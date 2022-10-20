Eu To Sanction Iran Over Drones Sold To Russia For Attack On Ukraine

PSV winger Cody Gakpo has explained how close he is to joining Manchester United.

The rising star explained that this summer was a “stressful time” with a move that ultimately didn’t materialize, but that hasn’t deterred him from wanting to play in the Premier League when the time comes.

Getty Gakpo is having a stellar season with last season’s Eredivisie runners-up

The 23-year-old, who currently plays under former Red Devils star Ruud van Nistelrooy in the Eredivisie, has been targeted by United to be part of fellow countryman Erik ten Hag’s rebuilding squad.

However, the deal fell through as the Premier League side opted to spend £86m on former Ten Hag winger and then-Ajax star Antony at the end of the transfer window.

Now, Gakpo has confirmed that his negotiations with the club fell apart around the same time, despite having held talks with Ten Hag on several occasions.

“I was about to leave [PSV]I spoke to Erik ten Hag a few times at Manchester United,” Gakpo told The Times.

“In the end, the deal didn’t go through, which was a shame for me and my development, because Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“But also for PSV, because transferring a player to Manchester United is good for the club.”

AFP Gakpo says he spoke several times with fellow Dutchman Ten Hag – but a deal never materialized

Gakpo was also heavily linked with Leeds and Southampton at the end of the window, but their academy graduate opted not to join either.

The Dutchman is set to be one of the stars of the World Cup with former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal’s squad.

Gakpo currently has the most combined number of goals and assists in Europe’s major leagues this season, and he even eclipsed Man City Erling Haaland’s total of 23, with 13 goals and 11 assists taking him to 24 in total in 18 matches.

But with his contract at PSV running until 2026, Gakpo insists he is patient when it comes to taking the next step in his career.

Getty Gakpo (right) plays alongside Premier League stars Virgil van Dijk and Nathan Ake in the national team

However, he admitted he was still considering the opportunity to play in England in the future, with PSV manager Marcel Brands previously hinting he would be allowed to leave if the right offer came along.

“This [Man United move] ended about a week before the end of the transfer window and that week I had to decide whether I would go to Leeds or Southampton. In the end, I stayed, but it was a stressful time,” Gakpo said.

“I always said that if I stayed here, it was my childhood club. It’s not a punishment. I like being here, I want to win trophies here and do my best for the club.

“But if I had the chance to go to the Premier League or something like that, of course I would have to consider that option. At that time it was hectic for me, but I recovered quite quickly.

Gakpo will travel to England to face Arsenal at the Emirates in the Europa League this Thursday. You can listen to all live updates on talkSPORT.