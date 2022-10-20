Former staff: Nonprofit Stillwater ‘needs answers’ over missing funds

STILLWATER, Minn. — Former employees of Stillwater’s Zephyr Theater are demanding answers from the nonprofit’s board of directors about missing funds as the fallout continues for the organization.

In early October, WCCO reported for the first time that the organization had not filed proper registration as a 501 c3 organization for at least the previous two years. The news came as the nonprofit theater laid off most of its staff, saying they were nearly $100,000 short of their salaries.

“It started long before I was on board,” said former events manager Trish Sisson. “Information and records show there has been a consistent pattern of embezzlement and non-payment of wages.”

Although Zephyr has since filed a petition with the state to properly accept donations again, they are still missing $130,000 in taxes and $50,000 in credit card debt, according to their website. Shortly after the staff were fired, the organization announced that its executive director had resigned.

Zephyr’s website is currently asking for donations in an attempt to get the money back. An event is announced for later this month.

“The executive director made the choice to intentionally hide debts and hide personal loans,” former employee Jennifer Stanek-Anderson said. “The organization has a right for donors to know what the financial viability of the organization they are going to donate to is.”

“Any money given to them will be forfeited,” former employee Zachary Meyer said. “Creditors will be lucky to get 10 cents on the dollar, and the money will literally be for nothing. It’s like buying a ticket to the Titanic after it hits the iceberg.”

Former staff members had hoped to meet the board on Wednesday morning, but say attempts to find answers were unsuccessful.

“We’re here to get answers because answers are due,” said attorney Devon Holstad, who represents the former employees. “Not just to the people standing before you, but to the donors who have been misled for a long time as to where their donations were going and whether it was even legal for those donations to be made.”

On Wednesday afternoon, members of the Zephyr Theater Board of Directors released the following statement:

The Board recognizes the current challenges facing the Stillwater Zephyr Theatre. After confirming with the Attorney General’s Office that we had filed all appropriate documentation and were able to accept donor funds, the Board began gathering financial information to update our financial status. , and it became overwhelmingly clear that the organization was in dire straits. financial situation with limited cash balances and a significant number of currently unmet financial obligations. On October 7, the Board of Directors accepted the resignation of the Theater’s General Manager. Although there is no indication of misconduct, the Board is of the view that such action was necessary and appropriate. Likewise, the Board accepted the resignation of our former Board Chair and Treasurer to underscore our commitment to making the necessary changes to the organization. As of October 12, Nicole Bartelt has been appointed President, James Hanke has accepted the role of Treasurer of the Board and Alexander Eder is the Secretary of the Board. In addition, new financial process controls were immediately implemented to provide appropriate checks and balances going forward. “We thank our predecessors for their service and believe this transition is appropriate to mark the seriousness of our commitment to turn around the operations and finances of the Theater. We have made substantial progress in these efforts, but reaching our goal will require the support of our entire community… – Nicole Bartelt said Within the next 30 days – and as soon as possible within this window – we expect to finalize a plan for the future that includes a realistic and sustainable funding model and an operating plan that is also achievable in the long term. Today’s employee listening sessions were set by the board because we wanted to hear from our employees individually and give everyone the opportunity to voice their opinions and concerns. We want to hear from our employees about ways to improve the board, their jobs and the organization. “We appreciate the overwhelming public support for Zephyr Theater and faith in our mission,” Bartelt said. “We’ve heard from many people in Stillwater and beyond who want to help preserve this asset for the community and its visitors. It’s the kind of positive feedback that is essential to ensuring the Zephyr continues to entertain and delight visitors. audiences of all ages.” The Board unanimously believes that Zephyr Theater’s best days are ahead of us and we are committed to moving forward in a clear and transparent manner.