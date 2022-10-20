Blockchain
Ethereum Price Recovery Could Soon Fade If ETH Fails To Surpass $1,400
Ethereum is slowly moving lower below $1,300 against the US Dollar. ETH remains at a risk of major decline if it stays below $1,400 for a long time.
- Ethereum started a fresh decline after it failed to clear the $1,350 resistance.
- The price is now trading below $1,320 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $1,320 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could gain bearish momentum if it breaks the $1,265 support zone.
Ethereum Price Grinds Lower
Ethereum attempted a fresh increase above the $1,350 level, similar to bitcoin price. ETH struggled to gain pace for a move above the $1,350 level.
The price traded as high as $1,340 and started a fresh decline. There was a move below the $1,320 support zone. Besides, there was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $1,320 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The pair even declined below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,262 swing low to $1,340 high.
Ether price is now trading below $1,320 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,290 level and a connecting bearish trend line on the same chart.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The first major resistance is near the $1,300 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A clear upside break above the $1,300 resistance zone could open the doors for a move towards the $1,320 level. The main resistance is still near the $1,350 level, above which ether price might accelerate higher.
Downside Break in ETH?
If ethereum fails to climb above the $1,300 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,265 level.
The next major support is near the $1,240 level or the 1.236 Fib extension level of the upward move from the $1,262 swing low to $1,340 high. A downside break below the $1,240 zone might start a fresh decline to $1,220. Any more losses may perhaps open the gates for a move towards the $1,200 support.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,265
Major Resistance Level – $1,300
Blockchain
Ethereum Price Stands At $1,299, Will The Bulls Show Up Now?
Ethereum price has been rejected again at the $1,299 price mark as the coin retraced on its chart over the past day. In the last 24 hours, ETH barely experienced price movement on its chart. Continued lateral trading will push Ethereum price to the $1,200 support level.
Bitcoin also remained mundane over the last 24 hours, and most altcoins have acted the same way. The technical outlook of Ethereum signalled that the bulls are not in control of the market. It was due to constant rejection at the $1,300 price mark.
Lack of demand will cause Ethereum to oscillate between the $1,260 and $1,360 price levels, respectively. In case the price momentum doesn’t pick up in the next trading sessions, ETH could even travel below the $1,200 support line.
For the bearish pressure to fade, ETH has to manage to break past the $1,360 mark. It has to trade above the aforementioned level for some time. The global cryptocurrency market cap today is $962 billion, with a 0.3% negative change in the last 24 hours.
Ethereum Price Analysis: One-Day Chart
ETH was trading at $1,290 at the time of writing. The altcoin could not push past the $1,300 resistance mark as sellers took over.
Immediate resistance was at $1,300, suggesting that it could meet the $1,360 price ceiling. A move above the $1,360 level will make the bulls come back on Ethereum’s chart.
On the other hand, the local support for the altcoin was at $1,268. If the demand for the coin doesn’t come back over the next trading sessions, Ethereum is moving south.
A break below the $1,268 level will make the coin trade at $1,200 and then at $1,160. The amount of Ethereum traded in the past session fell, indicating bearishness and an increase in selling pressure.
Technical Analysis
For most of this month, the altcoin has experienced low buying strength on its chart. The reason why it has been consolidating over the last few weeks. Demand continues to remain low for Ethereum.
The Relative Strength Index was below the half-line, which meant that buyers were leaving the market.
Additionally, the indicator also pictured a fresh decline in buying strength as it noted a downtick. Ethereum price was below the 20-SMA line, and that indicated less demand.
It also meant that sellers were driving the price momentum in the market.
Technical indicators showed that the bears were in control. However, Ethereum price also portrayed buy signal on its chart. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicated price momentum and direction.
MACD continued to display green histograms as buy signal for the coin, this could mean that if buyers acted on it, the coin could log gains.
The Chaikin Money Flow measures the amount of capital inflows over capital outflows.
The CMF was still positive as the indicator was above the half-line. However, there was a downtick indicating that over the next trading sessions the indicator would turn negative.
Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Grinds Lower But The Key Breakdown Support Is Still Intact
Bitcoin price slowly moved lower below $19,200 against the US Dollar. BTC is still trading above the main breakdown support near the $18,500 zone.
- Bitcoin is slowly moving lower and there was a spike below the $19,000 level.
- The price is trading below $19,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $19,180 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start a steady increase if there is a clear move above $19,200 and then $19,500.
Bitcoin Price Holds Support
Bitcoin price started a slow decline from just above the $19,500 resistance zone. BTC declined below the $19,250 and $19,200 support levels to move into a short-term bearish zone.
The bears even pushed the price below the $19,000 level and there was a close below the 100 hourly simple moving average. The price traded as low as $18,900 and is currently correcting higher. There was a move above the $19,000 level.
Bitcoin price is now trading below $19,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $19,180 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $19,090 level. It is close to the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $19,697 swing high to $18,900 low. The first major resistance sits near the $19,200 level and the trend line.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The next major resistance might be $19,300 or the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $19,697 swing high to $18,900 low. A clear move above the $19,300 resistance might start a decent increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps test the $19,500 resistance. Any more gains might start a steady increase towards the $20,000 resistance zone.
Downside Break in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to rise above the $19,300 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $19,000 zone.
The next major support is near the $18,900 zone. A downside break could send the price towards the main breakdown support at $18,500. Any more losses might send the price further lower towards $17,800 and selling pressure could increase.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $19,000, followed by $18,900.
Major Resistance Levels – $19,200, $19,300 and $19,500.
Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Consolidates, Can Move To The Closest Support Line Soon
Bitcoin price has been trading sideways, struggling to break past its immediate resistance level. Over the last 24 hours, Bitcoin fell by 1%, confirming sideways trading. In the last week, BTC has barely made any progress with its price.
If the coin continues to stick around the same price level, it could soon be a free fall for the asset. The technical outlook points towards the weakness in buying power. Demand for the coin remains low as the asset fails to move up north.
A fall from this price zone could even bring the Bitcoin price to as low as $18,000. At the moment, the $18,900 price level remains strong support for the coin. If the coin reaches the $18,000 support line, the next level stands at $17,400.
Depreciation from the $17,000 level can even drag the price of the asset to $16,000. A push above the $20,000 mark could invalidate the bears for sometime, but demand for BTC has to shoot up over the immediate trading sessions.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: One-Day Chart
BTC was trading at $19,200 at the time of writing. The coin has been rejected from the $19,600 price level in the past trading sessions.
The immediate resistance mark is at $19,400, a move above that can push BTC to $19,600. For the bulls to take action, BTC has to topple above the $20,000 price level.
On the flip side, the coin’s support line was at $18,900. If the bears remain in control, the next stop would be at $18,000. Following $18,000, a further fall will bring the coin to $17,400 and then to $16,000.
The amount of Bitcoin traded in the last session declined which indicated a falling buying strength at the time of writing.
Technical Analysis
The coin’s demand has decreased as a result of the consolidation. The technical indicators pointed out how the bears were still in charge. A move to the next resistance level could help BTC gain buyers.
The Relative Strength Index was below the half-line, which meant fewer buyers and more sellers.
The Bitcoin price was below the 20-SMA line, which meant that there was a lack of demand and that sellers were driving the price momentum in the market.
The other technical indicators also signalled bearish strength. However, the one-day chart managed to paint buy signal for the coin.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence measures the price momentum and the overall direction of the asset.
The MACD continued to form green signal bars, which was buy signal for the coin. This could indicate that BTC might witness upward movement on the chart.
The Directional Movement Index points at the price direction and strength of the asset. DMI was negative as the -DI line (orange) was above the +DI line (blue).
The Average Directional Index (red) was below the 20-mark, a sign of weakness in the current price movement.
Blockchain
Ethereum Mimics Bitcoin As The Bulls And Bears Tussle; Who Will Come Top?
- ETH’s price struggles to break above key resistance as the price continues to trade in a range mimicking the price of Bitcoin.
- ETH continues to struggle as price trades close to the demand zone.
- The price of ETH continues to look indecisive as price trades below 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily timeframe.
The price of Ethereum (ETH) in recent times has looked like it has lost its steam to rally against tether (USDT) as the price has remained in a range-bound movement for over weeks. Despite the uncertainty that has befallen the crypto market in recent weeks, as the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets such as Ethereum (ETH) have seen a slight setback in their price movement, the price of ETH has shown little or no volatility in its price movement as many fear for the price losing its key support. (Data from Binance)
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
The bear market has been good and favorable for most projects, as this has been a tough time as most projects have seen a price decline of over 50% and have discouraged most traders and investors from hodling these assets.
Before the “Ethereum Merge,” the price of ETH saw an increase and rally from the price of ETH as the price outperformed BTC at the time, with many clamoring for $4,000 ETH, but this was just a mere wish.
The price of ETH after the merge has become a shadow of itself after the price rallied from a weekly low of $1,000 to a high of $2,030 before seeking a rejection in its price as the price of ETH attempts to break past the resistance at $2,030.
ETH’s price saw a decline in price from this region; the price tried to form a support at $1,600 but lost this support as the current state of the market continues to look tough and challenging. The price of ETH dropped to a low of $1,260, acting as key support as the price bounced off this region to a high of $1,300 as the price continued to hold sell-offs.
Weekly resistance for the price of ETH – $1,400.
Weekly support for the price of ETH – $1,260.
Price Analysis Of ETH On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of ETH continued to look indecisive as the price trends in a rectangular channel with a range-bound movement.
The price of ETH was rejected from a high of $1,430 as the price saw itself move in a range as the price prepared to break either upward or downward.
The price of ETH needs to break upwards and close above this range to resume a relief bounce for its price; if the price of ETH fails to breakout, we would see $1,260-$1,300 being tapped more often and could lead to ETH trading lower if these supports are broken.
Daily resistance for the ETH price – $1,400.
Daily support for the ETH price – $1,260.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
Bitcoin Correlation With Macro Remains Strong, Despite Stability
The Bitcoin correlation with the macro markets reached new highs in 2022. This saw the price of the digital asset, and the entire crypto market by extension, follow the movement of the stock and equities market very closely. There were forecasts that the cryptocurrency would begin to decouple from the macro market as time went on but data shows that the correlation still remains very high even now.
Following The Macro Market
One of the most prominent ways that the macro market and the bitcoin correlation have shone through has been during important events like the CPI data releases. The last CPI data release came back with higher rates than expected and the crypto market had responded almost immediately. Looking at bitcoin alone, it would’ve been normal to deduce that the market was reacting independently, but it had, in fact, followed the movement of the macro market.
Presently, the correlation between bitcoin and the macro market is sitting near multi-year highs, and so is the bitcoin correlation to the gold market. This has seen the cryptocurrency move in tandem with the broader financial markets despite the decentralized nature of the digital asset.
BTC correlation to macro markets wax stronger | Source: Arcane Research
Data shows that the correlation between the equities market and bitcoin had been steady at around 0.7 for the last month, making a similarly recorded trend between April and June 2022. If history is to repeat itself, then there might be some reprieve as the correlation could decline just like it did back then.
Behind The Bitcoin-Stock Market Correlation
For the longest time, bitcoin and the crypto market had been able to grow without much implications from the stock market movements. However, this would begin to change during the lockdown period of 2020, and companies getting into the digital asset
BTC falls to low $19,000s | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Over the last two years, companies have bought tens of thousands of BTC to add to their balance sheets, with MicroStrategy alone holding more than 130,000 BTC. Given this, the performance of these companies in the stock market had begun to spill over into bitcoin. The stimulus payments also gave investors some ‘free’ money to put into the markets, which led to the inevitable pump of both markets at the same time, and the crossover of companies into crypto only help to push the correlation further.
For the short term at least, what this means is that keeping an eye on the macro markets is important for bitcoin investors. The downward correction last week was a result of the macro markets adjusting to price in the expected Nov. 2nd FOMC hike. If the FOMC goes the way of the CPI data release, then investors should brace for another decline in price.
Featured image from Forbes, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
Elrond And Aptos Take Over, Negative Consequences For Crypto?
Elrond (EGLD) and Aptos (APT) are attractive in a sideways market as they record extreme price fluctuations. This price action is attracting market participants tired of Bitcoin and Ethereum trending sideways, chopping out long and short positions.
Launched a day ago in most crypto exchanges, Aptos experiences massive price fluctuations. At the time of writing, Elrond trades at $57 with a 4% profit in seven days and a 20% profit in thirty days. In the meantime, Aptos deals at $7 with a 47% loss in the last 24 hours.
Retail Traders Pile In, Betting On Elrond and Aptos
NewsBTC reported earlier that Bitcoin and larger cryptocurrencies would likely continue with their sideways movement over the coming weeks. This sideways price action might extend the spikes in volatility for EGLD, APT, and tokens going viral across social media.
In that sense, data from Santiment recorded an increase in the “Discussion Rate” across Twitter, Telegram, and other platforms. Retail traders have been posting about these cryptocurrencies causing more people to become interested, leading to further volatility.
The research firm said the following on Elrond and Aptos’s price action while sharing the chart below:
Elrond and Aptos are both trending Wednesday for different reasons. The price of $APT tanked after launching its highly anticipated mainnet. Meanwhile, $EGLD has benefited from some shilling and giveaways making rounds on Telegram, in particular.
Additional data from Material Indicators support this thesis. Retail traders have been following as Elrond increases its social media posting volumes. Traders with buy orders from $100 to $1,000 are bidding into EGLD’s price action.
The cryptocurrency is losing momentum on lower timeframes. As seen in the chart below, EGLD’s price is coming into heavy resistance at its current levels. Selling orders are thickening and might prevent the price of this cryptocurrency from sustaining its price action.
While more significant cryptocurrencies trend sideways, any rally or volatility in the price of Elrond and Aptos might be short-lived. However, if too many traders jump into these tokens, Bitcoin and Ethereum might lose stability.
According to a pseudonym trader, APT’s volatility and increasing participation might take out the liquidity from other trading pairs. This price action leads to a sudden shift in price direction for more prominent cryptocurrencies, a situation that might become normal while the market lacks clear direction.
After 1 day: $150 mil open interest, $3 bil futures volume, $1 bil spot volume…
This is going to suck so much liquidity from the market.$APT https://t.co/iMupyE21It
— Byzantine General (@ByzGeneral) October 19, 2022
