Gophers volleyball earns sweep at Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Gophers volleyball team rolled over Iowa 25-22, 25-15, 25-11 on Wednesday night at Xtream Arena.
Taylor Landfair led Minnesota (11-6, 6-3 Big Ten) with 13 kills and a career-high eight blocks, while Naya Gros had six kills and eight blocks. Melani Shaffmaster added 29 assists and 10 digs.
Audrey Black led Iowa (7-13, 1-8 Big Ten) with eight kills.
The Gophers, ranked No. 9 nationally, have won five of their past six matches, all against Big Ten foes. They beat the Hawkeyes in four sets on Oct. 2 at Maturi Pavilion.
On Wednesday, US Capitol Police officers arrested three people after they discovered weapons in an illegally parked van near the Library of Congress and Supreme Court buildings.
Authorities said they recovered two handguns and a shotgun from a small white van parked on the grounds of the Capitol and deemed suspicious.
A police K-9 alerted officers to the weapons.
The driver, Tony H. Payne, 80, of Georgia, also told investigators he had weapons in the van, Capitol Police said in a statement.
He was arrested and charged with having an unregistered firearm and ammunition and carrying a pistol without a license, Capitol Police said in a statement.
Another man and a woman were briefly detained during the search but were not arrested.
A Hazardous Incident Response Team was also called after a hose and containers were found in the van, which was cleared after a thorough search.
The individuals told investigators they were there to deliver documents to the Supreme Court.
SAN DIEGO — Brandon Drury hit a go-ahead, two-run single during a five-run rally in the fifth inning and the San Diego Padres stunned Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies 8-5 on Wednesday to tie their all-wild card NL Championship Series at one game apiece.
The outburst started with Padres catcher Austin Nola hitting an RBI single off his younger brother that brought the sellout, rally towel-twirling crowd of 44,607 at Petco Park to life. Three innings earlier, the Phillies had taken a 4-0 lead with a rally that included bloop hits, a sun-aided double on a gorgeous, 92-degree afternoon and some shoddy Padres defense.
But just as they did Saturday night in eliminating the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers, the Padres were spurred by the bottom of their lineup in a big comeback.
Drury and Josh Bell hit back-to-back homers for the Padres, and Manny Machado went deep late.
The series shifts to Philadelphia for three games starting with Game 3 on Friday night. The Phillies, trying to reach their first World Series since 2009, outscored Atlanta 17-4 in two home Division Series games last weekend to eliminate the defending World Series champion Braves.
Blake Snell got the win and Josh Hader the save after striking out the side in the ninth to send the crowd into a frenzy. Aaron Nola, in the playoffs for the first time in his career and off to a brilliant start, took the loss.
The Padres, playing in their first NLCS since 1998, appeared to be in deep trouble after Snell threw 37 pitches in the Phillies’ four-run second.
San Diego began its comeback with homers on consecutive pitches by Drury and Bell to open the bottom of the inning. Drury lined a shot to left field and Bell lifted a fly ball deep to right that stayed just fair.
Bell and Juan Soto, who had an RBI double in the fifth, were obtained in a blockbuster trade with Washington on Aug. 2, the same day the Padres got Drury from Cincinnati.
Wolves are set to trigger Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale’s release clause to make him their new manager, according to talkSPORT.
Beale was only appointed by QPR in the summer, signing a three-year contract at Loftus Road to succeed Mark Warburton.
He managed the London club for just 15 league games.
But he is now in line for an early exit to become Wolves’ new manager following the departure of Bruno Lage.
Wolves owner Jeff Shi has spoken to Peter Bosz and former manager Nuno Espirito Santo since Lage was sacked in early October.
But it is understood that Beale is his preferred choice and the 42-year-old is also keen to move to Molineux.
Beale can also speak Portuguese from his time at Sao Paulo which will be a real advantage given the large number of Portuguese stars in the Wolves squad.
There is little QPR can do to prevent Beale from leaving as the former Liverpool manager has a release clause in his contract.
Beale guided QPR to top spot in the Championship, winning eight of his 15 games in charge and earning praise for his style of football.
This is his first managerial post, having served as assistant manager to Steven Gerrard at Rangers and Aston Villa.
He was in charge on Wednesday night as QPR beat Cardiff City.
Beale is well regarded in the game with a reputation as a forward-thinking and progressive manager who spent time at Chelsea, Liverpool and in Brazil with Sao Paulo.
Now he is set for his first Premier League managerial job where he will become a Midlands rival to close friend Gerrard.
Wolves have won just two of their 11 games this season and sit one point above the relegation zone, having lost to Crystal Palace on Tuesday night.
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch was asked at the start of training camp what exactly he hoped carried over from last year’s resurgent season.
The energy? The feistiness?
His answer: The friendship.
“We got along really well. They really supported each other. I think we’ve got a great chance to keep building on that,” Finch said. “The guys that we come to work with every day are people that I enjoy being at work with every day, and I think that helps. If you don’t like being around people that you work with, then you’ve got a harder time.”
Through training camp, Minnesota believed it built a strong foundation of camaraderie heading into the season. Taurean Prince said D’Angelo Russell invites teammates to his home “all the time” and that Rudy Gobert has set up dinners and other outings.
“It’s good,” Prince said. “It’s something to build on. You don’t want to force those things. You want all that to be genuine. We’re just kind of living life day to day and coming into the gym and working hard. Whatever we can do off the court to build that, we’ll do.”
Minnesota received plenty of bonding opportunities thanks to an unusually lengthy preseason road trip that included stops in Miami, Las Vegas and Los Angeles. When on the road teams have no choice but to connect with one another.
“We had team dinners in like every city,” Jaden McDaniels said. “We all are in each other’s rooms chilling, the games, I feel like that’s a big part just so all of us know each other. And we’re just talking about basketball, as well, so we know what each other like to do, which way we like to go, so it’s good.”
It is a high bar for Minnesota to reach the level of continuity it achieved last season, which was evident by the team’s interactions every game on the bench. But the Wolves believe they’re off to a strong start.
“I think we’ve come together well, jelled pretty well,” Kyle Anderson said. “Guys have been great. Me being a newcomer here, everybody has been awesome welcoming me here. It’s gone pretty smooth. We’re with each other every day. I’m sure sometimes it’ll get bumpy, but overall it’s been great.”
BRIEFLY
Minnesota waived two-way player Eric Paschall prior to Wednesday’s season opener. Paschall was never fully healthy throughout training camp as he battled a sore Achilles tendon.
“He wasn’t able to kind of show us what he could do in camp,” Finch said, “Which is unfortunate, because we were very excited about the opportunity to bring him in in the summertime.”
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in the October 11 stabbing of 91-year-old civil rights icon Jean McGuire.
The person of interest, captured on surveillance video, is pictured wearing a black jacket, gold chain and black and white trousers. Anyone with information about the man pictured is urged to contact Boston police, call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS, or text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
McGuire, who was not identified by name in the statement, was stabbed multiple times on a driveway in Franklin Park near Seaver Street between 7:55 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Police believe the suspect suffered injuries in the attack that may have required medical attention. McGuire told a press conference on Tuesday that she used self-defense training to fight off her attacker.
“In my 91 years, I have never felt safe walking the streets of Boston, day or night,” she said. “Never. And now I’m never going to go up there to the park alone again. … If we can’t live together without killing each other and without putting each other in danger, we’re really in trouble.
TAMARACK, Minn. — A company hoping to open an underground nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota received $114 million from the federal government to help build a mineral processing facility in North Dakota aimed at supplying the electric vehicle market with minerals used to make batteries.
Talon Metals’ subsidiary, Talon Nickel, was one of 20 processing and manufacturing companies in 12 states awarded a combined $2.8 billion meant to “expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and the electrical grid,” the White House said in a news release Monday.
The money comes from the federal infrastructure law passed last year.
“Right now, 75% of the battery manufacturing is coming from China, and for some battery components (and) critical materials, China controls nearly half the global production. … Today, we’re stepping up to really take it back — not all of it,” Biden said Monday at an event at the White House, adding that the federal government is setting goals and actions “to make sure we’re back in the game.”
Talon’s award is expected to fund about 27% of construction at its planned ore-processing facility and tailings management site set for an industrial brownsite in Mercer County, N.D. Talon is still negotiating a purchase of the site. The plant in east-central North Dakota would be supplied with ore from Talon’s proposed Tamarack mine and other sources in North America.
Earlier this year, electric car maker Tesla Inc. and Talon signed a six-year agreement for Tesla to buy 75,000 metric tons (165 million pounds) of nickel concentrate and requiring Talon to begin shipping the concentrate by Jan. 1, 2026.
Todd Malan, Talon’s chief external affairs officer and head of climate strategy, said the company anticipates completion of the North Dakota processing plant and opening of its Tamarack mine to be before 2026.
But it has yet to begin the permitting process in Minnesota. Copper-nickel mining has never taken place in Minnesota, and it took the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel project near Hoyt Lakes and Babbitt 14 years to receive its permits, but those have been caught up in litigation for the past four years.
Malan said the company expects to begin the permitting process in February. He said only the underground mine and rail-loading facility would need permits from Minnesota regulators, as the processing facility and tailings would be in North Dakota.
But with Monday’s announcement, Talon said it would no longer process minerals at its Tamarack site, which ”significantly reduces land disturbance and the scope of environmental review and permitting” in Minnesota, the company said in a news release.
Malan said the company would instead send the feedstock by rail from Minnesota to North Dakota, where it will also deal with the tailings — the bits of rock left behind after the desired minerals are processed out of it. Tailings often contain pollutants, namely sulfides, which can form an acid after reacting with oxygen.
The area is drier than Minnesota. Additionally, the tailings will be embedded in a cement-like substance and stored similar to other dry-stacked facilities that capture stormwater runoff, Malan said.
“We see this as directly responsive to what some of the (Tamarack area) community members have said in our community meetings … We think this is a way to address what people’s fears were about non-ferrous metals mining in a water-rich environment,” Malan said.
But Paula Maccabee, counsel and advocacy director of environmental group WaterLegacy, cast doubt on the company’s plan to return non-tailing waste rock into the underground mine back in Minnesota, and said there were other unanswered questions on how the mine would deal with potentially contaminated water.
She said the federal funding is arriving out of order.
“I’m really concerned that the politics and the money, as usual, are getting out of the gate far ahead of the science and far ahead of reasonable planning,” Maccabee said. “And so, the politicians and their use of our own taxpayer resources are being committed long before there is a project defined, let alone an environmental analysis of the impact of the project.”
