Bitcoin Price Grinds Lower But The Key Breakdown Support Is Still Intact
Bitcoin price slowly moved lower below $19,200 against the US Dollar. BTC is still trading above the main breakdown support near the $18,500 zone.
- Bitcoin is slowly moving lower and there was a spike below the $19,000 level.
- The price is trading below $19,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $19,180 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start a steady increase if there is a clear move above $19,200 and then $19,500.
Bitcoin Price Holds Support
Bitcoin price started a slow decline from just above the $19,500 resistance zone. BTC declined below the $19,250 and $19,200 support levels to move into a short-term bearish zone.
The bears even pushed the price below the $19,000 level and there was a close below the 100 hourly simple moving average. The price traded as low as $18,900 and is currently correcting higher. There was a move above the $19,000 level.
Bitcoin price is now trading below $19,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $19,180 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $19,090 level. It is close to the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $19,697 swing high to $18,900 low. The first major resistance sits near the $19,200 level and the trend line.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The next major resistance might be $19,300 or the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $19,697 swing high to $18,900 low. A clear move above the $19,300 resistance might start a decent increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps test the $19,500 resistance. Any more gains might start a steady increase towards the $20,000 resistance zone.
Downside Break in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to rise above the $19,300 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $19,000 zone.
The next major support is near the $18,900 zone. A downside break could send the price towards the main breakdown support at $18,500. Any more losses might send the price further lower towards $17,800 and selling pressure could increase.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $19,000, followed by $18,900.
Major Resistance Levels – $19,200, $19,300 and $19,500.
Bitcoin Price Consolidates, Can Move To The Closest Support Line Soon
Bitcoin price has been trading sideways, struggling to break past its immediate resistance level. Over the last 24 hours, Bitcoin fell by 1%, confirming sideways trading. In the last week, BTC has barely made any progress with its price.
If the coin continues to stick around the same price level, it could soon be a free fall for the asset. The technical outlook points towards the weakness in buying power. Demand for the coin remains low as the asset fails to move up north.
A fall from this price zone could even bring the Bitcoin price to as low as $18,000. At the moment, the $18,900 price level remains strong support for the coin. If the coin reaches the $18,000 support line, the next level stands at $17,400.
Depreciation from the $17,000 level can even drag the price of the asset to $16,000. A push above the $20,000 mark could invalidate the bears for sometime, but demand for BTC has to shoot up over the immediate trading sessions.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: One-Day Chart
BTC was trading at $19,200 at the time of writing. The coin has been rejected from the $19,600 price level in the past trading sessions.
The immediate resistance mark is at $19,400, a move above that can push BTC to $19,600. For the bulls to take action, BTC has to topple above the $20,000 price level.
On the flip side, the coin’s support line was at $18,900. If the bears remain in control, the next stop would be at $18,000. Following $18,000, a further fall will bring the coin to $17,400 and then to $16,000.
The amount of Bitcoin traded in the last session declined which indicated a falling buying strength at the time of writing.
Technical Analysis
The coin’s demand has decreased as a result of the consolidation. The technical indicators pointed out how the bears were still in charge. A move to the next resistance level could help BTC gain buyers.
The Relative Strength Index was below the half-line, which meant fewer buyers and more sellers.
The Bitcoin price was below the 20-SMA line, which meant that there was a lack of demand and that sellers were driving the price momentum in the market.
The other technical indicators also signalled bearish strength. However, the one-day chart managed to paint buy signal for the coin.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence measures the price momentum and the overall direction of the asset.
The MACD continued to form green signal bars, which was buy signal for the coin. This could indicate that BTC might witness upward movement on the chart.
The Directional Movement Index points at the price direction and strength of the asset. DMI was negative as the -DI line (orange) was above the +DI line (blue).
The Average Directional Index (red) was below the 20-mark, a sign of weakness in the current price movement.
Ethereum Mimics Bitcoin As The Bulls And Bears Tussle; Who Will Come Top?
- ETH’s price struggles to break above key resistance as the price continues to trade in a range mimicking the price of Bitcoin.
- ETH continues to struggle as price trades close to the demand zone.
- The price of ETH continues to look indecisive as price trades below 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily timeframe.
The price of Ethereum (ETH) in recent times has looked like it has lost its steam to rally against tether (USDT) as the price has remained in a range-bound movement for over weeks. Despite the uncertainty that has befallen the crypto market in recent weeks, as the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets such as Ethereum (ETH) have seen a slight setback in their price movement, the price of ETH has shown little or no volatility in its price movement as many fear for the price losing its key support. (Data from Binance)
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
The bear market has been good and favorable for most projects, as this has been a tough time as most projects have seen a price decline of over 50% and have discouraged most traders and investors from hodling these assets.
Before the “Ethereum Merge,” the price of ETH saw an increase and rally from the price of ETH as the price outperformed BTC at the time, with many clamoring for $4,000 ETH, but this was just a mere wish.
The price of ETH after the merge has become a shadow of itself after the price rallied from a weekly low of $1,000 to a high of $2,030 before seeking a rejection in its price as the price of ETH attempts to break past the resistance at $2,030.
ETH’s price saw a decline in price from this region; the price tried to form a support at $1,600 but lost this support as the current state of the market continues to look tough and challenging. The price of ETH dropped to a low of $1,260, acting as key support as the price bounced off this region to a high of $1,300 as the price continued to hold sell-offs.
Weekly resistance for the price of ETH – $1,400.
Weekly support for the price of ETH – $1,260.
Price Analysis Of ETH On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of ETH continued to look indecisive as the price trends in a rectangular channel with a range-bound movement.
The price of ETH was rejected from a high of $1,430 as the price saw itself move in a range as the price prepared to break either upward or downward.
The price of ETH needs to break upwards and close above this range to resume a relief bounce for its price; if the price of ETH fails to breakout, we would see $1,260-$1,300 being tapped more often and could lead to ETH trading lower if these supports are broken.
Daily resistance for the ETH price – $1,400.
Daily support for the ETH price – $1,260.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Bitcoin Correlation With Macro Remains Strong, Despite Stability
The Bitcoin correlation with the macro markets reached new highs in 2022. This saw the price of the digital asset, and the entire crypto market by extension, follow the movement of the stock and equities market very closely. There were forecasts that the cryptocurrency would begin to decouple from the macro market as time went on but data shows that the correlation still remains very high even now.
Following The Macro Market
One of the most prominent ways that the macro market and the bitcoin correlation have shone through has been during important events like the CPI data releases. The last CPI data release came back with higher rates than expected and the crypto market had responded almost immediately. Looking at bitcoin alone, it would’ve been normal to deduce that the market was reacting independently, but it had, in fact, followed the movement of the macro market.
Presently, the correlation between bitcoin and the macro market is sitting near multi-year highs, and so is the bitcoin correlation to the gold market. This has seen the cryptocurrency move in tandem with the broader financial markets despite the decentralized nature of the digital asset.
BTC correlation to macro markets wax stronger | Source: Arcane Research
Data shows that the correlation between the equities market and bitcoin had been steady at around 0.7 for the last month, making a similarly recorded trend between April and June 2022. If history is to repeat itself, then there might be some reprieve as the correlation could decline just like it did back then.
Behind The Bitcoin-Stock Market Correlation
For the longest time, bitcoin and the crypto market had been able to grow without much implications from the stock market movements. However, this would begin to change during the lockdown period of 2020, and companies getting into the digital asset
BTC falls to low $19,000s | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Over the last two years, companies have bought tens of thousands of BTC to add to their balance sheets, with MicroStrategy alone holding more than 130,000 BTC. Given this, the performance of these companies in the stock market had begun to spill over into bitcoin. The stimulus payments also gave investors some ‘free’ money to put into the markets, which led to the inevitable pump of both markets at the same time, and the crossover of companies into crypto only help to push the correlation further.
For the short term at least, what this means is that keeping an eye on the macro markets is important for bitcoin investors. The downward correction last week was a result of the macro markets adjusting to price in the expected Nov. 2nd FOMC hike. If the FOMC goes the way of the CPI data release, then investors should brace for another decline in price.
Featured image from Forbes, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Elrond And Aptos Take Over, Negative Consequences For Crypto?
Elrond (EGLD) and Aptos (APT) are attractive in a sideways market as they record extreme price fluctuations. This price action is attracting market participants tired of Bitcoin and Ethereum trending sideways, chopping out long and short positions.
Launched a day ago in most crypto exchanges, Aptos experiences massive price fluctuations. At the time of writing, Elrond trades at $57 with a 4% profit in seven days and a 20% profit in thirty days. In the meantime, Aptos deals at $7 with a 47% loss in the last 24 hours.
Retail Traders Pile In, Betting On Elrond and Aptos
NewsBTC reported earlier that Bitcoin and larger cryptocurrencies would likely continue with their sideways movement over the coming weeks. This sideways price action might extend the spikes in volatility for EGLD, APT, and tokens going viral across social media.
In that sense, data from Santiment recorded an increase in the “Discussion Rate” across Twitter, Telegram, and other platforms. Retail traders have been posting about these cryptocurrencies causing more people to become interested, leading to further volatility.
The research firm said the following on Elrond and Aptos’s price action while sharing the chart below:
Elrond and Aptos are both trending Wednesday for different reasons. The price of $APT tanked after launching its highly anticipated mainnet. Meanwhile, $EGLD has benefited from some shilling and giveaways making rounds on Telegram, in particular.
Additional data from Material Indicators support this thesis. Retail traders have been following as Elrond increases its social media posting volumes. Traders with buy orders from $100 to $1,000 are bidding into EGLD’s price action.
The cryptocurrency is losing momentum on lower timeframes. As seen in the chart below, EGLD’s price is coming into heavy resistance at its current levels. Selling orders are thickening and might prevent the price of this cryptocurrency from sustaining its price action.
While more significant cryptocurrencies trend sideways, any rally or volatility in the price of Elrond and Aptos might be short-lived. However, if too many traders jump into these tokens, Bitcoin and Ethereum might lose stability.
According to a pseudonym trader, APT’s volatility and increasing participation might take out the liquidity from other trading pairs. This price action leads to a sudden shift in price direction for more prominent cryptocurrencies, a situation that might become normal while the market lacks clear direction.
After 1 day: $150 mil open interest, $3 bil futures volume, $1 bil spot volume…
This is going to suck so much liquidity from the market.$APT https://t.co/iMupyE21It
— Byzantine General (@ByzGeneral) October 19, 2022
Dogecoin Price Continues To Consolidate But A Move Above This Level Could Fuel A Rally
Dogecoin price has continued to consolidate. However, the coin showed signs of recovery on its one-day chart. Over the last 24 hours, the coin hasn’t made much progress.
In the past week, Dogecoin price just moved up by 0.4%, which indicates that the coin is still in a consolidated price range.
The technical outlook for Dogecoin indicated that buyers were not in control of the market at press time. This meant that Dogecoin price was still experiencing bearish pressure.
For Dogecoin to be able to regain the bulls back, it is important that the meme-coin breaks past its immediate price ceiling.
Demand for Dogecoin continued to remain low, which is why the bears could at any point invalidate the brief recovery that the coin made.
If DOGE continues to consolidate over the next trading sessions, the coin could fall to its local support level.
For a rally to happen, the coin has to topple over the $0.07 price ceiling. Only then can the coin attempt to touch the $0.09 price mark.
Dogecoin Price Analysis: One-Day Chart
DOGE was trading for $0.05 at the time of writing. The coin is still trading laterally. Although it tried to climb on its chart, the buyers did not cooperate.
Overhead resistance for the coin stood at $0.06. A break above that can help Dogecoin touch the $0.07 price mark.
A move above the $0.07 mark would help the coin rally to $0.09. On the other hand, support for the coin stood at $0.47.
If buyers don’t return to the market, Dogecoin could also fall from its local support to the $0.03 price zone. In the last trading session, the amount of DOGE traded fell, which meant that the coin was under selling pressure.
Technical Analysis
The crypto was making a recovery in terms of buying strength too. A slight demand would bring the buyers back. This was, however, not the case, as at press time, DOGE logged a fall in buying pressure.
The Relative Strength Index was below the zero-line, and that meant fewer buyers compared to sellers.
The Dogecoin price was also below the 20-SMA line. This corresponded with low demand for the meme-coin and it also meant that sellers were driving the price momentum in the market.
Other technical indicators also showed that the bears were in control of the asset. The one-day chart also showed a sell signal for the asset.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the price momentum and direction of the crypto. MACD underwent a bearish crossover and also formed red histograms.
The onset of these red histograms were sell signal for Dogecoin. The Directional Movement Index determines the overall price direction and strength of the same.
DMI was negative as the -DI was above the +DI line. The Average Directional Index (red) fell below 20, which signalled that the current price direction is losing strength.
nft now and Mana Common Present ‘The Gateway’ During Miami Art Week
Powered by MoonPay, this year’s edition will become the first-ever web3 metropolis – featuring leading artists, NFT communities, industry titans, influencers, and performers
MIAMI, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–nft now, an award-winning web3 media platform, and Mana Common, a platform for neighborhood revitalization, today announced the return of The Gateway during this year’s Miami Art Week. From Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, the 2022 edition – titled The Gateway: A Web3 Metropolis – will transform the heart of Downtown Miami into a web3 metropolis, uniting leading communities for a landmark experience unlike any other.
The 5-day festival is powered by MoonPay, the web3 infrastructure company, and will be open for free to the registered public. The Gateway: A Web3 Metropolis will feature immersive installations spanning art, music, gaming, tech and culture from industry leaders like 9dcc by gmoney, Art Blocks, Christie’s, FaZe Clan, Instagram, and RTFKT, alongside leading artists, musicians, speakers and communities.
“Last year’s Gateway ushered NFTs into the mainstream and captured the public’s imagination, giving the industry a glimpse into the game-changing potential of web3 technology,” said nft now Co-Founder and President Alejandro Navia. “We’re thrilled to partner with leading innovators who share our vision to empower the creators of culture and unite the web3 community for an event that showcases the scale of this technology’s integration into our everyday lives.”
“As Downtown Miami’s historic Flagler District rises once again, it will be the home of Miami’s burgeoning technology sector,” said Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Mana Common, Albert Berdellans. “Miami is now a hub for the entire web3 industry, and we’re happy to showcase what that could mean for the neighborhood’s future.”
As digital art and NFTs continue to see expansive growth and adoption, nft now has positioned itself at the forefront of web3’s cultural crossover with the art world, championing empowerment and accessibility for the new creative economy.
“The Gateway will bring a talented, diverse and disruptive collection of artists and digital creators to Miami. This immersive experience is a celebration of web3 and the creativity that defines the space and its constant evolution,” said MoonPay CEO and Co-Founder Ivan Soto-Wright. “We’ve developed a cultural nucleus that spans the digital and physical, showcasing today’s most brilliant creators and their works of art, effortlessly drawing audiences into our vision of the future.”
The Gateway: A Web3 Metropolis will take over two city blocks and twelve buildings across the Flagler District of Downtown Miami. Hours of operation are 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST daily. Festival programming is set to include panels, fireside chats, digital & IRL galleries, announcements, auctions and more.
Featuring immersive installations by:
- MoonPay
- 9dcc
- Art Blocks
- Christie’s
- FaZe Clan
- RTFKT
More information on artists, speakers, musicians, partners and programming will follow. To request an invitation to the event, please visit nftnow.com/thegateway.
About nft now
nft now is an award-winning web3 digital media platform for NFT coverage, curation, and analysis on how trailblazing artists and builders are redefining the creative economy. nft now is on a mission to empower the creators of culture and help drive mainstream adoption of NFTs, which will redefine how creators and their communities share in the value they create and power a new economic model of prosperity. nft now is working today to build that future tomorrow. For more information, visit http://www.nftnow.com.
About Mana Common
Mana Common is a platform for neighborhood revitalization. We believe that truly integrated neighborhoods, where residents can live, work, and play, are the wave of the future. As such, the divisions of Mana Common reflect the most basic elements upon which a community is built: Culture, Commerce, Technology, Property, Agriculture, and Social Impact. The name, “Mana Common,” originates from our belief that our world is becoming more and more connected. Rather than focusing on our differences, our shared humanity gives us common ground, common decency, and common knowledge upon which a truly thriving community ecosystem must be built. Using the Mana Common process, we begin building community ecosystems long before any construction begins and continue to nurture them long afterwards. This allows for rapid, meaningful, permanent vitality for a neighborhood.
About MoonPay
MoonPay is the world’s leading web3 infrastructure company. Its suite of on-and-off-ramp products provides a smooth experience for converting between fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies using all major payment methods, including debit and credit cards, local bank transfers, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. MoonPay is active in more than 160 countries and is trusted by 450+ partners, including leading wallets, websites, and applications. For more information, visit: https://www.moonpay.com/.
