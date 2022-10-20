News
Gophers’ Tanner Morgan, Penn State’s Sean Clifford are QBs linked since sixth grade
It’s eerie how much Tanner Morgan and Sean Clifford have traveled similar and sometimes converging paths.
Morgan’s sixth-grade team in Kentucky played Clifford’s team from Ohio. The youth teams roughly 30 miles apart had a rematch in seventh grade. They didn’t play each other in high school, when they were racking up yards and hearing from college recruiters, but Morgan remembers watching Clifford’s highlights on the TV news.
They became full-time Big Ten starting quarterbacks in 2019, with Morgan’s Gophers beating Clifford’s Nittany Lions in a Top 15 matchup in Minnesota that November. With more than 40 games experience each, the sixth-year players have become synonymous with their schools, leading their programs to big wins while doing it the right way. But when things have gone sideways, critics are quick to say they are ready to move on to the shiny new and more highly recruited freshman backups.
Their parallel paths might converge again when the Gophers play No. 16 Penn State in a nationally televised game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in University Park, Pa.
The durable Morgan and Clifford are both dealing with injuries that took them out of last Saturday’s games. The ability to play this Saturday remains unclear. Coaches P.J. Fleck and James Franklin, who have been so loyal to them through the ups and downs, are not revealing much about whether they will play in Penn State’s White Out game in Happy Valley.
With the pandemic allowing for sixth year of eligibility, Morgan was able to come back at age 23 and Clifford at 24. With that in mind at Big Ten Media Days in July, a Wall Street Journal reporter asked Clifford about the benefit of “institutional knowledge.”
“I think about my boy Tanner Morgan over at Minnesota,” Clifford said. “… We were playing each other since the (sixth) grade and to think that now both of our old (butts) are still playing at the biggest stages, it’s very cool because that friendship is so deep.”
If Morgan and Clifford are cleared to play Saturday, it will be in front of more than 100,000 people in the stadium plus an ABC television audience nationwide, but Clifford called their youth matchups “the best days of football.”
“Realistically, you don’t have a care in the world,” Clifford continued. “You are out there and you are getting orange slices at halftime. It’s the coolest thing, and that is what football is about. It’s about having fun and being able to be with your buddies and play the game you love and learn real life lessons through football. That is what I remember the most.”
Morgan shared more vivid memories. Clifford and Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy drove south to play Morgan and Ryle in 2010.
“I think our only loss, or one of our only two losses, was to them,” Morgan recalled to the Pioneer Press last week. “They beat us, six to zero, because they ran a hook and ladder in the third quarter. It went like 60 yards and scored.”
Clifford completed the hook route, and Morgan even recalled what hash mark it was on (the right one).
“I don’t know why I remember it so much,” Morgan said. “They scored on that, and I was not happy.”
In 2011, Morgan’s Ryle team traveled north to Cincinnati, a big deal for small-community kids in Kentucky. Morgan and Co. beat Clifford that day.
“I remember throwing a slant-and-go to one of my best friends,” Morgan shared.
Playing against Clifford left an imprint on Morgan. “It was one of the first times where I was competing against somebody and I thought, ‘Oh, he’s really good.’ ”
Morgan and Clifford have remained acquaintances. While they didn’t play against each other for eight more years, Morgan recalled turning on the news after high school games under the Friday night lights. He saw Clifford, a more-heralded recruit, go on to win a state championship at St. Xavier in Cincinnati.
When they played again in 2019, Morgan was lights out. He completed 18 of 20 passes for 339 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Clifford had success but also struggled in big moments, going 23 for 43 for 340 yards with one touchdown and three picks. He threw a game-sealing interception to U safety Jordan Howden.
“The 2019 game was definitely a hard-fought game,” Clifford said in July. “They brought their ‘A’ game. They had a great fan base. Looking forward to this year. Get to see them again. Tanner, he has been talking. I’ll see him when that week comes. It’s always fun because Tanner and I are boys, but we have another shot.”
It’s to be determined if they will, in fact, get that final chance to face off again. College football grinds up players, even the once-star quarterbacks giving it one more go. Morgan and Clifford have shared those kinds of comments.
“We’ve had similar journeys and have played in the best conference in college football for a long time,” Morgan said. “We’ve had highs, had lows. There’s a lot of outside expectations in this position that we’re in. We’re two different people, two different personalities on how we deal with those kind of the things, but we’re talking about life.”
Clifford reached out to Morgan about Kirk Ciarrocca, the offensive coordinator who left Minnesota to coach Clifford for one season at Penn State in 2020 before returning to the U this fall. Ciarrocca intimately knows both QBs, and could see Morgan’s passion to play the game when he started recruiting him.
“It was way before I ever met him,” Ciarroca said this week. “It was something that had been instilled in him from a young age and from his mom and dad. Something that he’s taken to heart.”
If Morgan is able to throw a slant on Saturday and it’s able to go for a touchdown, Clifford will be on the opposite sideline doing everything he can to respond to his boyhood rival and his college confidant.
It will be like they did back in 2010-11, when they were eating orange slices and slinging more carefree passes.
Travel demand remains strong, airlines say
American Airlines reports record third-quarter revenue and expects strong demand next year as working from home drives more bookings, executives say
wsj
Slavery is on the ballot for voters in 5 US states
By KIMBERLEE KRUESI
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery — forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes.
None of the proposals would force immediate changes inside the states’ prisons, though they could lead to legal challenges related to how they use prison labor, a lasting imprint of slavery’s legacy on the entire United States.
The effort is part of a national push to amend the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that banned enslavement or involuntary servitude except as a form of criminal punishment. That exception has long permitted the exploitation of labor by convicted felons.
“The idea that you could ever finish the sentence ‘slavery’s okay when … ’ has to rip out your soul, and I think it’s what makes this a fight that ignores political lines and brings us together, because it feels so clear,” said Bianca Tylek, executive director of Worth Rises, a criminal justice advocacy group pushing to remove the amendment’s convict labor clause.
Nearly 20 states have constitutions that include language permitting slavery and involuntary servitude as criminal punishments. In 2018, Colorado was the first to remove the language from its founding frameworks by ballot measure, followed by Nebraska and Utah two years later.
This November, versions of the question go before voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont.
Sen. Raumesh Akbari, a Democrat from Memphis, was shocked when a fellow lawmaker told her about the slavery exception in the Tennessee Constitution and immediately began working to replace the language.
“When I found out that this exception existed, I thought, ‘We have got to fix this and we’ve got to fix this right away,’” she said. “Our constitution should reflect the values and the beliefs of our state.”
Constitutions require lengthy and technically tricky steps before they can be tweaked. Akbari first proposed changes in 2019; the GOP-dominant General Assembly then had to pass the changes by a majority vote in one two-year legislative period and then pass it again with at least two-thirds approval in the next. The amendment could then go on the ballot in the year of the next gubernatorial election.
Akbari also had to work with the state Department of Correction to ensure that inmate labor wouldn’t be prohibited under her proposal.
The proposed language going before Tennessean voters more clearly distinguishes between the two: “Slavery and involuntary servitude are forever prohibited. Nothing in this section shall prohibit an inmate from working when the inmate has been duly convicted of a crime.”
“We understand that those who are incarcerated cannot be forced to work without pay, but we should not create a situation where they won’t be able to work at all,” Akbari said.
Similar concerns over the financial impact of prison labor led California’s Democratic-led Legislature to reject an amendment eliminating indentured servitude as a possible punishment for crime after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration predicted it could require the state to pay billions of dollars at minimum wage to prison inmates.
Scrutiny over prison labor has existed for decades, but the 13th Amendment’s loophole in particular encouraged former Confederate states after the Civil War to devise new ways to maintain the dynamics of slavery. They used restrictive measures, known as the “Black codes” because they nearly always targeted Black people, to criminalize benign interactions such as talking too loudly or not yielding on the sidewalk. Those targeted would end up in custody for minor actions, effectively enslaving them again.
Fast-forward to today: Many incarcerated workers make pennies on the dollar, which isn’t expected to change if the proposals succeed. Inmates who refuse to work may be denied phone calls or visits with family, punished with solitary confinement and even be denied parole.
Alabama is asking voters to delete all racist language from its constitution and to remove and replace a section on convict labor that’s similar to what Tennessee has had in its constitution.
Vermont often boasts of being the first state in the nation to ban slavery in 1777, but its constitution still allows involuntary servitude in a handful of circumstances. Its proposed change would replace the current exception clause with language saying “slavery and involuntary servitude are forever prohibited in this State.”
Oregon’s proposed change repeals its exception clause while adding language allowing a court or probation or parole agency to order alternatives to incarceration as part of sentencing.
Louisiana is the only state so far to have its proposed amendment draw organized opposition, over concerns that the replacement language may make matters worse. Even one of its original sponsors has second thoughts — Democratic Rep. Edmond Jordan told The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate last week that he’s urging voters to reject it.
The nonprofit Council for a Better Louisiana warned that the wording could technically permit slavery again, as well as continue involuntary servitude.
Louisiana’s Constitution now says: “Slavery and involuntary servitude are prohibited, except in the latter case as punishment for a crime.” The amendment would change that to: “Slavery and involuntary servitude are prohibited, (but this) does not apply to the otherwise lawful administration of criminal justice.”
“This amendment is an example of why it is so important to get the language right when presenting constitutional amendments to voters,” the nonprofit group said in a statement urging voters to choose “No” and lawmakers to try again, pointing to Tennessee’s ballot language as a possible template.
Supporters of the amendment say such criticisms are part of a campaign to keep exception clauses in place.
“If this doesn’t pass, it will be used as a weapon against us,” said Max Parthas, state operations director for the Abolish Slavery National Network.
The question stands as a reminder of how slavery continues to bedevil Americans, and Parthas says that’s reason enough to vote yes.
“We’ve never seen a single day in the United States where slavery was not legal,” he said. “We want to see what that looks like and I think that’s worth it.”
Two downtown Minneapolis restaurants shutter for good
Two downtown Minneapolis mainstay restaurants have closed in recent weeks.
Rock Bottom Brewery, which opened in 1993, was the first brewpub to set up shop in the Twin Cities, and just the second for the chain, which started in Denver and in its heyday had as many as 40 locations.
When Rock Bottom came to town, it was unheard of to brew and serve beer from the same space, and for many years, the pub coasted on the novelty of its business model.
However, as craft breweries and brew pubs have spread across the nation, the chain has shrunk dramatically. Now there are just 16 Rock Bottom restaurants in the U.S.
The La Salle Plaza restaurant quietly closed its doors last week.
And Seven Steakhouse & Sushi has also closed, for the second time this year, and it appears this time, it’s for good.
The restaurant announced the closure on its website, saying: “Due to circumstances beyond our control, we cannot operate a restaurant/bar in our current residence building of 700 Hennepin Ave. To which, we have no alternative but to close. We understand the inconvenience to you and what this may cause and thank you for your patronage to us at Seven.”
The restaurant previously closed in January, only to reopen in March.
Olaf Scholz backs China, ignores government warnings in Port of Hamburg deal, report says – POLITICO
Regarding the future of the Port of Hamburg, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is accused of siding with China to the detriment of his own government.
An investigation by German regional public broadcasters reported on Wednesday that Scholz’s chancellery was pushing to approve efforts by Chinese shipping giant Cosco to gain a foothold in a container port in Hamburg, ignoring warnings from six federal ministries, including the vice-chancellor of the Greens, Robert. Habeck, amid fears of over-reliance on Beijing.
As Germany finally grasps the consequences of its energy dependence on Russia, greater attention is now also focused on the depths of its intertwined trade relationship with China, which gives Beijing leverage. massive over Berlin.
Under the terms of the Cosco deal, first reached in September 2021 and subject to regulatory approval, the company would obtain a 35% minority stake in the Tollerort container terminal, one of three sites in this guy inside the sprawling Hamburg complex.
The acquisition is part of a wider strategic gambit by Beijing to gain control of infrastructure critical to its global business initiative the Belt and Road, a network of transport links intended to connect Chinese factories to wealthy Western markets. .
Cosco already has stakes in Europe’s two largest ports in Rotterdam and Antwerp, while also controlling the port of Piraeus in Athens and is behind a project to expand an inland rail terminal in Duisburg where the Ruhr and the Rhine meet and which is a focal point of departure for overland freight from Chinese industrial hubs.
A stake in Hamburg, Europe’s third-largest port, is just another piece of the Beijing puzzle, and many don’t like it. The logic of encouraging Chinese investment is that these ports would then be favored by Chinese shippers who bring their business there. This sparks a race between northern European ports to come to terms with the Chinese.
Habeck, whose economy ministry is overseeing a review of the deal as part of an investment screening process, has repeatedly said Germany is rethinking its overall trade policy with China.
“I’m leaning towards the fact that we don’t allow that,” Habeck told Reuters in September of the Cosco deal.
According to the report released Thursday, Habeck’s department attempted to put the issue on the agenda of a federal cabinet meeting to formally oppose the Cosco port acquisition.
However, Scholz’s chancellery has instead demanded that the ministries draft a compromise that can be approved as time is running out until the end-October legal deadline for the government to make an appeal.
“If the government does not pass a resolution to prohibit the transaction before the end of the deadline, the transaction is legally deemed authorized,” said Kai Neuhaus, a Brussels-based lawyer. and expert in investment audits of the law firm CMS.
This would give Scholz good news to present on his planned trip to Beijing scheduled for November 3-4.
A government spokeswoman said the chancery was not commenting on ongoing investment review procedures, citing business and trade secrets.
Stopover
Scholz ruled Hamburg, one of Germany’s wealthiest states, as mayor for seven years until 2018, during which time local trade with China boomed. According to port operator Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (HHLA).
Locally, Scholz Social Democrats are in favor of reaching the deal with Cosco, arguing that it will drive additional investment in the terminal and create jobs.
“It is in the tradition of church tower, or provincial politics, to do service to the city-state of Hamburg above the national interest,” said Reinhard Bütikofer, a prominent Green MEP. who has long been a warmonger on China.
He said the issue concerned national security and described efforts to prevent discussion of the deal in Cabinet as “extraordinary”.
But Hans-Jörg Heims, a spokesman for HHLA, said the issue had been unduly politicized, pointing out that China was not buying a stake in the port itself but rather investing in part of a company that managed the terminal.
Cosco would not, for example, have access to internal computer systems and own land, Heims said, and would have only one out of three chief executives.
“They are pursuing a symbolic policy,” he said of opponents of the deal. “I’m just concerned about the hundreds of jobs that depend on it.”
No veto
Still, serious concerns remain about the extent to which Chinese state-backed companies are involved in critical German infrastructure, with the port only part of a discussion that also includes critical telecommunications infrastructure.
Earlier this week, Bruno Kahl, the head of the BND, Germany’s foreign security service, warned of the country becoming “painfully dependent” on China during a Bundestag committee debate on foreign investment.
“We’re very, very critical of China’s involvement in critical infrastructure,” Kahl said during the session.
Despite those concerns, HHLA’s Heims said the federal departments of defense and transportation had not decided to veto the investment. The Department of Transportation said it would not comment on the matter, while the Department of Defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The European Commission, which POLITICO has previously reported, is also skeptical of the deal, said it would not “comment on individual transactions for confidentiality reasons”.
A pressing argument in favor of the deal is that without Chinese investment, Hamburg will be at a disadvantage compared to its larger, already partly Chinese, North Sea neighbours, when it comes to attracting business there. ‘coming.
“Our competitors Rotterdam and Antwerp will be very happy if this deal fails,” Heims said.
Hans von der Burchard contributed reporting.
Truss quits, but UK’s political and economic turmoil linger
By JILL LAWLESS (Associated Press)
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss quit Thursday after a tumultuous and historically brief term in which her economic policies roiled financial markets and a rebellion in her political party obliterated her authority.
Truss became the third Conservative prime minister to be toppled in as many years, extending the instability that has shaken Britain since it broke off from the European Union and leaving its leadership in limbo as the country faces a cost-of-living crisis and looming recession.
“I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party,” Truss acknowledged in a statement delivered outside her 10 Downing Street office.
Financial markets breathed a sigh of relief, but Truss leaves a divided party seeking a leader who can unify its warring factions. Truss, who said she will remain in office until a replacement is chosen, has been prime minister for just 45 days and will almost certainly become the shortest-serving leader in British history.
The ruling Conservative Party said it would choose a successor by the end of next week. Potential contenders include former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, who lost to Truss in the last leadership contest, House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace — and Boris Johnson, the former prime minister ousted in July over a series of ethics scandals.
The low-tax, low-regulation economic policies that got Truss elected proved disastrous in the real world at a time of soaring inflation and weak growth.
Her Sept. 23 economic plan included a raft of tax cuts — paid for by government borrowing — that investors worried Britain couldn’t afford. That pummeled the value of the pound and drove up the cost of mortgages, causing economic pain for people and businesses already struggling from an economy yet to emerge from the pain of the pandemic.
That tumult resulted in the replacement of Truss’ Treasury chief, multiple policy U-turns and a breakdown of discipline in the governing Conservative Party.
Truss bowed out just a day after vowing to stay in power, saying she was “a fighter and not a quitter.” But she couldn’t hold on any longer after a senior minister quit her government with a barrage of criticism and a vote in the House of Commons descended into chaos and acrimony just days after she was forced to abandon many of her economic policies.
The pound rose about 1% Thursday to around $1.13 after Truss’ resignation.
But where the Conservative Party goes from here is not clear. Party chiefs hope lawmakers can rally around a unity candidate, but that seems unlikely in a party whose myriad factions — from hard-right Brexiteers to centrist “One Nation” Tories — are at each other’s throats.
“Nobody has a route plan. It’s all sort of hand-to-hand fighting on a day-to-day basis,” Conservative lawmaker Simon Hoare told the BBC on Thursday before Truss resigned.
“It’s time for the prime minister to go,” Conservative lawmaker Miriam Cates said, echoing the sentiments of many others.
Newspapers that usually support the Conservatives were vitriolic. An editorial in the Daily Mail on Thursday was headlined: “The wheels have come off the Tory clown car.”
Her downfall was so rapid that the party was unable to spell out exactly how the selection of a new leader would unfold, and whether the party’s 172,000 members, or only its 357 lawmakers, would get a say. The new leader is due to be in place by Oct. 28.
Truss’ resignation is the culmination of months of simmering discontent inside the Conservative Party as its poll ratings with the public have plunged.
Johnson’s government was revealed to have held a series of parties in government buildings during period of coronavirus lockdown, when people in Britain were barred from mingling with friends and family or even visiting dying relatives.
The party spent the summer picking a replacement as the economy worsened amid spiking energy prices triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Against that backdrop, many people — including many Conservatives — felt Truss’ tax-cutting policies would do little to help ordinary people struggling to make ends meet.
Whoever succeeds Truss will become the country’s third prime minister this year. A national election doesn’t have to be held until 2024, but opposition parties demanded one be held now, saying the government lacks democratic legitimacy.
Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer accused the Conservatives of presiding over “utter chaos.”
“This is doing huge damage to our economy and the reputation of our country,” he said. “We must have a chance at a fresh start. We need a general election – now.”
Truss’ political unraveling began after she and her Treasury chief, Kwasi Kwarteng, unveiled an economic plan with 45 billion pounds ($50 billion) in unfunded tax cuts. That hammered of the value of the pound and increased the cost of U.K. government borrowing. The Bank of England was forced to intervene to prevent the crisis from spreading to the wider economy and putting pension funds at risk.
Truss then fired Kwarteng, and his replacement, Hunt, scrapped almost all of Truss’ tax cuts, along with energy subsidies and her promise of no public spending cuts. He said the government will need to save billions of pounds and there are “many difficult decisions” to be made before he sets out a medium-term fiscal plan on Oct. 31.
Speaking to lawmakers for the first time since the U-turn, Truss apologized Wednesday and admitted she had made mistakes during her six weeks in office, but insisted that by changing course she had “taken responsibility and made the right decisions in the interest of the country’s economic stability.”
Still, Truss said she would not resign — a resolve that was short-lived. Within hours a senior Cabinet minister, Home Secretary Suella Braverman, quit, blasting Truss in her resignation letter, saying she had “concerns about the direction of this government.”
For many Conservative lawmakers, the final straw was a Wednesday evening vote over fracking for shale gas that produced chaotic scenes in Parliament, with party whips accused of using heavy-handed tactics to gain votes.
Chris Bryant, a lawmaker from the opposition Labour Party, said he “saw members being physically manhandled … and being bullied.” Conservative officials denied this.
Truss’ departure on Thursday sparked jubilation for the tabloid Daily Star, which has set up a livestream featuring a photo of the prime minister beside a head of lettuce to see which would last longer.
“This lettuce outlasted Liz Truss!” it proclaimed Thursday.
While many Britons joined the world in laughing at the lettuce joke, Bronwyn Maddox, director of international affairs think-tank Chatham House, said “there is no question that the U.K.’s standing in the world has been severely battered by this episode and by the revolving door of prime ministers.”
She said Truss’ successor would need to have policies “based on economic stability, but need also to include a resolution of the relationship with Europe; much of the upheaval represents the bitter aftermath of Brexit.”
___
Follow AP’s coverage of British politics at
Will Paolo Banchero look as fly in Magic pinstripes as he did in purple on draft night?
When Paolo Banchero’s name was called as No 1 pick for the Orlando Magic, it came as surprise not only to fans, but the majority of teams in the NBA.
Not because there were doubts of his ability, or that he was not worthy of being chosen ahead of the other two short listed players the Magic were considering, Chet Holmgren (No.2 Thunder) and Jabari Smith Jr., (No.3 Rockets), but because it was a surprise how tight-lipped the Magic were about their intentions.
There were no spoilers, no leaked information from the team. When NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called out Paolo Banchero’s name, everyone in the basketball world found out together.
What they also saw as the 6-foot-10, 250-pound power forward rose from his chair and headed to the stage, was a streak of purple covered in specks of glitter.
Banchero’s fashion decision for his entrance into the NBA that night in June was thrilling.
For Magic fans, the questions began to swirl. Could the team’s next Shaquille O’Neal or Dwight Howard be wearing a suit you would expect from the late pop icon Prince?
Could this 19-year-old, blinged out with a P5 chain around his neck, be the awaited rebuild piece that would tip the team deep into the W-column and back into the playoff picture?
Magic fans are understandably pessimistic, but during the preseason and practices, glimmers of what Paolo Banchero can do, and the potential he has have certainly surfaced.
Only time will tell.
In the meantime, let’s get back to that draft night suit.
Banchero said his choice to go with purple was because it is his favorite color. Even though he went to Duke, the purple was a nod to his parents and the University of Washington, where they both attended college.
When asked if the rhinestones attached to his suit were real diamonds Banchero said, “No, that would have broke my pockets.”
The sparkle definitely made a statement, and chances are his pockets are beginning to fill up quickly since his draft night.
Just this week, Paolo Banchero signed a multi-year shoe deal with Jordan Brand, and he looks to be the brand’s headliner of the Air Jordan 37. That seems like a ringing endorsement for his fashion sense, and hopefully his play for the Magic.
While some here at the Orlando Sentinel were impressed with Paolo’s fashion forward draft night fit, what about the rest of the team?
Well, we asked them. What did you all think of Paolo’s suit?
However, given that basketball is a team sport, and scrutiny and praise should be shared as a team, we decided to dig up the rest of the Magic players in their draft night suits, and had them judge one another as well.
The result is a healthy dose of praise and smack talk in the form of roasting that you would expect from your closest friends and teammates.
Some spoilers to note from our Draft Suit Challenge video we put together and attached above are:
Markelle Fultz, also an overall No1 pick in the NBA back in 2017, walked into the league wearing a pair of custom shoes made out of basketballs. That decision did not bounce well with his teammate Mo Bamba.
In 2018 Wendell Carter chose a draft night suit that was inspired by Marvel’s Black Panther and he looked like a Gucci superhero. So did Bol Bol, who easily could do a team-up with Carter playing the part of Spider Man in his suit created by rapper Young Thug’s clothing brand, SPIDER, back in 2019.
Some of the biggest surprises came from Cole Anthony and RJ Hampton. Both were drafted during the 2020 Covid year and were selected while they were at home.
You would think that the world sheltering in place would come with some understanding, and allow them to escape criticism from fellow players. Nope, not a chance.
Hampton’s unique draft-day-drip turtleneck came at a cost. Terrence Ross claims he would have been better off choosing to wear a pair sweats while relaxing at home.
And Cole Anthony’s choice to wear a t-shirt, headphones and what appears to be a robe, left plenty of question marks from his fellow teammates’ discerning eyes, even though he claims it to be Dolce & Gabbana.
Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley summed it up best when asked about the importance of draft night suits. “For the guys, it’s a chance to show the world who they are and their identity…and how they are going to be remembered on the big stage.”
Looking forward to the Magic’s upcoming season, the hope for fans is that Paolo looks just as sharp in Magic pinstripes as he does in purple and rhinestones. Sure, he made a splash on the draft night stage that will be remembered, but the ultimate goal is that when the word “fly” is said next to his name, it is not in reference to his fashion choices, but because it describes his approach to the hoop.
Want to reach out? Email me at [email protected]
()
