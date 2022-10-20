News
Cole Anthony ruled out for Magic’s opener vs. Pistons
Orlando Magic starting guard Cole Anthony was ruled out for Wednesday’s season-opener against the Detroit Pistons because of an illness less than 30 minutes before tipoff.
Anthony was originally in the Magic’s starting lineup alongside Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. before being ruled out.
Second-year guard Jalen Suggs replaced Anthony as a starter.
This story will be updated.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
News
Lana Del Rey reveals her laptop with new music was stolen from her car
Down on the west coast, Lana Del ReyThe car was broken into.
“A few months ago I parked my car in Melrose Place [in Los Angeles] and I walked away for a minute,” the “Young and Beautiful” singer shared in an Instagram Live video on Oct. 19. “And the one time I left my backpack in my car, someone one broke all the windows and took it.”
Lana went on to explain that inside the backpack was her computer along with several hard drives and camcorders.
“I had to remotely wipe the computer that had my 200-page book for Simon and Schuster, which I hadn’t backed up to the cloud,” she continued. “And despite that, people can still remotely access my phone and leak our songs and personal photos.”
However, the Grammy nominee isn’t letting that stop her from releasing her ninth studio album, despite “so many safety factors.”
Entertainment
News
Yankees Notebook: Giancarlo Stanton gets first start in left field since July
HOUSTON — For three months, the Yankees have talked about Giancarlo Stanton getting back in the outfield. Wednesday night, in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series against the Astros at Minute Maid Park, Aaron Boone finally decided to go ahead with it.
The Yankees manager said it’s not quite as big a leap of faith as it seems.
“No, I started to prepare him for it a few days ago. I loosely considered it for Game 4 in Cleveland, but wasn’t quite ready to do it,” Boone said. “But I had it on his board and I said ‘Let’s go Game 1 in Houston.’ So he started to get his mind prepared for that.”
It was the first time Stanton had played in left field — or in the field at all — since July 21. That allowed the Yankees to get Matt Carpenter’s lefty power bat in the lineup. Still, it’s a risk. The reason Stanton hasn’t played in the outfield is because he has had a myriad of leg injuries and putting him back out there risks losing one of their best playoff power hitters. Same with Carpenter, who hasn’t played in the field since Aug. 3. He’s missed more than two months because he fractured his foot on Aug. 8. He was on the ALDS roster as a pinch hitter.
“I just feel like he’s good to go,” Boone said. “And I’ll take the hitter he is. So he’s had a couple of tough draws…but he looks like a hitter to me it looks healthy, dominant and then we know what he is. So take our crack with him.”
Boone said that he will not have Stanton in the outfield for Game 2 on Thursday.
“Probably not tomorrow, not against the lefty [Framber Valdez],” Boone said. So, I’ll have him DH against the lefty so probably have [Oswaldo] Cabrera back out there tomorrow.
IKF BACK
Isiah Kiner-Falefa was back in the lineup at shortstop Wednesday, his first game since making two critical defensive mistakes in the Yankees loss to the Guardians in the ALDS Saturday night.
“Well obviously having Giancarlo in the outfield and [Houston starter Justin] Verlander being a reverse split guy. I mean he’s great against both, but he’s really tough against lefties. So, it’s a tough switch hit matchup [for Cabrera],” Boone said. “We gotta get Izzy going and feel like Izzy’s the guy that can, especially the bottom of the order, move runners on base, get a hit. And we’ll get him playing well, and his defense impacts us too. So today was an easy decision for me.”
But it’s not a return to his regular role.
“It will be an everyday decision,” Boone said. “We got Peraza. We got, obviously, Cabrera, who can play short. So it will be just kind of a matchup and game to game. But I feel like Izzy’s going to play a big role for us.”
Peraza played 18 games with the Yankees at the end of the season. He slashed .306/.404/.429 with an .832 OPS in limited playing time. Not only could he be a boost offensively at shortstop, he is being brought in to solidify their defense. Kiner-Falefa’s inconsistent play there was an issue throughout the ALDS. Oswaldo Cabrera was an OK fill-in there, until he blindsided Aaron Hicks taking him out with a knee injury in the last game. He is not as experienced nor as smooth as Peraza.
“I mean a smaller bench this round with only four. So his athleticism comes into play,” Boone said. “He can pinch run as you get later in the series, you can pinch hit for a shortstop. He goes in and maybe gets a start at some point. Just feel like you know adding a good player to the mix.”
UNCOMMON INJURY
Hicks suffered an “uncommon,” sprained knee in his collision with Cabrera on Tuesday night.
“It was an uncommon kind of sprain and how it happened. I’ve just been told it’s six weeks down,” Boone said.
News
Is melatonin safe for children? Here’s what the experts say – NBC Chicago
What there is to know
- The American Academy of Sleep Medicine issued a health advisory last month urging parents to consult their doctors before giving melatonin to children.
- The warning came after a 530% increase in cases of melatonin ingestion by children reported to US poison control centers over the past decade.
- Experts say that although it is a dietary supplement and not a drug, melatonin should be handled like any other drug and kept out of reach of children.
Melatonin is widely available over the counter and marketed as a sleep aid, but experts are now warning parents to consult a doctor before giving it to children before bedtime.
The American Academy of Sleep Medicine issued a health advisory last month warning parents to consult a medical professional before giving the supplement to children. After multivitamins, melatonin is the second most popular “natural” product parents give their children, according to the AASM.
“The availability of melatonin in the form of gummies or chewable tablets makes it more tempting to give to children and more likely to overdose,” said Dr. M. Adeel Rishi, vice chairman of the public safety committee of the ‘AASM, in a press release. “Parents should speak directly with their child’s healthcare professional before giving their children melatonin products.”
The warning came after a 530% increase in cases of melatonin ingestion by children, both intentional and unintentional, reported to US poison control centers from 2012 to 2021. More than 4,000 of the reported ingestions resulted in hospitalizations, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 287 pediatric patients required intensive care.
As a dietary supplement, melatonin is not under the supervision of the Food and Drug Administration like over-the-counter or prescription drugs. And because of that, the melatonin content of supplements can vary widely, the AASM said. In one study, melatonin ranged from less than half to more than four times the amount listed on the label.
The organization said the safest melatonin products would be those bearing the USP Verified mark, which indicates that the product was manufactured in a facility that met Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards. These products meet certain quality control measures.
“Do you really want your child to take something to help them fall asleep? No. But if it comes down to, is it better, is it safer, to sleep half an hour or an hour of more and take a very low dose of melatonin, rather than not sleeping?I would say that we know that sleep deprivation is the source of a lot of physical, emotional and cognitive problems for people, so I think melatonin has a role to play,” psychiatrist Dr. Joshua Weiner told NBC Washington. “You just don’t want to take it indefinitely.”
Weiner said that if melatonin was to be given to children, he recommended that they start with a low dose of half a milligram and not take it every night, and he said it was always important that children parents consult their doctor before doing so.
To address the safe use of melatonin in children, the AASM specifically advises that:
- Melatonin should be handled like any other medicine and kept out of reach of children.
- Before starting melatonin or any supplement in their children, parents should discuss this decision with a pediatric healthcare professional. Many sleep problems can be better managed by changing schedules, habits, or behaviors rather than taking melatonin.
- If melatonin is used, the healthcare professional can recommend the dose of melatonin and the timing of the sleep problem. Parents should select a product with the USP Verified mark to enable safer use.
- Parents can find information about healthy sleep in children at sleepeducation.org.
NBC Chicago
News
Securian Financial to spin off recordkeeping for its retirement plans
St. Paul-based Securian Financial said this week it will spin off recordkeeping operations for the majority of its retirement plans to a competitor, moving some 300 employees, as well as sales, clients and distribution networks to the Standard Insurance Co.
As a result, recordkeeping for Securian’s defined contribution and defined benefit products and services will be branded The Standard. Founded in 1906, the Portland, Ore.-based financial services company currently administers retirement plans representing some $29.3 billion in assets, compared to $17 billion for Securian.
The transfer excludes Securian’s pension risk transfer and institutional retirement businesses. Nearly half of Securian’s 5,600 employees are based in downtown St. Paul.
“About 300 Securian Financial employees are impacted by this sale, and they are all being offered jobs with The Standard,” said Jeff Bakken, a spokesman for Securian. “The Standard fully supports employees working remotely.”
News
Mississippi State soccer player Samuel Westmoreland dies at 19
Left too early.
On October 19, Mississippi State University announced that Samuel Westmorelandoffensive lineman for the school football team, died at the age of 19.
“We are heartbroken by the sudden loss of Sam Westmoreland,” the MSU athletic director said. John Cohen said in a statement. “Mississippi State is a family, and we are all grieving during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Westmoreland family and everyone who knew and loved Sam.”
The university is currently working with the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, Oktibbeha County Coroner’s Office, MSU Student Affairs Division, and MSU Athletic Department to investigate the incident. The cause of death has not yet been revealed.
E ! News has contacted police and the coroner, but has received no comment yet.
Westmoreland was from Tupelo, Miss. and was a freshman majoring in industrial technology. The university’s head football coach mike leach described the late athlete as “a wonderful young man with a limitless future”.
Entertainment
News
Central Minnesota high school student arrested over alleged school shooting threats
PAYNESVILLE, Minn. — Law enforcement officers arrested an 18-year-old Paynesville Area High School student who allegedly talked about “shooting up” the central Minnesota school and named three staff members and a student as alleged targets.
Matthew Paul Herr-Ramirez was arrested Monday at his home in Grove City, according to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court. He is charged with five counts of felony threats of violence.
He made his first court appearance Wednesday morning. He was assigned a public defender, and his next appearance is an omnibus hearing scheduled for Nov. 2.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Herr-Ramirez remained in custody in the Stearns County Jail on $200,000 bail without conditions and $100,000 bail with conditions, including staying a reasonable distance from the school.
According to the criminal complaint, Paynesville police officers responded Monday evening to a complaint of a threat made earlier in the day at Paynesville High School.
Officers spoke with several students who heard the suspect make threats about shooting people at school, according to the criminal complaint, and interviewed three teenage witnesses who reported that Herr-Ramirez had talked about individuals he was going to shoot at school and when he was going to do it. He had also made threats on Oct. 14, according to the complaint.
Two of the witnesses told law enforcement that Herr-Ramirez also allegedly showed them and others pictures of a pistol on his cellphone and named two staff members he wanted to shoot. The other witness also alleged that Herr-Ramirez said he would continue shooting random students and staff after shooting the individuals he specifically named.
According to the complaint, when law enforcement arrested Herr-Ramirez, an Airsoft gun — a type of pellet gun — was located on his person.
Paynesville Area School District Superintendent Janell Bullard told the West Central Tribune in a phone call Wednesday afternoon that the Paynesville Schools community has been informed of the recent situation and that resources have been made available to anyone who needs them.
“The well-being of all of the students and staff at Paynesville Area Schools remains of utmost importance and is our primary concern,” Bullard said.
“We are extremely proud of our students, teachers and staff members’ response during the recent situation. We are grateful to all that report any situation of concern,” she said.
