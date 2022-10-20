Blockchain
Global Authentication and Brand Protection Market Analysis Report 2022-2027: Focus on Medical, Automotive, Food and Beverage, & Consumer Electronics – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Authentication and Brand Protection Market: Analysis By Application (Medical, Automotive, Food and Beverage, Consumer Electronics, and Others) and By Technology (Digital and Non Digital) By Region Size And Trends With Impact of COVID-19 And Forecast up to 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global authentication and brand protection market in 2021 was valued at US$2.88 billion. The market is expected to reach US$4.91 billion by 2027. Market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2022-2027.
Authentication and Brand Protection is a business to protect and save the brand, maintain its originality and gain customer support. Due to increasing digitalization, major struggle faced by the small or big brands are authentication and brand protection. These solutions are adopted so that counterfeiters are not able to infringe IP or replicate the goods, guaranteeing consumer trust and brand reputation is maintained.
Authentication and brand protection solutions are used to combat counterfeits and to build trust. Economic growth and expansion of manufacturing industry is forecasted to increase the adoption of authentication and brand protection solutions in many industries such as pharmaceuticals, automotive, food and beverages, electronics, etc.
Moreover, the growing number of counterfeit products due to the rising e-commerce penetration is expected to drive up demand for brand protection solutions throughout the forecast period of 2022-2027.
Market Segmentation Analysis:
By Application:
The report provides the bifurcation of authentication and brand market into five segments: Medical, Automotive, Food and Beverage, Consumer Electronics and others. In 2021, the food and beverage segment led the global authentication and brand protection market, accounted for around 35% share of the market. As food fraud incidents proliferate, consumers, business, and regulators alike are becoming more aware of the issue and taking action.
Due to global distribution and low-cost production techniques, producers are trying to earn more money, which also lead to counterfeiting of food and beverage items. The global pandemic has also made food fraud more prevalent because more individuals are purchasing their groceries online and through third-party vendors. Thus, the market for food and beverage authentication and brand protection would upsurge in the years to come.
By Technology:
On the basis of technology, the report bifurcates the market into two segments: Digital and Non Digital. Digital segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of around 10%. As data collection technology improves and is more available to consumers via the ever-present smartphone, more brands may be able to actually integrate the reciprocal interaction with consumers via smartphones.
These days, more smartphones are capable of image and code collection at high resolution with native and downloaded applications for digital interaction with products and manufacturers. Therefore, the rising digital brand protection services would grow in the years to come.
By Region:
North America dominated the market in 2021 with almost 34% share of the global market. Rising brand awareness across the North America region is one of the key factors driving the growth of the authentication and brand protection market. The US is the largest market for authentication and brand protection in the world. The market is expanding as a result of increased government enforcement of strict anti-counterfeiting rules and regulations as well as a growing emphasis on protecting product and brand integrity.
Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11% during the forecasted period. Asia Pacific authentication and brand protection market is extremely fragmented, with significant local and regional players offering a wide range of solutions for businesses looking to enter the market.
Authentication And Brand Protection Market Dynamics:
Growth Drivers:
One of the most important factors impacting authentication and brand protection market is the growth in food and beverage industry. Food and beverage manufacturers are looking for brand protection solutions as a result of the introduction of new supply chain laws, and the rising expense results in rise in counterfeit goods. The growing number of food scandals has alerted the consumers, industry to address the problem of counterfeit products.
Hence, as food is consumed by people, there should be authenticity maintained, this leads to the boom of authentication and brand protection services in food and beverage industry. Furthermore, the market has been growing over the past few years, due to factors such as growth in pharmaceuticals industry, rising industrial production, escalating e-commerce sales, rise in counterfeit products, etc.
Challenges:
However, the market has been confronted with some challenges specifically, lack of awareness, rise in counterfeit products, etc.
Companies on a smaller scale or in underdeveloped regions don’t prefer authentication and brand protection solutions as consumers are not much aware about it. Thus, lack of education regarding these techniques would serve as a major problem in the authentication and brand protection market.
Trends:
The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various latest trends such as growing use of blockchain technology solutions, integration of artificial intelligence, advancement in solutions, rising popularity of digital solutions, etc.
With the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence, programs may swiftly and automatically update their search criteria without the need for a staff member to sort through lists of data to look for patterns. Because of this procedure, security services are always being updated and improved in order to become more effective and practically entirely automated. Thus, the integration of AI is expanding brand protection and authentication market.
Competitive Landscape:
The global authentication and brand protection market is fragmented, with many players holding trivial market share.
The companies provide authentication and brand protection solutions to protect the brand value of the product. Some of the strategies among key players in the authentication and brand protection market are expansion, new launch, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations.
For Instance, In January 2020, Authentic Vision extended partnership with HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc. to expand the usage of Authentic Vision’s authentication technology for consumers to identify certified HDMI cables with a quick and simple scan of the certification label utilizing the HDMI authentication app.
In January 2019, AlpVision joined International Anti-Counterfeiting Coalition (IACC). AlpVision is an active part of IACC and is focusing to support brand owners fight the ever-increasing counterfeiting problem by offering its advanced digital invisible authentication solutions.
Market Dynamics
Growth Drivers
- Growth in Food and Beverage Industry
- Growth in Pharmaceutical Industry
- Growth in Manufacturing Industry
- Escalating E-commerce Sales
- Rise in Counterfeit Products
- Favorable Government Initiatives
Challenges
- Lack of Awareness
- High Initial Capital Investment
Market Trends
- Growing use of Blockchain Technology Solutions in Brand Protection
- Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Brand Protection
- Advancement in Solutions
- Rising Popularity of Digital Solutions in Authentication and Brand Protection
The key players of the global authentication and brand protection market are:
- AlpVision SA
- Authentic Vision
- Applied DNA Sciences
- Eastman Kodak
- De La Rue
- Centro Grafico
- Giesecke Devrient GmbH
- 3M Company
- Authentix
- Avery Dennison
- Centro Grafico DG S.P.A
- Arjo Solutions
- Wisekey
Why The Bitcoin Price Might Stay At $19,000 Until November
The Bitcoin price is rangebound and still unable to find a clear direction in the second half of October. The cryptocurrency hinted at more profits over the past week, but the rally was short-lived as BTC was rejected from a critical area, unable to re-test the $20,000 region.
At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price trades at $19,159 with a 2% loss in the last 24 hours and sideways movement in the previous seven days. Other cryptocurrencies in the top 10 by market cap follow BTC, recording sideways activity over the same period.
When Will The Bitcoin Price Breakout Of This Range?
Bitcoin is trading between $18,600 and $20,500, with all bullish momentum limited by macroeconomic forces. The sector has been losing steam since September, after the Ethereum Merge, due to a lack of bullish narratives.
Focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) and its measures to slow down inflation, market participants are in the dark. The metric stands at a 40-year high as the financial institution hikes interest rate, trying to cool it down.
These measures have led to a destruction of risk appetite for market participants and a collapse in the Bitcoin price and traditional equities. Trading desk QCP Capital believes this status quo might be coming to an end in the coming months.
In a market update, the firm pointed at specific signals hinting at a potential pivot in the central banks’ approach to attacking inflation. First, QCP Capital believes the United Kingdom, where the new government has made bullish announcements for risk-on assets, such as Bitcoin:
Headline news of U.K.’s Hunt tearing up Truss’ mini-budget, reversing tax-cut plans and reviewing the £2,500 price cap for energy yielded positive sentiments for markets. 30Y Gilt currently trading at 4.29%, plunging 48bps after Hunt’s announcements.
The above hints at less tightening and more room for a risk-on sentiment to return to global markets; other central banks in the Western Hemisphere might follow with relief measures of their own.
In the U.S., the Fed faces pressure from its international allies and domestic entities, but the financial institution is reluctant to shift its stance. As long as the Fed is hawkish, the Bitcoin price and the price of related assets will be capped.
On the other hand, QCP Capital claims that China might attempt to boost its growth, but the Asian country is withholding economic data. This uncertainty prompts a bearish sentiment in the Asian market due to fear that China’s economy might be “worse than expected.”
As usual, global markets are looking out for China and the United States. If the Asian country publicizes its economic data, this might remove uncertainty from market participants.
In the North American country, the upcoming Fed’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting might bring back volatility to the market. In that sense, the firm expects the Bitcoin price to remain rangebound until this event. Markets might see some clarity in the coming weeks; QCP Capital said:
With little calendar events till the next FOMC in early November, crypto continuing to lag behind equities, and skews near flat, protective downside structures are the cheapest levels they have been since June.
Unit21 Launches Fintech Fraud DAO to Combat Financial Crime With Brex, Chime and PrimeTrust as Early Customers
DAO is expected to process data from 20% of all U.S. fintech customers as part of an effort to help the industry transition from fraud detection to fraud prevention
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unit21 and other members of the U.S. consumer fintech community have come together to launch the Fintech Fraud Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), a decentralized network that uses a collaborative data-sharing approach to identify and combat fraud.
Participating fintechs include Brex, Chime, PrimeTrust, Yotta and Airbase.
The DAO enables participating organizations to access aggregated user data through an open-source platform, enabling greater transparency and quicker identification of suspicious and potentially fraudulent activity. Traditional AML and KYC systems have not allowed for the sharing of data between organizations at the scale required, making it difficult to share vital information for fraud prevention. Fraud losses have always been a significant cost contributor for financial institutions, more so in the fintech sector where fraud attack vectors are constantly evolving.
For every participant, the Fintech Fraud DAO connects risk and compliance infrastructure to their end users’ data, by allowing participants to privately and securely contribute anonymized transactional behavior. In return, they receive access to cross-platform aggregated data about those customers. Each participating fintech has governing authority over the DAO, through the distribution of governance tokens in the DAO network. The entire system operates purely as a give-to-get model, allowing access to all U.S. fintechs that are willing to contribute end user data in a secure, encrypted format.
By partnering with leading fintechs, the Fintech Fraud DAO is expected to process data from approximately 20% of all U.S. consumer fintech users by the end of the year. Specifically, the DAO currently processes high volumes of data pertaining to:
- Over 20 million neobanking customers;
- Retail end users of spend management platforms with over $3B in annual transaction volumes;
- Customers of some of the world’s leading crypto service providers and exchanges; and
- Greater than a million customers in the consumer lending space.
“As the fintech industry continues to grow, so do the myriad of risks facing industry organizations,” said Clarence Chio, President, Fintech Fraud DAO. “The Fintech Fraud DAO can help create a safer fintech ecosystem by providing a decentralized, network-based datastore that ingests not only fraudulent activity, but also legitimate user behavior across member platforms in real-time, resulting in a safer ecosystem. This is an important step in helping the industry transition from fraud detection to fraud prevention.”
“Brex is excited to partner with the Fintech Fraud DAO. The reason we got involved is so that we can continue supporting our partner organizations and grow our footprint in Fintech, while fraud mitigation is collaboratively managed by the wider community,” said Daniel Sankey, Head of Financial Crimes Compliance at Brex.
“Fraud teams have been stuck comparing their customer information with official resources. Teams solely rely on discrepancies between these sources to serve as a tip off against potential fraud. The DAO provides a platform for risk teams to compare customer information against confirmed fraud, and reduces their need for high frequency decisions that are prone to human error. Over time, there is a ROI through operational time saved, as well as fraud losses,” said Thomas Frantz, Senior Risk manager at Airbase.
Banking veteran Lou Anne Alexander will serve in an advisory role for the DAO. Ms. Alexander has more than 30 years’ experience in the banking industry, leading projects in the e-commerce, payments, identity and authentication space. She most recently served as Chief Product Officer at Early Warning, building out industry-defining solutions to enable payments and mitigate fraud in the banking and financial industry.
“In an ever-evolving industry, standard fraud detection products are not always sufficient to detect fraudulent activity. Fintech Fraud DAO is helping to shape the next generation of fintech innovation by providing an open, yet secure network of collective data to help fintechs further identify and alleviate fraud,” said Lou Anne Alexander. “I look forward to further advising and growing this initiative.”
The DAO is an independent entity governed by its members, allowing participants to collectively decide how the network is operated. All data contributed to the Fintech Fraud DAO is owned by the contributing participant, and is never shared or queried by any member in unencrypted form.
For more information, email [email protected].
About Fintech Fraud DAO
The Fintech Fraud DAO is owned and operated by Unit21, a data infrastructure company at the forefront of the no-code enterprise revolution. Today, the company serves over a hundred fintech organizations for broad use cases around anti-money laundering (AML) and fraud in an integrated Risk and Compliance infrastructure platform.
The Fintech Fraud DAO aims to leverage its extensive network of partner fintechs, as well as deep expertise from building AML and fraud solutions for a variety of fintechs to bring to market a network-driven approach to move the needle on fraud.
FTX Sends 50,000 Ethereum To Voyagar, FTX Token Witnesses Pump And Dump
In a recent report, FTX sent 50,000 Ethereum worth about $65 million to Voyager Digital’s main wallet. The CEO of Nansen, a blockchain analytics firm, Alex Svanevik, confirmed the transaction in a tweet.
Due to the crypto winter, some crypto firms struggled with insolvency. This bearish market even pushed some crypto companies off the industry. Some companies even massively slashed their staff strength, while others stopped operations. Coinbase is amongst the firms that dropped 20% of its employees due to liquidity issues.
But among the companies that later halted operations is Voyager Digital. A source noted that the company stopped all transactions on its platform, including withdrawals, deposits, and rewards. Also, it later filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July.
As Voyager threw open its door for asset auctioning last month, FTX emerged as the winner. By outbidding its competitor, Binance, FTX acquired about $1.4 billion worth of Voyager assets. The company has subsequently transferred some funds to the crypto lending firms.
FTX Transfers 50K Ethereum Without Court Approval
Recently, Voyager Digital declared an auction to sell its assets attracting several firms, including the crypto exchange, Binance. However, FTX US outbid other firms on September 26 and won the acquisition of Voyager assets.
The FTX US is to receive crypto assets valued at $1.4 billion for the completion of its acquisition. Voyager is expected to present the asset purchase agreement with FTX US for the necessary approval. The presentation was slated for October 19 to the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.
But without the court’s approval of the asset purchase agreement, FTX transferred 50K ETH to Voyager. The transfer is suspected to be linked to the $1.4 billion asset acquisition. This includes $60 million in earn-outs, incentives, and an extra $51 million cash payment.
Regulators Object To Asset Acquisition Amid FTX Token Dump and Pump
Some regulatory bodies have raised objections to sell Voyager assets to FTX US. These include the Texas State Securities Board and the Texas Department of Banking.
According to reports, the regulators are investigating FTX US, FTX Trading, and some executives, including the CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. The watchdogs cited that they offer unregistered securities to US residents.
Additionally, the regulators think FTX US provides yield-bearing accounts similar to Voyager’s yield-bearing depository accounts.
Also, FTX is restricted through the objection in limiting the Debtor’s liability. Finally, following the FTX transfer of 50K ETH news, the FTX token, FTT, has experienced a dump and pump effect.
Featured Image From Pixabay, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
Kevin Shinick Named Showrunner for Exile Content Studio’s Lil’ Heroes Animated TV Series
Veteran Writer, Producer, and Voice-Actor Joins Previously Announced Executive Producers Carmelo Anthony and Asani Swann
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ExileContent–Kevin Shinick has been named showrunner for Exile Content Studio’s Lil’ Heroes animated television series, it was announced today by Daniel Eilemberg, co-founder and CEO of Lil’ Heroes and Stephen Davis, Exile Kids and Animation Executive Producer, and former CCO of Hasbro, whose past credits include Transformers, My Little Pony and Power Rangers, among many others. Shinick joins NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony, who along with his producing partner and co-founder of Creative 7, Asani Swann, serve as executive producers on the series, with Anthony also voicing one of the characters. The Lil’ Heroes franchise was launched in January 2022, beginning as a NFT collection created by Spanish artist Edgar Plans, in partnership with Exile Content Studio, the film, television, audio, and digital production house founded by Isaac Lee and now a part of Candle Media.
Best known for his work as a writer, producer, and voice-actor on Adult Swim’s “Robot Chicken” and for penning the best-selling YA novel, “Star Wars: Force Collector,” Shinick is an industry veteran who began his career as the host and Squadron Leader of the popular PBS series, “Where In Time Is Carmen Sandiego?” Later, Shinick went on to become an Emmy® Award-winning writer, a No. 1 bestselling author, and a celebrated comic book creator, as well as an actor, director, and multiple Annie Award-winning producer.
Eilemberg said, “Kevin has had a part in the creation of some of the most iconic brands in entertainment and it’s a privilege to have him as the showrunner of the Lil’ Heroes animated series. In Kevin’s capable hands, and with our partners, Melo, Asani, Edgar, and Stephen Davis, we are sure we will have a popular series to further propel the franchise, ultimately enabling us to reach new audiences across multiple mediums and markets.”
“I am overjoyed at the opportunity to collaborate with someone of Kevin’s stature in the industry as we begin to bring my original artistic vision to life,” said Plans. “Kevin’s unique combination of incredible talent, creativity, and experience will enable us to more fully create the Lil’ Heroes universe as an animated series that lets us all imagine a universe full of heroes fighting for what’s right in the world.”
Davis said, “Every creative session with Kevin is a joy ride. Our Lil’ Heroes are in for the time of their lives, and so are our fans. I, for one, can’t wait to jump on board as well!”
“As a fan of both Exile and Edgar Plans, the opportunity to play an important role in their unprecedented journey to create an animated TV series based on the Lil’ Heroes characters is irresistible,” said Shinick. “I’ve had the pleasure to create pop culture that lives on via books, TV, and more, and I couldn’t be more pleased to be tied to a franchise that heralds what’s next in entertainment.”
Shinick has worked alongside such legendary names as George Lucas (“Star Wars: Detours”), Stan Lee (Marvel’s “Spider-Man”), the rock band KISS (“Scooby-Doo” and “Kiss: Rock and Roll Mystery”), and MAD Magazine, which he adapted into the Emmy®-nominated animated series known simply as “MAD.” He has written for both Marvel and DC Comics and has the distinction of being the only person to have written “Spider-Man” for the comics (“Avenging Spider-Man”), the stage (“Spider-Man Live!” at Radio City Music Hall), and the screen (the Emmy® nominated animated series “Marvel’s Spider-Man ” on Disney+). Shinick’s other writing credits include the Netflix live-action-comedy series, “Disjointed,” Comedy Central’s “Ugly Americans,” the CW’s “Beebo Saves Christmas,” and the “Star Wars” children’s book, “Chewie and the Porgs.” As an actor, Shinick has performed in over half a dozen Broadway plays, plus numerous films and television shows, including “Masters of Sex” and “Grimm,” and voiced the role of Bruce Banner across Marvel’s animated universe, along with many others.
About Exile Content Studio
Exile Content Studio creates content in Spanish and English for a global audience across multiple platforms — TV, Film, Audio, and Digital. Exile’s team has led content production for the largest Spanish-language media companies in the world with responsibility for film studios, OTT service, broadcast and cable networks, music, news, and digital. The company’s current slate includes award-winning talent across genres and formats. To stay up to date on Exile’s projects, follow @ExileContent on Twitter and Instagram.
Exile Content is a part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises built for the digital age. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle was founded by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone’s flagship private equity business.
About Lil’ Heroes
Lil’ Heroes is a brand and entertainment franchise created by Spanish artist Edgar Plans, in partnership with Exile Content Studio. It was launched in January 2022 as an NFT collection, which serves as the basis for an entertainment franchise with multiple touchpoints with its fans and audience. These include NFTs, but also merchandise and licensing, an animated show, events, publishing, gaming and more.
Aptos (APT) Ranges Just Above $8, Is It Time To Dump Those Airdrop Tokens?
The Aptos (APT) launch has become one of the most chaotic launches in recent crypto history. The digital asset had made its way to the mainnet and the centralized exchange listings had poured out soon after. However, the project was soon inundated with inquiries about the tokenomics and how the community was supposed to get the tokens since there was no Initial Coin Offering (ICO). Cue a rushed airdrop that was worth thousands of dollars at launch.
The Aptos Airdrop
Hours before the Aptos (APT) token was meant to go live on leading exchanges such as Coinbase, Binance, and FTX, crypto Twitter had begun to ask important questions about the project. First was that the exchange listings were being announced without the tokenomics being made public. This led to a post from the project announcing the tokenomics.
Next came the inquiries about how members of the community were supposed to get the 51% of the token supply that was allocated for the ‘Community.’ Due to suspicions that investors in the project already had the tokens ready to dump on retail, users had begun to brand the launch as a pump-and-dump scheme. Furthermore, the community bemoaned the lack of an airdrop or at least an opportunity for users to get APT tokens before the exchange listings.
What would follow would be one of the most unexpected airdrops in the history of crypto. The retroactive airdrop was announced to reward “early network participants with APT tokens.” The stash for each participant came out to around 150 APT tokens each, which were worth thousands of dollars at one point.
Time To Sell APT Tokens?
The APT airdrop has now made the rounds and a majority of eligible participants are expected to have claimed their tokens already. Data from crypto exchange Binance shows a 24-hour high of almost $60 for the digital asset, which would make the 150 Aptos tokens claimed from the airdrop worth approximately $9,000 at one point.
APT price trending at $8.12 | Source: APTBUSD on TradingView.com
The price of APT has since declined more than 85% since then and the current price of the altcoin is now trending at $8. This would put the value of the APT airdrop tokens at $1,200 at the time of this writing. For some, this may not be an attractive price level to sell out.
However, over the years, the data has continued to point against holding on to airdropped tokens. A Messari study back in the first quarter of 2022 actually showed that it was more profitable to flip airdropped tokens as soon as they are received. While there are some outliers that have made more money over the long term, the overwhelming majority have been more successful selling right away.
APT is less than 24 hours old on the market, which means there could be more dumps coming after the current pump. If this happens, then airdrop holders could see the value of their tokens decline rapidly. Aptos is also reportedly going to carry out another airdrop which will likely require different criteria than the first.
Featured image from Boxmining, chart from TradingView.com
Tara Green Joins Crusoe Energy Systems as Chief People Officer
Technology Industry Veteran Joins Digital Flare Mitigation® and Clean Cloud Pioneer as CPO
DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crusoe Energy Systems LLC (Crusoe) today announced that Tara Green has joined the company as Chief People Officer. In her new role, Green will be responsible for leading Crusoe’s team and systems related to organizational structuring, recruiting, training and development, employee engagement, compensation, diversity and inclusion, team culture, and enhancement of overall people and HR processes. Green brings more than 25 years of experience in people strategy and operations to Crusoe Energy.
Prior to joining Crusoe, Green was the VP, Head of People at Aurora, a rapidly scaling autonomous vehicle startup with operations across the U.S. In this capacity, she led the People organization to scale and support the company’s evolution through major events, including the pandemic and an acquisition that nearly tripled the company’s workforce. She also previously was the SVP and Chief People Officer at Originate, a technology and design innovation studio, and held executive positions at a number of startups and enterprises including Node.io, Wickr, Google, eBay, and [email protected]
“I’m thrilled to join a company with a mission that is so inspiring and accessible, allowing for material impact today and limitless global impact in the future,” said Tara Green, Crusoe’s new Chief People Officer. “I’m excited to spend my days with talented, passionate, growth-minded people who are collectively engaged in reshaping and harmonizing the critical needs of our climate with awesome opportunities emanating from our digital world. As the company expands and scales, I look forward to leading the team with intention to evolve our culture and curate employee experiences that decade upon decade will be highly motivating, learning-oriented, respectful and tuned-in.”
Crusoe captures stranded and wasted energy resources such as flaring natural gas and excess renewable power to power modular data centers. In April, Crusoe closed a $350 million Series C equity from notable climate and technology venture capital funds, securing new capital to accelerate and scale Crusoe’s deployments. Recently, Crusoe was ranked as the No. 1 best small company to work for in Colorado by The Denver Post. The company’s full time workforce consists of approximately 300 individuals across Colorado, California, North Dakota, Montana, Illinois, New York, Louisiana and Oklahoma with expansion into additional states underway.
“We are honored to welcome such an experienced and capable people leader to the Crusoe team,” said Crusoe’s Co-Founder, President and Chief Operating Officer, Cully Cavness. “Tara brings a wealth of experience, relationships and business knowledge to this role and is already making an impact as a member of our leadership team.”
Later this year, Crusoe will fully launch CrusoeCloud™, the company’s High-Performance Computing (HPC) cloud offering powered by carbon-reducing energy sources, following its successful alpha rollout earlier in 2022. CrusoeCloud™ will enable HPC users to both reduce the costs of cloud computing as well as the environmental impacts of computing workloads such as artificial intelligence model training, graphical rendering and scientific computing.
About Crusoe Energy Systems LLC
Crusoe is on a mission to align the future of computing with the future of the climate. They are the pioneers of clean computing infrastructure that reduces both the costs and the environmental impact of the world’s expanding digital economy. By unlocking stranded sources of energy to power crypto, cloud, and data centers, they are creating the future of compute-intensive innovation that reduces emissions rather than adds to them. The world’s appetite for computation, energy, and progress will never stop growing. Crusoe is here to bring energy to ideas in ways that are aligned with the needs of our climate.
To learn more, visit www.crusoeenergy.com and follow Crusoe on Linkedin and Twitter.
