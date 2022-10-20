Connect with us

Blockchain

Cere Network unveils Vision 2.0 primed to be a key driver of Web3 infrastructure adoption in 2023

Berlin, Germany, 20th October, 2022, Chainwire

Cere Network, a leader in Decentralized Data Cloud (DDC) platforms, announced today the launch of Vision 2.0 to update supporters on its mission for truly decentralized Web3. The Vision 2.0 release follows the launch of Cere Network’s new website, which displays an array of exciting technology updates along with partnerships and applications in the pipeline. 

Vision 2.0 provides a critical look at dApps and their data infrastructure. Despite what some may think, most of today’s dApps are not decentralized, particularly their data — which is usually stored on centralized servers. This severely limits the decentralized and serverless potential of dApps and does not resolve the privacy and security issues plaguing the current Web2 centralized apps that host key user identity and data in compromising states.

“DApps and Web3, in general, cannot progress into a truly open and secure future without a truly decentralized data protocol,” said Fred Jin, Founder, and CEO of Cere. “App data continues to be stored on centralized servers. We are looking to change that.”

Cere’s Decentralized Data Network and protocol, along with the Cere Tools & Services Suite, allow any application to efficiently serve and store data on its Decentralized Data Cloud (DDC), individually encrypted and segmented for each consumer. This world-changing data strategy and ethos will enable any consumer to truly own their data and make it interoperable across all apps and cloud data services. DDC is ready to power future use cases such as in medicine, where patients not only can access all of their medical records from their pocket but can also instantly permit any doctor/clinic or predictive analysis machine to access it; or in education, where learners/parents/educators can access all of their key learning paths/insights and facilitate hyper-personalized learning for each learner. Cere has already pioneered a universal wallet to bridge user data assets and access rights between applications.

How DaaS (Decentralized) Data-as-a-Service Takes dApps to the Next Level

Currently, most dApps primarily function as wallets interacting with smart contracts on blockchains, yet still relying on centralized data and infrastructure. Cere DDC provides the first viable alternative to this status quo for the benefit of both consumers and businesses. Cere is already working with partners and developers to read several applications in verticals such as digital media, gaming, and consumer brands.

“Our goal is to facilitate the development of new serverless and trustless applications and the refinement of Web3 applications,” said Jin. “Bringing DaaS to Web2 applications that already have large user bases is key to the mass adoption of decentralized utilities.”

Cere Network is the first Decentralized Data Cloud (DDC) platform that supports plug-and-play integration with any EVM-compatible blockchain, such as Ethereum, Polygon, BSC, Solana, Polkadot, Cosmos, and others. The DDC streamlines storing and serving content and data directly to user wallets and even to the owners of permissioned NFTs. DDC also comes with important tools such as Cere Freeport, which significantly simplifies app development by enabling direct content streaming to NFT owners’ wallets. By introducing decentralized Data-as-a-Service (DaaS), data can be stored and served with higher degrees of decentralization, leading to improved reliability, security, censorship resistance and lower future costs. Applications can also become much more serverless in many use cases that DDC can support, freeing developers from the costs and headaches of infrastructure; in other words, not having to rely on big tech such as Amazon AWS, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Meta for key content and data services.

Upcoming Use Cases To Be Announced Soon

Many pending integrations with partners in media, gaming, and brands are coming out soon. Here’s a quick preview:

  • Content publishers: powering direct content publishing for all media companies and artists via direct streaming of music and video to NFT owners. Cere’s platform allows media content to be minted and issued as collectible NFTs with its white-labeled marketplace and wallet and its SDK with e-commerce integration. This enables platforms and artists alike to engage audiences better and monetize beyond the limits of platforms like YouTube and Patreon.
  • Game developers: improve user acquisition and monetization for any game by powering direct browser-based play-to-earn implementations where users can immediately immerse in gameplay without app stores and quickly acquire achievements and assets such as NFTs that can be directly used, upgraded, and purchased in any game that applies Cere gaming SDK, as well as being tradable in secondary marketplaces.
  • Consumer brands: Membership and loyalty implementations where NFT-based products and achievements can bring in the next generation of customer engagement and loyalty.

To learn more about Cere’s Vision 2.0, get started here.

About Cere Network

Cere Network is the world’s first Decentralized Data Cloud (DDC) platform that facilitates serverless and trustless cloud data integration and collaboration. Cere Network is on a mission to fix Web3’s centralized data problem, led by widely experienced Silicon Valley veterans and top Web3 innovators. Cere is backed by the world’s leading Web3 organizations, including Binance Labs, Republic Labs, and Polygon.

Website | Telegram | Twitter | LinkedIn | Discord | | Reddit | Media Contact
 

Contact

Martijn Broersma
Cere Network
[email protected]

Casper (CSPR) Price Prediction 2022 — Will CSPR Hit $0.5 Soon?

October 20, 2022

Casper (Cspr) Price Prediction 2022 — Will Cspr Hit $0.5 Soon?
  • Bullish Casper price prediction is $0.0617 to $0.1368.
  • Casper (CSPR) price might also reach $0.5 soon.
  • Bearish Casper  price prediction for 2022 is $0.0223.

In Casper (CSPR) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about Casper to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Casper (CSPR) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Casper (CSPR) is $0.0414 with a 24-hour trading volume of $22,906,091 at the time of writing. However, Casper has decreased by nearly 5.28% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Casper (CSPR) has a circulating supply of 10,435,698,235 Casper. Currently, Casper (CSPR) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as  OKX, XT.COM, BitMart, Bitrue, LBank, and MEXC.

What is Casper (CSPR)?

The Casper Network (CSPR) intends to promote the use of dApps, smart contracts, and blockchain technology. In addition, Casper Network (CSPR) asserts that it can solve the scalability trilemma by enabling decentralization without compromising protocol security.

Casper (CSPR) Price Prediction 2022

Casper (CSPR) holds the 91st position on CoinGecko right now. Casper price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

Casper /USDT  Ascending channel pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart of Casper (CSPR) laid out an Ascending Channel. Ascending channel pattern, also known as the rising channel. The upper and lower trend lines that connect the higher highs and higher lows respectively appear to move within a rising slope. This pattern is generally a characteristic of a bullish trend.

Currently, Casper (CSPR) is in the range of $0.0414 If the pattern continues, the price of Casper  might reach the resistance levels of $0.0553 and $0.1024. If the trend reverses, then the price of Casper may fall to $0.0371 and $0.0247.

Casper (CSPR) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Casper (CSPR).

Zk7Gycjt
Casper /USDT Support and Resistance Levels (Source: Tradingview)

From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Casper (CSPR).

Resistance Level 1 $0.0617
Resistance Level 2 $0.0845
Resistance Level 3 $0.1368
Support Level 1 $0.0393
Support Level 2 $0.0223
Support and Resistance Levels

The charts show that Casper (CSPR)  has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, Casper might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at    $0.1368

Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Casper (CSPR)  might plummet to almost $0.0223, a bearish signal.

Casper (CSPR) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Casper (CSPR) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of Casper lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

Casper Cspr Price Prediction 2022 — Will Cspr Hit 05
Casper /USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: Tradingview)

Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Casper (CSPR) is shown in the chart above. Notably,  Casper (CSPR) price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is  in an upward trend. Currently, Casper has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of Casper at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the Casper is 57.78. This means that Casper (CSPR) is neither in an oversold or overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of Casper may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully. 

Casper (CSPR) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Casper (CSPR). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

2Y3Dwmcu
Casper /USDT ADX, RVI (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart represents the ADX of Casper (CSPR). Currently, the ADX of Casper lies in the range of 63.5369 and thus, it indicates a very strong trend. 

The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Casper (CSPR). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of Casper lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Casper (CSPR) is at 57.78 thus confirming a potential buy signal.

Comparison of Casper with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and  Casper (CSPR).

1666287879 711 Casper Cspr Price Prediction 2022 — Will Cspr Hit 05
BTC Vs ETH Vs Casper  Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview)

From the above chart, it can be interpreted that ETH, BTC, and CSPR are not moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH  increases or decreases, the price of CSPR increases or decreases inversely.

Casper (CSPR) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses,  Casper (CSPR) might probably attain $0.91 by 2023.

Casper (CSPR) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Casper (CSPR) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, Casper might rally to hit $1.3 by 2024. 

Casper (CSPR) Price Prediction 2025

If Casper (CSPR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, Casper would rally to hit $1.8.

Casper (CSPR) Price Prediction 2026

If Casper (CSPR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, Casper would rally to hit $2.4.

Casper (CSPR) Price Prediction 2027

If Casper (CSPR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, Casper would rally to hit $3.2.

Casper (CSPR) Price Prediction 2028

If Casper (CSPR) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, Casper would hit $7.8 in 2028.

Casper (CSPR) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Casper (CSPR), it would witness major spikes. Casper might hit $11 by 2029.

Casper (CSPR) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Casperecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Casper for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Casper (CSPR) might hit $13.6 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Casper network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for Casper. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Casper (CSPR) in 2022 is $0.1368 On the other hand,  the bearish price prediction of Casper (CSPR) price prediction for 2022 is $0.0223.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Casper ecosystem, the performance of Casper would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $1.33 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.5  if the investors believe that Casper is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is Casper (CSPR)?

The Casper Network (CSPR) intends to promote the use of dApps, smart contracts, and blockchain technology.

2. Where can you purchase Casper (CSPR)?

Casper (CSPR) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include OKX, XT.COM, BitMart, Bitrue, LBank, and MEXC.

3. Will Casper (CSPR) reach a new ATH soon?

With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Casper platform, Casper  has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.

4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Casper (CSPR)?

On May 12, 2021 Casper (CSPR) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $1.33.

5. Is Casper (CSPR) a good investment in 2022?

Casper (CSPR) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Casper in the past few months, Casper  is considered a good investment in 2022.

6. Can Casper (CSPR) reach $0.5?

Casper (CSPR) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Casper (CSPR) will hit $0.5 soon.

7. What will be Casper (CSPR) price by 2023?

 Casper (CSPR) price is expected to reach $0.91 by 2023.

8. What will be Casper (CSPR) price by 2024?

 Casper (CSPR) price is expected to reach $1.3 by 2024.

9. What will be Casper (CSPR) price by 2025?

 Casper (CSPR) price is expected to reach $1.8 by 2025.

10. What will be Casper (CSPR) price by 2026?

Casper (CSPR) price is expected to reach $2.4 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

