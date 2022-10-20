Floyd Mayweather Jr in talks for ‘rematch, not show’ fight with Manny Pacquiao next year, which could be announced as early as December

Seven years after the “fight of the century”, Floyd Mayweather Jr and Manny Pacquiao could be ready to revive it.

The pair faced off in 2015 in a highly anticipated bout, with Mayweather Jr a five-division champion and Pacquiao having won world titles in eight different weight classes.

Getty Images – Getty Pacquiao was well beaten by Mayweather

Despite the tremendous excitement in the build-up to the fight, the in-ring action was a little underwhelming, as it never really caught fire, with Mayweather Jr heading for a unanimous decision victory.

Since then, Pacquiao fought through last 2021, winning yet more world titles, before retiring from the sport as one of the all-time greats after a loss to Yordenis Ugas.

Meanwhile, Mayweather Jr only had two more fights after Pacquiao, against Andre Berto and Conor McGregor, before retiring in 2017, although he still engaged in exhibition bouts.

So far he has faced social media star Logan Paul, a pair of Japanese MMA fighters, a former sparring partner and on November 13 he will fight YouTuber Deji.

Mayweather Jr has always insisted that he is no longer willing to fight anyone who poses a real threat and that he will only compete in exhibition fights, not professional fights.

However, that could all be about to change as Uday Singh, the CEO of Global Titans, which is the company that created Mayweather Jr against Deji, revealed that the American was in talks to do a rematch with Pacquiao and put his undefeated record on the line.

Mayweather who has a professional record of 50-0 will next fight Deji who has won one of his four fights so far

“We’re already working on Floyd and Manny Pacquaio,” Singh told SunSport.

“And the announcement could be made as early as December for a big fight next year for Floyd and Manny Pacquiao. A revenge, not an exhibition.

“I already had the first meeting with Manny Pacquiao, because at the beginning he was not enthusiastic either.

“They are just egos, nothing else. But at the end of the day, Floyd is a good guy, he’s a good fighter.

“Once you satisfy him with his purse, he’s happy to fight anyone. But it’s also in his interest, he says, ‘Why not? Let’s do it’.

“He hasn’t had a real fight since 2017, the last one was with Conor McGregor.”

Twitter: @MannyPacquiao Pacquiao and Mayweather Jr recently reunited ahead of the last US show and now they could face off in the ring again

Singh also explained that it was not an easy task to get both men involved, but now they are all in.

“Yeah, that was tough,” Singh said, “but again, at the end of the day [Mayweather Jr] knows what people want and he’s an artist.

“He knows he has three to four years left in his career as he wants to retire, so he finally agreed.

“Then we went out and talked to Manny Pacquiao’s team and they were like, ‘Yeah, that’s okay. Manny Pacquiao is ready’.

“Now we’re negotiating numbers and stuff.”