Election 2022: Hugo mayoral candidates

A former member of the Oath Keepers testified on Tuesday that he believed he and other members of the far-right group were preparing to fight to prevent President Joe Biden from taking office as they traveled to Washington on January 6 – a narrative the federal government believes is bolstering its case as it seeks to convict five oath keepers of the rarely used charge of seditious conspiracy.

Jason Dolan, 46, pleaded guilty more than a year ago to conspiracy and obstruction of due process and he reached a cooperation agreement with the government against the militia.

As part of his plea, Dolan admitted that when he traveled to Washington, he brought an M4 rifle which he left at a hotel in Arlington, Virginia on January 6, 2021; and that he was part of the so-called “stack” formation of Oathkeepers who were seen climbing the east steps of the Capitol during the uprising.

Dolan is the Oath Keepers’ first cooperating witness to speak against five members of the group currently on trial for seditious conspiracy and a host of other alleged crimes. Among the defendants is Stewart Rhodes, the group’s founder. All five have pleaded not guilty.

The trial is now in its third week and is expected to run until November.

Dolan, who served in the Marines for 20 years before retiring, testified on Tuesday that he was an alcoholic and became more and more radicalized in 2020 as he watched videos and content online. line regarding the presidential election. He said he found the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers when he was looking for ways to ‘vent’ over Donald Trump’s loss to Biden, then discovered the group, made up mostly of former military and members of the forces of the order.

Prosecutors showed texts from Dolan — sent via Signal, an encrypted service — to other Florida oath keepers where he openly discussed being prepared to use violence to stop Biden from taking office in January 2021 .

“If I’m lucky I get jail time, tagged treason, or a bullet from the very people I would protect,” Dolan wrote in a post, according to what was shown in court. When questioned by the government, Dolan said he believed he was mentally preparing at the time to fight and “back my words with actions”.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeff Nestler asked Dolan about a late December 2020 message from Rhodes to the group in which Rhodes said, “We have to push T[r]ump for doing his duty. If he doesn’t, we’ll do ours.”

Dolan said he thought Rhodes meant specifically in the message that if Trump wasn’t going to act, the oath keepers should be prepared to stand up to an “illegitimate government.”

“There was a feeling that our country was slipping from our fingers, and we had to defend our country,” Dolan said. “Win or die.”

The government then showed the jury Dolan’s M4 assault rifle that he had stored in a Virginia hotel on January 6 and asked him directly if he was preparing to use it to take up arms against the government. Dolan replied, “Yes.”

He later said he brought “hundreds” of cartridges with him on the trip from Florida.

Protesters attempt to enter the United States Capitol building during a demonstration in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021. Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

He said he and other members stored their firearms at a hotel just outside of Washington, with the understanding that if then-President Trump invoked the Insurrection Act, they could bring their guns. arms in the city to work alongside pro-Trump forces in government against people opposed to Trump.

“You would fight with pro-Trump forces basically against pro-Biden forces in the US government?” Nestler asked.

“Yes,” Dolan said.

Asked more directly, Dolan said the oath keepers believe that if Trump doesn’t stop certifying Biden’s victory by invoking the Insurrection Act, then they should take matters into their own hands.

“That we will – we will act to stop certification of the election now, by any means necessary,” Dolan said. “That’s why we brought our guns.”

Defense attorneys throughout the trial denied that the group ever planned to use weapons stored near the Capitol to attack the government and that the so-called “quick reaction forces” were meant to be defensive in nature, if the group were to be attacked by anti-Trump protesters.

Dolan said Tuesday that when he and others were outside the Capitol, the mood grew furious upon learning that then-Vice President Mike Pence refused to delay certification of the election.

“I think you kind of got a palpable feeling where the crowd went from being [a] a pretty, pretty happy, cheery crowd to a pretty pissed off crowd,” Dolan said. “You could almost feel the crowd changing.

Three of the five oath keepers on trial — Kenneth Harrelson, Kelly Meggs and Jessica Watkins — entered the Capitol on Jan. 6; the other two, Thomas Caldwell and Rhodes, the founder, did not. But prosecutors alleged that Caldwell and Rhodes were essential to the planning and organization.

Dolan testified that when people were preparing to climb the steps of the Capitol, he heard members of the pro-Trump crowd start chanting “Oath Keepers, Oath Keepers,” which he said “felt pretty good.” in that the group was apparently being called in to help.

He said he joined the crowd in chanting “treason, betrayal” because he truly believed that was what members of Congress did in certifying the election. He wanted them to be afraid of him, he said – and therefore “afraid to do the right thing”.