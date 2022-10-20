News
Cam Reddish gets ‘first crack’ at rotation spot to replace injured Quentin Grimes
MEMPHIS — With Quentin Grimes out because of his resurfaced foot pain, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said he planned on giving the struggling Cam Reddish a spot in the rotation over Miles McBride.
“Cam will get the first crack at it,” Thibodeau said before Wednesday’s game against the Grizzlies. “He had a lot of reps in the preseason so we’re comfortable with that.”
Acquired last season for a first-round pick, Reddish’s minutes were a hot topic during training camp because there was no path to playing time. It was no secret Thibodeau favored Grimes’ defensive prowess, and the Knicks couldn’t agree on an extension for Reddish before Monday’s deadline.
But Grimes’ sore foot was more of an issue than the Knicks hoped. For the first time Wednesday, Thibodeau acknowledged a setback after Grimes logged 16 scoreless minutes in last week’s preseason finale.
Grimes said soreness returned over the weekend.
“I think I wasn’t really supposed to come back that early but it started feeling really good,” Grimes said. “I practiced two times before that and it was pain-free. And after the game it kind of flared up again and we’re being more cautious with it.”
Grimes said tests ruled out a fracture but showed inflammation and they’re managing the injury so it doesn’t turn into “something like” plantar fasciitis.
“They said it was kind of an overuse thing. Just being in the gym a lot. Coming back at night, going back to Houston [in the summer], working on it and working on it. Then Thibs had us in the [gym] for sure, working out. Overusing it, for sure. It was an overuse thing really.”
Reddish didn’t take advantage of Grimes’ absence in preseason, shooting just 21.4 percent over four games while averaging 4.3 points in 15.3 minutes.
“I just want him to get out there, be aggressive and attack,” Thibodeau said. “He can score in different ways, he doesn’t have to always settle for jump shots. He can drive the ball, attack, make plays. He’s got good size, just get into the paint and make your rim reads, make the right play. The game tells you [how to play]. If you’re open, shoot it. If you’re not open, make a play, and keep the ball moving, move without the ball. He’s capable of doing those things. We love his length, we love his versatility.”
News
China’s surveillance state penetrates deeper into people’s lives
SHANGHAI—In many parts of Xi Jinping’s China, state surveillance and controls for Covid-19 begin as soon as you walk through the door in the morning.
The day could start with a government-mandated Covid test of workers in white hazmat suits. Without proof of a negative result, public spaces are prohibited, including office buildings, grocery stores and parks.
wsj
News
Minnesota voting rights advocates say groups working to hamper ballot access
Members said groups such as the Dakota County Patriots and MidWest Swamp Watch are “attacking our democracy” by calling for “dangerous changes” that include hand-counting ballots, limiting drop-off boxes, and flooding a county election office with dozens of data requests that are bogging down staff.
Drop boxes make it easier for seniors and people with disabilities to submit their ballots without standing in line for long periods of time, said Lilly Sasse, campaign director of We Choose Us.
There are safeguards in Minnesota to make sure the drop boxes are secure, and “we should absolutely keep them because they keep our democracy more accessible to more people,” Sasse added.
In the weeks leading up to the election, members of We Choose Us plan to testify at county board meetings in hopes of persuading officials to continue with machine counting of paper ballots instead of switching to hand counting. Election officials counter that machine counting is more accurate than hand counting.
MidWest Swamp Watch President Rick Weible told the Associated Press that he hopes counties will do away with drop boxes and instead use the money to encourage more mail-in balloting, which he said would be more accessible to people in the disability community. He added that the public should be able to access detailed records to determine the effectiveness and security of voting machinery.
Dakota County Patriots did not immediately respond to AP’s requests for comment on Wednesday.
“Our office is aware that county boards, which set some rules and procedures for elections administration, have increasingly been contacted by members of the public about policy proposals that seem to be inspired by disinformation about how elections are conducted in Minnesota,” Cassondra Knudson, a spokesperson for Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, said in an email.
“In reality, Minnesota is looked to as a national leader in elections law and policies that equally prioritize accessibility, security, and accuracy,” Knudson said.
Across the country, election workers are facing conspiracy theories and harassment from those doubting the integrity of voting equipment. Drop boxes have been a frequent flash point.
Despite false claims by former President Donald Trump and his allies that the 2020 election was stolen due to manipulated voting machines, there is no evidence to support those claims — no major problems have been reported for voting equipment, and audits confirmed that the equipment worked correctly during the election.
News
Sensex rises nearly 150 points to extend rally for fourth straight day
India’s equity benchmarks rose on Wednesday to extend their rally for the fourth straight day, even as global equities began to reverse their recent surge and tumble as investor sentiment was caught between positive earnings reports and concerns that further indications of continued and robust inflation remain significant. central banks firmly in aggressive rate hike mode.
The BSE Sensex index rose 146.59 points to end at 59,107.19, and the broader NSE Nifty index advanced 25.30 points to 17,512.25, marking both benchmarks higher. for the fourth consecutive day.
Nestlé, HDFC, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, ITC, HDFC Bank and UltraTech Cement were the main winners of the Sensex pack.
Laggards included NTPC, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Technologies, Dr Reddy’s, Infosys and Maruti.
The reversal in risk sentiment came after data revealed that rising food prices had taken UK inflation to a 40-year high of 10.1%, adding pressure on the Bank of England to it is adopting an even more aggressive rate hike path.
Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, indicated Tuesday evening that the Fed may have to raise its benchmark interest rate above 4.75% if underlying inflation continues to rise.
Still, Wall Street stocks are set to open higher as worries about a dismal earnings season caused by rising bond prices and soaring inflation were allayed by positive reports this week from companies such as Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Johnson & Johnson.
The S&P 500 stock index is up more than 6% since hitting a nearly two-year low last week.
But the STOXX 600 index for all of Europe fell 0.3%.
“What is reassuring is that in an environment which has been very difficult for the equity markets in recent weeks, it is that you have (profits) figures which are turning out to be positive,” François told Reuters. Savary, Chief Investment Officer at Prime Partners. .
“Is it going to last? We have to focus on guidance, and also, we’re still living in this interest rate environment which is very volatile, and that means it’s hard to see the market push any further. high.”
ndtv
News
Frankie Montas on Yankees’ roster, but is not expected to make appearances as a starter
HOUSTON — Frankie Montas is back and on the Yankees’ roster as they began the American League Championship Series against the Astros at Minute Maid Park Wednesday night. The right-hander the Yankees acquired from the A’s at the trade deadline had been out with a shoulder injury since the beginning of last month.
Montas, rookie shortstop Oswald Peraza and reliever Greg Weissert were the additions from the ALDS. DJ LeMahieu, who said Tuesday he was hopeful his toe issue had improved enough to make the roster, did not. Neither did Ron Marinaccio, who ended the season on the injured list with a stress reaction in his right shin. Andrew Benintendi, who was a long shot to make the ALCS roster, also did not make it.
Marwin Gonzalez, Lucas Luetge and Aaron Hicks, who was injured, were removed from the roster after the ALDS.
The Yankees envisioned Montas as the No. 2 starter in this series when they dealt away a lot of their top-level pitching prospects for him. Instead, he will be used in short relief.
“I’m going to be out of the bullpen, but I told them whatever they want me to do, if they want me to be an opener, a starter, whatever, a reliever, whatever they want me to do, I’m willing to do whatever just to help us win,” Montas said before Wednesday night’s game.
Montas last made an appearance for the Yankees on Sept. 6. He was shut down with the same shoulder inflammation that he had missed time with while he was with the A’s.
While the Yankees acquired him at the deadline because of his success against their playoff nemesis the Astros, he hadn’t exactly earned consideration for a playoff rotation spot. In eight starts with the Yankees, Montas has a 6.35 ERA.
But, he was acquired with the idea he would help them get past Houston. In 15 career starts against the Astros, Montas has a 3.40 ERA. He’s struck out 68 batters in 76.2 innings pitched.
Boone has talked about using Montas out of the bullpen, which isn’t an entirely new role for him. He’s made 30 career relief appearances (5.66 ERA) with one of them coming in the playoffs. In the 2020 Wild Card Game against the Chicago White Sox, Montas pitched two innings and allowed a run.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the decision was an easy one after watching Montas throw a live bullpen the other day.
“Because he looks really good right now. His live the other day was as good as I’ve seen him here,” Boone said. “It was like, ‘Oh, there’s that guy. He looks really good. He’s ready.’ So I don’t think he’s gonna get this length. I mean, it’s just hopefully at some point he gets in there and feels like he could impact us.”
Weissert made 12 appearances with the Yankees late in the year, coming up when Aroldis Chapman was put on the injured list after his new tattoo got infected. He has a 5.56 ERA in that span, but that includes a disastrous debut in which he walked the first batter, balked and then hit the next batter he saw. He recorded one out before Boone had to pull him. In the next 11, he had a much more respectable 3.27 ERA.
LeMahieu told reporters Tuesday that he felt he had made enough improvement since the end of the season that he could contribute. Boone said he still doesn’t see him as an everyday player.
“I feel like with DJ, if we had an injury come up to where then I would, I would go to, but I still feel like it’s gonna be whatever percent. Where he’s not going to move great,” Boone said. “He can’t really fire but I know if we ran him out there he would represent himself well.”
News
SPAC liquidations top $12 billion this year as sponsors grapple with tough market and new redemption tax
Chamath Palihapitiya, Founder and CEO of Social Capital
CNBC
A new redemption tax has motivated more and more SPAC sponsors to close shop before the end of the year, adding another headwind to the blank check space already disrupted by a tough market environment.
A total of 27 SPAC deals, worth $12.8 billion, have been liquidated this year, according to data from SPAC Research. Under the new Inflation Reduction Act provision, SPAC promoters could be subject to a 1% exercise tax if they return money to investors from 2023.
“The market condition is the determining factor, and apart from that there is the 1% exercise tax,” said Melanie Chen, partner at UHY LLP. “I think it added a bit of chemistry to speed up the decision-making process.”
SPACs, Wall Street’s hottest bills of 2020 and 2021, are experiencing a big reset amid growing economic and regulatory headwinds. There are still more than 450 deals in the market for a merger target before their 2023 deadlines, according to SPAC Research.
Appetite for SPACs, which are often early-stage growth names with little revenue, has waned in the face of rising rates as well as high market volatility. Even deals from some of Wall Street’s most prominent investors failed to materialize.
Chamath Palihapitiya, once dubbed King SPAC, closed two deals this month after failing to find suitable merger targets on time, returning $1.6 billion to investors. Bill Ackman, who raised $4 billion in the biggest SPAC ever, closed the deal in July in choppy markets.
SPACs represent special purpose acquisition companies, which raise capital in an IPO and use the cash to merge with a private company and take it public, usually within two years.
Stocks that have gone public via SPACs are among the hardest hit during the market turmoil. The CNBC SPAC Post Deal Index has fallen more than 60% in the past year.
cnbc
News
Zach LaVine sits out the Chicago Bulls season opener against the Miami Heat: ‘This is not anything that is unexpected’
Zach LaVine will not play in the Chicago Bulls season opener Wednesday against the Miami Heat, sparking concerns about his availability for the season as he continues to recover from left knee surgery.
LaVine told reporters after shootaround Wednesday that he isn’t experiencing specific pain or soreness in the knee and described his absence as injury “management.” But coach Billy Donovan later said LaVine started feeling “discomfort” after several “physical, demanding practices” since the end of the preseason.
“This is not anything that is unexpected,” Donovan said. “He’s going to experience, at times, whatever word you want to use — discomfort, soreness. … We’re just going to have to get our hands around this.”
Although LaVine said he isn’t experiencing a “flare-up” of pain in the knee, he was vague in his description of what specific symptom led to the determination to sit out the opener. Donovan later described LaVine’s setback as a “flare-up” as the pair continued to use conflicting language to describe the injury.
LaVine and Donovan emphasized the “ramp-up period” was expected as he entered the regular season, and Donovan assured this is not a new injury or “a long-term thing where he’s out for weeks.” But neither could provide a timeline for when the guard is expected to return to a full load of games.
“I just want to make sure I’m safe with bringing myself back in and managing it the way it is,” LaVine said. “I want to make sure I’m 100% at the end of the season.”
LaVine in May underwent arthroscopic surgery in his left knee to address a lingering injury that limited his availability throughout the latter half of last season.
The surgery impeded his ability to train over the summer and kept him from competing in five-on-five scrimmages — a critical step in returning to game shape — until training camp in September. Donovan said the lack of scrimmaging made it difficult for the Bulls to assess LaVine’s preparation for full-speed games and contact heading into the preseason.
LaVine played in the first three preseason games, averaging 21.8 minutes before sitting out against the Milwaukee Bucks. Donovan said LaVine was “feeling great” before the coach chose to sit LaVine and DeMar DeRozan in the preseason finale.
“We knew this was going to be something we’re going to have to manage and Zach was going to have to deal with,” Donovan said. “The hard part (was) this summer and all the things that he had to go through and trying to ramp him up to five-on-five because he hadn’t played much. It’s a little bit of unique situation, but his summer was very, very unique.”
The injury didn’t dispel confidence in LaVine from the Bulls front office, which in the offseason signed the guard to a five-year, $215 million maximum contract .
The Bulls have not decided whether LaVine will play in Friday’s road game against the Washington Wizards or in Saturday’s home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers. If LaVine is healthy enough to play this weekend, Donovan said the guard likely would sit out the first game of the back-to-back in order to be available for Saturday.
Donovan added LaVine likely would need to sit out one game of any back-to-back series in the near future. The Bulls play three back-to-backs in the opening three weeks of the season.
LaVine said those decisions will be made on a day-to-day basis. In the meantime, the Bulls will be without the All-Star.
“I wish I had a crystal ball to look into the future. I really do,” LaVine said. “It’d be great if I could figure that out. I’d look up some lottery ticket numbers if I could do that.”
