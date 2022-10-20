News
Carlos Correa dominates Twins’ Diamond Awards
When the Twins bring back the Diamond Awards, their annual charity event to raise money for research and education in brain, nerve and muscle disorders at the University of Minnesota, in person for the first time since 2020, shortstop Carlos Correa will spend much of the night being honored.
Correa likely won’t be in attendance — and quite possibly will be a member of another organization by that point — but for his 2022 season, the shortstop took home five awards, as voted on by members of the Twin Cities Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America and the Twins Community Fund Board of Directors.
The 18th annual Diamond Awards will be held on Jan. 26 at The Depot Minneapolis.
Here is a look at all the award winners.
Most Valuable Twin: Carlos Correa
What does $35.1 million buy you? Turns out, a team Most Valuable Player.
The star shortstop finished the year with a team-leading 5.4 bWAR (Wins Above Replacement per Baseball Replacement). He hit .291 with 22 home runs and a .834 OPS. His 140 OPS+ was actually higher than it was a season ago when he finished fifth in AL MVP voting.
Correa is expected to opt out of the final two years of his contract with the Twins to seek a long-term megadeal.
Bob Allison Award: Carlos Correa
Correa also took home the Bob Allison Award, given to the player who “exemplifies determination, hustle, tenacity, competitive spirit and leadership both on and off the field.”
Correa quickly became a vocal leader in the Twins’ clubhouse, and many of the younger players credited him with mentoring them. He took a particular interest in rookie infielder Jose Miranda, whom he invited to his Houston home to train with during the offseason.
Defensive Player of the Year: Carlos Correa
Center fielder Byron Buxton is a four-time winner of this award, but Buxton often found himself serving as the team’s designated hitter because of his knee injury, allowing Correa to take home the team’s top defensive honors.
Correa, who won the American League Gold Glove and Platinum Glove in 2021, was given this award for his slick fielding at shortstop.
Media Good Guy: Carlos Correa
Correa was a near-unanimous winner of the Media Good Guy Award — an honor he also earned while in Houston — for his honesty and his willingness to frequently represent the team in interview sessions, especially after tough losses, among other things.
Carl R. Pohlad Outstanding Community Service Award: Carlos Correa
Correa earned this award for his charitable work with the Correa Family Foundation, a nonprofit which focuses on providing financial support and enriching experiences for children with cancer and their families.
Correa and his wife, Daniella, hosted a “Hero of the Month,” each month at Target Field, and participated in the Twins’ Week of Service, helping pack food. He also worked with the Minnesota Twins Community Fund.
Most Improved Twin: Nick Gordon
In his second season with the Twins, the former first-round draft pick became a do-it-all utilityman, playing both left and center field, as well as around the infield. Gordon, the son of former major=league closer Tom Gordon, also took the mound four times in mop-up duty. At the plate, the 26-year-old hit .272 with a .743 OPS and a 113 OPS+. Gordon showed some more pop in his sophomore season, finishing with nine home runs among his 41 extra-base hits.
Twins Pitcher of the Year: Jhoan Duran
While starting pitchers Sonny Gray or Joe Ryan perhaps had an argument for this award, Duran’s dominant rookie season as a reliever earned him the honor. The 24-year-old finished the year with a 1.86 earned-run average and a 0.975 WHIP (walks and hits per inning pitched).
The hard-throwing Duran converted all eight of his save opportunities, and his Win Probability Added, a stat which credits a player for how much his performance impacted his team’s chance of winning, was first among all American League pitchers.
Twins Outstanding Rookie: Jhoan Duran
Duran debuted on Opening Day, tossing a scoreless fifth and sixth inning. He quickly worked his way up the leverage ladder, tackling increasingly important game situations and seemingly being unfazed by it.
He never wavered throughout the season, proving a steady presence in a bullpen that sorely needed it, and making it easy to forget he was a rookie.
Upper Midwest Player of the Year: Daulton Varsho
While a number of Upper Midwesterners had standout years — including Twins reliever Caleb Thielbar, Diamondbacks outfielder/catcher Daulton Varsho, who hails from Marshfield, Wisconsin — took home the award for the first time in his career.
Varsho posted a 4.9 bWAR and finished the season with 27 home runs for the Diamondbacks, playing in 151 of the team’s 162 games.
Twins Alumni Community Service: Al Newman
Newman was given this award for his work raising money for local sports teams and helping youth baseball players with their development. He recently joined the St. Joseph Park Board.
Twins Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Year: Matt Wallner and Louie Varland
The Twins previously announced the pair of Minnesotans as their Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Year respectively. It’s the second straight season Varland has earned the honor, joining José Berríos as the only two pitchers to win the award in consecutive seasons.
Wallner, a Forest Lake native, hit .277 with a .953 OPS between Double and Triple-A this season, slugging 27 home runs and earning a late-season promotion. Varland, who lives in Maplewood, posted a 3.06 ERA between Double- and Triple-A across 126 1/3 minor-league innings, before finishing the season out with the Twins.
Genetic sequencing gives us first-ever look at a Neanderthal clan: NPR
Stéphane de Sakutin/AFP via Getty Images
One of the things that makes us special as a species is our ability to build communities, but we humans haven’t always been alone in this regard. A new study sheds light on how Neanderthals built their own clans.
Neanderthals are distant cousins of humans who lived between 430,000 and 40,000 years ago. They have a bad reputation as cave-dwelling thugs with clubs, but Laurits Skov, a paleogeneticist at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, says you really have to get that image out of your head.
“You know, this image of Neanderthals as brutes isn’t quite accurate,” he says. “The more we learn about them, the more they look like humans.”
This human connection is further reinforced by the latest findings from Skov and his colleagues, which were published this week in the journal Nature. The group examined genetic material taken from Neanderthal bones and teeth from two caves in central Russia. The cave dwellers are thought to have lived around 55,000 years ago. They extracted the DNA by drilling tiny holes in the ancient remains. It was a delicate operation.
“A drop of my sweat would exceed Neanderthal DNA molecules by a million to one or something, so you have to be very careful,” Skov says.
And it didn’t always work: sometimes the DNA couldn’t be found; sometimes a bone had been chewed by a prehistoric hyena, contaminating it. But Skov and his colleagues eventually managed to extract the genetic codes of 13 Neanderthals living in the cave, including several relatives: A father and his teenage daughter, as well as a boy of about 10 who was related to a woman. in the cave. (That “second-degree” relationship is a little fuzzier, says Skov: “They could be cousins, for example, they could be grandparents/grandchildren, they could be aunt/nephew, all those sorts of things.” ).
This is the first time that Neanderthal relatives have been sequenced side by side. Skov says the DNA of individuals living in the cave also provides clues as to how society might have been organized. By examining mitochondrial DNA, which is passed down only by women, and Y chromosomes, which come from men, Skov and his colleagues were able to determine that women were more likely to come from outside the group. In other words, Neanderthal society may have been organized in such a way that women moved to join men’s families.
Lara Cassidy of Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland, says the new discovery is significant because it is the first time Neanderthals living at the same time have been sequenced together. “It’s really exciting because we have a community, and we can start to understand a little bit about how those communities worked,” she says.
Cassidy, who was not a researcher in this study, warns that the results are limited by the small number of Neanderthals sampled. There’s no way to know, for example, if women moved between all groups of Neanderthals, or if it was something unique to that clan. And she would like to know more about what binds the other people in the cave. Humans, for example, build social groups of unrelated friends and companions.
“We seem to be able to come together in all sorts of configurations,” she says. “It would be nice to know if Neanderthals were that flexible.”
The genetic data isn’t good enough to see if everyone in the cave is a distant relative, or in-laws, or just friends. Skov says he’s still working on getting a clearer picture.
There is another mystery: how did the father and the daughter, and the boy and his parent, die?
Skov says there are no clear clues, but he suspects starvation may have played a role.
“Life back then was tough, they survived by hunting buffalo,” he says. “You can imagine if in a year they fail to hunt and catch everything they need… Something sad like that”
These Neanderthals were probably among the last of their kind. “That’s about 10,000 years before the Neanderthals went extinct,” Skov says. “There are very few left.”
But he says Neanderthals didn’t completely disappear. Non-African humans contain on average about 2% Neanderthal DNA. In other words, at least sometimes it seems, humans and Neanderthals found each other and built communities together.
NPR News
Favorites in race to become next UK PM as Liz Truss steps down
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak. News18
New Delhi: Britain’s ruling Conservative Party is expected to hold elections by the end of next week to choose a successor to Prime Minister Liz Truss, who announced her resignation on Thursday.
Here are the main contenders in the race to become Britain’s next PM-
Rishi Sunak
Truss easily beat the former Chancellor of the Exchequer in the Tory leadership race this summer, winning party members over with promises to cut taxes and regulations without cutting government spending.
Sunak, 42, has repeatedly warned that his plans to finance the proposals with additional borrowing are unwise and could worsen decades-high inflation and market confidence in the UK.
Now that he has been absolutely right – as Truss has scrapped his plans and replaced his former finance minister with Jeremy Hunt, who backs Sunak – some believe he is the Tory MP best suited to become prime minister.
Sunak garnered the support of the most conservative lawmakers in the early rounds of the recent leadership race and is believed to still enjoy considerable support within the parliamentary party.
A YouGov poll on Tuesday found he had the highest ratings of the touted alternatives to Truss – although he still had an overall net favor rating of -18.
But he is also now seen as a divisive figure. Many party members, who have the final say on who leads the party, are unwilling to forgive him for his role in ousting former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Boris Johnson
The former prime minister left office early last month after a revolt among his cabinet and Tory MPs, sparked by the resignation of Sunak and others from his failing government after months of controversy.
Encouraged by several strong hints from Johnson himself, speculation has swirled since he would attempt a potential comeback – although few believed it could be achievable so quickly.
The ever-exuberant Brexit figurehead remains popular with a section of Tory MPs and the party, but his brand with the wider electorate has been badly damaged by his scandal-ridden three-year tenure.
Tuesday’s YouGov poll showed the 58-year-old is far more popular than Truss. Still, about two-thirds of those polled had an unfavorable opinion of him.
Johnson has kept a low profile since stepping down, giving a paid speech in the US last week but no indication of his views on the current crises gripping the UK.
He was thought to favor Truss in the summer leadership contest – although his former senior aide-turned-critic Dominic Cummings argued it was because he expected his tenure to be dire and short-lived, paving the way for his return.
Jeremy Hunt
Truss’s new finance minister has been a candidate in the last two Tory leadership races. He lost in the final second round in 2019 to Johnson and finished in last place in the first round of MPs this year.
But his appointment to the government’s second most powerful post has brought the former foreign minister back from the political wilderness back into the limelight, and his assured performance so far has cemented his position.
As Tory MPs plan to oust Truss, some suggest Hunt – a former entrepreneur who garners the most support from the party’s centrist wing – could emerge as a competent unity candidate.
But the 55-year-old would enjoy even less of a Democratic mandate than most rival candidates, likely increasing calls for a general election that, based on current polls, the Conservatives would lose by a landslide.
Penny Mordaunt
The current cabinet member was an early favorite to succeed Johnson and came within eight votes of beating Truss in the second round against Sunak.
The former defense and trade minister, who is popular with the Tory base, was a staunch Brexit supporter and a key figure in the 2016 ‘Leave’ campaign.
But she has faced criticism in the recent leadership race from fellow Tories, with some accusing her of being ineffective in previous government roles.
Mordaunt’s profile rose this week after she was sent in place of Truss on Monday to answer an urgent question in Parliament from the Labor opposition on the recent economic crisis.
Despite being forced to explain that the Prime Minister was ‘not under a desk’ – in response to accusations that Truss was in hiding – Mordaunt was seen as coping well with a feverish House of Commons.
According to reports on Tuesday, a senior ally of the 49-year-old held private talks with Sunak last week about forming a unity ticket, but the former finance minister rejected the offer because that he doesn’t want to be the junior partner.
With contributions from AFP
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
firstpost
FIFA receives letter calling for England’s rivals Iran to be expelled from World Cup in Qatar over ‘deeply unpleasant’ situation for women in Islamic State
FIFA has received a request for the suspension of the Iranian Football Federation and the expulsion of Iran from the World Cup in Qatar.
Iran are due to face England, Wales and the United States in Group B with their first match scheduled against Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions on November 21.
However, Iran’s place in the tournament is under threat due to the actions of its brutal regime.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after being detained by Iranian vice police for not wearing a headscarf properly has sparked unprecedented protests across the country.
More than 200 protesters, including 23 children, have since been killed in the biggest threat to Islamic State since it seized power in the 1979 revolution more than 40 years ago.
Iran has also sparked global outrage for shipping arms to Vladimir Putin and his forces in Ukraine.
As a result, a number of Iranian footballers and sports personalities have called on FIFA to withdraw Iran from the World Cup, stating that “the nation’s brutality and belligerence towards its own people has reached a tipping point. , demanding an unequivocal and firm dissociation from football”. and world of sport.
Stating that football is not a safe space for women or men, the letter says women have been “systematically excluded from the football ecosystem” in Iran.
Part of the statement, released in conjunction with a Spanish law firm, read: “Iran’s brutality and belligerence towards its own people has reached a tipping point, demanding an unequivocal and firm dissociation from the world of soccer and sports.
“FIFA’s historic abstinence from political quagmires has often only been tolerated when these situations do not metastasize into the sphere of football…Football, which should be a safe place for everyone, does not is not a safe space for women or even men.
“Women have always been denied access to stadiums across the country and systematically excluded from the football ecosystem in Iran, which stands in stark contrast to FIFA’s values and statutes.”
FIFA rules state that a nation’s football authorities cannot be directed by the country’s government, and no minority should be excluded from attending matches within the framework of their values and statutes.
It is on this basis that FIFA must now decide whether Iran is considered compatible with its values in the biggest competition in world football.
In need of a jolt, Heat get Celtics arguably when needed most
In a league where the games come in waves over the course of an 82-game schedule, including this opening run of three in four nights for the Miami Heat, rarely are there early-season nights that become standalone spectacles.
Friday night was supposed to be one of those nights, the Heat back on the court against the Boston Celtics for the first time since Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, when one wayward bounce of a Jimmy Butler 3-point attempt sent the Celtics to the NBA Finals and the Heat off to a summer of lamenting what might have been.
And yet, as the teams return Friday to the national spotlight at FTX Arena, a single night has changed the narrative.
As in Wednesday night.
As in the season-opening 116-108 loss to the visiting shorthanded Chicago Bulls.
As in a game when the Heat were left to bemoan a defense that looked nothing like the whirlwind that helped lift them to the conference’s best record last season.
“Not really making it a personal matchup between them,” guard Tyler Herro said of a moment the Heat instead find themselves introspective. “We’re just worried about ourselves this early in the season. We’ll see them again in the playoffs at some point. So just worrying about ourselves, watching some film, and we’ll get better on defense.”
With Herro and point guard Kyle Lowry debilitated by injury by the end of last season’s playoff run, Friday stood as an opportunity for the Heat to present something closer to whole.
Instead, coach Erik Spoelstra exited Wednesday’s loss citing disintegrated defense.
“We have to get back to our identity defensively, for sure,” he said.
The Celtics, by contrast, opened their season with a resounding 126-117 statement victory Tuesday night over the visiting Philadelphia 76ers, with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scoring 35 points.
That led Celtics President Brad Stevens to note on his weekly radio appearance, “Our best two players just look amazing. They came back ready to roll and it’s been pretty impressive. And following their lead in every which way, we’ve got a chance to be pretty good.”
Even with coach Ime Udoka removed from his role after an offseason offcourt scandal.
Even with center Robert Williams receiving yet another round of treatment on his troublesome left knee.
Even with a bench lacking significant depth at the moment, to the point of calling upon Blake Griffin.
The Heat, by contrast, showed Wednesday they still are adjusting to the free-agency loss of starting power forward P.J. Tucker to the 76ers, as well as the lineup switch that has added the offense of Herro to the opening mix, perhaps at the price of defensive domination.
“We were just giving up crazy amounts of easy baskets and things we’ll have to clean up defensively, just to get back to our identity,” Spoelstra said of falling to a Bulls team lacking sidelined Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball.
“It’ll be good to have a film day and a teaching day. I think a good teaching session is probably appropriate right now.”
As could be expected from a veteran Heat roster, perspective carried the night in the wake of the loss to the Bulls.
“One game,” Lowry said. “So we’ve got guys that we need to get into a rhythm and get going a little bit.”
“We’re going to get better. We’re going to win the next one,” Butler said.
“First game, still different chemistry with those guys implementing me in the starting lineup,” said forward Caleb Martin, who is starting in place of Tucker. “So we’ll work on it. We’ll get it together.”
“It’s game one,” center Bam Adebayo said. “We’re going to watch film. That’s the thing about the season, 82 games.”
“We’re still trying to figure out things,” guard Max Strus said.
Not exactly the bravado befitting a rivalry game.
And, no, Heat-Celtics in mid October can’t replicate Heat-Celtics in late May.
But, still, perhaps the right opponent at the right time.
“Obviously it’s a sentimental game for a lot of us right now, just because the turnaround is so quick, playing them,” Martin said. “So obviously it’s going to bring back bad memories in terms of last season.
“They’re a great team and we’ll see how we line up with those guys. And obviously it’s always good to kind of get a rematch with some of the guys you’ve been wanting to play for a while now.”
()
Nations consider sending troops to Haiti, despite troubled foreign intervention: NPR
Richard Pierrin/AFP via Getty Images
The United Nations Security Council is considering international intervention in Haiti to open aid corridors and resolve what the UN Secretary General calls an “absolutely nightmarish situation”.
Armed gangs have blocked the capital’s main fuel terminal since last month and cut off access to aid routes. The country has been wracked by weeks of unrest, with many people taking to the streets to protest against rising fuel and food prices, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry. Nearly half of the population faces acute hunger. And now the country is facing a cholera epidemic.
In response to this spiral of crisis, Henry asked the international community to intervene with a “specialized armed force”. But the request was met with horror by many Haitians, who are more than familiar with the checkered history of foreign intervention and occupation.
Richard Pierrin/AFP via Getty Images
The United States and Mexico have drafted two Security Council resolutions currently under consideration. Sanctions would be imposed on armed gangs in Haiti and their supporters. The other proposes “a limited, carefully delineated, non-UN mission, led by a partner nation with the deep and necessary experience required for such an effort to be effective,” said US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas. -Greenfield during a Security Council briefing. In Monday.
“If there was ever a time to help Haitians in need, it’s now,” she said.
Thomas-Greenfield said the United States was considering how to support such a mission. Privately, administration officials seem cautious about American boots on the ground and say diplomats are talking with countries in the region that could take the lead in a limited operation. So far, some officials, including in the Bahamas and Guyana, have reportedly expressed support for the proposal.
Diplomats say they expect a vote this week on the sanctions resolution, but it will take more time to iron out plans for a possible armed intervention.
Last weekend, the United States and Canada sent equipment, including armored vehicles, to help Haitian police fight a powerful gang.
But the prospect of sending a new foreign military force to Haiti raises concerns for those familiar with the failures of past interventions there.
“You could bring in a military force and knock down the barricades and kill some of the gang members,” says writer Jonathan M. Katz, who has written about Haiti.
Odelyn Joseph/AP
But he says that won’t solve the country’s central problem, “which is that Haiti currently doesn’t have a functioning democracy. It doesn’t have a representative government.”
Katz, author of The Big Truck That Passed: How the World Came to Save Haiti and Left a Catastrophe Behind criticizes the United States for supporting a “democratic vacuum” in Haiti since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021 and for not supporting a plan to restore democracy, drawn up by a large group of Haitians known as the group name Montana.
UN wants Haitian-led solution but also foreign armed action
The head of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti, Helen La Lime, says she supports a Haitian-led political solution. But so far, she says, this is “elusive and no longer sufficient on its own to deal with the current crisis”.
UN Secretary General António Guterres called for “armed action” to free the port and allow a humanitarian corridor.
The UN would not be in the lead, however, given its record in Haiti. UN peacekeepers brought cholera to the island more than a decade ago, causing an epidemic that killed thousands.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield said the UN Security Council should view its role differently than in the past. “To be clear, we are acutely aware of the history of international intervention in Haiti and in particular the concerns about the council authorizing a response that could lead to an indefinite peacekeeping role,” he said. she declared.
Many in the United States are also suspicious of Washington’s history of occupation and intervention in the Caribbean nation. In 1915, the United States invaded Haiti and occupied it for nearly two decades, ostensibly in an effort to restore order. But that left chaos behind.
Archives Hulton/Getty Images
Then, as part of Operation “Uphold Democracy” in 1994, President Bill Clinton sent more than 20,000 troops to restore ousted President Jean-Bertrand Aristide to power after a military coup in 1991.
Robert Fatton, a professor of government and foreign affairs at the University of Virginia, says Haitians know about the poor record of foreign interventions and aren’t enthusiastic about them.
“On the other hand, the situation is very critical,” he says. An international force could help establish some semblance of order. But he adds that “the big question is what happens next”.
NPR News
