News
Election 2022: Hugo mayoral candidates
HUGO MAYOR
Jimmie Gregoire (Candidate information not available)
David Michaelson (Candidate information not available)
Tom Weidt
- Age: 55
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I have been Mayor for the last 10 years and before that, I spent 4 years each on the City Council, Planning Commission and Parks Commission.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Hugo is a developing community, and I will continue to work with residents both current and future to help develop Hugo in a responsible way without putting the tax payers in financial harm.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary role of city government is to make sure our citizens have the services needed to make sure that they are safe and able to prosper.
- Website or contact: 651-955-1091
News
Former Oathkeeper was ready to fight and ‘die’ for Trump on Jan. 6, he says
A former member of the Oath Keepers testified on Tuesday that he believed he and other members of the far-right group were preparing to fight to prevent President Joe Biden from taking office as they traveled to Washington on January 6 – a narrative the federal government believes is bolstering its case as it seeks to convict five oath keepers of the rarely used charge of seditious conspiracy.
Jason Dolan, 46, pleaded guilty more than a year ago to conspiracy and obstruction of due process and he reached a cooperation agreement with the government against the militia.
As part of his plea, Dolan admitted that when he traveled to Washington, he brought an M4 rifle which he left at a hotel in Arlington, Virginia on January 6, 2021; and that he was part of the so-called “stack” formation of Oathkeepers who were seen climbing the east steps of the Capitol during the uprising.
Dolan is the Oath Keepers’ first cooperating witness to speak against five members of the group currently on trial for seditious conspiracy and a host of other alleged crimes. Among the defendants is Stewart Rhodes, the group’s founder. All five have pleaded not guilty.
The trial is now in its third week and is expected to run until November.
Dolan, who served in the Marines for 20 years before retiring, testified on Tuesday that he was an alcoholic and became more and more radicalized in 2020 as he watched videos and content online. line regarding the presidential election. He said he found the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers when he was looking for ways to ‘vent’ over Donald Trump’s loss to Biden, then discovered the group, made up mostly of former military and members of the forces of the order.
Prosecutors showed texts from Dolan — sent via Signal, an encrypted service — to other Florida oath keepers where he openly discussed being prepared to use violence to stop Biden from taking office in January 2021 .
“If I’m lucky I get jail time, tagged treason, or a bullet from the very people I would protect,” Dolan wrote in a post, according to what was shown in court. When questioned by the government, Dolan said he believed he was mentally preparing at the time to fight and “back my words with actions”.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeff Nestler asked Dolan about a late December 2020 message from Rhodes to the group in which Rhodes said, “We have to push T[r]ump for doing his duty. If he doesn’t, we’ll do ours.”
Dolan said he thought Rhodes meant specifically in the message that if Trump wasn’t going to act, the oath keepers should be prepared to stand up to an “illegitimate government.”
“There was a feeling that our country was slipping from our fingers, and we had to defend our country,” Dolan said. “Win or die.”
The government then showed the jury Dolan’s M4 assault rifle that he had stored in a Virginia hotel on January 6 and asked him directly if he was preparing to use it to take up arms against the government. Dolan replied, “Yes.”
He later said he brought “hundreds” of cartridges with him on the trip from Florida.
He said he and other members stored their firearms at a hotel just outside of Washington, with the understanding that if then-President Trump invoked the Insurrection Act, they could bring their guns. arms in the city to work alongside pro-Trump forces in government against people opposed to Trump.
“You would fight with pro-Trump forces basically against pro-Biden forces in the US government?” Nestler asked.
“Yes,” Dolan said.
Asked more directly, Dolan said the oath keepers believe that if Trump doesn’t stop certifying Biden’s victory by invoking the Insurrection Act, then they should take matters into their own hands.
“That we will – we will act to stop certification of the election now, by any means necessary,” Dolan said. “That’s why we brought our guns.”
Defense attorneys throughout the trial denied that the group ever planned to use weapons stored near the Capitol to attack the government and that the so-called “quick reaction forces” were meant to be defensive in nature, if the group were to be attacked by anti-Trump protesters.
Dolan said Tuesday that when he and others were outside the Capitol, the mood grew furious upon learning that then-Vice President Mike Pence refused to delay certification of the election.
“I think you kind of got a palpable feeling where the crowd went from being [a] a pretty, pretty happy, cheery crowd to a pretty pissed off crowd,” Dolan said. “You could almost feel the crowd changing.
Three of the five oath keepers on trial — Kenneth Harrelson, Kelly Meggs and Jessica Watkins — entered the Capitol on Jan. 6; the other two, Thomas Caldwell and Rhodes, the founder, did not. But prosecutors alleged that Caldwell and Rhodes were essential to the planning and organization.
Dolan testified that when people were preparing to climb the steps of the Capitol, he heard members of the pro-Trump crowd start chanting “Oath Keepers, Oath Keepers,” which he said “felt pretty good.” in that the group was apparently being called in to help.
He said he joined the crowd in chanting “treason, betrayal” because he truly believed that was what members of Congress did in certifying the election. He wanted them to be afraid of him, he said – and therefore “afraid to do the right thing”.
ABC News
News
Election 2022: Forest Lake City Council candidates
FOREST LAKE CITY COUNCIL (ELECT 2)
Leif Erickson
- Age: 49
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I’m a local business owner, guiding clients on a regular basis make difficult decision in the face of competing factors. As family commits have lighten in recent years, I’ve become more involved locally, serving as a Commissioner of the Forest Lake Economic Development Authority and as a Board Member of the local Chamber of Commerce.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Wise stewardship of our community’s resources, including responsible spending. Pro business and residential development, including redevelopment of blighted areas of downtown Forest Lake, and improved city infrastructure and aesthetics.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? It is to provide the legal and social framework and to provide public goods and services. I would like to see Forest Lake city government demonstrate and ultimately be known as a solutions-oriented partner to our residents, property owners, business community, and future developers.
- Website or contact:
Marcus Gibbs
- Age: 40
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I have a unique perspective as a city council candidate because I have the unfortunate situation of always financially struggling. I know a lot of families are out there that are like mine with kids in daycare or afterschool care. The people need a representative who is just like them, hardworking and resilient.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? 1. Keep the taxes to the people and small businesses manageable and low. 2. Work on reducing crime rates. Forest Lake has a higher crime rate than cities around us. 3. Listen to the people! My positions fall on both side of the political spectrum. And in a heavily conservative city election, I am the most liberal on the ticket.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary role of government is to provide the absolute necessary services and protect the people it is designed to serve. Other than that, the government should stand aside to ensure maximum liberty.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
Jeffrey Larson
- Age: 58
- What qualifies you to hold this position? Service for others has always been a driving force for me. 34 years in law enforcement to ensure that the streets and homes in Washington county were safe and that those in need were given the services they deserved was a great way to serve my community. I have compassion for people, strong problem solving skills and am a great strategic thinker.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? First, investment in infrastructure to create stability and generate growth to ensure a balance of new existing businesses and attract new residents to Forest Lake. Second is public safety by entrusting our police and fire departments to lead the way. Third, keeping the lake healthy is imperative to draw new families and businesses to the area.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Government representative’s role is to listen to community members and represent their voices in discussions and decisions for the greater good. City council is created to manage the community budget and help guide the infrastructure of the city for the betterment of the community and those who live in that community both current and future.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
Blake Roberts
- Age: 51
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I have served on the city’s Economic Development Authority (EDA) for 12 years. My time on the EDA has given me the experience and knowledge of how city government works. My leadership roles in owning 3 small business, past president of the Forest Lake Rotary Club and Lake Association, also qualifies me serve on the city council.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My top priorities would be to create a family and business friendly environment that is pro-development. Ensure responsible and thoughtful spending. Improve city infrastructure, aesthetics and our downtown district.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? City government’s primary role is to provide essential services such as police and fire protection. Ensuring utilities and infrastructure like are safe and sound. Create a positive and safe environment to live, raise a family, work and do business.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
News
Lab-made Covid strain attracts US government attention
University behind deadly SARS-CoV-2 hybrid says it didn’t have to get permission from authorities
Boston University researchers who developed an unusually deadly strain of the virus that causes Covid-19 have not acquitted their efforts with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the agency said Monday, announcing that ‘She would seek answers about why she didn’t learn from the experience through media reports.
The original grant application did not specify that the work might involve gain-of-function research, Emily Erbelding, director of NIAID’s microbiology and infectious diseases division, told STAT News, adding that none of the progress reports of the group does not mention this crucial detail. NIAID and its parent agency, the National Institutes of Health, partially funded the study.
Despite the multiple NIAID and NIH grants listed in the preprint document, however, Director Ronald Corley of Boston University’s National Laboratories for Emerging Infectious Diseases insisted on Tuesday that the school had paid for it itself. the research. Corley argued that the federal funding was simply used to develop a system that would later be used in the controversial work. Also, he said, the work was not considered gain-of-function because the resulting strain only killed 80% of infected mice, while the original Wuhan strain of the virus killed 100%. mice on which it had been tested.
READ MORE: US scientists create deadly new variant of Covid
Researchers had created a hybrid of the original Wuhan strain of SARS-CoV-2 with the less severe Omicron spike protein in a bid to find out if the latter’s spike mutations were responsible for the milder disease suffered. by infected people.
A gain-of-function experiment gone wrong remains one of the leading theories to explain the initial outbreak of Covid-19 in 2019, with the theory that it originated from a bat in a Wuhan cattle market . However, there has still been no investigation that would confirm or disprove any of the theories.
RT
News
Minnesota elections 2022: State Representative District 66A
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 66A
Leigh Finke
- Age: 41
- Party: DFL
- City: St. Paul
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I bring a unique voice to our state government, as a parent, advocate, renter, and trans woman. I’ve worked in renewable energy policy, I’m a small business owner. I’m an advocate for abortion and LGBTQ rights and have organized with the movement for Black Lives. I have served on PTO, and Stonewall DFL boards. I’m ready to represent this district.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Protecting abortion rights and LGBTQ healthcare access.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? I will have open and respectful conversations based on honest disagreement with anyone who affords me the same respect. I don’t believe in personal attacks or dehumanizing rhetoric. Such behavior has no place in politics.
- Website or contact: leighformn.com
Trace Johnson
- Age: 28
- Party: Republican
- City: Lauderdale
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I’ve served in the National Guard, am a proud member of the middle class, am a young cancer survivor, and understand the struggles that average Minnesotans are going through. We need a government that works better for people – not political parties or special interests. I would truly represent everyone in 66A with priorities that matter to them!
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Reducing crime, lifting our economy up, lower property taxes and income taxes for working families, and establishing excellent schools that empower parents.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? One of the reasons I decided to run for office is because politics have become so divisive. Our leaders try to pit neighbors against each other and block common sense reforms that would help working class people. I will NEVER shut the door on bipartisanship to appease a political party and will work with ANYONE who wants to come together!
- Website or contact: JohnsonForRep.com
News
We cannot “tolerate discrimination”, make women second class citizens
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Representative Val Demings (D-FL) said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Wednesday that the country cannot tolerate any form of discrimination, nor can we return to a time when any group of people were “treated as second-class citizens” when asked about abortion.
MSNBC political analyst Adrienne Elrod asked, “I want to quickly talk about abortion. You really called Senator Rubio to account last night on abortion. You see, a lot of those Republicans who fought for a Supreme Court that overthrows Roe. That’s exactly what happened. Now they’re trying to have it both ways because they see how unpopular Roe’s knockdown is with swing voters. Can you talk about how you think this issue will play out in your particular election, especially when there are economic issues facing candidates? »
Demings said, “Well, thank you for that question. Look, I have four beautiful granddaughters, and I can’t imagine an America where they have fewer constitutional rights, protections, or privacy rights than I do. So it’s a battle we’re going to fight, and we’re going to fight it with everything we have. But when I travel around the state talking to voters, I remind them, look, abortion might not be your problem, but if we send a message that it’s okay to take away all constitutional rights , so the next time it happens, that might be your problem.
“I think Clarence Thomas was pretty clear the day they knocked Dobbs down when he said maybe we need to look at access to contraception, maybe we need to look at marriage equality,” he said. she continued. “What next? So I’m taking a lot of time to let voters know that we can’t tolerate any form of discrimination, nor can we return to a time when any group of people are treated as second-class citizens.
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
Breitbart News
News
Election 2022: State Representative District 64B
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 64B
Lorraine Englund (Candidate information not available)
- Party: Republican
- City: St. Paul
Dave Pinto
- Age: 50
- Party: DFL
- City: St. Paul
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I’ve dedicated my life to public service. Outside of the Legislature, I work as a prosecutor of domestic and sexual violence. At the Capitol, I’ve led to get young kids off to a great start and for community safety, including gun violence prevention, among many other issues. I’ll continue to lead for an agenda that lifts up families & communities.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My top priority continues to be getting every Minnesota child off to a great start. The best way to help young kids thrive is to help their families and communities to do so – through a strong public education system, living-wage jobs, affordable housing and health care, clean water and air, and racial and gender justice.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? There are grave injustices in our society and real threats to our democracy; it is right to call these out. But we must never confuse the idea with the person, nor lose sight of our broader obligations to one another. I try to treat each person and the legislative institution with respect and am proud to have earned the respect of GOP legislators.
- Website or contact: davepinto.com
Election 2022: Hugo mayoral candidates
Casper Network (CSPR) Retraces To Key Support $0.041, Are Bulls Still In Control?
Former Oathkeeper was ready to fight and ‘die’ for Trump on Jan. 6, he says
Election 2022: Forest Lake City Council candidates
Bitcoin Makes Way Into Guinness World Records (GWR)
Lab-made Covid strain attracts US government attention
Minnesota elections 2022: State Representative District 66A
We cannot “tolerate discrimination”, make women second class citizens
The Year Of Crypto Market Fear
Election 2022: State Representative District 64B
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing