Coach ‘to take care of’ Ronaldo after early exit (VIDEO)

A chilling final photo has emerged of an Australian rugby star enjoying a night out at a packed Spanish nightclub, just hours before he mysteriously fell 30ft to his death at the scene.

Liam Hampson, 24, was pictured in the background of a photo taken at Barcelona’s Sala Apolo music club just hours before he disappeared at 4.30am local time on Tuesday.

Hampson, who played for Australian rugby team Redcliffe Dolphins, was found dead on the floor of the nightclub – he had been there undetected for nearly 30 hours.

Now an image has emerged of Hampson, who had traveled to Europe with a group including National Rugby League players, smiling and wearing one of his favorite caps against the background of a photo of rugby player Jordan Riki kissing a woman on the cheek.

Hampson then separated from his friends when they left the nightclub in the early hours of Tuesday morning and he was reported missing.

A spokesman for the Mossos d’Esquadra regional police in Barcelona said Daily Mail Australia workers at the nightclub found Hampson’s “lifeless body” after he mysteriously fell 30ft.

“Officers began trying to identify the person and quickly established that he was an Australian national who had already been officially reported as missing,” he said.

“Everything indicates at this stage that the death was accidental and resulted from a fall of approximately 10 meters.”

The officer could not confirm the circumstances of Hampson’s fall, whether from a window, a hallway or down the stairs, saying only that the height was approximately 30 feet.

“I can confirm that the body was found in an area that was part of the nightclub, but I cannot help at this stage with more information on exactly where it was found and if it is It was an area open to the public or a private space. ,’ he said.

Well-placed sources said they expected the autopsy to take place within the next few hours.

Autopsy results are not normally made public in Spain and, if so, will be sent directly to the court investigating Hampson’s death.

A spokeswoman for Apolo Sala declined to comment on Hampson’s death, saying they were instructed “to say nothing” by Mossos d’Esquadra regional police.

The spokeswoman said: ‘We can’t say anything. Mossos d’Esquadra told us we couldn’t say anything until they released an official statement.

When asked why it took over 30 hours to locate Hampson’s body, she replied: ‘The Mossos d’Esquadra are dealing with it, not us.

“We can’t say anything. The police will give you the information and tell you what happened.

“Until they say something, we can’t say anything.”

The latest haunting image comes as new details emerged of the frantic 30-hour search to find Hampson as friends and family in Australia and Spain joined forces to locate the young man.

Within hours of Hampson’s “very unusual” disappearance, his sister Tiarna had posted on social media asking people in Barcelona to “watch out for Liam”.

She said the alarm was raised when he could not be located after the group left Sala Apolo early on Tuesday morning.

“He was last seen after leaving a nightclub with friends and then [they] got lost,” she wrote.

Friends from the trip to Europe also flocked online to share a missing person post, showing Hampson in his last known outfit – a cap, black shirt and beige shorts.

‘Could not be contacted and no one [has] I saw it for 24 hours,’ Riki posted on Instagram.

‘Any information would be greatly appreciated.’

Hampson’s sister Tiarna remained hopeful her brother was safe in a Facebook post on Wednesday

But the search ended tragically when Hampson’s body was found in the club.

Tributes poured in for Hampson as devastated loved ones confirmed the news of his death online.

“Waking up to the news that no one wants to hear, we are devastated to learn that Liam had an accident and sadly did not survive,” his father Brett posted on Facebook.

“We are heartbroken, to say the least. Liam had a heart of gold and was a much loved son, brother, grandson, uncle and friend. Words cannot express our grief.

“We can’t thank his friends enough for being there with Liam to have the best time of his life and helping with the search for our boy. Our thoughts are with them.

Liam Hampson (right) in Paris watching Lionel Messi play football

Liam Hampson (right) was traveling around Europe with NRL star AJ Brimson (left) and other friends. Pictured, the couple enjoy the sights of Amsterdam

Just hours after making a desperate plea to find him, Tiarna penned a similar tribute.

“We are so broken,” she posted.

“Liam was the best brother I could ever ask for and made me a better person. We cannot express our sorrow.

“We cannot thank the boys he was traveling with enough for helping him in his search and making his last days the best of his life.

Liam Hampson (far right) with his Australian friends on the European trip. Police are treating his death as a tragic accident

“I will miss you so much, Liam.”

The family have asked for privacy as they come to terms with the heartbreaking loss.

Hampson and his group of friends have posted dozens of photos from their adventure-packed trips over the past month, including snaps from Paris, Ibiza, Amsterdam, Munich and Positano in Italy.

Hampson played hooker for the Redcliffe Dolphins and recently helped his side qualify for the Queensland Cup grand final, where they were narrowly beaten 16-10 by the Norths Devils.

The Dolphins will make their National Rugby League debut next season under coaching legend Wayne Bennett.

Hampson is not part of the club’s top team.