypto platform in the third quarter, a 6% increase from 4.9 million in the second quarter. Millennials represented 43% of those 5.2 million crypto-enabled accounts, with Gen Z following at 35%, Gen X at 18%, and Boomers at just 4%. Across all generations analyzed, 90% of accounts continued to hold their positions across tokens offered on the Apex Crypto platform.
Overall, the report analyzed nearly 1.4 million Gen Z accounts, in addition to over 6.8 million accounts held by millennials, Gen X and baby boomers owned by investors on the Apex platform, calculated as of September 30, 2022.
Themes in the Apex Q3 Next Investor Outlook include:
Renewables Powered Up While Oil Stayed Steady – With rising gas prices in the headlines, Gen Z investors plugged into an array of renewable energy stocks to express their views on the current environment and the future of energy sourcing, amid rising climate change concerns.
Beneficiaries of this trend were EV company Rivian, solar company Enphase Energy, EV charging company ChargePoint, and hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power Inc., who each rose about twenty spots to #35, #43, #56 and #58 respectively.
On the other side of the trend, oil and gas companies ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Energy Transfer slightly declined in the rankings to #26, #59, and #72 respectively.
Despite Stormy Crypto Headlines, Heavy Buy-Side Crypto Trading Warmed Up – In Q2, negative sentiment and lower asset values put a chill on the cryptocurrency world, and this trend continued through the summer.In Q3, Apex Crypto users placed over 2 million trades, 68% of them buy orders. Millennials had the highest number of buys (674,000); however, the highest percentage of buys were made by Boomers (73%) and Gen X (72%).
Gen Z placed 315,000 trades, and 62% were buys
Millennial investors placed 992,000 trades, and 68% were buys
Gen X placed 673,000 trades, 72% were buys
Boomers have placed 122,000 trades, 73% were buys
Millennials are Bullish on Bitcoin – Although the price of BTC versus the U.S. dollar slumped more than 50% in Q2, investors continued to buy and hold flagship cryptocurrencies in Q3. Once again, millennials drove bullish behavior on BTC, making up over half (51%) of accounts invested in the asset. Gen X investors made up for 25% of accounts holding BTC, while Gen Z and Boomers made up 19% and 5%, respectively. Here’s a look at the numbers:
63% increase in BTC token held since the beginning of the year
13% growth in BTC token held during Q3
68% of BTC token bought in Q3 were held through the end of the quarter
The Long-Awaited Ethereum Merge:
The long-awaited merge in Ethereum, and a good bounce of 6-month lows in price have put cryptocurrency tokens back in focus for Gen Z investors, and increasingly Gen X investors.
Digital assets technology company Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. jumped to #80 from a previously unranked position.
Both Gen Z and Gen X investors showed renewed interest in cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, rising 21 spots to #50 in the Gen Z rankings and 30 spots to #75 in the Gen X rankings.
Gen Z’s New Growth Tech Stock Darlings:
During this year’s stock market selloff, tech stocks that have been market darlings lost some of their luster. In Q3, upward movement of stocks in the Top 100 suggests that Gen Z investors are starting to pick their new favorites and buying at significant discounts from past highs.
DraftKings, Shopify and Coinbase were beneficiaries of this trend and have emerged as Gen Z’s new tech stock favorites. Millennials also showed a particular interest in Shopify. Specifically, DraftKings rose 23 notches to #32, Shopify jumped to #44 from a previously unranked position, and Coinbase rose 21 spots to #50.
While new growth tech favorites are surfacing, Gen Z still showed a preference for the “blue chip” crypto tokens (defined in this case as BTC, BCH, LTC and ETH) with 76% of their Q3 trades. Boomers follow with 64%, millennials with 63% and Gen X with 58%.
To download the full Q3, 2022 ANIO Report, click [here].
About Apex Fintech Solutions
Apex Fintech Solutions is a fintech powerhouse enabling seamless access, frictionless investing, and investor education for all. Apex’s omni-suite of scalable solutions fuel innovation and evolution for hundreds of today’s market leaders, challengers, change makers, and visionaries. The Company’s digital ecosystem creates an environment where clients with the biggest ideas are empowered to change the world. Apex works to ensure their partners succeed on the frontlines of the industry via bespoke custody & clearing, advisory, institutional, digital assets, and SaaS solutions through its Apex Clearing™, Apex Crypto™, Apex Advisor Solutions™, Apex Silver™, and Apex CODA Markets™ brands.
For more information, visit the Apex Fintech Solutions website: https://www.apexfintechsolutions.com.
Important Information:
The availability of products and services may vary by country. Nothing herein is an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, products, or services by any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to law or regulation. The summary data in this report is composed of specific types of accounts that met certain criteria that clear through Apex (e.g., self-directed individual accounts within a certain age range at a particular point in time). Any company stocks and ticker symbols that appear herein are for illustrative purposes only and do not constitute a recommendation for a particular security. All investments carry risks. Investment returns will fluctuate and are subject to market volatility. An investor’s shares, when redeemed or sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost. You should consider your investment objectives, the risks involved, and consult with your investment and/or tax professional about your specific circumstances prior to making an investment decision.
________________________________________________
[1] Top 100 stock rankings reflect the 100 largest holdings based on notional values as of September 30, 2022, held across all retail accounts on the Apex platform.
[2]The generations are segmented by the birth date of the account holders: Baby Boomers: 1946-1964; Generation X: 1965-1980; Millennial: 1981-1996; Generation Z: 1996-2012.
As per South Korean authorities, Do Kwon left Singapore last month for Dubai.
4,400 former Terra investors started searching for Kwon, following the actions taken by South Korea.
Do Kwon, the CEO of Terraform Labs, left Singapore last month for Dubai, claimed by the South Korean authorities. According to the reports, the South Korean police force and the Seoul southern district prosecutors’ office are currently working together to find the “wanted” developer.
Nevertheless, the authorities believe that Kwon relocated to a “third country” via Dubai.
Is the “Wanted” Do Kwon in Dubai?
The collapse of the Terra ecosystem has resulted in huge financial losses to many investors. Due to this, a South Korean court issued an arrest warrant for Kwon. Without further delay, the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) has released a red notice for the cryptocurrency developer. Following this, a group of investors who had previously invested in the Terra project started searching for Kwon.
Reportedly, 4,400 investors were a part of Discord, a social media platform, looking for Kwon’s whereabouts. Through Discord, UST Restitution Group (URG) members share their findings.
In September, a URG member disclosed:
Dubai is friendly to crypto, very international and has limited extradition treaties in place. It would seem like the best fit for the 3-5 hour timezone shift apparent in the data.
Members of URG also suggested that Kwon could be anywhere, including Dubai, Russia, Azerbaijan, Seychelles, or Mauritius. The group was created in May 2022 to assist investors in recovering money that they had lost during the Terra crash. But now it exists with a priority to find Kwon.
However, in a recent interview, Kwon stated that he has not been residing in South Korea since the end of 2021. However, he refused to reveal his current location due to security and privacy reasons.
Good news! Since OneCoin is back on the news and “The Missing Cryptoqueen” already released an 11th episode, proving that they’re back for real, we’re going to hit the accelerator. Starting today, we’ll summarize two episodes a week to catch up with the new developments in Dr. Ruja’s case. We hit the nail on the head on this one, and there’s nothing left to do but put the pedal to the metal and see where the OneCoin story takes us.
In this episode, we learn that OneCoin’s internal slogan was “the greatest company ever” and Jamie Bartlett travels to Sofia, Bulgaria, to look at Dr. Ruja’s properties. This episode is free of mafia insinuations. It deals with the cultic aspects of OneCoin’s entrepreneurial culture instead. We’re also able to put a number on how big of a scam OneCoin really was. SPOILER ALERT: It was at least $4B big.
Remember, you can download episodes directly from the BBC, or listen to “The Missing Cryptoqueen” through Apple, Spotify, or iVoox.
About OneCoin And “The Missing Cryptoqueen ’s” Episode Three
The most exciting thing about “The Missing Cryptoqueen” podcast is the sense of immediacy it conveys. It’s a living and breathing podcast. The story was happening all around Jamie Bartlett and the team. The OneCoin people react to “The Missing Cryptoqueen’s” creation and, through social media, attack the creators with everything they have. And the whole scene is part of the podcast. And this is just episode three. In the end, they even ask for the audience to call and tip them about Dr. Ruja’s whereabouts or the OneCoin story.
This episode starts with Konstantin Ignatov, Dr. Ruja’s younger brother, personal assistant, and heir to the OneCoin crown. He was arrested by the FBI and charged with money laundering and fraud. The authorities had already declared OneCoin a fraud, even. Surprisingly, when Bartlett and the team visit the OneCoin headquarters, they realize that the company is still “open for business.” People are still buying OneCoin despite the fact that one of their leaders is on the run and the other was arrested.
That leads us to the cult-like aspects of the operation. A faith-like belief justifies the disappearance of the leaders as a conspiracy to stop OneCoin. In the quote below, you will feel the silence while reading the description of the organization’s offices. You’ll feel the Dr. Ruja worship. It’s just one step away from religion and very near a cult. An expert in that field corroborates the hypothesis. Jamie Bartlett describes OneCoin as “less a cryptocurrency and more like a belief system.”
BTC price chart for 10/20/2022 on Bitstamp | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
The Devastation That They Caused
At one point we, once again, listen to Dr. Ruja’s own voice saying the crypto-scammer’s slogan. “In two years no one will talk about bitcoin.” If you ever hear that, run. In the second episode, we figured out that OneCoin called the critics “haters.” In this one, we learn that the investors and employees are instructed to keep away from them Scientology-style. Another surprising fact is that the second term OneCoin uses the most to describe its critics is “bitcoiner.” Those pesky bitcoiners, always causing trouble.
We learn about the scale of the devastation that Dr. Ruja caused by hearing about the OneCoin Victims Support Group. The victims are broken, they’ve lost everything and then some. We also learn about the scale of the scam by way of a report/ database that producer Georgia Catt got her hands on. From all over the world, the organization was getting €60M a week. From August 2014 to March 2017, OneCoin’s revenue was over €4B. Over €100M were from the UK alone. And that’s where the report stopped, the organization was still making money left and right.
Quotes From “The Missing Cryptoqueen ’s” Episode Three – “More Than Just A Coin”
An anonymous witness describing the OneCoin offices:
“At its peak, it was about 50 people working in the Sofia office. Ruja’s office is on the 4th floor. You never saw her without the gypsy earrings, the gowns, the jewelry, everything. Even when she’s just working in the office. Inside the Sofia office, the crypto center is where members of the OneLife network are allowed to meet members of the Sofia staff who are important. If you are out of favor, they won’t let you in, or they’ll keep you sitting there the whole day, waiting.
It’s set up almost like a cathedral. You don’t speak out loud, you whisper to each other. It’s all set in dark tones, everything is gilded. There was a big cardboard cutout of Ruja. You see people touching it and doing that stupid OneCoin sign like it’s an icon. It’s gone now because it eventually fell apart because too many people were touching it. Dr. Ruja! Dr. Ruja! The biggest insult that you can give OneLife is to say: “that’s not Dr. Ruja’s vision.”
Bitcoin-enthusiast Timothy Curry, describing the cult of personality behind Dr. Ruja:
“There were many cultish things that the company did. The repetitive indoctrination. If you look at the top leaders, the way they dress, the way that they showed things off. Ceremonial things, almost like, especially on stage. Everything, from the musical introductions to Ruja, to the theatrics, they really did create a worship behind her.”
OneCoin Material And Episode Credits
Six years ago, while OneCoin conquered the world, NewsBTC quoted the infamous Roger Ver speaking on the case. Then known as a “bitcoin evangelist,” the controversial figure denounced OneCoin for what it is:
“In a recent interview, the owner of Bitcoin.com says he believes OneCoin is a fraud, and that investors should always be wary of new coins and read up before they put their money in things they don’t understand:
“There is never a cryptocurrency without a wallet. This sounds like more evidence of its fraudulent nature. OneCoin isn’t traded on a single exchange anywhere in the world as far as I know.”
OneCoin has been around for over two years, but questions surrounding its authenticity continue to plague the Internet.”
Say what you will about Roger Ver, but the man was right on the money on this one.
And finally, the episode’s credits:
Presenter: Jamie Bartlett Producer: Georgia Catt Story consultant: Chris Berube Editor: Philip Sellars Original music and sound design: Phil Channell Original music and vocals: Dessislava Stefanova and the London Bulgarian Choir
Previous Companion Guides For BBC’s “The Missing Cryptoqueen” Podcast:
Iconic Batsman the Indian cricket team has now partnered Rario to launch his NFTs.
Rario is a marketplace for NFTs that excels in unique cricket NFTs in union with cricketers.
Sachin Tendulkar, the iconic batsman and former captain of the Indian cricket team, has teamed up with NFT platform Rario as an investor and it will soon launch an NFT series with them.
Cricket’s Boss Teams up With Rario:
Tendulkar said of the collaboration with Rario, It is exciting to see NFT technology bringing fans closer to sports, allowing them to treasure their favorite moments. The Rario team was dedicate to creating a responsible cricket community via the use of technology. As a result, he is delight to partner with the team to launch my digital collectibles exclusively on the Rario platform.
Tendulkar stated that,
“Fans are an integral part of any sport. While the on-field action happens for a few hours, fans carry the memories forward and immortalize those moments forever.”
Tendulkar had become an ensure the sustainable development of the Rario team. Moreover, his digital collectibles will be available on only Rario.com.
Ankit Wadhwa, Rario’s founder, and CEO stated, he saw Sachin Tendulkar live for the first time in 1996 at the India-Sri Lanka World Cup match in Kotla, Delhi. The greatest player in history had scored 137 runs in a row and was revered by billions of cricket fans. It’s incredible to be partnering with the cricket boss and investing in Rario after 26 years. With the Cricket God on our edge, the sky’s the limit!
It’s worth noting that several other cricketers have collaborated with Rario to host their NFTs. Popular players include Aaron Finch, Faf Du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Shakib Al Hasan, Rishabh Pant, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Smriti Mandhana, Arshdeep Singh, and Axar Patel. Rario is an NFT marketplace that focuses on exclusive cricket NFTs in collaboration with cricketers.
Binance Coin (BNB) had an opportunity for a price rally last week after its parent company finally completed the scheduled token burn for the third quarter of the year.
BNB price slightly corrected after going up by almost 4% following the latest burning of Binance tokens
Binance established $260 as its support level
The altcoin might fall to $250 before continuing its price rally
With that, the total number of burned (destroyed) BNB tokens reached 2,065,152, which is worth over $563 million.
Shortly after, Binance went up by 3.75% to trade at $274.6, confirming the asset’s positive response to the burning mechanisms introduced to reduce the crypto’s overall supply of 200 million by half.
At press time, the altcoin is experiencing a slight price correction, changing hands at $272.93 according to tracking from Coincodex.
However, thanks to a substantial increase in BNB’s buying volume, a bullish rally could be on the horizon for the 4th largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization.
Analyzing Price Movement Of Binance Coin
Binance was not spared by the widespread price dip that continues to bother all of crypto space as it has spent many days in the red zone for the past two months just like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
The token somehow managed to establish $260 level as its support zone, which means the asset’s price won’t go lower than that as long as the marker is maintained.
Source: TradingView
BNB’s 12-hour chart indicates a range between $260 and $300 with the $280 marker acting as mid-point and both as crucial resistance and support zone.
In terms of liquidity, Binance appears to be eagerly bought and traders are actually encouraged right now to find an entry point as good risk-to-reward buying opportunity is knocking on their doors.
Binance Welcomes October With Another Hacker Attack
Binance Smart Chain (BSC) opened this month with another massive cyber attack that drained $100 million worth of BNB tokens.
The BSC Token Hub was targeted as hackers exploited the cross-chain bridge that linked it with BSC. Fund transfer was then initiated and the cryptocurrency exchange platform was forced to halt its operations in order to address the issue.
BSC was quick to tone down the incident as a spokesperson from the company told the incident was an isolated one and that they have devoted enough time to solve the problem before going back online.
BNB market cap at $43.9 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from Cryptopolitan, Chart: TradingView.com
Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice.
Relationship will help create a new era of coupon innovation, drive greater mobile coupon adoption, and better meet the needs of today’s consumer
PROVIDENCE, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ApplePay–United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (“UNFI”) today announced a new relationship with CoupDog that will allow UNFI retailers to realize significant benefits from state-of-the-art digital coupon technology. CoupDog is a digital coupon provider specializing in innovative support to independent retailers as the industry transitions to a new standard Universal Digital Coupon.
As the largest publicly traded grocery wholesale distributor in North America, UNFI is focused on providing its customers with cutting-edge products and services to help them operate their stores more efficiently. The relationship with CoupDog, and their groundbreaking Blockchain technology, provides UNFI retailers access to an easy-to-use and reliable digital coupon that can be integrated into mobile wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Wallet, or even printed on paper. CoupDog’s patented solution also fully supports the new 8112 Universal Digital Coupon format.
Coupons provide attractive value to consumers through discounts and deals and drive traffic to stores, especially as shoppers continue to face inflationary pressure and other economic concerns. Historically, retailers have had to balance these benefits with fraud concerns related to traditional coupons. CoupDog’s innovative technology addresses those concerns while making it simple and hassle free for consumers to discover and redeem valuable digital coupons from national, regional, and even emerging consumer goods companies. By leveraging its network of suppliers, UNFI will be able to enhance supplier marketing and merchandising while improving overall deals and offers. This, in turn, can help UNFI’s more than 30,000 customer locations drive increased participation in manufacturer-funded coupon redemption.
“Retailers rely on UNFI to help them discover what’s next, introduce them to new opportunities to drive growth and efficiencies, and deliver insights and expertise that help them succeed in their market. To that end, we’re excited to be working with CoupDog to unleash the latest in digital technology to redefine coupons for grocery retail,” said Chris Testa, President at UNFI. “Our focus is on solutions that empower retailers to grow and thrive while improving the customer experience for shoppers. These technologically advanced coupons not only deliver a more reliable and secure transaction, but they are also structured to reduce costs, improve cash flow, increase shopper loyalty, and drive retailer profits.”
CoupDog digital coupons easily integrate with a retailer’s point-of-sale, e-commerce, and marketing platforms to create a seamless omnichannel experience for shoppers. The complexity of coupon acceptance, validation, and redemption is completely managed by CoupDog, with no additional labor required from retailers. This should result in substantive cost savings when compared to other platforms. Additionally, integration with UNFI’s existing paper coupon clearing service facilitates a quick and seamless payment to retailers.
“We are very excited to be working with UNFI to empower independent grocers to deliver a modern, simple, easy-to-use digital coupon platform,” says Rob Balfour, Chief Executive Officer of CoupDog. “We are proud to provide these retailers with best-in-class promotional tools, allowing them to deliver compelling promotions and significant cost savings to their customers.”
UNFI Professional Services offers the most comprehensive suite of services and solutions for grocery retailers in the market today. With over 150 customizable solutions, UNFI Professional Services helps grocery retailers succeed by reducing operating costs, driving traffic, increasing basket size, and enhancing the customer experience. Services offered include pricing support, in-store shelf management, planograms, POS and cashier-less checkout technology, store remodels, and much more, helping retailers keep pace with the changing landscape of grocery and stay focused on what matters most: delighting customers to win in the market.
About UNFI
UNFI is North America’s premier grocery wholesaler delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded, and owned brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce providers, and food service customers. UNFI also provides a broad range of value-added services and segmented marketing expertise, including proprietary technology, data, market insights, and shelf management to help customers and suppliers build their businesses and brands. As the largest full-service grocery partner in North America, UNFI is committed to building a food system that is better for all and is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers. To learn more about how UNFI is Fueling the Future of Food, visit www.unfi.com.
About CoupDog
CoupDog is a next-generation digital coupon platform delivering true innovation to the promotion ecosystem. CoupDog has combined a secure, scalable distributed ledger using Blockchain technology and integrated it with the latest mobile wallet platforms from Apple and Google, as well as Retailer Load2Card platforms. As a cloud-based promotion engine and system of record, CoupDog’s patented platform serves as the single source of truth for dispute-free processing and settlement. For more information visit www.coupdog.com.
NEAR’s price struggles to hold above key resistance as price trends in a falling wedge price could break the downtrend.
NEAR continues to struggle as price clings to resistance in a bid to reclaim the region.
The price of NEAR continues a downtrend price movement in a descending wedge as the price could pull out a surprise below 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily timeframe.
For some weeks now, the price of Near Protocol (NEAR) has looked as if the price has lost its steam to rally against tether (USDT) as the price has remained in a range-bound movement with little or no volume to rally. Despite the uncertainty that has befallen the crypto market in recent weeks, as the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets such as Ethereum (ETH) have seen a slight setback in their price movement, the price of NEAR has shown little or no volatility in its price movement as many fear if NEAR can reclaim key support at $3. (Data from Binance)
Near Protocol (NEAR) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
The bear market hasn’t been good and favorable for most projects, as this has been a tough time as most projects have seen a price decline of over 50% and have discouraged most traders and investors from hodling these assets.
Despite huge backing from great partnerships and a huge community that has continued to build and grow, the price of NEAR has not reflected all of this great development.
The early part of the year saw some great price action from the NEAR Protocol as the price rallied from a low of $3 to a high of $19, but the price failed to rally high as many expected a new all-time high for the NEAR price.
After the rally by NEAR price to a high of $19, the price faced resistance to rally higher as the price continued to decline from its range high to a weekly low of $2.9.
The price of NEAR bounced off this region of $2.9 to a high of $6 in a bid to breakout from this downtrend, but the price failed and has maintained a downtrend for some time.
Weekly resistance for the price of NEAR – $3.7.
Weekly support for the price of NEAR – $2.
Price Analysis Of NEAR On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of NEAR continued to struggle as the price trends in a descending wedge in a range-bound movement.
Although the price of NEAR has lost its key support at $3, this region has been a key point for the NEAR price to bounce off in an attempt to rally. Haven lost this region, and the price of NEAR continues to trade in a descending wedge with a possible breakout.
If the price of NEAR breaks out of the wedge, we could see price reclaim key support, but if the price fails, we could have the price retest the $2.
Daily resistance for the NEAR price – $3.7.
Daily support for the NEAR price – $2.5-$2.
Featured Image From themarketperiodical, Charts From Tradingview