Binance Lowers Terra Classic (Lunc) Burn Tax To 0.2%

- Consolidation charge for on-chain transactions like withdrawals and deposits: 0.2%.
- The exchange will also cut burn tax from 1.2% to 0.2%.
Binance cryptocurrency exchange stated on Wednesday that it will reduce the burn tax on Terra Classic (LUNC) from 1.2% to 0.2%. Proposal 5234 was approved by the Terra Classic community to lower the tax rate to 0.2%. And establish a 10% community pool to fund the expansion and support of the Terra Classic ecosystem. Binance is lowering its consolidation charge for on-chain transactions like withdrawals and deposits to 0.2 percent.
Binance has announced that starting on October 19, its burn tax on all on-chain transactions, including deposits and withdrawals, would decrease from 1.2% to 0.2%. It applies to both TerraClassicUSD (USTC) and TerraClassic (LUNC) deposits and withdrawals. The off-chain tax burn of trading fees for LUNC spot and margin transactions will not be affected by the update.
To encourage users to deposit LUNC and USTC on Binance, the exchange will cut burn tax from 1.2% to 0.2%. However, certain cryptocurrency trading platforms and exchanges may impose a fee to withdraw funds.
Following the deduction of Binance’s withdrawal fees and Terra Classic chain’s 0.2% tax burn, users will get the final withdrawal amount. After Binance CEO “CZ” suggested lowering the fees to boost LUNC trading, which may raise the LUNC burn rate, the Terra Classic community proposed and approved Proposal 5234.
Edward Kim and Alex Foreshaw, the principal creators of Terra Rebels, also voted in favor of Proposal 5234. In addition, Terra Rebel proposed the Terra Classic Grants Program to make charitable contributions to the communal pool as open and accountable as possible.
