Bidenflation is ready to steal Christmas—again
It looks like Bidenflation is gearing up to steal Christmas again this year.
The combination of a deteriorating economic outlook and rising prices will dampen holiday shopping this year, according to Deloitte’s Annual Holiday Retail Survey.
Holiday shopping is expected to be flat from a year ago, according to the survey. The average household plans to spend $1,455 on holiday shopping this year. Yet prices have risen 8.2% over the past 12 months. As a result, inflation-adjusted spending will be down.
The survey shows that 22% of households expect to spend more than last year, with 51% saying higher prices are the reason they will spend more. Twenty-six percent say they will spend less, with 66% saying higher costs are forcing them to cut their budget. Fifty-two percent say they expect to spend about the same as last year.
The number of gifts households expect to buy fell by nearly half, falling to nine from 16 last year, the survey showed. Time spent shopping is also likely to contract. Consumers expect just 5.8 weeks of holiday shopping, down from 6.4 weeks last year. Store visit plans fell from 5.9 stores to 6.6 stores in 2021. Website visits for shopping are expected to drop to 9.1 from 11.1 last year. All of this is consistent with the idea that real inflation-adjusted spending should decline.
Retail executives, on the other hand, remain very optimistic. Seventy-seven percent say they expect sales to increase over the holidays. This could have a big impact on inventory if retailers over-ordered for the holiday season. Last year, early holiday shopping led retailers to expect a surge through the end of the year. Instead, higher-than-expected sales in October led to lower-than-expected sales after Thanksgiving, leaving retailers with excess inventory. The unwinding of this large inventory accumulation was one of the main reasons the economy contracted in the first quarter of this year.
Indeed, following a similar trend to last year, many people plan to shop early this year. Twenty-three percent of holiday shopping budgets will likely be fully exhausted by the end of October, according to Deloitte. This is a trend often seen in times of inflation: consumers buy early to avoid higher prices later. However, this may be counterproductive, as increased demand causes retailers to refrain from offering discounts.
People always want to give gifts; but with such high inflation, they are forced to cut back somewhere. The Deloitte survey suggests they plan to reduce non-gift purchases by 12%. Travel demand will also decline. Only 31% of Americans plan to travel between Thanksgiving and mid-January, down from 42% last year. Non-gift retail purchases over the holiday season are expected to drop to $373 on average. Combined with planned spending on gifts, overall retail spending is expected to decline by 5%.
Spending on “experiences” — which includes home entertainment and socializing away from home — is expected to rise 7% from last year. Adjusted for inflation, however, experience purchases will contract. The consumer price index for food at home is up 13%, nearly double the expected growth in spending plans. Out-of-home food is up 8.5%, also outpacing expected spending growth.
It’s striking how much lower planned holiday spending is now than it was before the pandemic. Spending on gifts was expected to be $511 in 2019, compared to an expected $507 this year, a decline of 0.78%. Non-gift purchases were valued at $389 versus $373 currently, down 4.1%. Expenses related to the experience were estimated at $596 compared to $575, a decrease of 3.5%. Since November 2019, however, the consumer price index has risen more than 15%, indicating that actual spending plans have fallen from 16% to almost 20%.
Low-income people plan to spend 25% more than last year, defying the general trend. On the one hand, it could be a “silver lining” resulting from the strength of the labor market. A year ago, the unemployment rate was 4.7% and had reached 6.4% earlier in the year. This year the unemployment rate has been four percent or less every month and recently fell to 3.5 percent. On the other hand, it may also be another example of inflation hitting low-income workers harder because they cannot avoid the higher prices. By the way, high earners plan to cut their spending by 7%.
Magic-Pistons opener gives insight into the process of teams’ rebuilds
In many ways, it was appropriate for the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons to open their 2022-23 seasons against each other.
The Magic drafted the No. 1 pick in June’s NBA draft in Paolo Banchero while the Pistons selected Cade Cunningham with last year’s top pick.
Both started rebuilds in the last 2 1/2 years, have several younger talented players surrounding their top picks and are among the league’s top-four youngest teams.
“I’m not, based on one game, measuring where we are,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said pregame. “We’re at the same level as far as where we’re at the rebuild so to speak. Whatever happens, it doesn’t determine who the Magic are going to be and who the Pistons are and who they’re going to be. It’s a good test for both groups because we’re very similar in where we are in our programs.”
The Magic and Pistons finished 15th and 14th, respectively, in the Eastern Conference’s standings last season but are optimistic about their futures.
Surrounding Banchero are young talents such as Franz Wagner, who was named to the league’s All-Rookie first team in 2021-22, Wendell Carter Jr., who’s coming off a breakout season and Jalen Suggs, last year’s No. 5 pick.
The Pistons used two lottery picks to draft Jaden Ivey (No. 5) and Jalen Duren (No. 13) over the summer.
“They’ve got great young talent,” coach Jamahl Mosley said pregame. “They’ve done a great job through the draft and developing their guys to become great young players. Similar to us, we’ve got great young talent. These guys are bonding and coming together, which is a wonderful thing to see.”
Starting guard Cole Anthony was ruled out for Wednesday’s season-opener against the Detroit Pistons because of an illness less than 30 minutes before tipoff.
Anthony was originally in the Magic’s starting lineup alongside Terrence Ross, Wagner, Banchero and Carter Jr. before being ruled out.
Suggs replaced Anthony as a starter.
Caleb Houstan, Bol Bol, Mo Bamba and Chuma Okeke were part of the Magic’s nine-man rotation in the first half.
Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee rehabilitation), Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) sat.
“I think we will keep feeling that out,” Mosley said of the rotation, “to help these guys understand that we want them to get a rhythm for what’s going on in the games.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Two Democrats battling for San Diego council seat clash over housing, ethnicity and leadership styles
Candidates for the second round of San Diego’s most competitive city council on Tuesday debated aggressive housing solutions, the importance of candidate ethnicity, leadership styles and the possibility of turning some industrial areas of Miramar into residential homes.
Democrats Kent Lee and Tommy Hough agree San Diego needs more affordable housing, but the two candidates fighting for North Central District 6 endorsed different solutions at a forum hosted by the Union Editorial Board -San Diego Grandstand.
Lee supports the city’s ongoing efforts to allow dense housing developments along existing transportation routes, including main streets and streetcar lines. Hough argues that these efforts have damaged the character of the neighborhood.
Instead, Hough wants to explore city-sponsored rent regulation, a vacancy tax, and a city-run public bank that could provide low-interest loans to families who need help with housing down payments.
Hough said a public bank would fend off property speculators who have inflated local housing costs, pushing prices beyond the reach of many families. “It’s hard to offer a competitive down payment because of these other market forces,” he said.
Lee said he opposes the city’s rent regulations, saying the state-sponsored rent stabilization that went into effect last year should be adequate. He said city officials should make sure tenants are aware of their rights to have rents only incrementally increased under state law.
On a possible vacancy tax, which would tax owners of undeveloped land and landlords who have empty units, Lee said further analysis is needed before the city moves forward. He said an early study showed relatively low vacancy rates in San Diego.
Lee argued that Hough had essentially taken anti-housing stances, although he said the housing shortage was the city’s No. 1 problem.
“I’m the only candidate who didn’t reject housing,” Lee said.
Lee, a nonprofit arts executive, and Hough, a county planning commissioner, are battling to replace Chris Cate, the council’s only remaining Republican.
District 6, which was redesigned last winter to reflect new U.S. Census numbers, includes Mira Mesa, University City, Miramar and Kearny Mesa.
Hough offered another potential housing idea Tuesday night that also deviates from the city’s approach of adding many new units near existing residential infrastructure like parks and libraries: the rezoning of industrial land in Miramar. for residential use.
Hough said underutilized office parks in the area could be converted into housing, especially north of Miramar Road.
Lee dismissed that idea, citing the lack of residential infrastructure and federal safety rules that prohibit high-rise buildings near airports like Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.
“To suggest putting housing where we can’t is completely unrealistic,” he said.
Lee and Hough, who both live in Mira Mesa, also differed on the importance of having an Asian American to represent District 6, where more than 40% of residents are Asian. Lee, who is Asian American, said it was crucial.
“Sometimes the only way to speak for those voices and defend those voices is to have someone at the table,” he said.
Hough, who is white, said voters should choose the most qualified candidate, regardless of ethnicity. Hough said he will hire community liaison staff to fit the ethnic makeup of the neighborhoods he assigns them.
Leadership style was another area of contention, with Hough describing himself as a maverick who would inject original ideas into council debates. Lee said he will continue his strong track record of bringing people together by building coalitions and building trust.
The candidates also differ on Measure B, which would end San Diego’s longstanding policy of free garbage collection from single-family homes, and Measure C, which would eliminate a 30-foot building height limit in a targeted area around the city. stadium. Lee supports both measures and Hough opposes them.
Through late September, Lee’s campaign war chest was more than double Hough’s, $120,000 to $47,000.
Cam Reddish gets ‘first crack’ at rotation spot to replace injured Quentin Grimes
MEMPHIS — With Quentin Grimes out because of his resurfaced foot pain, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said he planned on giving the struggling Cam Reddish a spot in the rotation over Miles McBride.
“Cam will get the first crack at it,” Thibodeau said before Wednesday’s game against the Grizzlies. “He had a lot of reps in the preseason so we’re comfortable with that.”
Acquired last season for a first-round pick, Reddish’s minutes were a hot topic during training camp because there was no path to playing time. It was no secret Thibodeau favored Grimes’ defensive prowess, and the Knicks couldn’t agree on an extension for Reddish before Monday’s deadline.
But Grimes’ sore foot was more of an issue than the Knicks hoped. For the first time Wednesday, Thibodeau acknowledged a setback after Grimes logged 16 scoreless minutes in last week’s preseason finale.
Grimes said soreness returned over the weekend.
“I think I wasn’t really supposed to come back that early but it started feeling really good,” Grimes said. “I practiced two times before that and it was pain-free. And after the game it kind of flared up again and we’re being more cautious with it.”
Grimes said tests ruled out a fracture but showed inflammation and they’re managing the injury so it doesn’t turn into “something like” plantar fasciitis.
“They said it was kind of an overuse thing. Just being in the gym a lot. Coming back at night, going back to Houston [in the summer], working on it and working on it. Then Thibs had us in the [gym] for sure, working out. Overusing it, for sure. It was an overuse thing really.”
Reddish didn’t take advantage of Grimes’ absence in preseason, shooting just 21.4 percent over four games while averaging 4.3 points in 15.3 minutes.
“I just want him to get out there, be aggressive and attack,” Thibodeau said. “He can score in different ways, he doesn’t have to always settle for jump shots. He can drive the ball, attack, make plays. He’s got good size, just get into the paint and make your rim reads, make the right play. The game tells you [how to play]. If you’re open, shoot it. If you’re not open, make a play, and keep the ball moving, move without the ball. He’s capable of doing those things. We love his length, we love his versatility.”
China’s surveillance state penetrates deeper into people’s lives
SHANGHAI—In many parts of Xi Jinping’s China, state surveillance and controls for Covid-19 begin as soon as you walk through the door in the morning.
The day could start with a government-mandated Covid test of workers in white hazmat suits. Without proof of a negative result, public spaces are prohibited, including office buildings, grocery stores and parks.
Minnesota voting rights advocates say groups working to hamper ballot access
Members said groups such as the Dakota County Patriots and MidWest Swamp Watch are “attacking our democracy” by calling for “dangerous changes” that include hand-counting ballots, limiting drop-off boxes, and flooding a county election office with dozens of data requests that are bogging down staff.
Drop boxes make it easier for seniors and people with disabilities to submit their ballots without standing in line for long periods of time, said Lilly Sasse, campaign director of We Choose Us.
There are safeguards in Minnesota to make sure the drop boxes are secure, and “we should absolutely keep them because they keep our democracy more accessible to more people,” Sasse added.
In the weeks leading up to the election, members of We Choose Us plan to testify at county board meetings in hopes of persuading officials to continue with machine counting of paper ballots instead of switching to hand counting. Election officials counter that machine counting is more accurate than hand counting.
MidWest Swamp Watch President Rick Weible told the Associated Press that he hopes counties will do away with drop boxes and instead use the money to encourage more mail-in balloting, which he said would be more accessible to people in the disability community. He added that the public should be able to access detailed records to determine the effectiveness and security of voting machinery.
Dakota County Patriots did not immediately respond to AP’s requests for comment on Wednesday.
“Our office is aware that county boards, which set some rules and procedures for elections administration, have increasingly been contacted by members of the public about policy proposals that seem to be inspired by disinformation about how elections are conducted in Minnesota,” Cassondra Knudson, a spokesperson for Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, said in an email.
“In reality, Minnesota is looked to as a national leader in elections law and policies that equally prioritize accessibility, security, and accuracy,” Knudson said.
Across the country, election workers are facing conspiracy theories and harassment from those doubting the integrity of voting equipment. Drop boxes have been a frequent flash point.
Despite false claims by former President Donald Trump and his allies that the 2020 election was stolen due to manipulated voting machines, there is no evidence to support those claims — no major problems have been reported for voting equipment, and audits confirmed that the equipment worked correctly during the election.
Sensex rises nearly 150 points to extend rally for fourth straight day
India’s equity benchmarks rose on Wednesday to extend their rally for the fourth straight day, even as global equities began to reverse their recent surge and tumble as investor sentiment was caught between positive earnings reports and concerns that further indications of continued and robust inflation remain significant. central banks firmly in aggressive rate hike mode.
The BSE Sensex index rose 146.59 points to end at 59,107.19, and the broader NSE Nifty index advanced 25.30 points to 17,512.25, marking both benchmarks higher. for the fourth consecutive day.
Nestlé, HDFC, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, ITC, HDFC Bank and UltraTech Cement were the main winners of the Sensex pack.
Laggards included NTPC, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Technologies, Dr Reddy’s, Infosys and Maruti.
The reversal in risk sentiment came after data revealed that rising food prices had taken UK inflation to a 40-year high of 10.1%, adding pressure on the Bank of England to it is adopting an even more aggressive rate hike path.
Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, indicated Tuesday evening that the Fed may have to raise its benchmark interest rate above 4.75% if underlying inflation continues to rise.
Still, Wall Street stocks are set to open higher as worries about a dismal earnings season caused by rising bond prices and soaring inflation were allayed by positive reports this week from companies such as Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Johnson & Johnson.
The S&P 500 stock index is up more than 6% since hitting a nearly two-year low last week.
But the STOXX 600 index for all of Europe fell 0.3%.
“What is reassuring is that in an environment which has been very difficult for the equity markets in recent weeks, it is that you have (profits) figures which are turning out to be positive,” François told Reuters. Savary, Chief Investment Officer at Prime Partners. .
“Is it going to last? We have to focus on guidance, and also, we’re still living in this interest rate environment which is very volatile, and that means it’s hard to see the market push any further. high.”
