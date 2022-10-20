Casper (Cspr) Price Prediction 2022 — Will Cspr Hit $0.5 Soon?

Bullish Casper price prediction is $0.0617 to $0.1368.
Casper (CSPR) price might also reach $0.5 soon.
Bearish Casper price prediction for 2022 is $0.0223.
In Casper (CSPR) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about Casper to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Casper (CSPR) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Casper (CSPR) is $0.0414 with a 24-hour trading volume of $22,906,091 at the time of writing. However, Casper has decreased by nearly 5.28% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Casper (CSPR) has a circulating supply of 10,435,698,235 Casper. Currently, Casper (CSPR) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as OKX, XT.COM, BitMart, Bitrue, LBank, and MEXC.
What is Casper (CSPR)?
The Casper Network (CSPR) intends to promote the use of dApps, smart contracts, and blockchain technology. In addition, Casper Network (CSPR) asserts that it can solve the scalability trilemma by enabling decentralization without compromising protocol security.
Casper (CSPR) Price Prediction 2022
Casper (CSPR) holds the 91st position on CoinGecko right now. Casper price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Casper (CSPR) laid out an Ascending Channel. Ascending channel pattern, also known as the rising channel. The upper and lower trend lines that connect the higher highs and higher lows respectively appear to move within a rising slope. This pattern is generally a characteristic of a bullish trend.
Currently, Casper (CSPR) is in the range of $0.0414 If the pattern continues, the price of Casper might reach the resistance levels of $0.0553 and $0.1024. If the trend reverses, then the price of Casper may fall to $0.0371 and $0.0247.
Casper (CSPR) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Casper (CSPR).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Casper (CSPR).
Resistance Level 1
$0.0617
Resistance Level 2
$0.0845
Resistance Level 3
$0.1368
Support Level 1
$0.0393
Support Level 2
$0.0223
Support and Resistance Levels
The charts show that Casper (CSPR) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, Casper might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.1368
Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Casper (CSPR) might plummet to almost $0.0223, a bearish signal.
Casper (CSPR) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Casper (CSPR) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of Casper lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Casper (CSPR) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Casper (CSPR) price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is in an upward trend. Currently, Casper has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of Casper at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the Casper is 57.78. This means that Casper (CSPR) is neither in an oversold or overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of Casper may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Casper (CSPR) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Casper (CSPR). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Casper (CSPR). Currently, the ADX of Casper lies in the range of 63.5369 and thus, it indicates a very strong trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Casper (CSPR). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of Casper lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Casper (CSPR) is at 57.78 thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of Casper with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Casper (CSPR).
From the above chart, it can be interpreted that ETH, BTC, and CSPR are not moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases or decreases, the price of CSPR increases or decreases inversely.
Casper (CSPR) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Casper (CSPR)might probably attain $0.91 by 2023.
Casper (CSPR) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Casper (CSPR) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, Casper might rally to hit $1.3 by 2024.
Casper (CSPR) Price Prediction 2025
If Casper (CSPR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, Casper would rally to hit $1.8.
Casper (CSPR) Price Prediction 2026
If Casper (CSPR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, Casper would rally to hit $2.4.
Casper (CSPR) Price Prediction 2027
If Casper (CSPR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, Casper would rally to hit $3.2.
Casper (CSPR) Price Prediction 2028
If Casper (CSPR) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, Casper would hit $7.8 in 2028.
Casper (CSPR) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Casper (CSPR), it would witness major spikes. Casper might hit $11 by 2029.
Casper (CSPR) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Casperecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Casper for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Casper (CSPR) might hit $13.6 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Casper network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for Casper. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Casper (CSPR) in 2022 is $0.1368 On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Casper (CSPR) price prediction for 2022 is $0.0223.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Casper ecosystem, the performance of Casper would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $1.33 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.5 if the investors believe that Casper is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Casper (CSPR)?
The Casper Network (CSPR) intends to promote the use of dApps, smart contracts, and blockchain technology.
2. Where can you purchase Casper (CSPR)?
Casper (CSPR) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include OKX, XT.COM, BitMart, Bitrue, LBank, and MEXC.
3. Will Casper (CSPR) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Casper platform, Casper has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Casper (CSPR)?
On May 12, 2021 Casper (CSPR) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $1.33.
5. Is Casper (CSPR) a good investment in 2022?
Casper (CSPR) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Casper in the past few months, Casper is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Casper (CSPR) reach $0.5?
Casper (CSPR) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Casper (CSPR) will hit $0.5 soon.
7. What will be Casper (CSPR) price by 2023?
Casper (CSPR) price is expected to reach $0.91 by 2023.
8. What will be Casper (CSPR) price by 2024?
Casper (CSPR)price is expected to reach $1.3 by 2024.
9. What will be Casper (CSPR) price by 2025?
Casper (CSPR) price is expected to reach $1.8 by 2025.
10. What will be Casper (CSPR) price by 2026?
Casper (CSPR) price is expected to reach $2.4 by 2026.
Over the following six months, N26 will provide a total of 194 tokens.
Austria will be the pilot market for this rollout.
There may be a bear market going on, but it hasn’t stopped businesses from entering the crypto sector. In reality, conventional financial institutions have begun dipping their toes into the crypto industry by providing products to meet the needs of market participants.
On Thursday, European digital bank N26 said it will provide a cryptocurrency trading service to its clients. As a matter of fact, Austria will be the pilot market for this rollout.
Planned Expansion
The German financial institution will provide its clients with access to cryptocurrencies by using the trading and custody infrastructure of cryptocurrency exchange Bitpanda. N26 Crypto, the service, will launch in the coming weeks for the bank’s Austrian customers and will support 100 tokens at launch, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, and XRP.
According to an interview with CNBC by N26’s Chief Product Officer, Gilles BianRosa, the bank’s crypto brokerage service lets customers “dip their toes into the water in a way that’s not frothy. Our users are extremely interested in crypto. That interest remains super high, even in a bear market.”
Over the following six months, N26 will spread the service to customers in additional markets, and it will ultimately provide a total of 194 tokens.
In only a few short months, leading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have seen their values drop by more than half. Despite this, the bank went ahead and introduced the service at an even more advantageous period. The crypto market has been under a prolonged bear phase with major coins trading in the red.
Inflation in Germany Records 3-Decade High of 10% in September
The chase for the bitcoin bottom is still on since the digital asset fell below its $20,000 price level. Given that the bear market has not been long in the making, it stands to reason that the bull market isn’t here just yet. However, being able to pinpoint when the cryptocurrency has reached as low as it will go can help make smart investment choices and the previous bear trends can shine a light to how it might play out.
Previous Bitcoin Bear Markets
The most recent bitcoin bear markets point towards some important trends that may occur before a bitcoin bottom is established. The 2018 bear market and 2014 bear runs helped to shine a light on what to keep an eye on as the crypto winter rages on.
One of the very first things to look at is how long the previous bear markets had actually lasted. In the last two bears, it seems that the amount of days that passes before the market bottoms out is getting lower. 2014 saw a total of 407 days before a bitcoin bottom was established, while it was only 364 days in the 2018 bear market. Given this, it is possible to expect that the duration before the market bottom might be lower this time around but it also shows that the market is likely not there yet.
BTC bear market trends | Source: Arcane Research
To hit such figures, the market would need to reach December, which is likely when bitcoin would begin to reach its bottom. If history repeats itself, then what would follow would be a stretched-out period of unusually low volatility, which is when investors are presented with the best opportunity to purchase coins.
Another thing is the performance of the on-chain indicators as they are usually low around when bitcoin reaches its bottom. As reported by Bitcoinist, these on-chain metrics hit a long-term bottom, which could help point towards a bottom, or at least an approach to a bottom. The same was the case during the previous bear markets and the current levels align with those same levels.
BTC trending at $19,200 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Low volatility in bitcoin also points toward this. For example, back in 2014, the low volatility range lasted for 280 days, while 2018’s lasted for 130 days. It also follows the trend of a decline in the number of days required to reach a bottom. The current BTC low volatility has now lasted for around 121 days.
Now, these metrics is not an exact science since they are not the only factors that go into determining the end of a bear and the beginning of a bull market. The most important thing is perhaps the most unpredictable one, which is human sentiment. In the end, bitcoin’s price will respond to the supply and demand balance in the market.
Featured image from Analytics Insight, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
For the first time ever, the official Latin GRAMMY artwork will be gifted as a free NFT in partnership with OneOf
MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Latin Recording Academy® announced that Mexican muralist Quetzal Fuerte has been selected as the official artist of the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®.
Approaching this year’s official Latin GRAMMY artwork with a fresh lens, Quetzal’s mural for The Latin Academy reflects his distinct signature style while merging a unique perspective showcasing the energy of Latin music through the use of colors. The mural is on display in Morelia, Mexico and a sister piece will soon be created at the GRAMMY Museum® in Los Angeles in November, in an effort to provide access to art and local enthusiasm for the upcoming Latin GRAMMYs. Quetzal’s work will be featured prominently on collateral materials and as an exclusive NFT before and during the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards.
“I am grateful to The Latin Recording Academy for inviting me to join them in crossing a new frontier together through the creation of this mural in Morelia,” said Quetzal Fuerte. “Art is nourishment for the soul, whether it’s visual or through sound, and through this piece we have the opportunity to impact and transform the lives of those who see it here locally or in its digital form, planting seeds of thought and emotion that will hopefully inspire future creators.”
“The Latin Recording Academy is proud to continue its tradition of supporting emerging artists, like Quetzal, whose vision so brilliantly captures the essence of our 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards,” said Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy. “His murals and accompanying free NFT mark a series of firsts for us at The Latin Academy, as we bridge music and visual art to make both accessible to fans around the world.”
For the official artwork of the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards® and accompanying mural, the artist shows a variety of musical instruments to illustrate the multifaced Latino experience through the juxtaposition of bright and dark colors.
In partnership with OneOf, the leading Web3 platform for music, lifestyle brands and sports, The Latin Recording Academy will host the first-ever NFT collection tied to The Latin GRAMMY Awards® with a series of drops celebrating Latin music through a collection of NFTs debuting with Quetzal’s artwork. The first NFT in the series is available free on OneOf’s website for Latin GRAMMY enthusiasts. Users that claim the free NFT will unlock airdrops of exclusive content from the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards.
Quetzal Fuerte describes himself as an urban acupuncturist. Rather than needles, he uses a paintbrush to bring healing to the pressure points of cities, covering blank spaces with colorful, allusive art that depicts the highs and lows of modern life while providing residents with moments of respite.
For the opportunity to enter to acquire this NFT visit: OneOf.com/latingrammys.
Use of 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards artwork requires express written permission from The Latin Recording Academy. Send requests to [email protected].
The Latin Academy will host the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The telecast will air live on Univision beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. Central). For airing times in additional countries, please consult local guides.
For more information and the latest news, visit the official Latin Recording Academy site at www.LatinGRAMMY.com Follow us on Facebook (LatinGRAMMYs), Twitter (@LatinGRAMMYs) or Instagram (@LatinGRAMMYs), and use #LatinGRAMMY on popular social media platforms.
ABOUT QUETZAL FUERTE:
After studying architecture, Quetzal Fuerte began his painting career in his hometown of Morelia, Mexico, which is also the site of his biggest work to date, a 72-meter behemoth titled “Fuerza del Trabajador.” Heir to the proud legacy of Mexican muralism, Fuerte also cites influence from farther afield and works in a variety of other media. To view his work click here and/or follow @Quetzal_Fuerte on Facebook and Instagram.
ABOUT THE LATIN RECORDING ACADEMY:
The Latin Recording Academy® is an international nonprofit dedicated to nurturing, celebrating, honoring and elevating Latin music and its creators. Established as the global authority on Latin music, the membership-based organization composed of music professionals, produces the annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®, The Biggest Night in Latin Music®, which honors excellence in the recording arts and sciences, in addition to providing educational and outreach programs for the music community through its Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation®. For more information, please visit LatinGRAMMY.com.
ABOUT ONEOF:
Deeply committed to a sustainable blockchain future, OneOf is an NFT platform designed to create an environmentally sustainable, creator-and-fan-friendly experience. Built on multiple environmentally responsible proof-of-stake blockchain protocols including Tezos and Polygon, OneOf enables its artists, athletes and brand partners to mint NFTs with zero blockchain transaction fees. OneOf aims to bring the next 100 million non-crypto-native fans into Web3 by removing the technical frictions and allowing fans to pay for their NFTs with credit/debit cards as well as many top cryptocurrencies. Dedicated to charitable causes, OneOf offers partners using their platform the option to donate portions of their NFT proceeds to charities of their choice.
NASSAU, Bahamas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Securities Commission of The Bahamas (“the Commission”), in partnership with the Government of The Bahamas, announced today that the country will host a global FinTech and Web3 Festival, from 24-26 January 2023, at Atlantis Hotel, Nassau, Bahamas. The in-person festival, branded as D3 Bahamas (Decentralized | Digital | Disruptive), aims to host over 3,000 industry leaders from across the Americas, Middle East, Europe and Asia.
The festival will help shape global, regional and industry agendas in FinTech, including Web3, Digital/Crypto Assets, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC), Green Finance, and more.
Commenting on the launch of D3, Minister of Economic Affairs, Senator the Hon. Michael Halkitis, said, “the government is aiming to substantially grow the digital assets sector in The Bahamas and through this festival bring FinTech thought leaders, entrepreneurs, enthusiasts and people with a deep interest in this space to our shores.”
Executive Director of the Commission, Christina Rolle said, “The Commission is pleased to collaborate with the Government in hosting D3 Bahamas. The festival represents a proactive initiative by the Commission to lead the regulatory discussion about FinTech and to address solutions that will inform the future of FinTech and Web3, in The Bahamas and globally.”
D3 Bahamas is a week-long Fintech festival comprising five tracks:
Regulatory Showcase: Global regulators convene to share information, knowledge and experiences related to FinTech and to collaborate on the regulation of FinTech issues, trends and risks.
Venture Capital Forum: Active investors set the agenda for the year ahead and tackle the issues limiting the growth and adoption of FinTech and Web3, etc.
D3 Startup Battle: Scale-up Web3 tech companies from around the world compete for venture capital funding.
Bahamas Spotlight: Opportunities for Bahamian professionals from various sectors including law, accounting, real estate, tourism, sports and the arts to highlight the jurisdictions’ offerings and talent across a variety of sectors.
Dozens of networking/side events.
Finoverse is the official event organizer of D3 Bahamas. The firm has been organizing the Hong Kong FinTech Week since 2015. CEO and Co-Founder, Anthony Sar commented, “We are pleased to collaborate with the Government of The Bahamas and the Commission to expand our international FinTech expertise with D3 Bahamas. The event will focus on three global trends reshaping financial services today: digitalization, decentralization and disruption. As more global computing power has driven down computing costs, all-things digital are more possible than ever and decentralization will help ‘solve for trust’ the challenges that blockchain overcomes. This space is poised for continued disruption as the technology and teams that power tomorrow’s solutions with investment, competition and innovation come together at D3 to discuss what’s possible throughout the digital economy ecosystem.”
For more information about D3 Bahamas tickets and sponsorships, or to enter the D3 Startup Battle competition, please visit D3Bahamas.com.
About The Securities Commission of The Bahamas
The Securities Commission of The Bahamas (the Commission) is a statutory body established in 1995 pursuant to the Securities Board Act, 1995. That Act has since been repealed and replaced by new legislation. The Commission’s mandate is defined in the Securities Industry Act, 2011 (SIA, 2011). The Commission is responsible for the administration of the SIA, 2011 and the Investment Funds Act, 2019 (IFA), which provides for the supervision and regulation of the activities of the investment funds, securities and capital markets. The Commission is also responsible for administering the Financial and Corporate Service Providers Act, 2020 the Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges Act, 2020, and the Carbon Credits Trading Act, 2022.
About Finoverse
Finoverse is at the centre of the Web3 and FinTech industries with expertise in developing communities, building ecosystems, and helping grow businesses in Web3 FinTech. Finoverse is the official organizer of the Hong Kong FinTech Week, and recently appointed to develop and produce D3 Bahamas FinTech Festival 2023. The firm was founded in Hong Kong in 2015 as FINNOVASIA.
SHIB’s price struggles to hold above key support as the price tends to get a knockout into a range channel.
SHIB continues to struggle in a range-bound movement as the price attempts to breakout from its range price.
The price of SHIB continues its range movement in a range channel as the price trades below 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily timeframe.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been underperforming against tether (USDT) for several weeks now, with the price trading primarily in a range-bound movement with little or no volume to rally. Although the uncertainty that surrounds the crypto market may be a significant factor, as the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets such as Ethereum (ETH) have seen a slight setback in their price movement, the price of SHIB will need to gather more momentum to break through its range channel. (Data from Binance)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
Most projects have not fared well in the bear market, as most have seen price declines of more than 50%, discouraging most traders and investors from stockpiling these assets.
Despite massive support from great partnerships and a massive community that has continued to build and grow, the price of SHIB has struggled to stay stable.
The last rally for SHIB was a spectacle for many, as most investors and traders made a fortune from it, as the thoughts and vivid picture still linger in many people’s minds.
After rallying to a high of $0.00004 by SHIB, the price of SHIB has struggled to replicate that fit as the price faced price rejection from that height to a weekly low of $0.000021.
The price of SHIB bounced off this region of $0.000021 to a high of $0.00003 in a bid to breakout from this downtrend, but the price failed and has maintained a downtrend for some time.
Weekly resistance for the price of SHIB- $0.000021.
Weekly support for the price of SHIB – $0.00000850.
Price Analysis Of SHIB On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of SHIB continued to struggle as the price trends in a range-bound channel.
Although the price of SHIB has lost much strength to trend higher recently, it is holding up pretty well above its key support zone of $0.00000850. The price of SHIB needs to break and close above $0.0000120, which is the upper band of the range channel.
If the price of SHIB trends above $0.00001200, we could see more price action from the SHIB movement.
Daily resistance for the SHIB price – $0.00001200.
Daily support for the SHIB price – $0.00000850.
Global Marketing Collective Creates New NFT Marketplace To Support Animal Rescue Efforts
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rosie Labs, the New York City-based global marketing services collective, today announced its new Non-Fungible Token (NFT) marketplace, Rosie Labs for Good, with the aim of helping rescue efforts of the Near and Far Animal Foundation (NAFAF), a rescue dedicated to finding “forever homes” for animals in the direst of circumstances. Designed to showcase the utility of NFTs beyond investing, collecting, and fandom, the marketplace makes it possible for animal lovers of all walks to access a custom-created NFT by purchasing a bottle of Rosie Rosé wine, with proceeds going to benefit NAFAF.
The initiative stems from the success of a recent Rosie Rosé wine bottle NFT giveaway at the sold-out NFT Biarritz conference in France, where Rosie Labs was a lead sponsor. Created to underscore Rosie Labs’ commitment to bridging the worlds of traditional marketing and Web3, Rosie Rosé wine bottles offered recipients the opportunity to claim an NFT and initiate a $10 donation from Rosie Labs to NANAF. In the current plan, anyone who purchases a bottle of wine from the marketplace will receive a complimentary NFT.
“Web3 is a focus for everyone right now, and brands are looking for ways to leverage the popularity of NFTs,” said David Song, founder and CEO of Rosie Labs. “We really want to demonstrate for our clients how to tap into utility for a higher purpose. It’s not enough to just create digital art with your brand on it and use it to generate more profit. There are opportunities to bring your audience together for something of meaning and value to your brand or business. The Near & Far Animal Foundation has been important in my life, my dogs’ lives, and Rosie Labs, by extension. It means the world to me to use this platform to give back for all they’ve given us.”
The Rosie Rosé NFT artwork depicts a stylized black labrador retriever based on Rosie Labs’ namesake Rosie Song, the late, beloved rescue dog adopted by David Song in 2003. After Rosie’s passing, Song went on to adopt two rescue dogs with the support of NAFAF founder Carla Mohan – Mila in 2020 and Stella in late 2021. Song credits NAFAF for helping to keep Rosie’s memory alive and breathing new life into Mila, Stella, himself, and the Rosie Labs agency as it moved head first into bigger and bolder opportunities in Web3.
“We’ve been so thankful to have people like David Song help us in our mission to rescue the most vulnerable animals when they need human compassion most,” said Carla Mohan, founder of Near and Far Animal Foundation. “Our colleagues are independent rescuers living in impoverished areas who need funds to make a difference in the lives of these innocent beings. We stretch every penny and greatly value the support. We’re so thankful for Rosie Labs and the Rosie for Good initiative to help create miracles for at-risk animals and the humans we find to love and keep them.”
For more about Rosie Labs for Good and Rosie Rosé, visit https://www.rosielabs.com/forgood-rosierose
For more information about Near and Far Animal Foundation, visit https://nearandfaraf.com/
About Rosie Labs
Rosie Labs is a marketing services collaborative that brings together experienced professionals and subject matter experts to deliver bespoke, high-impact campaigns to clients such as Land O ‘Lakes, egglife, Nestlé, Polyswarm, Reqfast, CrowdX, SunMed and It Gets Better. Founded by CEO and Managing Director David Song in 2008, Rosie Labs was created to efficiently deliver big ideas and unprecedented results by removing red-tape and bureaucracy. The Rosie Labs network now includes over 100 “obsessivepreneurial” creatives, strategists, producers and hybrids with vast experience across media planning, data analytics, social media, digital advertising, brand management, communications, Web3 strategy and more. The collaborative is headquartered in New York City, with network members located across the U.S., U.K., France, Switzerland, Israel, and beyond.
About Near and Far Animal Foundation
Near and Far Animal Found is a group of like-minded, passionate, animal advocates that will stop at nothing to help an animal and a rescuer in need. With the belief that to save animals, you also need to rescue the rescuer, NAFAF reaches remote and impoverished areas with little to absolutely no resources. The organization relies on the extensive rescue backgrounds of its rescuers to focus on the struggles of their rescue colleagues both in the U.S. and abroad. Each day they rescue and rehabilitate the broken, abused, diseased, and neglected. The team is comprised of veterinary techs, nurses and medical liaisons, seasoned dog handlers, master groomers, logistic specialists, shelter and client relationship managers, adoption/foster coordinators, experts in marketing and promotions; a hard-working collective of spectacular humans that can see a problem and figure out multiple solutions. NAFAF is based in the NYC area, with operations in Long Island, Westchester, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and California.