Binance Coin Buying Volume Up

Binance Coin (BNB) had an opportunity for a price rally last week after its parent company finally completed the scheduled token burn for the third quarter of the year.
BNB price slightly corrected after going up by almost 4% following the latest burning of Binance tokens
Binance established $260 as its support level
The altcoin might fall to $250 before continuing its price rally
With that, the total number of burned (destroyed) BNB tokens reached 2,065,152, which is worth over $563 million.
Shortly after, Binance went up by 3.75% to trade at $274.6, confirming the asset’s positive response to the burning mechanisms introduced to reduce the crypto’s overall supply of 200 million by half.
At press time, the altcoin is experiencing a slight price correction, changing hands at $272.93 according to tracking from Coincodex.
However, thanks to a substantial increase in BNB’s buying volume, a bullish rally could be on the horizon for the 4th largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization.
Analyzing Price Movement Of Binance Coin
Binance was not spared by the widespread price dip that continues to bother all of crypto space as it has spent many days in the red zone for the past two months just like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
The token somehow managed to establish $260 level as its support zone, which means the asset’s price won’t go lower than that as long as the marker is maintained.
BNB’s 12-hour chart indicates a range between $260 and $300 with the $280 marker acting as mid-point and both as crucial resistance and support zone.
In terms of liquidity, Binance appears to be eagerly bought and traders are actually encouraged right now to find an entry point as good risk-to-reward buying opportunity is knocking on their doors.
Binance Welcomes October With Another Hacker Attack
Binance Smart Chain (BSC) opened this month with another massive cyber attack that drained $100 million worth of BNB tokens.
The BSC Token Hub was targeted as hackers exploited the cross-chain bridge that linked it with BSC. Fund transfer was then initiated and the cryptocurrency exchange platform was forced to halt its operations in order to address the issue.
BSC was quick to tone down the incident as a spokesperson from the company told the incident was an isolated one and that they have devoted enough time to solve the problem before going back online.
BNB market cap at $43.9 billion on the daily chart
Relationship will help create a new era of coupon innovation, drive greater mobile coupon adoption, and better meet the needs of today’s consumer
PROVIDENCE, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ApplePay–United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (“UNFI”) today announced a new relationship with CoupDog that will allow UNFI retailers to realize significant benefits from state-of-the-art digital coupon technology. CoupDog is a digital coupon provider specializing in innovative support to independent retailers as the industry transitions to a new standard Universal Digital Coupon.
As the largest publicly traded grocery wholesale distributor in North America, UNFI is focused on providing its customers with cutting-edge products and services to help them operate their stores more efficiently. The relationship with CoupDog, and their groundbreaking Blockchain technology, provides UNFI retailers access to an easy-to-use and reliable digital coupon that can be integrated into mobile wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Wallet, or even printed on paper. CoupDog’s patented solution also fully supports the new 8112 Universal Digital Coupon format.
Coupons provide attractive value to consumers through discounts and deals and drive traffic to stores, especially as shoppers continue to face inflationary pressure and other economic concerns. Historically, retailers have had to balance these benefits with fraud concerns related to traditional coupons. CoupDog’s innovative technology addresses those concerns while making it simple and hassle free for consumers to discover and redeem valuable digital coupons from national, regional, and even emerging consumer goods companies. By leveraging its network of suppliers, UNFI will be able to enhance supplier marketing and merchandising while improving overall deals and offers. This, in turn, can help UNFI’s more than 30,000 customer locations drive increased participation in manufacturer-funded coupon redemption.
“Retailers rely on UNFI to help them discover what’s next, introduce them to new opportunities to drive growth and efficiencies, and deliver insights and expertise that help them succeed in their market. To that end, we’re excited to be working with CoupDog to unleash the latest in digital technology to redefine coupons for grocery retail,” said Chris Testa, President at UNFI. “Our focus is on solutions that empower retailers to grow and thrive while improving the customer experience for shoppers. These technologically advanced coupons not only deliver a more reliable and secure transaction, but they are also structured to reduce costs, improve cash flow, increase shopper loyalty, and drive retailer profits.”
CoupDog digital coupons easily integrate with a retailer’s point-of-sale, e-commerce, and marketing platforms to create a seamless omnichannel experience for shoppers. The complexity of coupon acceptance, validation, and redemption is completely managed by CoupDog, with no additional labor required from retailers. This should result in substantive cost savings when compared to other platforms. Additionally, integration with UNFI’s existing paper coupon clearing service facilitates a quick and seamless payment to retailers.
“We are very excited to be working with UNFI to empower independent grocers to deliver a modern, simple, easy-to-use digital coupon platform,” says Rob Balfour, Chief Executive Officer of CoupDog. “We are proud to provide these retailers with best-in-class promotional tools, allowing them to deliver compelling promotions and significant cost savings to their customers.”
UNFI Professional Services offers the most comprehensive suite of services and solutions for grocery retailers in the market today. With over 150 customizable solutions, UNFI Professional Services helps grocery retailers succeed by reducing operating costs, driving traffic, increasing basket size, and enhancing the customer experience. Services offered include pricing support, in-store shelf management, planograms, POS and cashier-less checkout technology, store remodels, and much more, helping retailers keep pace with the changing landscape of grocery and stay focused on what matters most: delighting customers to win in the market.
About UNFI
UNFI is North America’s premier grocery wholesaler delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded, and owned brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce providers, and food service customers. UNFI also provides a broad range of value-added services and segmented marketing expertise, including proprietary technology, data, market insights, and shelf management to help customers and suppliers build their businesses and brands. As the largest full-service grocery partner in North America, UNFI is committed to building a food system that is better for all and is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers. To learn more about how UNFI is Fueling the Future of Food, visit www.unfi.com.
About CoupDog
CoupDog is a next-generation digital coupon platform delivering true innovation to the promotion ecosystem. CoupDog has combined a secure, scalable distributed ledger using Blockchain technology and integrated it with the latest mobile wallet platforms from Apple and Google, as well as Retailer Load2Card platforms. As a cloud-based promotion engine and system of record, CoupDog’s patented platform serves as the single source of truth for dispute-free processing and settlement. For more information visit www.coupdog.com.
NEAR’s price struggles to hold above key resistance as price trends in a falling wedge price could break the downtrend.
NEAR continues to struggle as price clings to resistance in a bid to reclaim the region.
The price of NEAR continues a downtrend price movement in a descending wedge as the price could pull out a surprise below 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily timeframe.
For some weeks now, the price of Near Protocol (NEAR) has looked as if the price has lost its steam to rally against tether (USDT) as the price has remained in a range-bound movement with little or no volume to rally. Despite the uncertainty that has befallen the crypto market in recent weeks, as the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets such as Ethereum (ETH) have seen a slight setback in their price movement, the price of NEAR has shown little or no volatility in its price movement as many fear if NEAR can reclaim key support at $3. (Data from Binance)
Near Protocol (NEAR) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
The bear market hasn’t been good and favorable for most projects, as this has been a tough time as most projects have seen a price decline of over 50% and have discouraged most traders and investors from hodling these assets.
Despite huge backing from great partnerships and a huge community that has continued to build and grow, the price of NEAR has not reflected all of this great development.
The early part of the year saw some great price action from the NEAR Protocol as the price rallied from a low of $3 to a high of $19, but the price failed to rally high as many expected a new all-time high for the NEAR price.
After the rally by NEAR price to a high of $19, the price faced resistance to rally higher as the price continued to decline from its range high to a weekly low of $2.9.
The price of NEAR bounced off this region of $2.9 to a high of $6 in a bid to breakout from this downtrend, but the price failed and has maintained a downtrend for some time.
Weekly resistance for the price of NEAR – $3.7.
Weekly support for the price of NEAR – $2.
Price Analysis Of NEAR On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of NEAR continued to struggle as the price trends in a descending wedge in a range-bound movement.
Although the price of NEAR has lost its key support at $3, this region has been a key point for the NEAR price to bounce off in an attempt to rally. Haven lost this region, and the price of NEAR continues to trade in a descending wedge with a possible breakout.
If the price of NEAR breaks out of the wedge, we could see price reclaim key support, but if the price fails, we could have the price retest the $2.
Daily resistance for the NEAR price – $3.7.
Daily support for the NEAR price – $2.5-$2.
LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AP#Ault_Alliance—BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.2708333 per share of the Company’s outstanding 13.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock. The record date for this dividend is October 31, 2022, and the payment date is November 10, 2022.
Link to NYSE quote for the Company’s 13.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock: https://www.nyse.com/quote/XASE:NILEpD
For more information on BitNile and its subsidiaries, BitNile recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read BitNile’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.BitNile.com or available at www.sec.gov.
About BitNile Holdings, Inc.
BitNile Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, BitNile owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including oil exploration, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, karaoke audio equipment, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, BitNile extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. BitNile’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.BitNile.com.
Bullish ANKR price prediction is $0.03308 to $0.08528.
The ANKR price will also reach $0.1 soon.
ANKR’s bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.02295.
In Ankr (ANKR) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other ANKR information to analyze the cryptocurrency’s future movement.
Ankr (ANKR) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Ankr (ANKR) is $0.03018529 with a 24-hour trading volume of $101,648,150 at the time of writing. However, ANKR has decreased to 7.1% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Ankr (ANKR) has a circulating supply of 8,162,899,377 ANKR. ANKR trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKX, Bybit, Bitget, and BitCoke.
What is Ankr (ANKR)?
Ankr is a high-performance computing platform designed to let developers and corporate customers construct blockchain nodes faster and cheaper than public cloud providers. Using the Ankr network, public blockchains may swiftly decentralize and secure their networks.
ANKR is an Ethereum token that powers Ankr, a Web3 infrastructure and cross-chain staking DeFi platform that aims to make it easy and affordable for anyone to participate in blockchain ecosystems by building dapps, hosting nodes, or staking.
Ankr (ANKR) Price Prediction 2022
Ankr (ANKR) holds the 143rd position on CoinGecko right now. ANKR price prediction 2022 is explained below with a weekly time frame.
A horizontal channel or sideways trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contract points. This is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Horizontal channels provide a clear and systematic way to trade by providing buy and sell points. The longer the horizontal channel, the stronger the exit movement will be. There is frequently a price on the channel after exit. the exit often occurs at the fourth contact point on one of the horizontal channel’s lines.
Currently, Ankr (ANKR) is at $0.03018529. If the pattern continues, the price of ANKR might reach the resistance level of $0.03684, $0.05891 and $0.10278. If the trend reverses, then the price of ANKR may fall to $0.02281.
Ankr (ANKR) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Ankr (ANKR).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of Ankr (ANKR).
Resistance Level 1
$0.03308
Resistance Level 2
$0.04289
Resistance Level 3
$0.05918
Resistance Level 4
$0.08528
Support Level
$0.02295
The charts show that ANKR has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, ANKR might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.08528.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the ANKR might plummet to almost $0.02295, a bearish signal.
Ankr (ANKR) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of the Ankr (ANKR) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of ANKR lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Ankr (ANKR) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the ANKR price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is entirely in an downward trend. Currently, ANKR is in a bearish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of ANKR at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the ANKR is at a level of 45.60. This means that ANKR is nearly oversold stata0 However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.
Ankr (ANKR) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of Ankr (ANKR). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Ankr (ANKR). Currently, ANKR lies in the range of 23.45273, indicating a weak trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Ankr (ANKR). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of ANKR lies above 50, indicating higher volatility. In fact, ANKR’s RSI is at 45.60, thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of ANKR with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ankr (ANKR).
From the above chart, we can interpret ETH, BTC, and ANKR are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and ANKR also increase or decrease respectively.
Ankr (ANKR) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Ankr (ANKR)might probably attain $0.18 by 2023.
Ankr (ANKR) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Ankr (ANKR) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, ANKR might rally to hit $0.23 by 2024.
Ankr (ANKR) Price Prediction 2025
If Ankr (ANKR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, ANKR would rally to hit $0.36.
Ankr (ANKR) Price Prediction 2026
If Ankr (ANKR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, ANKR would rally to hit $0.49.
Ankr (ANKR) Price Prediction 2027
If Ankr (ANKR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, ANKR would rally to hit $0.54.
Ankr (ANKR) Price Prediction 2028
If Ankr (ANKR) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, ANKR would hit $0.67.
Ankr (ANKR) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Ankr (ANKR), it would witness major spikes. ANKR might hit $0.72 by 2029.
Ankr (ANKR) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Ankr ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Ankr (ANKR) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Ankr (ANKR) might hit $1 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Ankr network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for ANKR. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Ankr (ANKR) in 2022 is $0.08538. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Ankr (ANKR) for 2022 is $0.02295.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Ankr ecosystem, the performance of Ankr (ANKR) might hit $0.1 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise to reach above its all-time high (ATH) of $0.213513 in the near future.
FAQ
1. What is Ankr (ANKR)?
Ankr is a high-performance computing platform designed to let developers and corporate customers construct blockchain nodes faster and cheaper than public cloud providers.
2. Where can you purchase Ankr (ANKR)?
Ankr (ANKR) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, OKX, Bybit, Bitget, and BitCoke.
3. Will Ankr (ANKR) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Ankr platform, Ankr (ANKR) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Ankr (ANKR)?
On April 16, 2021, Ankr (ANKR) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.213513.
5. Is Ankr (ANKR) a good investment in 2022?
Ankr (ANKR) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Ankr in the past few months, ANKR is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Ankr (ANKR) reach $0.1?
Ankr (ANKR) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Ankr (ANKR) will hit $0.1 soon.
7. What will be the Ankr (ANKR) price by 2023?
Ankr (ANKR) price is expected to reach $0.18 by 2023.
8. What will be Ankr (ANKR) price by 2024?
Ankr (ANKR) price is expected to reach $0.23 by 2024.
9. What will be Ankr (ANKR) price by 2025?
Ankr (ANKR) price is expected to reach $0.36 by 2025.
10. What will be Ankr (ANKR) price by 2026?
Ankr (ANKR) price is expected to reach $0.49 by 2026.
Coinbase submitted an amicus curiae brief with the U.S. Court.
The federal regulator had rejected Grayscale’s application for a Bitcoin ETF.
Coinbase, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, is supporting Grayscale, the largest Bitcoin fund, in its lawsuit against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Since the federal regulator has rejected Grayscale’s application for a Bitcoin ETF and all others, Grayscale has decided to take legal action. The fund alleges the SEC is “failing to apply consistent treatment to similar investment vehicles” by approving numerous Bitcoin futures ETFs while blocking the launch of spot market ETFs.
Coinbase Submits Amicus Curiae Brief
On Tuesday, Coinbase submitted an amicus curiae brief with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, arguing the same thing. To acquire exposure to a particular asset class without taking physical possession of that asset, investors may use exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
If Bitcoin were included in an exchange-traded fund (ETF), for instance, investors may participate in the cryptocurrency market without having to actually purchase Bitcoin themselves via a cryptocurrency exchange and keep their holdings in a wallet.
The end result of both futures and spot market ETFs is the same, but they use different strategies to get there. Spot market ETFs would back their shares with Bitcoin rather than derivative contracts, which enable traders to speculate on Bitcoin’s future price via futures ETFs.
The CFTC also oversees the futures market. Gary Gensler, the current chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has previously alluded to the possibility that this may make these markets safer for everyday investors. The purchasing and selling of actual Bitcoins on the “spot market” is not subject to any kind of oversight.
Binance’s “The Community Showdown” is a contest to crown the famous three cryptos.
The competition will end on 28th October 2022 at 23:59 (UTC).
Binance has started a competition on the Twitter platform to reward the supporters of the cryptocurrency community with a huge audience set. “The Community Showdown” is a contest conducted by Binance to crown the famous three crypto projects that are listed on its exchange.
To display the strength of the community, participants have to create a competition-specific hashtag. The hashtag will start with Binance and must have the token ticker at the end, i.e #BinanceBTC.
The top 3 tickers with maximum twitter engagement will gain the spotlights, along with a $250 reward for 60 participants. The reward list will be based on the most creative submission.
Response to Binance’s Competition
The crypto market is all about the gainers with the market’s significant attention, and this initiative by Binance seems to be self-promotional content. Some cryptocurrencies have a very impactful crowd base than others.
For example, the meme tokens like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Baby Doge have a strong follower base comparatively. Additionally, communities like Terra has defenders, who support them even after the massive collapse.
The prize division among the winning community will get a post in their Twitter feed, the first and second runner-ups will get a shared post in their feed. The competition will end on 28th October,2022 at 23:59 (UTC).