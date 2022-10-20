Bidenflation is ready to steal Christmas—again

It looks like Bidenflation is gearing up to steal Christmas again this year.

The combination of a deteriorating economic outlook and rising prices will dampen holiday shopping this year, according to Deloitte’s Annual Holiday Retail Survey.

Holiday shopping is expected to be flat from a year ago, according to the survey. The average household plans to spend $1,455 on holiday shopping this year. Yet prices have risen 8.2% over the past 12 months. As a result, inflation-adjusted spending will be down.

The survey shows that 22% of households expect to spend more than last year, with 51% saying higher prices are the reason they will spend more. Twenty-six percent say they will spend less, with 66% saying higher costs are forcing them to cut their budget. Fifty-two percent say they expect to spend about the same as last year.

The number of gifts households expect to buy fell by nearly half, falling to nine from 16 last year, the survey showed. Time spent shopping is also likely to contract. Consumers expect just 5.8 weeks of holiday shopping, down from 6.4 weeks last year. Store visit plans fell from 5.9 stores to 6.6 stores in 2021. Website visits for shopping are expected to drop to 9.1 from 11.1 last year. All of this is consistent with the idea that real inflation-adjusted spending should decline.

Retail executives, on the other hand, remain very optimistic. Seventy-seven percent say they expect sales to increase over the holidays. This could have a big impact on inventory if retailers over-ordered for the holiday season. Last year, early holiday shopping led retailers to expect a surge through the end of the year. Instead, higher-than-expected sales in October led to lower-than-expected sales after Thanksgiving, leaving retailers with excess inventory. The unwinding of this large inventory accumulation was one of the main reasons the economy contracted in the first quarter of this year.

Indeed, following a similar trend to last year, many people plan to shop early this year. Twenty-three percent of holiday shopping budgets will likely be fully exhausted by the end of October, according to Deloitte. This is a trend often seen in times of inflation: consumers buy early to avoid higher prices later. However, this may be counterproductive, as increased demand causes retailers to refrain from offering discounts.

People always want to give gifts; but with such high inflation, they are forced to cut back somewhere. The Deloitte survey suggests they plan to reduce non-gift purchases by 12%. Travel demand will also decline. Only 31% of Americans plan to travel between Thanksgiving and mid-January, down from 42% last year. Non-gift retail purchases over the holiday season are expected to drop to $373 on average. Combined with planned spending on gifts, overall retail spending is expected to decline by 5%.

Spending on “experiences” — which includes home entertainment and socializing away from home — is expected to rise 7% from last year. Adjusted for inflation, however, experience purchases will contract. The consumer price index for food at home is up 13%, nearly double the expected growth in spending plans. Out-of-home food is up 8.5%, also outpacing expected spending growth.

It’s striking how much lower planned holiday spending is now than it was before the pandemic. Spending on gifts was expected to be $511 in 2019, compared to an expected $507 this year, a decline of 0.78%. Non-gift purchases were valued at $389 versus $373 currently, down 4.1%. Expenses related to the experience were estimated at $596 compared to $575, a decrease of 3.5%. Since November 2019, however, the consumer price index has risen more than 15%, indicating that actual spending plans have fallen from 16% to almost 20%.

Low-income people plan to spend 25% more than last year, defying the general trend. On the one hand, it could be a “silver lining” resulting from the strength of the labor market. A year ago, the unemployment rate was 4.7% and had reached 6.4% earlier in the year. This year the unemployment rate has been four percent or less every month and recently fell to 3.5 percent. On the other hand, it may also be another example of inflation hitting low-income workers harder because they cannot avoid the higher prices. By the way, high earners plan to cut their spending by 7%.