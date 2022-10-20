Biden administration awards $2.8 billion in subsidies for making electric vehicle batteries

The Jets in the playoffs?

No, this isn’t a joke. If the playoffs started today, Gang Green would be the No. 6 seed in the AFC. However, there are 11 games left in the season, so a lot can change between now and then.

Currently, the Jets, who are a surprising 4-2, have the second-longest postseason drought in the big four North American sports as they last made the playoffs in 2010. Only the NBA’s Sacramento Kings (2006) have gone longer without making the playoffs.

The Jets have a 37% chance to make the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight. The site is predicting Robert Saleh’s team will finish with a 9-8 record.

This weekend’s game at Denver is enormous as the Green and White could be in a good position to finally end that long drought with a win in the Mile High city. Since the expansion of the playoffs in 1990, teams that started the season 5-2 have made the postseason 75.5% of the time. Teams that begin the year 4-3 have made the playoffs 48.2% of the time.

If the Jets are going to make the postseason, it appears their rushing attack — along with their defense — will have to lead the way. During Gang Green’s three-game winning streak, its defense has allowed 47 points. For those mathematically challenged, the Jets’ defense is allowing an average of 15.6 points per game.

Quarterback Zach Wilson has been a bit of a game manager since returning from his knee injuries. In the three games since his return, Wilson has passed for 572 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

That could eventually lead to teams putting seven or eight players in the box trying to slow down rookie Breece Hall, who has been on an absolute tear the last three weeks.

During that span, Hall has rushed for 279 yards and three touchdowns. He also has six receptions for 117 yards.

“I think Zach has proven he can win with his arm too,” Saleh said. “Green Bay was heavy man to start the game and really throughout the game. When you play as much man as they tried to play, you’re going to give up explosive plays.

“We will see how each game presents itself. Every team usually sticks to its philosophy and how they want to approach things. Teams usually try to take away what you’re really good at and make you do something else.”

The remaining schedule is favorable for the Jets as they have only three games left against teams currently above .500 — two against the Bills and one against the Vikings in early December.

With an offensive identity and the talented young players they have, nine or 10 wins and a wild card spot in the AFC is certainly not out of the question for the Jets this season.

D-LINE PREPPING FOR THIN AIR

Last season, the Jets players got a taste of what it feels like to play in the thin air in Denver.

Denver shut out the Jets 26-0 at Empower Field at Mile High in a game Gang Green allowed 343 total yards to quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and the Broncos offense.

The Jets have much more depth on the defensive line than they did a season ago with Carl Lawson and Vinny Curry returning this year. That certainly can help them in a game where the air will be thinner and dryer.

“That was my first time playing there last year,” Sheldon Rankins said. “I’m not going to lie, a drive and a half in and I was ‘phew,’ I see what y’all are talking about — it’s a little thin up here.

“It helps in any environment just to know we got guys that we can roll out there and guys that can truly make impact plays any time they’re on the field, that definitely helps.”

JOHNSON LIKELY OUT AGAIN

The Jets were without one of their first-round picks against the Packers last Sunday. It appears that could again be the case against the Broncos.

Rookie defensive end Jermaine Johnson did not practice Wednesday as he is still dealing with an ankle injury he suffered in the Week 5 victory against the Dolphins.

Saleh said Johnson is getting a lot better and hopefully he can make his return next week. In Johnson’s absence, the defensive line was able to sack Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers four times and keep him under constant pressure during the 27-10 victory.

Duane Brown (shoulder), Quincy Williams (ankle) and Braxton Berrios were all limited during Wednesday’s practice.

QUINNEN EARNS WEEKLY HONORS

After his superb game against the Packers, Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Williams recorded five tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a blocked field goal in the Jets’ stunning victory over Green Bay. This is the first Defensive Player of the Week award for Williams and he is the first Jets defensive lineman to earn the honor since Kris Jenkins (2008).

