Election 2022: Roseville candidates

Wells Fargo is one of the oldest and most powerful banks in the United States. His reputation is now in tatters, following a notorious scandal that has yet to unfold.

Reports of fraudulent activity in Wells Fargo’s sales department first surfaced in 2013. The bank opened at least 3.5 million fraudulent accounts for unwitting customers, according to Harvard Business School researchers . This problem and others have led the government to impose fines on the bank on several occasions.

Banking, consumer protection, commerce and workplace safety regulators continue to watch Wells Fargo closely. The bank says it has been struggling to comply with a barrage of consent orders issued by the government since 2016. In addition to fines, Wells Fargo has faced a cap on its assets, issued by the Federal Reserve in 2018.

“We continue to hold the company accountable for its shortcomings with an unprecedented asset cap that will remain in place until the company resolves its issues,” Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said. to journalists during a press conference at the end of 2021.

The issues at Wells Fargo are still ongoing. In September hearings before the House and Senate Banking Committees, lawmakers nominated new Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf over his company’s corporate governance issues. Scharf, a protege of JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, said he was driven to make substantial changes at the bank. “Seventy percent of our company’s operating committee are new since I joined,” Scharf said on his second day of auditions.

Experts said the government has broad power to limit Wells Fargo, given the reputation senior management has developed for imposing demanding business goals on its workforce. These lofty goals may have led employees to engage in deceptive and sometimes allegedly illegal behavior.

“The fact that such a large institution of such importance could nevertheless engage in fraud and indeed illegal transactions on such a scale – it is astounding,” said Saule T. Omarova, professor at Cornell Law. School.

In a statement to CNBC, Wells Fargo said the bank is revising its management, risk and control frameworks while changing corporate culture and policies. “[T]there is still work we need to do to rebuild trust, and we are committed to doing that work,” the bank said.

Watch the video to see how the Wells Fargo scandal positions the bank in 2022.