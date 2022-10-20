Connect with us

Blockchain

Bitcoin Makes Way Into Guinness World Records (GWR)

Bitcoin Makes Way Into Guinness World Records (GWR)
  • According to GWR’s report, Bitcoin is the “First decentralized cryptocurrency.”
  • Bitcoin (BTC) is down 1.08% and is now trading at $19,204.

Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto’s cryptocurrency and blockchain network, has been widely praised and acknowledged by both online and offline media outlets.  Because of bitcoin’s status as the “first decentralized cryptocurrency,” Guinness World Records (GWR) recognized it this year.

In its 67 years of existence, Guinness World Records has been the official recorder of extraordinary human feats and rare nature occurrences.

Falls Under ‘First’ Category 

According to the Guinness writers, Bitcoin was created as a solution to the difficulty of regulating a digital currency without any centralized organization, or ‘trusted third party,’” and the project’s white paper was released online in 2008. The GWR writers add that Satoshi Nakamoto’s network eliminated the possibility of double spending. 

According to the GWR report for 2022,

“The Bitcoin network [solves] the double spend problem with a “trustless” mechanism that does not require any third-party (e.g., banks) to verify transactions; and it achieves that with validators (i.e., miners, in PoW.) Miners are computers dedicated to the network to validate all transactions and prohibit any bad actors.”

According to GWR’s report, Bitcoin is the “First decentralized cryptocurrency,” which falls under the “first” category. When Bitcoin was released on January 3, 2009, it became the official date of the world’s first.  The GWR expansion is noteworthy, however not all of the information offered by GWR experts is accurate.

Cryptocurrency prices have dropped again. As of now, the total value of all cryptocurrencies on the market has decreased by 0.79 percent, to $924.03 billion. Moreover, Bitcoin is down 1.08% and is now trading at $19,204.

Bitcoin Association Contacts Exchanges to Freeze the “Empty Block Miner” on BSV

Blockchain

The Year Of Crypto Market Fear

October 20, 2022

Crypto Bear
Data shows 2022 has been the year of fear in the crypto market as investors have continued to display poor sentiment for around eleven months now.

Crypto Fear And Greed Index Currently Sits In “Extreme Fear” Territory

As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the cryptocurrency market could soon complete one full year of fearful sentiment.

The relevant indicator here is the “fear and greed index,” which tells us about the general sentiment among investors in the crypto market.

The metric uses a numeric scale that runs from zero to hundred for representing this sentiment. All values greater than fifty imply a greedy mood, while those below the threshold suggest a fearful air.

Outside of these two sentiments, there also exist two subset sentiments, the “extreme fear” and the “extreme greed.” These occur at values towards the ends of the range. That is, those above 75 for the former, and those below 25 for the latter.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the crypto fear and greed index over the past year:

The value of the metric seems to have been moving sideways during recent weeks | Source: Arcane Research's The Weekly Update - Week 41, 2022

As you can see in the above graph, the current long spell of fear first started way back in mid-Nov of last year as the bull run died down.

Since then, outside of only a few spikes to greed, the crypto fear and greed index has stayed below a value of fifty.

During this period, the metric has actually spent a large amount of time in the extreme fear territory, meaning investors have had a deep bottom mentality in 2022.

The latest value of the indicator has been 22, meaning that investors are extremely fearful at the moment. This isn’t much different from the last week, which observed a value of 24.

The below meter displays where the current market stands compared to last week and last month.

Crypto Extreme Fear

The fear and greed index points at extreme fear right now | Source: Arcane Research's The Weekly Update - Week 41, 2022

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $19.2k, up 1% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 1% in value.

Below is a chart that shows the trend in the price of the coin during the last five days.

Bitcoin Crypto Price Chart

Looks like the value of the crypto has continued to be stuck in a range over the last few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Hans-Jurgen Mager on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Arcane Research

Blockchain

Societe Generale-Forge Registers as Digital Asset Provider in France

October 20, 2022

Societe Generale-Forge Registers As Digital Asset Provider In France
  • The overall assets of Societe Generale make it the third-biggest French bank.
  • Earlier this year in June, Societe Generale-Forge formed a partnership with Metaco.

Societe Generale-Forge, the digital assets division of Societe General Group, has officially registered with the French financial authority, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF). The overall assets of Societe Generale make it the third-biggest French bank.

A search of the AMF’s list of registered DASPs reveals that Societe Generale-Forge became authorized on September 27. The firm may now legally operate in France providing a custody service for digital assets, buying and selling digital assets for fiat currency, and trading digital assets against one another.

Banking Level Safety

According to its website, Societe Generale-Forge offers comprehensive services to issuers and investors in order to facilitate the issuance, investment, and management of digital-native security tokens registered on public blockchains.

The French Bank stated:

“Societe Generale is now offering a range of capital market products to institutional clients under a native security token format on Ethereum and Tezos with full banking level safety and regulatory compliance.”

The asset management firm Societe Generale Securities Services (SGSS) announced last month that it will begin providing new services for the creation of cryptocurrency-based innovative professional funds.

Earlier this year in June, Societe Generale-Forge formed a partnership with Metaco, a supplier of digital asset management technologies and infrastructure, “to orchestrate its digital asset custody operations.”

The Bank added:

“Due to their innovative characteristics, they have the potential to significantly improve efficiency, speed and transparency in financial markets and make transactions safer and more resilient — all while offering benefits similar to those of financial instruments issued in a conventional way.”

Societe Generale Securities Services (SGSS) revealed last month that it is now providing additional services for asset management firms looking to create new cryptocurrency-based professional funds.

Ripple’s Reliable ODL Systems in Europe – New Partnerships in France and Sweden

Blockchain

JPMorgan Taps Former Celsius Exec As Crypto Regulatory Policy Director

October 20, 2022

Jpmorgan Is Hiring An Ex-Celsius Executive, According To Reports.
Nothing supersedes personal experience. At least that seems to be the case with a new JPMorgan Chase hire this week, as the financial firm has brought in former Celsius executive Adam Iovine to serve as a director of digital assets regulatory policy, according to a variety of reports on Wednesday, which cite Iovine’s LinkedIn page.

The reports come after headlines around JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon slamming crypto as ponzi schemes. Nonetheless, the institution has flip-flopped it’s public perspective around crypto while still building digital asset infrastructure. Let’s look at this latest, seemingly bizarre hire, and what we know thus far.

JPMorgan Chase: An Unexpected Hire

Iovine was previously the head of policy and regulatory affairs at cefi platform Celsius, which came to a crumbling downfall earlier this year. His stint at Celsius was brief, serving at the company for roughly 8 months before departing the role in September. Now, less than 60 days later, Iovine joins JPMorgan Chase as an executive director in the firms digital assets regulatory policy division. A bit of an unorthodox hire, but Iovines resume certainly brings some… unique experience from his time at Celsius.

The cefi platform, led by CEO Alex Mashinsky, was widely considered one of the biggest of it’s kind, offering substantial yields on tokens that led to hefty criticism over the platform’s viability. From the critic’s vocals to reality’s being, Celsius started unwinding mid-year falling the crash of the Terra Luna ecosystem.

 

It's been a rocky road for cefi platform Celsius, but one company executive has moved on to bigger and brighter ambitions, joining JPMorgans digital assets regulatory policy division. | Source: CEL-USD on TradingView.com

A Flurry Of Inconsistency

Iovine’s hiring aside, JPMorgans perspective on crypto can never seem to remain consistent; the firm certainly wants to take advantage of the burst of interest in digital assets, but doesn’t seem to be much of a proponent of them otherwise. Dimon in recent weeks described crypto as “decentralized ponzis,” while still playing both sides and touting the institution’s latest blockchain-based product, JPMorgan Onyx.

Regardless of JPMorgan’s shifts in publicly-voiced sentiment, the role that Iovine is filling here is reportedly a newly created one, which serves as just another example that despite a crypto bear market, traditional finance players are still showing continued investment.

Featured image from Pexels, Charts from TradingView.com
The writer of this content is not associated or affiliated with any of the parties mentioned in this article. This is not financial advice.
This op-ed represents the views of the author, and may not necessarily reflect the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist is an advocate of creative and financial freedom alike.
Blockchain

GameFi Platform Arcade Raises $3.2M Led by Crypto.com and Other Prominent Investors

October 20, 2022

Gamefi Platform Arcade Raises $3.2M Led By Crypto.com And Other Prominent Investors
The GameFi platform Arcade has secured $3.2 million in early investment for its mission to make web3 gaming accessible to everyone. Arcade’s notion of mass-market gaming in which anybody may earn monetary incentives attracted a number of industry giants and well-known investors.

The seed round was led by Crypto.com and also included Tenzor Capital, Alpha Crypto Capital, Highland Ventures, Flow Ventures, Panga Ventures, Hindsgaul Capital, WealthUnion, VKS, Khalili Bros, Contango, PlutusVC, and BigBrain. In addition to PARSIQ and Solana Ventures, other prominent investors included Shima Capital, KuCoin Labs, LD Capital, Capital, Rainmaker Games, HotBit, GSR, Moonrock Capital, Non Fungible Labs, W3I, Master Ventures, StarLaunch, Good Games Guild, Prometeus Labs, NxGen, and Merit Circle.

The primary goal for Arcade is to reduce the cost of getting into blockchain gaming so that it may be enjoyed by people all around the world. Native NFTs, which may be used to depict terrain or personalities, can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

While there are several web3 gaming platforms, Arcade professes to stand out with its revolutionary “mission pools” that enable players to earn money without owning NFTs. Mission Pools make it possible for players who don’t have the necessary in-game NFTs to participate in Play-to-Earn activities and earn rewards nevertheless.

KuCoin Labs Head Xinly YU said:

“The fundamental difference between a GameFi project and traditional games are the former’s strong finance features. However, not everyone is good at playing or has time to play games and earn. This is where Arcade fills the gap by enabling those groups of people to enjoy earning yields through their specific products without directly playing the games themselves.”

Solana Ventures’ Josh Finer stated:

“We are excited to support Arcade2Earn as it bridges the gap between DeFi and GameFi on Solana. Whether you are a passive spectator or avid gamer, the Arcade2Earn platform offers unparalleled exposure to the blockchain gaming ecosystem.”

As a result of this first round of investment, Arcade will accelerate its efforts to make blockchain gaming and GameFi a universally accessible experience.

Blockchain

Are There Any Chances Of Terra UST Victims Getting Refunded? Let's Find Out

October 20, 2022

Are There Any Chances Of Terra Ust Victims Getting Refunded? Let'S Find Out
Following recent happening in the Terra community after what is known as the biggest crash in the crypto industry, victims expect a reimbursement. The LUNA founder Do Kwon answered the victims’ queries in an Unchained interview.

In the interview, Unchained asked if pre-depeg UST holders would receive reimbursement or if it was a rug pull. The Terra founder avoided his promise to compensate pre-depeg UST holders with USDT and USDC, which he made via a tweet in May. He stated why Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) cannot compensate users.

No Refund Until All Litigations Actions Are Resolved, Says Terra Founder

Do Kwon, stating his reasons, said the LFG is not in a state where it can liquidate its assets. He cited the pending legal actions against LFG, saying they will not distribute tokens until all gets resolved.

However, the LUNA founder does not know how long the legal processes would take and when all would end. He said the idea of compensation is like a charitable effort to distribute 313 Bitcoin in USDT and USDC to the holders. However, he insisted on no refunds.

BTC stays low on the daily chart. Source: BTCUSDT Tradingview

Furthermore, Do Kwon denied having personal funds for a refund while regretting the loss of investors in the Terra-LUNA crash.

Following several actions against the LUNA Founder, his South Korean passport has been revoked and will be invalid this week. However, he is not planning to return to South Korea or cooperate with the prosecutors soon.

Do Kwon claim that no arrest warrant was issued against nor has he seen his name on Interpol’s Red Notice? Last month, South Korean prosecutors declared the Terra founder wanted, issuing a warrant for his arrest. The prosecutors also claimed they obtained approval to add his name to Interpol’s Red Notice.

Do Kwon’s Whereabouts Still Unknown while He Denies Working on LUNC

Meanwhile, Do Kwon’s whereabouts are still unknown, and he avoids discussions about it in his interviews.

Regarding the ongoing Terra Classic recovery campaign of the Terra Rebels, the Terra founder denied any connection. He said he is not working on Terra Classic, but the Terra Station still supports LUNC. However, the Terra Rebels aim to stay independent of LUNA with their roadmap.

In September, the volunteer developer group Terra Rebel released their Terra Classic Revival Roadmaps. In their tweet on September 29, the group announced that the roadmap and white paper are available on their website. They also said it is subject to change and declared they are open to accepting financial support.

Featured Image From Pixabay, Charts From Tradingview

Blockchain

Global Authentication and Brand Protection Market Analysis Report 2022-2027: Focus on Medical, Automotive, Food and Beverage, & Consumer Electronics – ResearchAndMarkets.com

October 20, 2022

Global Authentication And Brand Protection Market Analysis Report 2022-2027: Focus On Medical, Automotive, Food And Beverage, &Amp; Consumer Electronics - Researchandmarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Authentication and Brand Protection Market: Analysis By Application (Medical, Automotive, Food and Beverage, Consumer Electronics, and Others) and By Technology (Digital and Non Digital) By Region Size And Trends With Impact of COVID-19 And Forecast up to 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global authentication and brand protection market in 2021 was valued at US$2.88 billion. The market is expected to reach US$4.91 billion by 2027. Market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Authentication and Brand Protection is a business to protect and save the brand, maintain its originality and gain customer support. Due to increasing digitalization, major struggle faced by the small or big brands are authentication and brand protection. These solutions are adopted so that counterfeiters are not able to infringe IP or replicate the goods, guaranteeing consumer trust and brand reputation is maintained.

Authentication and brand protection solutions are used to combat counterfeits and to build trust. Economic growth and expansion of manufacturing industry is forecasted to increase the adoption of authentication and brand protection solutions in many industries such as pharmaceuticals, automotive, food and beverages, electronics, etc.

Moreover, the growing number of counterfeit products due to the rising e-commerce penetration is expected to drive up demand for brand protection solutions throughout the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Application:

The report provides the bifurcation of authentication and brand market into five segments: Medical, Automotive, Food and Beverage, Consumer Electronics and others. In 2021, the food and beverage segment led the global authentication and brand protection market, accounted for around 35% share of the market. As food fraud incidents proliferate, consumers, business, and regulators alike are becoming more aware of the issue and taking action.

Due to global distribution and low-cost production techniques, producers are trying to earn more money, which also lead to counterfeiting of food and beverage items. The global pandemic has also made food fraud more prevalent because more individuals are purchasing their groceries online and through third-party vendors. Thus, the market for food and beverage authentication and brand protection would upsurge in the years to come.

By Technology:

On the basis of technology, the report bifurcates the market into two segments: Digital and Non Digital. Digital segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of around 10%. As data collection technology improves and is more available to consumers via the ever-present smartphone, more brands may be able to actually integrate the reciprocal interaction with consumers via smartphones.

These days, more smartphones are capable of image and code collection at high resolution with native and downloaded applications for digital interaction with products and manufacturers. Therefore, the rising digital brand protection services would grow in the years to come.

By Region:

North America dominated the market in 2021 with almost 34% share of the global market. Rising brand awareness across the North America region is one of the key factors driving the growth of the authentication and brand protection market. The US is the largest market for authentication and brand protection in the world. The market is expanding as a result of increased government enforcement of strict anti-counterfeiting rules and regulations as well as a growing emphasis on protecting product and brand integrity.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11% during the forecasted period. Asia Pacific authentication and brand protection market is extremely fragmented, with significant local and regional players offering a wide range of solutions for businesses looking to enter the market.

Authentication And Brand Protection Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers:

One of the most important factors impacting authentication and brand protection market is the growth in food and beverage industry. Food and beverage manufacturers are looking for brand protection solutions as a result of the introduction of new supply chain laws, and the rising expense results in rise in counterfeit goods. The growing number of food scandals has alerted the consumers, industry to address the problem of counterfeit products.

Hence, as food is consumed by people, there should be authenticity maintained, this leads to the boom of authentication and brand protection services in food and beverage industry. Furthermore, the market has been growing over the past few years, due to factors such as growth in pharmaceuticals industry, rising industrial production, escalating e-commerce sales, rise in counterfeit products, etc.

Challenges:

However, the market has been confronted with some challenges specifically, lack of awareness, rise in counterfeit products, etc.

Companies on a smaller scale or in underdeveloped regions don’t prefer authentication and brand protection solutions as consumers are not much aware about it. Thus, lack of education regarding these techniques would serve as a major problem in the authentication and brand protection market.

Trends:

The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various latest trends such as growing use of blockchain technology solutions, integration of artificial intelligence, advancement in solutions, rising popularity of digital solutions, etc.

With the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence, programs may swiftly and automatically update their search criteria without the need for a staff member to sort through lists of data to look for patterns. Because of this procedure, security services are always being updated and improved in order to become more effective and practically entirely automated. Thus, the integration of AI is expanding brand protection and authentication market.

Competitive Landscape:

The global authentication and brand protection market is fragmented, with many players holding trivial market share.

The companies provide authentication and brand protection solutions to protect the brand value of the product. Some of the strategies among key players in the authentication and brand protection market are expansion, new launch, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations.

For Instance, In January 2020, Authentic Vision extended partnership with HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc. to expand the usage of Authentic Vision’s authentication technology for consumers to identify certified HDMI cables with a quick and simple scan of the certification label utilizing the HDMI authentication app.

In January 2019, AlpVision joined International Anti-Counterfeiting Coalition (IACC). AlpVision is an active part of IACC and is focusing to support brand owners fight the ever-increasing counterfeiting problem by offering its advanced digital invisible authentication solutions.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

  • Growth in Food and Beverage Industry
  • Growth in Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Growth in Manufacturing Industry
  • Escalating E-commerce Sales
  • Rise in Counterfeit Products
  • Favorable Government Initiatives

Challenges

  • Lack of Awareness
  • High Initial Capital Investment

Market Trends

  • Growing use of Blockchain Technology Solutions in Brand Protection
  • Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Brand Protection
  • Advancement in Solutions
  • Rising Popularity of Digital Solutions in Authentication and Brand Protection

The key players of the global authentication and brand protection market are:

  • AlpVision SA
  • Authentic Vision
  • Applied DNA Sciences
  • Eastman Kodak
  • De La Rue
  • Centro Grafico
  • Giesecke Devrient GmbH
  • 3M Company
  • Authentix
  • Avery Dennison
  • Centro Grafico DG S.P.A
  • Arjo Solutions
  • Wisekey

