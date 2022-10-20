News
Federal prosecutors charge 50th suspect in alleged scheme to defraud child nutrition program
Federal prosecutors on Wednesday filed charges against the 50th suspect in what has been alleged as a sprawling $250 million fraud perpetrated by a federally funded child nutrition program in the Twin Cities during the coronavirus pandemic.
Abduljabar Hussein, 42, was charged in a 20-count indictment with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, federal programs bribery and money laundering.
The Shakopee resident was named along with his wife, Mekfira Hussein, 38, who was arrested and charged by criminal complaint last month.
According to the Minneapolis office of U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger, Mekfira Hussein was the president and owner of Shamsia Hopes, a Brooklyn Center nonprofit that operated federal child nutrition program sites under the sponsorship of St. Anthony-based Feeding Our Future.
Abduljabar Hussein allegedly created a company, Oromia Feeds LLC, that purported to provide food to children at Shamsia Hopes’ sites in Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis and Fridley.
The charges allege that the couple fraudulently claimed to have served thousands of children daily from October 2020 through 2022, leading to wrongful claims for compensation in federal funds.
Shamsia Hopes received some $7.8 million and Oromia Feeds LLC received nearly $1 million. Prosecutors say the couple used the money for their own benefit, including purchasing luxury vehicles and paying off the mortgage on their Shakopee residence.
They also allegedly paid thousands of dollars in kickbacks to a Feeding Our Future employee in exchange for its sponsorship in the child nutrition program. That organization and its leader are accused of being at the center of the fraud scheme.
Abduljabar Hussein made his initial appearance Wednesday in U.S. District Court. Mekfira Hussein will make her initial appearance at a later date.
Sydney Sweeney’s leather look with bra cutouts is her boldest
Don’t mess with Syndey Sweeney on the red carpet.
The Euphoria the star looked ready to kick ass as she stepped out for the She Women in Hollywood Celebration at the famous Getty Center in Los Angeles on October 17.
Serving up a dark superhero-like look, Sydney posed while wearing an all-black leather outfit from Rokh’s latest Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The bold and flashy ensemble included a long-sleeved button-up jacket, sexy sculptural bra cups, a punky skirt and wide-leg, suit-like pants. CCM donned in their 1999 video, “No Scrubs”.
For the glam, Sydney rocked the edgy “wet hair” trend and left her makeup look soft and natural.
Batgirl’s tough vibe was a far cry from the soft bubblegum style the actress is known for as Cassie Howard in the HBO drama. And at first glance, Sydney fully embraces a darker, vampiric IRL.
Gophers volleyball earns sweep at Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Gophers volleyball team rolled over Iowa 25-22, 25-15, 25-11 on Wednesday night at Xtream Arena.
Taylor Landfair led Minnesota (11-6, 6-3 Big Ten) with 13 kills and a career-high eight blocks, while Naya Gros had six kills and eight blocks. Melani Shaffmaster added 29 assists and 10 digs.
Audrey Black led Iowa (7-13, 1-8 Big Ten) with eight kills.
The Gophers, ranked No. 9 nationally, have won five of their past six matches, all against Big Ten foes. They beat the Hawkeyes in four sets on Oct. 2 at Maturi Pavilion.
Tony H. Payne arrested after Capitol Police recover weapons from van near Supreme Court
On Wednesday, US Capitol Police officers arrested three people after they discovered weapons in an illegally parked van near the Library of Congress and Supreme Court buildings.
Authorities said they recovered two handguns and a shotgun from a small white van parked on the grounds of the Capitol and deemed suspicious.
A police K-9 alerted officers to the weapons.
The driver, Tony H. Payne, 80, of Georgia, also told investigators he had weapons in the van, Capitol Police said in a statement.
He was arrested and charged with having an unregistered firearm and ammunition and carrying a pistol without a license, Capitol Police said in a statement.
Another man and a woman were briefly detained during the search but were not arrested.
A Hazardous Incident Response Team was also called after a hose and containers were found in the van, which was cleared after a thorough search.
The individuals told investigators they were there to deliver documents to the Supreme Court.
Drury, Padres rally to beat Nola, Phillies 8-5, tie NLCS 1-1
SAN DIEGO — Brandon Drury hit a go-ahead, two-run single during a five-run rally in the fifth inning and the San Diego Padres stunned Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies 8-5 on Wednesday to tie their all-wild card NL Championship Series at one game apiece.
The outburst started with Padres catcher Austin Nola hitting an RBI single off his younger brother that brought the sellout, rally towel-twirling crowd of 44,607 at Petco Park to life. Three innings earlier, the Phillies had taken a 4-0 lead with a rally that included bloop hits, a sun-aided double on a gorgeous, 92-degree afternoon and some shoddy Padres defense.
But just as they did Saturday night in eliminating the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers, the Padres were spurred by the bottom of their lineup in a big comeback.
Drury and Josh Bell hit back-to-back homers for the Padres, and Manny Machado went deep late.
The series shifts to Philadelphia for three games starting with Game 3 on Friday night. The Phillies, trying to reach their first World Series since 2009, outscored Atlanta 17-4 in two home Division Series games last weekend to eliminate the defending World Series champion Braves.
Blake Snell got the win and Josh Hader the save after striking out the side in the ninth to send the crowd into a frenzy. Aaron Nola, in the playoffs for the first time in his career and off to a brilliant start, took the loss.
The Padres, playing in their first NLCS since 1998, appeared to be in deep trouble after Snell threw 37 pitches in the Phillies’ four-run second.
San Diego began its comeback with homers on consecutive pitches by Drury and Bell to open the bottom of the inning. Drury lined a shot to left field and Bell lifted a fly ball deep to right that stayed just fair.
Bell and Juan Soto, who had an RBI double in the fifth, were obtained in a blockbuster trade with Washington on Aug. 2, the same day the Padres got Drury from Cincinnati.
QPR manager Michael Beale set to leave after five months to become new Wolves boss
Wolves are set to trigger Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale’s release clause to make him their new manager, according to talkSPORT.
Beale was only appointed by QPR in the summer, signing a three-year contract at Loftus Road to succeed Mark Warburton.
He managed the London club for just 15 league games.
But he is now in line for an early exit to become Wolves’ new manager following the departure of Bruno Lage.
Wolves owner Jeff Shi has spoken to Peter Bosz and former manager Nuno Espirito Santo since Lage was sacked in early October.
But it is understood that Beale is his preferred choice and the 42-year-old is also keen to move to Molineux.
Beale can also speak Portuguese from his time at Sao Paulo which will be a real advantage given the large number of Portuguese stars in the Wolves squad.
There is little QPR can do to prevent Beale from leaving as the former Liverpool manager has a release clause in his contract.
Beale guided QPR to top spot in the Championship, winning eight of his 15 games in charge and earning praise for his style of football.
This is his first managerial post, having served as assistant manager to Steven Gerrard at Rangers and Aston Villa.
He was in charge on Wednesday night as QPR beat Cardiff City.
Beale is well regarded in the game with a reputation as a forward-thinking and progressive manager who spent time at Chelsea, Liverpool and in Brazil with Sao Paulo.
Now he is set for his first Premier League managerial job where he will become a Midlands rival to close friend Gerrard.
Wolves have won just two of their 11 games this season and sit one point above the relegation zone, having lost to Crystal Palace on Tuesday night.
Timberwolves believe they’ve quickly grown team chemistry
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch was asked at the start of training camp what exactly he hoped carried over from last year’s resurgent season.
The energy? The feistiness?
His answer: The friendship.
“We got along really well. They really supported each other. I think we’ve got a great chance to keep building on that,” Finch said. “The guys that we come to work with every day are people that I enjoy being at work with every day, and I think that helps. If you don’t like being around people that you work with, then you’ve got a harder time.”
Through training camp, Minnesota believed it built a strong foundation of camaraderie heading into the season. Taurean Prince said D’Angelo Russell invites teammates to his home “all the time” and that Rudy Gobert has set up dinners and other outings.
“It’s good,” Prince said. “It’s something to build on. You don’t want to force those things. You want all that to be genuine. We’re just kind of living life day to day and coming into the gym and working hard. Whatever we can do off the court to build that, we’ll do.”
Minnesota received plenty of bonding opportunities thanks to an unusually lengthy preseason road trip that included stops in Miami, Las Vegas and Los Angeles. When on the road teams have no choice but to connect with one another.
“We had team dinners in like every city,” Jaden McDaniels said. “We all are in each other’s rooms chilling, the games, I feel like that’s a big part just so all of us know each other. And we’re just talking about basketball, as well, so we know what each other like to do, which way we like to go, so it’s good.”
It is a high bar for Minnesota to reach the level of continuity it achieved last season, which was evident by the team’s interactions every game on the bench. But the Wolves believe they’re off to a strong start.
“I think we’ve come together well, jelled pretty well,” Kyle Anderson said. “Guys have been great. Me being a newcomer here, everybody has been awesome welcoming me here. It’s gone pretty smooth. We’re with each other every day. I’m sure sometimes it’ll get bumpy, but overall it’s been great.”
BRIEFLY
Minnesota waived two-way player Eric Paschall prior to Wednesday’s season opener. Paschall was never fully healthy throughout training camp as he battled a sore Achilles tendon.
“He wasn’t able to kind of show us what he could do in camp,” Finch said, “Which is unfortunate, because we were very excited about the opportunity to bring him in in the summertime.”
