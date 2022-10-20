News
Floyd Mayweather Jr in talks for ‘rematch, not show’ fight with Manny Pacquiao next year, which could be announced as early as December
Seven years after the “fight of the century”, Floyd Mayweather Jr and Manny Pacquiao could be ready to revive it.
The pair faced off in 2015 in a highly anticipated bout, with Mayweather Jr a five-division champion and Pacquiao having won world titles in eight different weight classes.
Despite the tremendous excitement in the build-up to the fight, the in-ring action was a little underwhelming, as it never really caught fire, with Mayweather Jr heading for a unanimous decision victory.
Since then, Pacquiao fought through last 2021, winning yet more world titles, before retiring from the sport as one of the all-time greats after a loss to Yordenis Ugas.
Meanwhile, Mayweather Jr only had two more fights after Pacquiao, against Andre Berto and Conor McGregor, before retiring in 2017, although he still engaged in exhibition bouts.
So far he has faced social media star Logan Paul, a pair of Japanese MMA fighters, a former sparring partner and on November 13 he will fight YouTuber Deji.
Mayweather Jr has always insisted that he is no longer willing to fight anyone who poses a real threat and that he will only compete in exhibition fights, not professional fights.
However, that could all be about to change as Uday Singh, the CEO of Global Titans, which is the company that created Mayweather Jr against Deji, revealed that the American was in talks to do a rematch with Pacquiao and put his undefeated record on the line.
“We’re already working on Floyd and Manny Pacquaio,” Singh told SunSport.
“And the announcement could be made as early as December for a big fight next year for Floyd and Manny Pacquiao. A revenge, not an exhibition.
“I already had the first meeting with Manny Pacquiao, because at the beginning he was not enthusiastic either.
“They are just egos, nothing else. But at the end of the day, Floyd is a good guy, he’s a good fighter.
“Once you satisfy him with his purse, he’s happy to fight anyone. But it’s also in his interest, he says, ‘Why not? Let’s do it’.
“He hasn’t had a real fight since 2017, the last one was with Conor McGregor.”
Singh also explained that it was not an easy task to get both men involved, but now they are all in.
“Yeah, that was tough,” Singh said, “but again, at the end of the day [Mayweather Jr] knows what people want and he’s an artist.
“He knows he has three to four years left in his career as he wants to retire, so he finally agreed.
“Then we went out and talked to Manny Pacquiao’s team and they were like, ‘Yeah, that’s okay. Manny Pacquiao is ready’.
“Now we’re negotiating numbers and stuff.”
Clarke Schmidt gives up two homers after producing clutch double play, Yankees lose 4-2 in ALCS Game 1
HOUSTON — The Yankees beat up on the Guardians on Tuesday night to advance in the playoffs and immediately started talking about slaying the dragons. The Astros have been their nemesis since 2017, eliminating the “Baby Bombers,” in that year’s American League Championship Series, and again in 2019. Minute Maid Park is still a House of Horrors for the Yankees.
Clarke Schmidt gave up two big homers and Frankie Montas coming out of the bullpen gave up another Wednesday night as the Astros rallied to beat the Bombers 4-2 in Game 1 of the ALCS.
The Astros, who swept the Mariners in the last round and waited for the Yankees, take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven game series. The Yankees will try to rebound with Luis Severino on the mound Thursday night. The Astros will send lefty Framber Valdez to the mound.
Jameson Taillon was solid in his outing. In his first ever playoff start, Taillon went 4.1 innings, allowing one earned run on four hits. He walked three and did not record a strikeout. Aaron Boone brought him in to face Jose Altuve and Jeremy Pena in the fifth. He got the Astros second baseman to ground out to first and then Pena hit a scorching ground ball up the third-base line for a double.
Schmidt intentionally walked Yordan Alvarez and then unintentionally loaded the bases with a walk to Alex Bregman. He coaxed a ground ball up the middle out of Kyle Tucker and his defense bailed him out with a double play to get out of the inning unscathed.
He wasn’t as lucky in the sixth. Schmidt hung a slider and Yuli Gurriel hammered it into the Crawford Boxes over the left field wall. Two batters later, Schmidt missed on a sinker he was trying to go in on, hanging it over the middle of the plate for Chas McCormick, who crushed it for his first postseason home run.
Montas, who had been shut down with shoulder inflammation on Sept. 6, made his first postseason appearance as a Yankee. He gave up a 386-foot shot to Pena in the seventh.
Harrison Bader had five home runs in 86 games of the regular season, none with the Yankees. He now has four in six postseason games. He already has the most homers in the first six playoff games as a Yankee in franchise history, surpassing Rual Ibanez, Paul O’Neill and Charlie Keller. It’s the first time in his career that Bader has hit four homers in any six-game span.
Justin Verlander threw Bader back-to-back sliders, the second Bader crushed to left-center field. The 411-foot shot was in his first career at-bat against the Astros’ right-handed ace.
That gave Taillon a 1-0 lead, but the Astros got it back in the bottom of the inning. McComick knocked a two-out single on a ground ball to center field. Catcher Martin Maldonado doubled in the tying run.
And Verlander locked it down, retiring the last 14 hitters he faced — striking out 11.
With his strikeout of Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the fourth inning, Verlander became the all-time leader in career playoff strikeouts. Verlander finished the night with 219 career postseason strikeouts and he surpassed Clayton Kershaw’s mark of 213 after punching out Kiner-Falefa. The veteran recorded his record eighth postseason double-digit strikeout game on Wednesday night.
Anthony Rizzo hit a two-out homer off former Mets prospect Rafael Montero in the eighth to start the rally. Giancarlo Stanton singled and Josh Donaldson drew a walk. The Astros brought in Ryan Pressly to strike out Matt Carpenter and end the threat.
Woman discovers human remains on shore of drought-stricken Mississippi River
A woman in Coahoma County, Mississippi found human remains while searching for rocks with her family on the banks of the drought-stricken Mississippi River.
On Saturday, while exploring along the river, Crystal Foster came across some bones.
“We know we have found a rib. We found a lower mandible, a jaw with teeth,” Ms. Foster told Memphis NBC affiliate WMC-TV.
After contacting local police, officers “were taken down and showed the lower jaw that had been found; and they also found the upper half of the skull, and they also saw the other bones that were discovered,” Ms Foster told WMC-TV.
Ms Foster also expressed hope that the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation would be able to identify the remains based on dental records and notify relatives of the deceased.
Coahoma County Chief Medical Examiner Scotty Meredith confirmed to CNN on Tuesday that the bones were human remains.
Mississippi State Crime Lab investigators will now try to extract DNA to cross-reference the bones with the missing persons cases.
The age of the bones is not yet known.
“We’ll know more once the anthropologist looks at it,” Meredith told CNN.
High school football: Eden Prairie starts fast and hands Stillwater first loss in regular-season finale
A year ago, Eden Prairie needed a touchdown in the final minute to get past Stillwater. This time around, thanks to senior running back Tyler Walden and a stifling defense, the Eagles were much more comfortable in the final minutes.
Walden rushed for four touchdowns as Eden Prairie jumped on top early and never trailed en route to handing the Ponies their first loss with a 35-14 victory in the regular-season finale for both teams Wednesday night at Pony Stadium.
Eden Prairie — ranked No. 4 in Class 6A — improved to 6-2. No. 3 Stillwater is 7-1.
The Eagles did suffer a blow when senior quarterback Nick Fazi was injured on the opening drive of the second half. But junior David Ivey came on in relief and directed the Eagles to three second-half touchdowns. Fazi did not return.
The Eden Prairie defense, meanwhile, kept Stillwater standout quarterback Max Shikenjanski and his offense in check, enabling the Eagles’ running game to wear down the Ponies defense in the second half.
Eden Prairie got on the board first when senior Cade Hutchison picked off a pass on the game’s opening possession and returned the ball to the Stillwater 45-yard line. A 24-yard run by junior Liam Berndt on the opening play of the drive got the Eagles in position for a 4-yard touchdown run by Walden. That put Eden Prairie on top 7-0 with 7:01 to go in the first quarter.
The Eagles had a chance to build on that lead later in the quarter but turned the ball over on downs at the Stillwater 20. They would not be deterred the next time, though, marching 52 yards to expand their lead to 14-0 on a 2-yard touchdown run by Walden with 8:54 remaining before halftime.
The Ponies cut the gap to seven when Shikenjanski connected with junior Joseph Hoheisel with 2:38 remaining in the first half, and the Eagles went into halftime leading 14-7.
Ivey took over under center after Fazi went down and led a drive capped off by a 1-yard touchdown run by Walden that expanded Eden Prairie’s lead to 21-7.
Walden struck again from 20 yards out early in the fourth quarter to make the score 28-7, essentially putting the game away.
Stillwater — which was held to just three offensive plays in the third quarter — got a late score on sophomore Isaac Johnston’s 1-yard touchdown run with 1:03 to play.
The Ponies had already wrapped up a top seed in the Class 6A playoffs. Those pairings will be finalized after the completion of games Thursday.
Europe will face a worse gas crisis in 2023 – Qatar
With ‘zero’ fuel coming from Russia, region will have ‘huge’ problems ‘for a very long time’, energy minister predicts
Europe faces a shortage of natural gas over the next few years due to the disruption of trade with Russia, said the energy minister of Qatar, one of the world’s largest exporters of liquefied natural gas ( LNG).
Replacing all Russian gas with other sources does not appear to be a viable strategy, Saad al-Kaabi told the Financial Times in an interview published on Tuesday.
Whether “Russian zero gas” flocked to the EU, as Brussels intends, “I think the problem is going to be huge and for a very long time,” he said.
“You just don’t have enough volume to bring [in] to replace this gas in the long term, unless you say “I’m going to build huge nuclear power plants [plants]I will allow coal, I will burn fuel oil,” explained the minister.
EU leaders claim to have reduced the share of Russian gas in the bloc’s mix from around 40% to just 7.5% in seven months. Brussels hopes to massively increase LNG supply and increase pipeline imports from Norway and Algeria to completely eliminate dependence on Russian energy.
READ MORE: EU launches energy crisis plan
Soaring demand from Europe is meeting with some resistance from traditional LNG markets in Asia. China has reportedly ordered its state importer not to re-export excess gas due to concerns about a possible winter shortfall.
Kaabi warned in the interview that while European nations have accumulated enough gas in storage facilities to get through the coming winter relatively unscathed, there is no certainty that will be the case in future seasons. The energy crisis can be “much worse next year” unless Russian gas is imported, he said.
“Next winter, as the storage capacity is full, it’s ok”, the Qatari official said. “It’s really replenishing reserves, or storage, for next year that’s going to be the problem.”
Next year and the year after, even up to 2025, is going to be the problem.
Commenting on the challenges Europeans are facing in securing supplies for his country, the minister said Doha fears losing the EU market in the future due to its broader goal of moving away from fossil fuels.
Europe must “Get out of the discussion that gas is not needed for a long time”,he suggested, “Because everyone who is going to invest in the gas sector, they are looking at 25, 30, 40 year horizons to invest and get reasonable returns on investment.”
QatarEnergy, the state-owned company also headed by Kaabi, favors long-term contracts of 15 to 20 years in foreign trade.
Ja Morant puts on a show, Grizzlies drop Knicks 115-112 in OT
MEMPHIS — Ja Morant pulled up for a floater in the fourth quarter, glared at the Knicks bench, tapped his wrist and repeated, “It’s about that time.”
That was earlier in the fourth quarter, and Morant’s time extended well beyond. He dominated the Knicks in the season opener Wednesday, bringing out his bag of athleticism, wizardry and showmanship to the 115-112 OT victory.
The Knicks had the deeper squad and nearly completed an impressive comeback, with back-to-back heroic moments from Cam Reddish and Jalen Brunson to end regulation. But Morant carried the night as RJ Barrett struggled.
There was Morant’s behind-the-back same-hand dribble into a no-look assist during the second quarter. Then he finished an up-and-under cradled and-1 lay-up. He flew through the air for a two-hand block off the glass in OT. Morant was a sorcerer with the ball and the Knicks were the audience to his 34 points and nine assists.
Still, the visitors put up a fight and capped regulation with dramatics. After trailing for most of the contest, Reddish, who was a surprise addition to the rotation before the game, converted a game-tying corner 3-pointer off Brunson’s dish with three seconds remaining. Morant then nearly won the game on Memphis’ next possession while soaring into the lane, but Brunson got there first and drew a clutch charge.
Overtime turned after just 24 seconds when Julius Randle was fouled out. He was strong with 24 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, but could only watch the end as teammate Evan Fournier missed a potential tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Reddish was an offensive revelation for the Knicks as the replacement to the injured Quentin Grimes. He scored 22 points in just 28 minutes.
But Barrett was an inefficient mess while missing 15 of his 18 shots (including 0-for-6 from beyond the arc). Barrett had said he’s motivated by the circumstances of playing against Morant, the player picked one spot above him in 2019. If anything, Wednesday night just reiterated the draft order.
The Grizzlies entered the season shorthanded, competing Wednesday without the injured Jaren Jackson Jr., Danny Green, Dillon Brooks and Ziaire Williams. One of their better players, Desmond Bane, appeared to hurt his leg in the second half. They’re among the contenders in the Western Conference after winning 56 games last season but didn’t add much to the roster and lost Jackson Jr. for an extended time following foot surgery.
The Knicks, on the other hand, were only missing Grimes. They were also coming off an encouraging 3-1 preseason that teased the high potential of a starting lineup with Brunson running the show.
But they warned the regular season was a different animal, a different pressure and intensity. They also didn’t have to play against Morant until Wednesday. That was the biggest difference.
Yankees defeated by Astros home runs in ALCS Game 1 loss
HOUSTON – Here we go again.
The Yankees, fresh from their decisive ALDS victory over Cleveland in the Bronx on Tuesday night, have arrived at the place where their last two ALCS appearances ended: Minute Maid Park.
And that series didn’t get off to a promising start for the Yankees, who dropped Game 1 4-2 on Wednesday.
Justin Verlander ended the Yankees’ offense and Clarke Schmidt and Frankie Montas combined to give up three home runs outside the bullpen as the Astros pulled away for the win.
Verlander gave up one run in six innings and struck out 11.
He faced Jameson Taillon, who had only pitched once since Oct. 4.
Taillon provided the Yankees with just about what they could have hoped for, allowing just one run in 4 ⅓ innings before Schmidt took over in the fifth and came out of a bind.
But Yuli Gurriel hit a home run to open the bottom of the sixth and Chas McCormick another one-out solo shot later in the inning.
Montas gave up a first homer to Jeremy Pena in the seventh to make it 4-1.
Anthony Rizzo homered with two out in the eighth against Rafael Montero to get the Yankees within two runs.
Giancarlo Stanton picked Josh Donaldson, who walked after striking out in his first three at bats of the night.
Houston’s closest Ryan Pressly came in to face Matt Carpenter, who stoked for the fourth straight time – outplayed in his first start since Aug. 8 after missing two months with a broken left foot.
