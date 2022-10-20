GENEVA — The World Health Organization and its partners are recommending that countries temporarily switch to using a single dose of cholera vaccine instead of two due to a supply shortage as outbreaks of waterborne diseases are on the rise worldwide.
News
DeMar DeRozan’s 37 points lead the Chicago Bulls to a season-opening win over the Miami Heat despite Zach LaVine’s absence
The new season started as the last one ended for the Chicago Bulls — on the shoulders of DeMar DeRozan, who scored 37 points on 14-for-22 shooting in a herculean effort to beat the Miami Heat 116-108 in Wednesday’s opener.
DeRozan showed every trick in his repertoire — drawing fouls with the jerk of his shot fake, floating in for a thunderous third-quarter dunk, dropping a late 3-pointer with a defender draped over him.
Despite a slow start, the Bulls quieted the FTX Arena crowd with a 37-27 third quarter. But the Heat closed that gap with a similar swing at the start of the fourth quarter as the Bulls coughed up the ball up three times in four minutes.
Nikola Vučević doused the last spark of a Heat comeback with 4:57 left, sinking a 3-pointer to secure anine-point margin. The Heat never got closer than eight after that.
A decisive win against one of the projected top contenders in the Eastern Conference was reassuring for the Bulls, who played without max-contract All-Star Zach LaVine.
LaVine was sidelined for the opener to manage an ongoing left knee injury after undergoing arthroscopic surgery in the offseason. Coach Billy Donovan said the absence was an “expected” part of LaVine’s recovery despite the guard’s insistence after practice Friday that he was “healthy” and prepared to play.
Alex Caruso started in LaVine’s place. Although he didn’t match LaVine’s typical shooting production — finishing with six points and four assists — Caruso’s experience and defensive rigor helped steady the Bulls’ primary rotation.
Ayo Dosunmu stamped his mark as the new starting point guard, opening the season with a 17-point, four-assist performance as he maneuvered the offense with increased confidence in his second season.
Goran Dragić made a splash in his Bulls debut, scoring 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting from behind the 3-point arc. Dragić led a reinvigorated second unit that provided improved flexibility in the rotations. Coby White added 10 points off the bench and Andre Drummond had nine in his first game as a Bull.
Despite the strong result for the Bulls, Patrick Williams didn’t answer many of the questions about his readiness to return as a starter after a shaky preseason.
Williams showed a flash of his potential in the third quarter, scoring his first basket off a spin move into a jumper, then sprinting full court for a transition layup. He made several other important plays — including a critical steal with a little more than seven minutes left — but struggled to assert himself. That third-quarter sequence accounted for all four of Williams’ points.
The Bulls head to Washington to face the Wizards on Friday before returning to the United Center for the home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. LaVine remains questionable for both games.
()
News
WHO advises using 1 dose of cholera vaccine due to shortage
WHO and partner agencies maintain a stock of cholera vaccines which are distributed free of charge to countries in need.
“This decision of last resort is a way to avoid making the impossible choice of sending doses to one country rather than another,” said Dr Daniela Garone, international medical coordinator at Doctors Without Borders, one WHO partners in managing the global stock of cholera vaccines. . “Single-dose vaccination will provide shorter protection, but it’s the fair and equitable way to try to protect as many people as possible as we face simultaneous cholera outbreaks.”
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said cholera can sometimes kill in a day and warned that outbreaks in 29 countries this year were putting “unprecedented pressure” on limited global vaccine supplies. He said authorities should aim to increase vaccine production and that “rationing should only be a temporary solution”.
The WHO said countries like Haiti, Malawi and Syria are struggling to stop large outbreaks of the disease and that climate change could make outbreaks more common because the bacteria that causes the disease can reproduce more quickly in warmer water.
In 2010, cholera killed nearly 10,000 people in Haiti after the disease was brought there by UN peacekeepers.
The WHO said that of the 36 million vaccine doses expected for 2022, 24 million have already been shipped for vaccination campaigns. He said there was no short-term solution to increasing production. A global cholera task force has estimated that the world needs about 250 million cholera vaccines through 2025, both to stop outbreaks and for preventive vaccination campaigns.
Shantha Biotechnics, an Indian subsidiary of French pharmaceutical company Sanofi, previously announced that it would stop manufacturing cholera vaccines by the end of this year, leaving the world with just one maker of the easy-to-produce oral vaccine: the South Korean company EuBiologics.
Dr Michael Ryan, WHO emergency director, said it was not possible to estimate when countries might resume using two doses of the cholera vaccine.
“It reflects the scale of the crisis,” Ryan said, criticizing rich countries for not doing more to help boost production.
“It is a sad day for us to have to go back to a one-dose, life-saving strategy,” he said. “But if cholera were to spread in industrialized and wealthy countries right now, the production costs would be covered.”
washingtonpost
News
Winderman’s view: A Heat opening night to forget for Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry
Observations and other notes of interest from Wednesday night’s 116-108 loss to the Chicago Bulls:
– Difficult to discern which was worse in this one.
– Bam Adebayo trying and being unable to score?
– Or Kyle Lowry perhaps even more passive than before?
– But there has to be more than the one-two punch of Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro.
– That isn’t sustainable.
– As the Heat learned after Wednesday night’s first quarter.
– Yes, Herro can make shots.
– Yes, Butler can get to the line.
– But a limited menu ultimately provides limited results.
– With Adebayo, it can’t be about forcing shots out of his wheelhouse.
– Forget the offseason narrative.
– It’s not about more shots.
– It’s about more of the right shots.
– Yes, he rebounded.
– But his first trip to the foul line did not come until the closing minutes.
– Too little too late.
– As for Lowry, based on how it ended last season, the expectation was of an opening statement.
– None delivered.
– There has to be more Friday night against Boston.
– And it can’t be about Lowry saving it for the two games that follow against the Raptors.
– This one should have provided ample motivation.
– The worst-kept secret became the Heat’s starting reality, with Erik Spoelstra opening with a lineup of Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Butler, Herro and Lowry.
– Herro was introduced first, Butler last.
– The Bulls, lacking starters Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball, opened with a lineup of Nikola Vucevic, Patrick Williams, DeMar DeRozan and Ayo Dosunmu.
– Ball and LaVine are dealing with ongoing knee issues.
– Inactive for the Heat were Victor Oladipo, Omer Yurtseven and Jamal Cain, even though the Heat were required to place only one on the inactive list to meet the limit of 15 in uniform.
– Oladipo (knee) and Yurtseven (ankle) are dealing with injuries.
– Cain is on a two-way contract, limited to 50 games on the active roster.
– The sense with Cain is to save his games for when most needed.
– Similar to how the Heat handled Martin last season.
– Max Strus played as the Heat’s first reserve, entering for Butler midway through the opening period.
– With Oladipo out, that got Butler back in with the second unit as a shot creator.
– Dewayne Dedmon and Gabe Vincent then followed off the Heat bench.
– Butler got back into the initial mix before Herro took his first break.
– Entering the same time as former Heat guard Goran Dragic entered for the Bulls.
– Dragic received a warm ovation when he entered.
– It was his second game back since being dealt in the 2021 offseason for Lowry.
– Duncan Robinson then entered as the Heat’s fourth reserve, for Herro.
– Out of the initial mix were Nikola Jovic and Haywood Highsmith.
– With Highsmith getting a token moment at the end of the first half.
– Herro’s third point moved him past Michael Beasley for 21st on the Heat all-time list.
– Butler’s first free throw moved him past Bob Lanier for 91st on the NBA all-time list.
– Butler’s eighth free throw moved him past Eddie Jones for ninth on the Heat all-time list.
– Lowry’s third assist moved him past Stephon Marbury for 27th on the NBA all-time list.
– Lowry’s first steal tied him with Charles Oakley for 68th on the NBA all-time list.
– Ahead of his 20th Heat season, Udonis Haslem addressed the crowd pregame at midcourt, He opened by mentioning Brittney Griner’s incarceration in Russia.
– He said, “We are still thinking about you and everything that you’re going through. You’re in our hearts and our minds.”
()
News
San Francisco is building one-of-a-kind public restrooms that will cost $1.7 million and won’t be completed until 2025
Local officials were scheduled to gather in San Francisco’s Noe Valley Town Square on Wednesday to celebrate their latest victory: a single public restroom that will cost up to $1.7 million to build and won’t be completed until 2025. .
But the celebration was called off after a columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle pointed out the “stunning” and “maddening” details of the project.
California Assemblyman Matt Haney told the newspaper he now considers the award “unexplainable”.
“When Rec and Park first told us the number, it seemed incredibly high to me,” Haney told the San Francisco Chronicle.
“I’m glad Noe Valley will get a bathroom at some point, but it shouldn’t cost this much, and it shouldn’t take this long, and I’m angry about that. … It’s not something I want to celebrate right now.”
A spokesperson for the San Francisco Department of Recreation and Parks told Fox News Digital that the exorbitant cost was due to “onerous demands and unpredictable costs levied by PG&E,” construction costs that skyrocketed from 20% to 30% over the past two years, and employing workers who earn a living wage with benefits.
“It’s also important to note that public projects and their overall cost estimates do not just reflect the price of constructing structures,” the spokesperson said. “They include the cost of planning, drawing, permits, reviews, public education and construction management.”
SAN FRANCISCO DRUG, HOMELESSNESS CRISES EXPOSED BY CITIZEN JOURNALISTS
By the time the toilets are actually completed in 2025, the cost could be less than the $1.7 million price tag, in which case the remaining funds will be spent on maintenance and upgrades, according to the parks department.
Either way, Haney said his constituents have been demanding public restrooms since the Town Square opened in 2016. San Francisco’s notorious fecal matter problem has been at the top of local officials’ concerns for years. , prompting Mayor London Breed to announce a new public health. and security last December.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“The challenges of cramped conditions, unpleasant streets, and when I say nasty – full of excrement and urine – that the Department of Public Works cleans up every day, but it comes back hours later,” Breed told the time.
Fox
News
Mall of America testing metal detectors in wake of shooting incidents this year
The Mall of America is testing metal detectors at one of its entrances, following a pair of shooting incidents in the past year.
In a statement, mall officials called the devices a “weapons detection system” and said they are testing the technology initially at the mall’s north entrance, at the doors that face Lindau Lane.
Officials didn’t offer any further details on the test, but said it may move to different locations around the property over the next month. It said that the technology was only a test for the time being, and one of a variety of security upgrades the mall was considering.
“We are always looking for innovative ways to enhance security using the latest technology,” Mall of America said in a statement. “With Mall of America being such a unique property, it is important to thoroughly evaluate this technology onsite to ensure its accuracy, effectiveness, and efficiency. We are currently in the process of testing a variety of options that may allow us to further enhance our advanced security systems.”
Mall officials declined to take questions on the plan, or to offer a timeline on when mall managers might decide whether to make the detectors permanent.
The testing comes after two people were wounded by gunfire, and one person was arrested, following a New Year’s Eve incident.
In August, a fight led to shots fired at a Nike store in the mall. No one was physically injured; five people were charged in that case. Another man was apprehended with a rifle during a robbery at the mall in late August.
— Minnesota Public Radio News via Forum News Service
News
Sharad Pawar on stage, Eknath Shinde says “sleepless nights for some”
Mumbai:
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis and BJP leader Ashish Shelar shared the dais with Nationalist Congress Party Chairman Sharad Pawar on Wednesday at a special dinner held on the eve of the polls of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).
Speaking on the occasion, Mr Shinde said that Mr Pawar sharing the dais with him and the BJP leaders could give some people sleepless nights. Although he did not name anyone, his remark was apparently directed at his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray.
Mr Shinde’s rebellion against the Shiv Sena leadership had led to the collapse of the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government – in which Sena shared power with the NCP and Congress – in June this year. Shinde’s revolt with 39 of Sena’s 55 lawmakers also led to a split within the party.
Polls for the five bureau member positions, nine MCA advisers and two representatives of the general council of T-20, Mumbai, are due to take place on October 20. Thackeray’s close associate Milind Narvekar and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad is also contesting the election and has filed his candidacies among the panel formed by Pawar and new BCCI treasurer and BJP leader Ashish Shelar.
Mr. Shinde was invited to the meeting over dinner.
“Pawar, Fadnavis and Shelar are on the same stage… It can give some people sleepless nights,” CM Shinde said on the occasion.
“But this is not the place to indulge in politics. We are all fans and supporters of sport, which is why we have come together for its development, regardless of our political differences,” said he declared.
The Chief Minister also assured that outstanding issues including the lease renewal of the Wankhede Stadium land in the city, and pending police dues will soon be dealt with by the state government.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Magic fall to host Pistons despite Banchero’s 27 points in opener for rebuilding teams
In many ways, it was appropriate for the Orlando Magic and the Detroit Pistons to open their 2022-23 seasons against each other on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena.
The Magic drafted the No. 1 pick in June’s NBA draft in Paolo Banchero of Duke while the Pistons had selected Montverde Academy alum Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma State with last year’s top pick. Both franchises started rebuilds in the last 2½ years, have several younger talented players surrounding their top picks and are among the league’s top-four youngest teams.
The Pistons got the upper hand Wednesday, beating the Magic 113-109 behind Bojan Bogdanović’s 24 points (8-of-16 shooting, 6-of-10 on 3s) and Jaden Ivey’s 19 points (8-of-15, 2-of-4 on 3s) and 4 assists in the first of four matchups between the rebuilding teams.
Cunningham added 18 points (6-of-16) and 10 assists, including the assist to Isaiah Stewart for a 3-pointer to give Detroit a 111-107 lead with 11.6 seconds remaining.
“I’m not, based on one game, measuring where we are,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said before the game. “We’re at the same level as far as where we’re at in the rebuild, so to speak. Whatever happens, it doesn’t determine who the Magic are going to be and who the Pistons are and who they’re going to be. It’s a good test for both groups because we’re very similar in where we are in our programs.”
The Magic and the Pistons finished 15th and 14th, respectively, in the Eastern Conference’s standings last season but are optimistic about their futures.
Surrounding Banchero are young talents such as Franz Wagner, who was named to the league’s All-Rookie first team in 2021-22; Wendell Carter Jr., who’s coming off a breakout season; and Jalen Suggs, last year’s No. 5 pick.
Banchero’s 27 points (11-of-18 shooting) were the most scored by a No. 1 pick in a debut since Allen Iverson had 30 on Nov. 1, 1996. The Magic forward also had 9 rebounds and 5 assists.
Wagner finished with 20 points (8-of-17), 5 assists and 4 rebounds but also had 5 turnovers. Suggs had 21 points (8-of-11, 4-of-6 on 3s), including 18 in the third quarter to keep Orlando in the game after Detroit scored 74 points in the middle two quarters. He fouled out in the fourth, also finishing with 4 turnovers in 25 minutes.
The Pistons used two lottery picks to draft Ivey (No. 5) and Jalen Duren (No. 13) following last season.
“They’ve got great young talent,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said pregame. “They’ve done a great job through the draft and developing their guys to become great young players. Similar to us, we’ve got great young talent. These guys are bonding and coming together, which is a wonderful thing to see.”
Starting guard Cole Anthony was ruled out for Wednesday’s opener because of an illness less than 30 minutes before tipoff.
Anthony was originally in the Magic’s starting lineup alongside Terrence Ross, Wagner, Banchero and Carter Jr. before being ruled out.
Suggs replaced Anthony as a starter.
Caleb Houstan, Bol Bol, Mo Bamba and Chuma Okeke were part of the Magic’s nine-man rotation in the first half. R.J. Hampton played all 11 of his minutes in the second half to fill out the 10-man rotation.
Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee rehabilitation), Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) were sidelined.
“I think we will keep feeling that out,” Mosley said of the rotation, “to help these guys understand that we want them to get a rhythm for what’s going on in the games.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
DeMar DeRozan’s 37 points lead the Chicago Bulls to a season-opening win over the Miami Heat despite Zach LaVine’s absence
WHO advises using 1 dose of cholera vaccine due to shortage
Bitcoin Price Grinds Lower But The Key Breakdown Support Is Still Intact
Winderman’s view: A Heat opening night to forget for Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry
San Francisco is building one-of-a-kind public restrooms that will cost $1.7 million and won’t be completed until 2025
Mall of America testing metal detectors in wake of shooting incidents this year
Sharad Pawar on stage, Eknath Shinde says “sleepless nights for some”
Magic fall to host Pistons despite Banchero’s 27 points in opener for rebuilding teams
Wall Street eyes auto industry earnings for signs of ‘demand destruction’
DFL says Republican attorney general’s campaign illegally coordinated on $800K in TV ads
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
News4 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE