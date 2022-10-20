Gophers volleyball earns sweep at Iowa

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch was asked at the start of training camp what exactly he hoped carried over from last year’s resurgent season.

The energy? The feistiness?

His answer: The friendship.

“We got along really well. They really supported each other. I think we’ve got a great chance to keep building on that,” Finch said. “The guys that we come to work with every day are people that I enjoy being at work with every day, and I think that helps. If you don’t like being around people that you work with, then you’ve got a harder time.”

Through training camp, Minnesota believed it built a strong foundation of camaraderie heading into the season. Taurean Prince said D’Angelo Russell invites teammates to his home “all the time” and that Rudy Gobert has set up dinners and other outings.

“It’s good,” Prince said. “It’s something to build on. You don’t want to force those things. You want all that to be genuine. We’re just kind of living life day to day and coming into the gym and working hard. Whatever we can do off the court to build that, we’ll do.”

Minnesota received plenty of bonding opportunities thanks to an unusually lengthy preseason road trip that included stops in Miami, Las Vegas and Los Angeles. When on the road teams have no choice but to connect with one another.

“We had team dinners in like every city,” Jaden McDaniels said. “We all are in each other’s rooms chilling, the games, I feel like that’s a big part just so all of us know each other. And we’re just talking about basketball, as well, so we know what each other like to do, which way we like to go, so it’s good.”

It is a high bar for Minnesota to reach the level of continuity it achieved last season, which was evident by the team’s interactions every game on the bench. But the Wolves believe they’re off to a strong start.

“I think we’ve come together well, jelled pretty well,” Kyle Anderson said. “Guys have been great. Me being a newcomer here, everybody has been awesome welcoming me here. It’s gone pretty smooth. We’re with each other every day. I’m sure sometimes it’ll get bumpy, but overall it’s been great.”

BRIEFLY

Minnesota waived two-way player Eric Paschall prior to Wednesday’s season opener. Paschall was never fully healthy throughout training camp as he battled a sore Achilles tendon.

“He wasn’t able to kind of show us what he could do in camp,” Finch said, “Which is unfortunate, because we were very excited about the opportunity to bring him in in the summertime.”