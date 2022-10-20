Casper Network (Cspr) Retraces To Key Support $0.041, Are Bulls Still In Control?

CSPR’s price struggles to hold above key support as the price needs to hold above $0.041 to maintain its bullish run.
CSPR continues to struggle as a hidden bearish divergence appears in the four-hourly timeframe suggesting a change in trend could be imminent.
The price of CSPR continues to look bullish as price trades above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily timeframe.
Casper Network (CSPR) has gained traction in recent weeks, with the price rallying from its weekly low to a high of $0.055, where it met rejection in an attempt to trend higher. Despite the uncertainty that has befallen the crypto market in recent weeks, as the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets such as Ethereum (ETH) have seen a slight setback in their price movement, the price of Casper Network (CSPR) has shown strength, producing green moments for traders who have invested in this asset. (Data from OKX)
Casper Network (CSPR) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
The bear market has been good and favorable for some projects, considering they came into the market at the thick of the event. This has affected their price negatively compared to other crypto assets that enjoyed a rally creating a series of all-time highs.
Casper Network (CSPR) hasn’t enjoyed its price due to the bear market, but in recent weeks showed some great price movement, with so many traders and investors becoming interested in its projects after rising by over 90% from its cycle-low.
CSPR’s price fell from a high of $27 on the weekly timeframe to a low of $0.05; the price of CSPR bounced from this region to a high of $0.2, where the price was rejected as it failed to break above this region.
The price of CSPR faced rejection as the price declined to its cycle low of $0.02, but the price found more buy orders as this looked like a demand zone for CSPR as it rallied from its all-time low of $0.02 to a high of $0.055.
Weekly resistance for the price of CSPR – $0.055.
Weekly support for the price of CSPR – $0.036.
Price Analysis Of CSPR On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of CSPR continued to look bullish as the price was rejected as the price tried to rally past $0.055. The price of CSPR lost its support of $0.046, which corresponds to the 200 EMA, as the price could be headed to its key support at $0.041.
The price of CSPR needs to hold its price above $0.041, acting as support for the price; if the price of CSPR fails to hold this support, we could see the price going lower.
CSPR’s price on the four-hourly timeframe formed a hidden bearish divergence indicating a possible retracement to key support, which is healthy for the price to trend higher.
Daily resistance for the CSPR price – $0.55.
Daily support for the CSPR price – $0.44-$0.38.
Featured Image From Financialwatch, Charts From Tradingview
According to GWR’s report, Bitcoin is the “First decentralized cryptocurrency.”
Bitcoin (BTC) is down 1.08% and is now trading at $19,204.
Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto’s cryptocurrency and blockchain network, has been widely praised and acknowledged by both online and offline media outlets. Because of bitcoin’s status as the “first decentralized cryptocurrency,” Guinness World Records (GWR) recognized it this year.
In its 67 years of existence, Guinness World Records has been the official recorder of extraordinary human feats and rare nature occurrences.
Falls Under ‘First’ Category
According to the Guinness writers, Bitcoin was created as a solution to the difficulty of regulating a digital currency without any centralized organization, or ‘trusted third party,’” and the project’s white paper was released online in 2008. The GWR writers add that Satoshi Nakamoto’s network eliminated the possibility of double spending.
According to the GWR report for 2022,
“The Bitcoin network [solves] the double spend problem with a “trustless” mechanism that does not require any third-party (e.g., banks) to verify transactions; and it achieves that with validators (i.e., miners, in PoW.) Miners are computers dedicated to the network to validate all transactions and prohibit any bad actors.”
According to GWR’s report, Bitcoin is the “First decentralized cryptocurrency,” which falls under the “first” category. When Bitcoin was released on January 3, 2009, it became the official date of the world’s first. The GWR expansion is noteworthy, however not all of the information offered by GWR experts is accurate.
Cryptocurrency prices have dropped again. As of now, the total value of all cryptocurrencies on the market has decreased by 0.79 percent, to $924.03 billion. Moreover, Bitcoin is down 1.08% and is now trading at $19,204.
Data shows 2022 has been the year of fear in the crypto market as investors have continued to display poor sentiment for around eleven months now.
Crypto Fear And Greed Index Currently Sits In “Extreme Fear” Territory
As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the cryptocurrency market could soon complete one full year of fearful sentiment.
The relevant indicator here is the “fear and greed index,” which tells us about the general sentiment among investors in the crypto market.
The metric uses a numeric scale that runs from zero to hundred for representing this sentiment. All values greater than fifty imply a greedy mood, while those below the threshold suggest a fearful air.
Outside of these two sentiments, there also exist two subset sentiments, the “extreme fear” and the “extreme greed.” These occur at values towards the ends of the range. That is, those above 75 for the former, and those below 25 for the latter.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the crypto fear and greed index over the past year:
The value of the metric seems to have been moving sideways during recent weeks | Source: Arcane Research's The Weekly Update - Week 41, 2022
As you can see in the above graph, the current long spell of fear first started way back in mid-Nov of last year as the bull run died down.
Since then, outside of only a few spikes to greed, the crypto fear and greed index has stayed below a value of fifty.
During this period, the metric has actually spent a large amount of time in the extreme fear territory, meaning investors have had a deep bottom mentality in 2022.
The latest value of the indicator has been 22, meaning that investors are extremely fearful at the moment. This isn’t much different from the last week, which observed a value of 24.
The below meter displays where the current market stands compared to last week and last month.
The fear and greed index points at extreme fear right now | Source: Arcane Research's The Weekly Update - Week 41, 2022
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $19.2k, up 1% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 1% in value.
Below is a chart that shows the trend in the price of the coin during the last five days.
Looks like the value of the crypto has continued to be stuck in a range over the last few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Hans-Jurgen Mager on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Arcane Research
The overall assets of Societe Generale make it the third-biggest French bank.
Earlier this year in June, Societe Generale-Forge formed a partnership with Metaco.
Societe Generale-Forge, the digital assets division of Societe General Group, has officially registered with the French financial authority, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF). The overall assets of Societe Generale make it the third-biggest French bank.
A search of the AMF’s list of registered DASPs reveals that Societe Generale-Forge became authorized on September 27. The firm may now legally operate in France providing a custody service for digital assets, buying and selling digital assets for fiat currency, and trading digital assets against one another.
Banking Level Safety
According to its website, Societe Generale-Forge offers comprehensive services to issuers and investors in order to facilitate the issuance, investment, and management of digital-native security tokens registered on public blockchains.
The French Bank stated:
“Societe Generale is now offering a range of capital market products to institutional clients under a native security token format on Ethereum and Tezos with full banking level safety and regulatory compliance.”
The asset management firm Societe Generale Securities Services (SGSS) announced last month that it will begin providing new services for the creation of cryptocurrency-based innovative professional funds.
Earlier this year in June, Societe Generale-Forge formed a partnership with Metaco, a supplier of digital asset management technologies and infrastructure, “to orchestrate its digital asset custody operations.”
The Bank added:
“Due to their innovative characteristics, they have the potential to significantly improve efficiency, speed and transparency in financial markets and make transactions safer and more resilient — all while offering benefits similar to those of financial instruments issued in a conventional way.”
Societe Generale Securities Services (SGSS) revealed last month that it is now providing additional services for asset management firms looking to create new cryptocurrency-based professional funds.
Nothing supersedes personal experience. At least that seems to be the case with a new JPMorgan Chase hire this week, as the financial firm has brought in former Celsius executive Adam Iovine to serve as a director of digital assets regulatory policy, according to a variety of reports on Wednesday, which cite Iovine’s LinkedIn page.
The reports come after headlines around JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon slamming crypto as ponzi schemes. Nonetheless, the institution has flip-flopped it’s public perspective around crypto while still building digital asset infrastructure. Let’s look at this latest, seemingly bizarre hire, and what we know thus far.
JPMorgan Chase: An Unexpected Hire
Iovine was previously the head of policy and regulatory affairs at cefi platform Celsius, which came to a crumbling downfall earlier this year. His stint at Celsius was brief, serving at the company for roughly 8 months before departing the role in September. Now, less than 60 days later, Iovine joins JPMorgan Chase as an executive director in the firms digital assets regulatory policy division. A bit of an unorthodox hire, but Iovines resume certainly brings some… unique experience from his time at Celsius.
The cefi platform, led by CEO Alex Mashinsky, was widely considered one of the biggest of it’s kind, offering substantial yields on tokens that led to hefty criticism over the platform’s viability. From the critic’s vocals to reality’s being, Celsius started unwinding mid-year falling the crash of the Terra Luna ecosystem.
It's been a rocky road for cefi platform Celsius, but one company executive has moved on to bigger and brighter ambitions, joining JPMorgans digital assets regulatory policy division. | Source: CEL-USD on TradingView.com
A Flurry Of Inconsistency
Iovine’s hiring aside, JPMorgans perspective on crypto can never seem to remain consistent; the firm certainly wants to take advantage of the burst of interest in digital assets, but doesn’t seem to be much of a proponent of them otherwise. Dimon in recent weeks described crypto as “decentralized ponzis,” while still playing both sides and touting the institution’s latest blockchain-based product, JPMorgan Onyx.
Regardless of JPMorgan’s shifts in publicly-voiced sentiment, the role that Iovine is filling here is reportedly a newly created one, which serves as just another example that despite a crypto bear market, traditional finance players are still showing continued investment.
Featured image from Pexels, Charts from TradingView.com
The writer of this content is not associated or affiliated with any of the parties mentioned in this article. This is not financial advice.
This op-ed represents the views of the author, and may not necessarily reflect the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist is an advocate of creative and financial freedom alike.
The GameFi platform Arcade has secured $3.2 million in early investment for its mission to make web3 gaming accessible to everyone. Arcade’s notion of mass-market gaming in which anybody may earn monetary incentives attracted a number of industry giants and well-known investors.
The seed round was led by Crypto.com and also included Tenzor Capital, Alpha Crypto Capital, Highland Ventures, Flow Ventures, Panga Ventures, Hindsgaul Capital, WealthUnion, VKS, Khalili Bros, Contango, PlutusVC, and BigBrain. In addition to PARSIQ and Solana Ventures, other prominent investors included Shima Capital, KuCoin Labs, LD Capital, Capital, Rainmaker Games, HotBit, GSR, Moonrock Capital, Non Fungible Labs, W3I, Master Ventures, StarLaunch, Good Games Guild, Prometeus Labs, NxGen, and Merit Circle.
The primary goal for Arcade is to reduce the cost of getting into blockchain gaming so that it may be enjoyed by people all around the world. Native NFTs, which may be used to depict terrain or personalities, can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars.
While there are several web3 gaming platforms, Arcade professes to stand out with its revolutionary “mission pools” that enable players to earn money without owning NFTs. Mission Pools make it possible for players who don’t have the necessary in-game NFTs to participate in Play-to-Earn activities and earn rewards nevertheless.
KuCoin Labs Head Xinly YU said:
“The fundamental difference between a GameFi project and traditional games are the former’s strong finance features. However, not everyone is good at playing or has time to play games and earn. This is where Arcade fills the gap by enabling those groups of people to enjoy earning yields through their specific products without directly playing the games themselves.”
Solana Ventures’ Josh Finer stated:
“We are excited to support Arcade2Earn as it bridges the gap between DeFi and GameFi on Solana. Whether you are a passive spectator or avid gamer, the Arcade2Earn platform offers unparalleled exposure to the blockchain gaming ecosystem.”
As a result of this first round of investment, Arcade will accelerate its efforts to make blockchain gaming and GameFi a universally accessible experience.
Following recent happening in the Terra community after what is known as the biggest crash in the crypto industry, victims expect a reimbursement. The LUNA founder Do Kwon answered the victims’ queries in an Unchained interview.
In the interview, Unchained asked if pre-depeg UST holders would receive reimbursement or if it was a rug pull. The Terra founder avoided his promise to compensate pre-depeg UST holders with USDT and USDC, which he made via a tweet in May. He stated why Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) cannot compensate users.
No Refund Until All Litigations Actions Are Resolved, Says Terra Founder
Do Kwon, stating his reasons, said the LFG is not in a state where it can liquidate its assets. He cited the pending legal actions against LFG, saying they will not distribute tokens until all gets resolved.
However, the LUNA founder does not know how long the legal processes would take and when all would end. He said the idea of compensation is like a charitable effort to distribute 313 Bitcoin in USDT and USDC to the holders. However, he insisted on no refunds.
Furthermore, Do Kwon denied having personal funds for a refund while regretting the loss of investors in the Terra-LUNA crash.
Following several actions against the LUNA Founder, his South Korean passport has been revoked and will be invalid this week. However, he is not planning to return to South Korea or cooperate with the prosecutors soon.
Do Kwon claim that no arrest warrant was issued against nor has he seen his name on Interpol’s Red Notice? Last month, South Korean prosecutors declared the Terra founder wanted, issuing a warrant for his arrest. The prosecutors also claimed they obtained approval to add his name to Interpol’s Red Notice.
Do Kwon’s Whereabouts Still Unknown while He Denies Working on LUNC
Meanwhile, Do Kwon’s whereabouts are still unknown, and he avoids discussions about it in his interviews.
Regarding the ongoing Terra Classic recovery campaign of the Terra Rebels, the Terra founder denied any connection. He said he is not working on Terra Classic, but the Terra Station still supports LUNC. However, the Terra Rebels aim to stay independent of LUNA with their roadmap.
In September, the volunteer developer group Terra Rebel released their Terra Classic Revival Roadmaps. In their tweet on September 29, the group announced that the roadmap and white paper are available on their website. They also said it is subject to change and declared they are open to accepting financial support.
Featured Image From Pixabay, Charts From Tradingview