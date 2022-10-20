BitNile Holdings Declares Monthly Cash Dividend of $0.2708333 Per Share of 13.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AP#Ault_Alliance—BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.2708333 per share of the Company’s outstanding 13.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock. The record date for this dividend is October 31, 2022, and the payment date is November 10, 2022.
Link to NYSE quote for the Company’s 13.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock: https://www.nyse.com/quote/XASE:NILEpD
For more information on BitNile and its subsidiaries, BitNile recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read BitNile’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.BitNile.com or available at www.sec.gov.
About BitNile Holdings, Inc.
BitNile Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, BitNile owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including oil exploration, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, karaoke audio equipment, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, BitNile extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. BitNile’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.BitNile.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8- K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.BitNile.com.
Contacts
BitNile Holdings Investor Contact: [email protected] or 1-888-753-2235
Bullish ANKR price prediction is $0.03308 to $0.08528.
The ANKR price will also reach $0.1 soon.
ANKR’s bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.02295.
In Ankr (ANKR) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other ANKR information to analyze the cryptocurrency’s future movement.
Ankr (ANKR) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Ankr (ANKR) is $0.03018529 with a 24-hour trading volume of $101,648,150 at the time of writing. However, ANKR has decreased to 7.1% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Ankr (ANKR) has a circulating supply of 8,162,899,377 ANKR. ANKR trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKX, Bybit, Bitget, and BitCoke.
What is Ankr (ANKR)?
Ankr is a high-performance computing platform designed to let developers and corporate customers construct blockchain nodes faster and cheaper than public cloud providers. Using the Ankr network, public blockchains may swiftly decentralize and secure their networks.
ANKR is an Ethereum token that powers Ankr, a Web3 infrastructure and cross-chain staking DeFi platform that aims to make it easy and affordable for anyone to participate in blockchain ecosystems by building dapps, hosting nodes, or staking.
Ankr (ANKR) Price Prediction 2022
Ankr (ANKR) holds the 143rd position on CoinGecko right now. ANKR price prediction 2022 is explained below with a weekly time frame.
A horizontal channel or sideways trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contract points. This is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Horizontal channels provide a clear and systematic way to trade by providing buy and sell points. The longer the horizontal channel, the stronger the exit movement will be. There is frequently a price on the channel after exit. the exit often occurs at the fourth contact point on one of the horizontal channel’s lines.
Currently, Ankr (ANKR) is at $0.03018529. If the pattern continues, the price of ANKR might reach the resistance level of $0.03684, $0.05891 and $0.10278. If the trend reverses, then the price of ANKR may fall to $0.02281.
Ankr (ANKR) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Ankr (ANKR).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of Ankr (ANKR).
Resistance Level 1
$0.03308
Resistance Level 2
$0.04289
Resistance Level 3
$0.05918
Resistance Level 4
$0.08528
Support Level
$0.02295
The charts show that ANKR has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, ANKR might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.08528.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the ANKR might plummet to almost $0.02295, a bearish signal.
Ankr (ANKR) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of the Ankr (ANKR) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of ANKR lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Ankr (ANKR) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the ANKR price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is entirely in an downward trend. Currently, ANKR is in a bearish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of ANKR at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the ANKR is at a level of 45.60. This means that ANKR is nearly oversold stata0 However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.
Ankr (ANKR) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of Ankr (ANKR). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Ankr (ANKR). Currently, ANKR lies in the range of 23.45273, indicating a weak trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Ankr (ANKR). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of ANKR lies above 50, indicating higher volatility. In fact, ANKR’s RSI is at 45.60, thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of ANKR with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ankr (ANKR).
From the above chart, we can interpret ETH, BTC, and ANKR are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and ANKR also increase or decrease respectively.
Ankr (ANKR) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Ankr (ANKR)might probably attain $0.18 by 2023.
Ankr (ANKR) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Ankr (ANKR) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, ANKR might rally to hit $0.23 by 2024.
Ankr (ANKR) Price Prediction 2025
If Ankr (ANKR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, ANKR would rally to hit $0.36.
Ankr (ANKR) Price Prediction 2026
If Ankr (ANKR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, ANKR would rally to hit $0.49.
Ankr (ANKR) Price Prediction 2027
If Ankr (ANKR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, ANKR would rally to hit $0.54.
Ankr (ANKR) Price Prediction 2028
If Ankr (ANKR) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, ANKR would hit $0.67.
Ankr (ANKR) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Ankr (ANKR), it would witness major spikes. ANKR might hit $0.72 by 2029.
Ankr (ANKR) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Ankr ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Ankr (ANKR) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Ankr (ANKR) might hit $1 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Ankr network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for ANKR. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Ankr (ANKR) in 2022 is $0.08538. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Ankr (ANKR) for 2022 is $0.02295.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Ankr ecosystem, the performance of Ankr (ANKR) might hit $0.1 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise to reach above its all-time high (ATH) of $0.213513 in the near future.
FAQ
1. What is Ankr (ANKR)?
Ankr is a high-performance computing platform designed to let developers and corporate customers construct blockchain nodes faster and cheaper than public cloud providers.
2. Where can you purchase Ankr (ANKR)?
Ankr (ANKR) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, OKX, Bybit, Bitget, and BitCoke.
3. Will Ankr (ANKR) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Ankr platform, Ankr (ANKR) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Ankr (ANKR)?
On April 16, 2021, Ankr (ANKR) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.213513.
5. Is Ankr (ANKR) a good investment in 2022?
Ankr (ANKR) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Ankr in the past few months, ANKR is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Ankr (ANKR) reach $0.1?
Ankr (ANKR) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Ankr (ANKR) will hit $0.1 soon.
7. What will be the Ankr (ANKR) price by 2023?
Ankr (ANKR) price is expected to reach $0.18 by 2023.
8. What will be Ankr (ANKR) price by 2024?
Ankr (ANKR) price is expected to reach $0.23 by 2024.
9. What will be Ankr (ANKR) price by 2025?
Ankr (ANKR) price is expected to reach $0.36 by 2025.
10. What will be Ankr (ANKR) price by 2026?
Ankr (ANKR) price is expected to reach $0.49 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not interpret as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Coinbase submitted an amicus curiae brief with the U.S. Court.
The federal regulator had rejected Grayscale’s application for a Bitcoin ETF.
Coinbase, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, is supporting Grayscale, the largest Bitcoin fund, in its lawsuit against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Since the federal regulator has rejected Grayscale’s application for a Bitcoin ETF and all others, Grayscale has decided to take legal action. The fund alleges the SEC is “failing to apply consistent treatment to similar investment vehicles” by approving numerous Bitcoin futures ETFs while blocking the launch of spot market ETFs.
Coinbase Submits Amicus Curiae Brief
On Tuesday, Coinbase submitted an amicus curiae brief with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, arguing the same thing. To acquire exposure to a particular asset class without taking physical possession of that asset, investors may use exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
If Bitcoin were included in an exchange-traded fund (ETF), for instance, investors may participate in the cryptocurrency market without having to actually purchase Bitcoin themselves via a cryptocurrency exchange and keep their holdings in a wallet.
The end result of both futures and spot market ETFs is the same, but they use different strategies to get there. Spot market ETFs would back their shares with Bitcoin rather than derivative contracts, which enable traders to speculate on Bitcoin’s future price via futures ETFs.
The CFTC also oversees the futures market. Gary Gensler, the current chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has previously alluded to the possibility that this may make these markets safer for everyday investors. The purchasing and selling of actual Bitcoins on the “spot market” is not subject to any kind of oversight.
Recommended For You:
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong To Sell 2% Stake Next Year
Binance’s “The Community Showdown” is a contest to crown the famous three cryptos.
The competition will end on 28th October 2022 at 23:59 (UTC).
Binance has started a competition on the Twitter platform to reward the supporters of the cryptocurrency community with a huge audience set. “The Community Showdown” is a contest conducted by Binance to crown the famous three crypto projects that are listed on its exchange.
To display the strength of the community, participants have to create a competition-specific hashtag. The hashtag will start with Binance and must have the token ticker at the end, i.e #BinanceBTC.
The top 3 tickers with maximum twitter engagement will gain the spotlights, along with a $250 reward for 60 participants. The reward list will be based on the most creative submission.
Response to Binance’s Competition
The crypto market is all about the gainers with the market’s significant attention, and this initiative by Binance seems to be self-promotional content. Some cryptocurrencies have a very impactful crowd base than others.
For example, the meme tokens like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Baby Doge have a strong follower base comparatively. Additionally, communities like Terra has defenders, who support them even after the massive collapse.
The prize division among the winning community will get a post in their Twitter feed, the first and second runner-ups will get a shared post in their feed. The competition will end on 28th October,2022 at 23:59 (UTC).
SOL on the other hand ranked 4th with 67.21 while Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, came in at 7th place with its 36.64 activity index.
Polkadot’s performance in this department was so good that even the combined total of the other 9 assets on the list won’t be enough to surpass the 11th ranked crypto in terms of market cap.
Analysts Recommend Buying Polkadot
As the altcoin remains on a downtrend, its bearish sentiments won’t let up and analysts are thinking this might present an opportunity for accumulation.
Sharing his “long-term plans” with his 415,700 followers, CryptoGodJohn re-echoed the prediction of Coincodex, saying Polkadot will likely decline to $4.
If that happens, according to the analyst, buyers must take advantage and accumulate as much DOT as they can.
The plan is to hold until the time comes when they can sell the altcoin for more the $50. That, however, could take a while as indicators suggest DOT will hit that level by 2024.
But, given the volatility of crypto space, a sudden price surge is still possible. Therefore, investors must always pay close attention to Polkadot.
DOT market cap at $6.9 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from Money24H, Chart: TradingView.com
Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice.
Bitcoin will end the year at $21K, according to Finder’s experts.
Finder’s panelists believe Bitcoin is currently underpriced, while 19% believe it is overpriced.
Finder is a comparison website and the experts from Finder gathered once more, and this time they totaled up their forecasts for Bitcoin, the top crypto asset by market capitalization (BTC). Despite a 70% decline from the all-time high, 77% of the panelists still believe that Bitcoin (BTC) is a store of value (SoV). BTC is assumed to be undervalued by 56% of the panelists on Finder, and the majority predict that it will increase to $21,344 by December 2022.
Bitcoin Forecasts From Finder’s Panelists
And Justin Hartzman, CEO of Coinsmart Financial, opined that the external macroeconomic conditions have caused Bitcoin to suffer. He predicted that the BTC will end this year at 17K and will rise to 75K by 2025, depending on the fallout and halving. He said that if the macro environment improved, Bitcoin would boost.
According to Nik Oraevsky, CEO of Bitcoin Reserve, and 53% of panel members, Bitcoin will continue to correlate with growth tech equities, bitcoin has a high Beta in the traditional market, and traditional markets are also in trouble. Everything relies on fiscal policy and the Federal Reserve’s posturing in the coming quarter.
The Finder panelists stated that the future values of the ETH and XRP will increase by 2025, that is ETH will reach $5,154 per unit and XRP will reach $3.18 and it will depend on Ripple winning the US Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit.
Mitesh Shah, founder, and CEO of Omnia Markets said that
“As global traders sell off their holdings, Bitcoin will hit new lows not seen this year.”
Finder’s panelists believe Bitcoin is currently underpriced, while 19% believe it is overpriced. At the time of writing, BTC has a dominance of 40.1%, while ETH has a dominance of 17.13%. The metric has fallen since the network transitioned from PoW to PoS.
Despite Ethereum’s declining dominance, 54% of Finder’s panel believes ether will eventually surpass BTC’s market cap. 29% presume ETH will outperform BTC by 2024. However, the number of “flippening” believers in Finder’s BTC prediction report from July 2021 was much higher, at 68%.
SBF suggests paying off the hackers as part of the solution.
More than $4.4 billion in 2022 has been lost due to DeFi protocol failures.
Cryptocurrency hacking has been prevalent in recent months, notably in the DeFi sector. Chainalysis reports that, so far this month, more than $750 million has been stolen.
Sam Bankman-Fried, crypto billionaire and chief executive officer of FTX, has just developed a strategy to address the issue of crypto hacking. In an interesting twist, SBF suggests paying off the hackers as part of the solution.
Reward For Disclosing Flaws
The FTX CEO has suggested a “5-5 standard” in which hackers would be allowed to retain 5% of the total cash taken or $5 million, whichever is less. The hacker must also act in “good faith” and be willing to collaborate in order to get most of the cryptocurrency back. Some crypto hackers are not out to steal information, but rather to earn payment for responsibly disclosing flaws in the system.
SBF stated:
“Hacks are extremely destructive to the digital asset ecosystem. The 5-5 approach would have curbed the impact of hacks more than 98%. Keeping DeFi and peer to peer transfers free is crucial. There are policies I honestly think are key to achieving that. I could be wrong about those policies–I probably am wrong about some! But in the end the most important thing is to keep commerce and expression free.”
Still, SBF can’t decide on a suitable benchmark for this procedure. It’s no secret that this year DeFi protocols have been the weakest link in terms of security. More than $4.4 billion in 2022 has been lost due to DeFi protocol failures.
Recommended For You:
FTX Transfers 50K ETH Worth Approx $65M to Voyager Digital