Frankie Montas on Yankees’ roster, but is not expected to make appearances as a starter
HOUSTON — Frankie Montas is back and on the Yankees’ roster as they began the American League Championship Series against the Astros at Minute Maid Park Wednesday night. The right-hander the Yankees acquired from the A’s at the trade deadline had been out with a shoulder injury since the beginning of last month.
Montas, rookie shortstop Oswald Peraza and reliever Greg Weissert were the additions from the ALDS. DJ LeMahieu, who said Tuesday he was hopeful his toe issue had improved enough to make the roster, did not. Neither did Ron Marinaccio, who ended the season on the injured list with a stress reaction in his right shin. Andrew Benintendi, who was a long shot to make the ALCS roster, also did not make it.
Marwin Gonzalez, Lucas Luetge and Aaron Hicks, who was injured, were removed from the roster after the ALDS.
The Yankees envisioned Montas as the No. 2 starter in this series when they dealt away a lot of their top-level pitching prospects for him. Instead, he will be used in short relief.
“I’m going to be out of the bullpen, but I told them whatever they want me to do, if they want me to be an opener, a starter, whatever, a reliever, whatever they want me to do, I’m willing to do whatever just to help us win,” Montas said before Wednesday night’s game.
Montas last made an appearance for the Yankees on Sept. 6. He was shut down with the same shoulder inflammation that he had missed time with while he was with the A’s.
While the Yankees acquired him at the deadline because of his success against their playoff nemesis the Astros, he hadn’t exactly earned consideration for a playoff rotation spot. In eight starts with the Yankees, Montas has a 6.35 ERA.
But, he was acquired with the idea he would help them get past Houston. In 15 career starts against the Astros, Montas has a 3.40 ERA. He’s struck out 68 batters in 76.2 innings pitched.
Boone has talked about using Montas out of the bullpen, which isn’t an entirely new role for him. He’s made 30 career relief appearances (5.66 ERA) with one of them coming in the playoffs. In the 2020 Wild Card Game against the Chicago White Sox, Montas pitched two innings and allowed a run.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the decision was an easy one after watching Montas throw a live bullpen the other day.
“Because he looks really good right now. His live the other day was as good as I’ve seen him here,” Boone said. “It was like, ‘Oh, there’s that guy. He looks really good. He’s ready.’ So I don’t think he’s gonna get this length. I mean, it’s just hopefully at some point he gets in there and feels like he could impact us.”
Weissert made 12 appearances with the Yankees late in the year, coming up when Aroldis Chapman was put on the injured list after his new tattoo got infected. He has a 5.56 ERA in that span, but that includes a disastrous debut in which he walked the first batter, balked and then hit the next batter he saw. He recorded one out before Boone had to pull him. In the next 11, he had a much more respectable 3.27 ERA.
LeMahieu told reporters Tuesday that he felt he had made enough improvement since the end of the season that he could contribute. Boone said he still doesn’t see him as an everyday player.
“I feel like with DJ, if we had an injury come up to where then I would, I would go to, but I still feel like it’s gonna be whatever percent. Where he’s not going to move great,” Boone said. “He can’t really fire but I know if we ran him out there he would represent himself well.”
SPAC liquidations top $12 billion this year as sponsors grapple with tough market and new redemption tax
Chamath Palihapitiya, Founder and CEO of Social Capital
A new redemption tax has motivated more and more SPAC sponsors to close shop before the end of the year, adding another headwind to the blank check space already disrupted by a tough market environment.
A total of 27 SPAC deals, worth $12.8 billion, have been liquidated this year, according to data from SPAC Research. Under the new Inflation Reduction Act provision, SPAC promoters could be subject to a 1% exercise tax if they return money to investors from 2023.
“The market condition is the determining factor, and apart from that there is the 1% exercise tax,” said Melanie Chen, partner at UHY LLP. “I think it added a bit of chemistry to speed up the decision-making process.”
SPACs, Wall Street’s hottest bills of 2020 and 2021, are experiencing a big reset amid growing economic and regulatory headwinds. There are still more than 450 deals in the market for a merger target before their 2023 deadlines, according to SPAC Research.
Appetite for SPACs, which are often early-stage growth names with little revenue, has waned in the face of rising rates as well as high market volatility. Even deals from some of Wall Street’s most prominent investors failed to materialize.
Chamath Palihapitiya, once dubbed King SPAC, closed two deals this month after failing to find suitable merger targets on time, returning $1.6 billion to investors. Bill Ackman, who raised $4 billion in the biggest SPAC ever, closed the deal in July in choppy markets.
SPACs represent special purpose acquisition companies, which raise capital in an IPO and use the cash to merge with a private company and take it public, usually within two years.
Stocks that have gone public via SPACs are among the hardest hit during the market turmoil. The CNBC SPAC Post Deal Index has fallen more than 60% in the past year.
Zach LaVine sits out the Chicago Bulls season opener against the Miami Heat: ‘This is not anything that is unexpected’
Zach LaVine will not play in the Chicago Bulls season opener Wednesday against the Miami Heat, sparking concerns about his availability for the season as he continues to recover from left knee surgery.
LaVine told reporters after shootaround Wednesday that he isn’t experiencing specific pain or soreness in the knee and described his absence as injury “management.” But coach Billy Donovan later said LaVine started feeling “discomfort” after several “physical, demanding practices” since the end of the preseason.
“This is not anything that is unexpected,” Donovan said. “He’s going to experience, at times, whatever word you want to use — discomfort, soreness. … We’re just going to have to get our hands around this.”
Although LaVine said he isn’t experiencing a “flare-up” of pain in the knee, he was vague in his description of what specific symptom led to the determination to sit out the opener. Donovan later described LaVine’s setback as a “flare-up” as the pair continued to use conflicting language to describe the injury.
LaVine and Donovan emphasized the “ramp-up period” was expected as he entered the regular season, and Donovan assured this is not a new injury or “a long-term thing where he’s out for weeks.” But neither could provide a timeline for when the guard is expected to return to a full load of games.
“I just want to make sure I’m safe with bringing myself back in and managing it the way it is,” LaVine said. “I want to make sure I’m 100% at the end of the season.”
LaVine in May underwent arthroscopic surgery in his left knee to address a lingering injury that limited his availability throughout the latter half of last season.
The surgery impeded his ability to train over the summer and kept him from competing in five-on-five scrimmages — a critical step in returning to game shape — until training camp in September. Donovan said the lack of scrimmaging made it difficult for the Bulls to assess LaVine’s preparation for full-speed games and contact heading into the preseason.
LaVine played in the first three preseason games, averaging 21.8 minutes before sitting out against the Milwaukee Bucks. Donovan said LaVine was “feeling great” before the coach chose to sit LaVine and DeMar DeRozan in the preseason finale.
“We knew this was going to be something we’re going to have to manage and Zach was going to have to deal with,” Donovan said. “The hard part (was) this summer and all the things that he had to go through and trying to ramp him up to five-on-five because he hadn’t played much. It’s a little bit of unique situation, but his summer was very, very unique.”
The injury didn’t dispel confidence in LaVine from the Bulls front office, which in the offseason signed the guard to a five-year, $215 million maximum contract .
The Bulls have not decided whether LaVine will play in Friday’s road game against the Washington Wizards or in Saturday’s home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers. If LaVine is healthy enough to play this weekend, Donovan said the guard likely would sit out the first game of the back-to-back in order to be available for Saturday.
Donovan added LaVine likely would need to sit out one game of any back-to-back series in the near future. The Bulls play three back-to-backs in the opening three weeks of the season.
LaVine said those decisions will be made on a day-to-day basis. In the meantime, the Bulls will be without the All-Star.
“I wish I had a crystal ball to look into the future. I really do,” LaVine said. “It’d be great if I could figure that out. I’d look up some lottery ticket numbers if I could do that.”
The White House wants to AVOID a confrontation between Biden and Putin at the G20
White House wants to AVOID a Biden-Putin showdown at G20: West wing tries to stop confrontation with Russian leader President branded war criminal in Bali next month
- Biden plans to attend G20 summit shortly after election next month
- He told CNN last time he had ‘no intentions’ of meeting Putin
- He saved the opportunity to talk about the release of Brittney Griner
- US officials have ‘ruled out’ a meeting and are avoiding chance encounters
- Putin said Friday there was ‘no need’ to meet Biden and his own attendance was ‘not finalized’
The Biden administration is privately ruling out a meeting between the president and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the upcoming G20 summit as Russia’s brutal war in Ukraine continues to tear the countries apart.
The administration never raised the possibility of a meeting, even after Putin, whom Biden called a “war criminal”, indicated he planned to attend.
Biden maintained the possibility of a close conversation last week, in comments that made it clear he had no intention of opening a broader discussion on the war, after Putin’s repeated comments attacking states States and the incessant shelling of civilians in Ukraine.
The administration is working to prevent even a “marginal” meeting between the president and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the upcoming G20 summit in Bali, as Russia’s war on Ukraine rages on.
“Look, I don’t intend to meet him, but listen, if he came to see me at the G20 and said, ‘I want to talk about the release of [detained American Brittney] Griner, “I would meet him, but it would depend,” Biden said.
Now officials are going so far as to say they are seeking to discourage even an informal “sideline” meeting with Putin, Politico reported.
US officials have “ruled out” a formal meeting with Putin and are “taking steps” to ensure they don’t cross paths in a hallway or take the typical “family photo”.
Putin himself seemed bearish on the odds, as his military unleashed a wave of drone and rocket attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine, drawing repeated condemnation from the West.
The Russian leader said on Friday there was ‘no need’ to meet with Biden and his own attendance was ‘not finalized’
The pair met at a villa in Geneva in June at the start of Biden’s presidency
Biden has called Putin a “murderous dictator”, as well as a “pure thug” and a “killer”, but previously kept alive the possibility of telling him about the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner.
Indonesia announced Putin’s plans to attend
Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky, whose country is not a G20 member, said he would be there if Putin did
Russia continues to strike civilian targets in Ukraine
Ukraine and the United States have blasted what several videos and images reveal to be Russia’s use of Iranian-made drones
Biden is already likely to have a run-in with a dictator he has called America’s main challenger: China’s Xi Jinping, who is set to win a third term in the Communist Party of China’s National Congress in Beijing after a decade of Powerful.
Biden said last month he was ready to meet with Xi. The pair spoke by phone in March, when the president warned Beijing that he would face consequences if he backed the Russian invasion, and again in July.
Biden has called Putin a “murderous dictator”, as well as a “pure thug” and a “killer”.
Biden didn’t get much out of his last face-to-face meeting with an autocratic leader. He took political swipes for his ‘punch’ with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman last summer, but the Saudis infuriated the administration when OPEC+ voted to cut oil production – a decision which is helping Putin fund his war and keep oil prices higher weeks before the US election.
Indonesian President Joko ‘Jokowi’ Widodo, whose country is hosting the summit, invited Putin and visited Moscow in June to extend the invitation in person.
At the insistence of the United States and other leaders, also invited Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky, of which the nation is not a member. Zelensky said he would be there if Putin did.
Cole Anthony ruled out for Magic’s opener vs. Pistons
Orlando Magic starting guard Cole Anthony was ruled out for Wednesday’s season-opener against the Detroit Pistons because of an illness less than 30 minutes before tipoff.
Anthony was originally in the Magic’s starting lineup alongside Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. before being ruled out.
Second-year guard Jalen Suggs replaced Anthony as a starter.
This story will be updated.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Lana Del Rey reveals her laptop with new music was stolen from her car
Down on the west coast, Lana Del ReyThe car was broken into.
“A few months ago I parked my car in Melrose Place [in Los Angeles] and I walked away for a minute,” the “Young and Beautiful” singer shared in an Instagram Live video on Oct. 19. “And the one time I left my backpack in my car, someone one broke all the windows and took it.”
Lana went on to explain that inside the backpack was her computer along with several hard drives and camcorders.
“I had to remotely wipe the computer that had my 200-page book for Simon and Schuster, which I hadn’t backed up to the cloud,” she continued. “And despite that, people can still remotely access my phone and leak our songs and personal photos.”
However, the Grammy nominee isn’t letting that stop her from releasing her ninth studio album, despite “so many safety factors.”
Yankees Notebook: Giancarlo Stanton gets first start in left field since July
HOUSTON — For three months, the Yankees have talked about Giancarlo Stanton getting back in the outfield. Wednesday night, in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series against the Astros at Minute Maid Park, Aaron Boone finally decided to go ahead with it.
The Yankees manager said it’s not quite as big a leap of faith as it seems.
“No, I started to prepare him for it a few days ago. I loosely considered it for Game 4 in Cleveland, but wasn’t quite ready to do it,” Boone said. “But I had it on his board and I said ‘Let’s go Game 1 in Houston.’ So he started to get his mind prepared for that.”
It was the first time Stanton had played in left field — or in the field at all — since July 21. That allowed the Yankees to get Matt Carpenter’s lefty power bat in the lineup. Still, it’s a risk. The reason Stanton hasn’t played in the outfield is because he has had a myriad of leg injuries and putting him back out there risks losing one of their best playoff power hitters. Same with Carpenter, who hasn’t played in the field since Aug. 3. He’s missed more than two months because he fractured his foot on Aug. 8. He was on the ALDS roster as a pinch hitter.
“I just feel like he’s good to go,” Boone said. “And I’ll take the hitter he is. So he’s had a couple of tough draws…but he looks like a hitter to me it looks healthy, dominant and then we know what he is. So take our crack with him.”
Boone said that he will not have Stanton in the outfield for Game 2 on Thursday.
“Probably not tomorrow, not against the lefty [Framber Valdez],” Boone said. So, I’ll have him DH against the lefty so probably have [Oswaldo] Cabrera back out there tomorrow.
IKF BACK
Isiah Kiner-Falefa was back in the lineup at shortstop Wednesday, his first game since making two critical defensive mistakes in the Yankees loss to the Guardians in the ALDS Saturday night.
“Well obviously having Giancarlo in the outfield and [Houston starter Justin] Verlander being a reverse split guy. I mean he’s great against both, but he’s really tough against lefties. So, it’s a tough switch hit matchup [for Cabrera],” Boone said. “We gotta get Izzy going and feel like Izzy’s the guy that can, especially the bottom of the order, move runners on base, get a hit. And we’ll get him playing well, and his defense impacts us too. So today was an easy decision for me.”
But it’s not a return to his regular role.
“It will be an everyday decision,” Boone said. “We got Peraza. We got, obviously, Cabrera, who can play short. So it will be just kind of a matchup and game to game. But I feel like Izzy’s going to play a big role for us.”
Peraza played 18 games with the Yankees at the end of the season. He slashed .306/.404/.429 with an .832 OPS in limited playing time. Not only could he be a boost offensively at shortstop, he is being brought in to solidify their defense. Kiner-Falefa’s inconsistent play there was an issue throughout the ALDS. Oswaldo Cabrera was an OK fill-in there, until he blindsided Aaron Hicks taking him out with a knee injury in the last game. He is not as experienced nor as smooth as Peraza.
“I mean a smaller bench this round with only four. So his athleticism comes into play,” Boone said. “He can pinch run as you get later in the series, you can pinch hit for a shortstop. He goes in and maybe gets a start at some point. Just feel like you know adding a good player to the mix.”
UNCOMMON INJURY
Hicks suffered an “uncommon,” sprained knee in his collision with Cabrera on Tuesday night.
“It was an uncommon kind of sprain and how it happened. I’ve just been told it’s six weeks down,” Boone said.
