Here’s what the Wells Fargo cross-selling scandal means for the bank
Wells Fargo is one of the oldest and most powerful banks in the United States. His reputation is now in tatters, following a notorious scandal that has yet to unfold.
Reports of fraudulent activity in Wells Fargo’s sales department first surfaced in 2013. The bank opened at least 3.5 million fraudulent accounts for unwitting customers, according to Harvard Business School researchers . This problem and others have led the government to impose fines on the bank on several occasions.
Banking, consumer protection, commerce and workplace safety regulators continue to watch Wells Fargo closely. The bank says it has been struggling to comply with a barrage of consent orders issued by the government since 2016. In addition to fines, Wells Fargo has faced a cap on its assets, issued by the Federal Reserve in 2018.
“We continue to hold the company accountable for its shortcomings with an unprecedented asset cap that will remain in place until the company resolves its issues,” Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said. to journalists during a press conference at the end of 2021.
The issues at Wells Fargo are still ongoing. In September hearings before the House and Senate Banking Committees, lawmakers nominated new Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf over his company’s corporate governance issues. Scharf, a protege of JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, said he was driven to make substantial changes at the bank. “Seventy percent of our company’s operating committee are new since I joined,” Scharf said on his second day of auditions.
Experts said the government has broad power to limit Wells Fargo, given the reputation senior management has developed for imposing demanding business goals on its workforce. These lofty goals may have led employees to engage in deceptive and sometimes allegedly illegal behavior.
“The fact that such a large institution of such importance could nevertheless engage in fraud and indeed illegal transactions on such a scale – it is astounding,” said Saule T. Omarova, professor at Cornell Law. School.
In a statement to CNBC, Wells Fargo said the bank is revising its management, risk and control frameworks while changing corporate culture and policies. “[T]there is still work we need to do to rebuild trust, and we are committed to doing that work,” the bank said.
Watch the video to see how the Wells Fargo scandal positions the bank in 2022.
Devinder Malhotra to retire as Minnesota State chancellor next year
The head of the Minnesota State college and university system will give retirement another try when his contract is up next year.
Devinder Malhotra, 75, served as provost at St. Cloud State University and then interim president of Metropolitan State University before pausing his retirement to become the system’s interim chancellor in 2017 following a failed national search to replace Steven Rosenstone.
A year later, the Board of Trustees lifted the interim label after a second failed search.
Malhotra will have lasted six years on the job before he retires in August.
“I have no other plans than to focus on the family and take a little bit of a deep breath,” he said this week.
“I’m very grateful to the Board of Trustees to offer me the position and to have the confidence in my ability to lead this great system,” he said. “Serving as chancellor has been the greatest privilege of my professional life.”
The third-largest higher education system in the country, Minnesota State is composed of 26 public colleges and seven universities serving roughly 300,000 students. Enrollment is down 32 percent in the last decade as more prospective students have eschewed college for the workforce, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
Trustees rated Malhotra’s performance as “outstanding” during his most recent review, in June.
Board chairman Jay Cowles in June noted the chancellor’s wit, warmth, compassion and communication skills and praised his leadership on campus climate, student mental health and basic needs, and the system’s ongoing review of law enforcement officer training following the murder of George Floyd. He also oversaw a major shift to online instruction during the pandemic.
Malhotra’s salary this year is $420,000.
Chicago forecast predicts significantly warmer temperatures this weekend – NBC Chicago
The Chicago area got its first real taste of cold weather this season, with highs only reaching the 40s and overnight lows dropping below freezing.
These temperatures were also accompanied by gusty winds, which not only caused large waves and lakeside flooding in northwest Indiana, but also frigid wind chills that dropped into the low 20s at certain places.
For those not quite ready to brave freezing temperatures and regroup this season, we have good news, as a dramatic warming trend is on the way.
Here’s how we expect things to unfold in the coming days.
Wednesday afternoon –
Windy conditions will continue at least through Wednesday, with wind gusts exceeding 20 miles per hour. This will ensure that wind chills will remain below normal, with maximums only reaching the mid-upper 40s.
The big key will come as clouds give way to more sunshine, a trend that will continue largely through the week and into the weekend.
Thursday morning –
Residents of the Chicago area will face at least a few more nights of cold temperatures, with lows again falling around freezing in much of the region.
Regions closer to Lake Michigan, including Chicago, will see slightly warmer readings.
Thursday afternoon –
The normal high for mid-October in the Chicago area is 61 degrees, and while we won’t quite get there on Thursday afternoon, we’ll be much closer, with readings likely settling in the 50s. higher degrees with lots of sun.
Friday morning –
Low temperatures, which throughout the week had been at or below freezing, will be slightly more manageable on Friday morning, dropping into the upper 30 degrees and about 40 degrees closer to the lake.
Friday afternoon –
This is the moment residents have been waiting for all week. While the forecast calls for increasing clouds as the day progresses, highs are going to feel much better, reaching lows of 70 across most of the region, according to forecast models.
Northwest Indiana may see slightly cooler readings, but temperatures will still be near 70 degrees, warmer than normal for this time of year.
Saturday morning –
Temperature variation is not expected to be as extreme Friday night into Saturday morning, with lows falling in the low 50s.
Saturday afternoon –
Things may be looking a little summery, with highs reaching the mid-70s. Parts of central Illinois, especially around Peoria and Springfield, could see highs reaching near 80 degrees.
Sunday morning –
Lows will be even warmer than the day before, dropping into the mid upper 50s across the region.
Sunday afternoon –
Another day of pleasant, dry and warm weather is forecast for Sunday, with highs in the mid-70s across the region.
Monday –
Highs will likely still be in the 70s by Monday, but the chance of rain re-enters the forecast and will persist for several days. Temperatures during this period will slowly begin to drop, with highs expected to drop back into the mid-50s by Wednesday.
Steven Adams agrees that Mitchell Robinson is better in this important area
MEMPHIS – Steven Adams has “probably” conceded the title of the NBA’s greatest offensive rebounder to Mitchell Robinson.
During Robinson’s impressive preseason, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau declared his center as the best at cleaning up the offensive glass. Adams, the Grizzlies center who was the only player to grab more offensive rebounds than Robinson last season, said Wednesday he agreed with Thibodeau’s assessment.
“Probably,” Adams said. “Dude’s really good.”
Not that Adams is very interested in that title.
“I’d rather not get as many offensive rebounds because that means we make shots,” Adams said. “So f—k, who cares, mate? Get some rebounds, who cares, as long as you get the bloody win, mate.”
Although the Grizzlies swept their two-game series last season against the Knicks, Robinson dominated his matchup with Adams while averaging six blocks and 7.5 offensive boards. He would’ve had a triple-double in their second game with two more blocks.
“He’s a good offensive rebounder. Jumps high. Good positioning. Very talented,” Adams said. “He’s really good for their system. How they attack and whatnot.”
To enhance his offensive rebounding tactics, Robinson said he devoured film on Adams, the massive 29-year-old from New Zealand. Adams has finished in the top-8 of offensive rebounding the last six seasons.
“I’ve seen Steven Adams, how he does it,” Robinson said. “He kind of goes from the baseline, works his way in. He is strong, so that’s kind of one takeaway I got from him. Other guys use their quickness. Nine times out of 10, they get to the spot where the ball is going. It really is getting in the right position, owning your space.”
In today’s NBA, few players make big money out of exclusively operating in the paint. Adams, who has earned roughly $150 million in his career, and Robinson, who just signed a $60 million contract, are two of the best. Other examples are Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen and Atlanta’s Clint Capela.
Mikaben’s family speak out days after singer’s sudden death
MikabenThe 41-year-old’s sudden death continues to send shockwaves through the music community.
The Haitian superstar, born Michael Benjamin, collapsed on stage during his concert in Paris on October 15. Now his family is speaking out about the tragic passing of their loved one.
“The Benjamin family would like to thank you from the bottom of their hearts for the outpouring of love and support you have shown us regarding the sudden departure of our beloved Mikaben,” they said in a statement on October 18. “We appreciate your understanding in allowing the family to grieve in private.”
The family also warned fans against scams claiming to support Mikaben’s wife vanessa benjamin, who is pregnant with the couple’s third child. “Be aware of fraudulent GoFundMe accounts created in Mikabens’ name,” their statement continued. “These accounts were not created or authorized by the family. All communications regarding announcements, funeral arrangements and family support will be provided through Mikaben and Vanessa’s personal media platforms.”
Election 2022: Newport candidates
NEWPORT CITY COUNCIL (ELECT 2)
Tom Ingemann
- Age: 77
- What qualifies you to hold this position? Present member seeking re-election.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Provide best public service at the most reasonable cost to the tax payer.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Provide excellent public service.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
Tony Mahmood (Candidate information not available)
Zachary Murphy
- Age: 23
- What qualifies you to hold this position? What qualifies me to hold the position of city council member is that I want to help my community by being more involved, as well as I have no conflicts of interest.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Support the police and fire departments, address the staffing and equipment issues. Invest in infrastructure. Celebrate Newport. Ensure long-term economic viability and encourage economic opportunities.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary role of the government is to protect its citizens.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
Bill Sumner
- Age: 73
- What qualifies you to hold this position? Twelve years on the Newport City Council. Minimum budget increases. Best bond rating ever. Over 200 homes, new commercial buildings added to tax base. Bought land, increased revenue, built new Fire Hall, Law Enforcement, Government Center. Merged with Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Began efforts to protect our wells and limit fresh water in sewer water pipes.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Continue as a strong supporter for the essential public safety services of law enforcement, fire protection and pure drinking water. Oversee validity of expenses to minimize city tax burdens on residents. Promote public perception of Newport by reducing stink from the rendering plant in South St. Paul. Work to keep Newport Elementary School open.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Government should be an entity providing essential services that are of a scale too large for small groups of citizens to deliver. In Newport this includes: law enforcement and fire protection; delivering safe, fresh drinking water; efficient disposal of waste/sewer water; management of storm/rain water; maintenance of streets. Done economically.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
Catholic Priests Concerned About Bishops’ Support: Study
Catholic priests in the United States are concerned about false accusations of abuse and the extent to which their bishops would support them if it were to happen, according to the largest such survey in more than 50 years.
About 82% of priests said they “regularly fear being falsely accused of sexual abuse,” and many said their bishops would not support them, according to the “National Study of Catholic Priests,” conducted by the Gallup polling company.
Additionally, 86% of priests in a religious community said their superior would support them against a false accusation, but only 51% of diocesan priests expressed similar confidence.
Vis-à-vis their peers, 70% of diocesan priests and 86% of those in religious orders say that their brother priests will support them. And 61% of parish priests and 71% of those in religious communities said the legal process would prove their innocence.
“There is immense variation among priests in how much they trust their particular bishop,” said Brandon Vaidyanathan, chair of the Catholic University’s sociology department and lead researcher on the study. “It ranges from 0% to 100%, depending on which diocese you look at, in terms of the level of trust they have in their own bishop.”
The bishops, for their part, perceived themselves positively in the survey. Mr Vaidyanathan said bishops “are more likely to see themselves as brothers, fathers and colleagues”, although some priests say their bishop would consider them “a handicap” if they went to see their bishop with a problem.
“There is…a question of alignment between priests and bishops, both theologically and politically, which seems to affect the degree of trust priests have in their bishop,” he said. “If you are a very conservative priest, either politically or theologically, and your bishop is very liberal or progressive, then you tend to have less confidence in him and vice versa.”
Mr Vaidyanathan said priests are asking for “more communication” with their bishops and that bishops should be more transparent with their priests.
Despite diocesan priests’ concern about their bishops’ support, 77% of priests and 81% of bishops rated their lives as “thriving” based on the Harvard Flourishing Index, a questionnaire that measures well-being. Only 4% of priests said they were considering leaving the priesthood, although others say they are facing burnout.
In a statement released by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Bishop James F. Checchio of Metuchen, New Jersey, said he was “grateful for the insight provided by this study,” and said it “ would help the bishops in our ministry to our priests.”
Bishop Checchio chairs the conference committee on clergy, consecrated life and vocations. His comments did not directly address diocesan priests’ concerns about support when faced with false accusations of abuse, but he said the bishops would “work to resolve any issues that have damaged the unique relationship. which we enjoy”.
Gallup interviewed more than 3,500 priests and 131 U.S. bishops — with more than 100 clerics providing “in-depth interviews” — for the study commissioned by The Catholic Project, an initiative its organizers say aims to “foster effective collaboration between the clergy and the laity of the Church” following sexual abuse scandals.
The Archdioceses of Washington and New York provided much of the funding for the project, and Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington and Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York endorsed the investigation in a letter to priests l ‘last year.
The Catholic Project report stated that the survey’s “final margin of sampling error is [plus or minus] 2 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. »
