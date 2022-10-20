News
High school football: Eden Prairie starts fast and hands Stillwater first loss in regular-season finale
A year ago, Eden Prairie needed a touchdown in the final minute to get past Stillwater. This time around, thanks to senior running back Tyler Walden and a stifling defense, the Eagles were much more comfortable in the final minutes.
Walden rushed for four touchdowns as Eden Prairie jumped on top early and never trailed en route to handing the Ponies their first loss with a 35-14 victory in the regular-season finale for both teams Wednesday night at Pony Stadium.
Eden Prairie — ranked No. 4 in Class 6A — improved to 6-2. No. 3 Stillwater is 7-1.
The Eagles did suffer a blow when senior quarterback Nick Fazi was injured on the opening drive of the second half. But junior David Ivey came on in relief and directed the Eagles to three second-half touchdowns. Fazi did not return.
The Eden Prairie defense, meanwhile, kept Stillwater standout quarterback Max Shikenjanski and his offense in check, enabling the Eagles’ running game to wear down the Ponies defense in the second half.
Eden Prairie got on the board first when senior Cade Hutchison picked off a pass on the game’s opening possession and returned the ball to the Stillwater 45-yard line. A 24-yard run by junior Liam Berndt on the opening play of the drive got the Eagles in position for a 4-yard touchdown run by Walden. That put Eden Prairie on top 7-0 with 7:01 to go in the first quarter.
The Eagles had a chance to build on that lead later in the quarter but turned the ball over on downs at the Stillwater 20. They would not be deterred the next time, though, marching 52 yards to expand their lead to 14-0 on a 2-yard touchdown run by Walden with 8:54 remaining before halftime.
The Ponies cut the gap to seven when Shikenjanski connected with junior Joseph Hoheisel with 2:38 remaining in the first half, and the Eagles went into halftime leading 14-7.
Ivey took over under center after Fazi went down and led a drive capped off by a 1-yard touchdown run by Walden that expanded Eden Prairie’s lead to 21-7.
Walden struck again from 20 yards out early in the fourth quarter to make the score 28-7, essentially putting the game away.
Stillwater — which was held to just three offensive plays in the third quarter — got a late score on sophomore Isaac Johnston’s 1-yard touchdown run with 1:03 to play.
The Ponies had already wrapped up a top seed in the Class 6A playoffs. Those pairings will be finalized after the completion of games Thursday.
Europe will face a worse gas crisis in 2023 – Qatar
With ‘zero’ fuel coming from Russia, region will have ‘huge’ problems ‘for a very long time’, energy minister predicts
Europe faces a shortage of natural gas over the next few years due to the disruption of trade with Russia, said the energy minister of Qatar, one of the world’s largest exporters of liquefied natural gas ( LNG).
Replacing all Russian gas with other sources does not appear to be a viable strategy, Saad al-Kaabi told the Financial Times in an interview published on Tuesday.
Whether “Russian zero gas” flocked to the EU, as Brussels intends, “I think the problem is going to be huge and for a very long time,” he said.
“You just don’t have enough volume to bring [in] to replace this gas in the long term, unless you say “I’m going to build huge nuclear power plants [plants]I will allow coal, I will burn fuel oil,” explained the minister.
EU leaders claim to have reduced the share of Russian gas in the bloc’s mix from around 40% to just 7.5% in seven months. Brussels hopes to massively increase LNG supply and increase pipeline imports from Norway and Algeria to completely eliminate dependence on Russian energy.
READ MORE: EU launches energy crisis plan
Soaring demand from Europe is meeting with some resistance from traditional LNG markets in Asia. China has reportedly ordered its state importer not to re-export excess gas due to concerns about a possible winter shortfall.
Kaabi warned in the interview that while European nations have accumulated enough gas in storage facilities to get through the coming winter relatively unscathed, there is no certainty that will be the case in future seasons. The energy crisis can be “much worse next year” unless Russian gas is imported, he said.
“Next winter, as the storage capacity is full, it’s ok”, the Qatari official said. “It’s really replenishing reserves, or storage, for next year that’s going to be the problem.”
Next year and the year after, even up to 2025, is going to be the problem.
Commenting on the challenges Europeans are facing in securing supplies for his country, the minister said Doha fears losing the EU market in the future due to its broader goal of moving away from fossil fuels.
Europe must “Get out of the discussion that gas is not needed for a long time”,he suggested, “Because everyone who is going to invest in the gas sector, they are looking at 25, 30, 40 year horizons to invest and get reasonable returns on investment.”
QatarEnergy, the state-owned company also headed by Kaabi, favors long-term contracts of 15 to 20 years in foreign trade.
Ja Morant puts on a show, Grizzlies drop Knicks 115-112 in OT
MEMPHIS — Ja Morant pulled up for a floater in the fourth quarter, glared at the Knicks bench, tapped his wrist and repeated, “It’s about that time.”
That was earlier in the fourth quarter, and Morant’s time extended well beyond. He dominated the Knicks in the season opener Wednesday, bringing out his bag of athleticism, wizardry and showmanship to the 115-112 OT victory.
The Knicks had the deeper squad and nearly completed an impressive comeback, with back-to-back heroic moments from Cam Reddish and Jalen Brunson to end regulation. But Morant carried the night as RJ Barrett struggled.
There was Morant’s behind-the-back same-hand dribble into a no-look assist during the second quarter. Then he finished an up-and-under cradled and-1 lay-up. He flew through the air for a two-hand block off the glass in OT. Morant was a sorcerer with the ball and the Knicks were the audience to his 34 points and nine assists.
Still, the visitors put up a fight and capped regulation with dramatics. After trailing for most of the contest, Reddish, who was a surprise addition to the rotation before the game, converted a game-tying corner 3-pointer off Brunson’s dish with three seconds remaining. Morant then nearly won the game on Memphis’ next possession while soaring into the lane, but Brunson got there first and drew a clutch charge.
Overtime turned after just 24 seconds when Julius Randle was fouled out. He was strong with 24 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, but could only watch the end as teammate Evan Fournier missed a potential tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Reddish was an offensive revelation for the Knicks as the replacement to the injured Quentin Grimes. He scored 22 points in just 28 minutes.
But Barrett was an inefficient mess while missing 15 of his 18 shots (including 0-for-6 from beyond the arc). Barrett had said he’s motivated by the circumstances of playing against Morant, the player picked one spot above him in 2019. If anything, Wednesday night just reiterated the draft order.
The Grizzlies entered the season shorthanded, competing Wednesday without the injured Jaren Jackson Jr., Danny Green, Dillon Brooks and Ziaire Williams. One of their better players, Desmond Bane, appeared to hurt his leg in the second half. They’re among the contenders in the Western Conference after winning 56 games last season but didn’t add much to the roster and lost Jackson Jr. for an extended time following foot surgery.
The Knicks, on the other hand, were only missing Grimes. They were also coming off an encouraging 3-1 preseason that teased the high potential of a starting lineup with Brunson running the show.
But they warned the regular season was a different animal, a different pressure and intensity. They also didn’t have to play against Morant until Wednesday. That was the biggest difference.
Yankees defeated by Astros home runs in ALCS Game 1 loss
HOUSTON – Here we go again.
The Yankees, fresh from their decisive ALDS victory over Cleveland in the Bronx on Tuesday night, have arrived at the place where their last two ALCS appearances ended: Minute Maid Park.
And that series didn’t get off to a promising start for the Yankees, who dropped Game 1 4-2 on Wednesday.
Justin Verlander ended the Yankees’ offense and Clarke Schmidt and Frankie Montas combined to give up three home runs outside the bullpen as the Astros pulled away for the win.
Verlander gave up one run in six innings and struck out 11.
He faced Jameson Taillon, who had only pitched once since Oct. 4.
Taillon provided the Yankees with just about what they could have hoped for, allowing just one run in 4 ⅓ innings before Schmidt took over in the fifth and came out of a bind.
But Yuli Gurriel hit a home run to open the bottom of the sixth and Chas McCormick another one-out solo shot later in the inning.
Montas gave up a first homer to Jeremy Pena in the seventh to make it 4-1.
Anthony Rizzo homered with two out in the eighth against Rafael Montero to get the Yankees within two runs.
Giancarlo Stanton picked Josh Donaldson, who walked after striking out in his first three at bats of the night.
Houston’s closest Ryan Pressly came in to face Matt Carpenter, who stoked for the fourth straight time – outplayed in his first start since Aug. 8 after missing two months with a broken left foot.
Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Max Strus not enough as Heat drop opener 116-108 to Bulls
Jimmy Butler was relentless. Tyler Herro was aggressive. Max Strus added energy off the bench. And . . . that’s where it basically ended Wednesday night for the Miami Heat in their 116-108 season-opening loss to the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena.
“We didn’t do too much right,” Butler said.
With Bam Adebayo unable to make shots and Kyle Lowry uninvolved to the point of not taking them until the waning minutes, the Heat found a way to lose to a Bulls roster lacking sidelined Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball.
“It’s a long season, and I’m sure we’ll get better,” Lowry said.
The move to a more offensive bent with the insertion of Herro into the starting five was supposed to take some of the pressure off the Heat defense. The reality is that there are limits to succeeding with limited deterrence.
“We were just giving up crazy amounts of baskets,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Our defense was not sharp tonight.”
So even with Butler pounding his way to a 24-point effort that included 14-of-16 foul shooting, and even with Herro scoring 23, the Heat came up short at the start of their season-opening four-game homestand.
Because if it wasn’t Adebayo shooting 5 of 15 on his foul-filled night, it was Lowry passive to the point of scoring just two points on 1-of-7 shooting.
“The game was flowing around other players,” Lowry said of his limited impact.
The Heat also got 22 points from Strus, who shot 5 of 7 on 3-pointers.
“It’s the first game of the year,” Strus said. “We’re still trying to figure out things.”
The Bulls were led by the 37 points of ageless DeMar DeRozan and a 15-point, 17-rebound double-double from center Nikola Vucevic. Former Heat guard Goran Dragic added 12 points for Chicago.
“DeRozan got fully into his comfort zone,” Spoelstra said.
Five Degrees of Heat from Wednesday’s game:
1. Closing time: From a 59-59 halftime tie, the Bulls pushed to a 15-point lead in the third quarter and went into the fourth up 96-86.
But as Spoelstra cycled back to his starters in the fourth, the Heat got within 102-98 on a Strus 3-pointer with 6:19 to play.
Later, though, a missed pair of Strus free throws was followed by a Vucevic 3-pointer that put Chicago up 107-98 with 4:57 remaining.
“Defensively we weren’t making multiple efforts and our next-play speed to make the third or fourth effort that was necessary,” Spoelstra said.
2. Solid start: Getting the starting role he converted, Herro opened by draining a pair of 3-pointers and then worked out of a trap to convert a running floater, giving him eight of the Heat’s first 10 points. He then also made his third 3-point attempt, giving him 11 of the Heat’s first 16.
He closed 8 of 15 from the field and 4 of 8 on 3-pointers.
Yet for all of Herro’s offense, the Heat were outscored by 18 when Herro was on the floor.
“Defensively, they were too comfortable,” Herro said. “It was too easy for them.”
The other promoted starter was Caleb Martin, who filled the void created by P.J. Tucker’s move to the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency. Martin exited his initial 9:22 stint with seven points and three assists, but largely was a non-factor thereafter.
“I thought he brought some really good things,” Spoelstra said of Martin.
The other three in the opening lineup were incumbent starters Butler, Adebayo and Lowry.
3. Four play: For all of Butler’s consternation about being cast as a power forward, he wound up playing in that role after his first break, cast alongside center Dewayne Dedmon, along with Duncan Robinson, Strus and Gabe Vincent.
Butler, who played the final possession of the first quarter at center, was in attack mode from the outset, with six free throws in the opening period.
With Victor Oladipo sidelined, Butler was the first starter removed by Spoelstra, cycled back in to play with the second unit. Those are minutes Spoelstra likely would prefer to eventually save once (if?) Oladipo is available.
“It was our defense,” Butler said of the loss. “We can score with the best of ‘em.”
4. The Bam jam: For all the angst about Adebayo having to shoot more, he stood with two points on 1-of-10 shooting at halftime and then 3 of 13 with six points entering the fourth quarter.
Adebayo opened 0-for-6 from the field before a second-period transition dunk that was followed by his throwing his arms to the air with a finally-scored gesture.
“That’s an anomaly,” Spoelstra said of Adebayo missing so many quality scoring opportunities. “He was missing point-blank shots. What that could have possibly done is give us more of a cushion in the first half.”
5. Dragic returns: Having signed as a free agent with the Bulls in the offseason, Dragic returned by scoring 12 points in his first eight minutes off Chicago’s bench, opening 4 of 4 on 3-pointers.
It was Dragic’s third game against the Heat, and second visit to FTX Arena, since being dealt along with Precious Achiuwa to the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 offseason.
Achiuwa will be at FTX Arena on Saturday and Monday nights, when the Raptors visit.
High school football: Highland Park caps breakout season with win over St. Croix Lutheran
In the press box at Highland Park Stadium is a sheet listing fun facts, favorite songs and favorite subjects for all the Scots players.
Available for the public address announcer, Monaire Vaughn’s says, “Always Happy.”
The senior quarterback who always has a positive outlook and a smile was just that Wednesday.
His cousin, Terez Vaughn, scored from 50 yards out late in the third quarter and the Scots went on to defeat St. Croix Lutheran 28-14 Wednesday in the regular season finale for both teams.
Highland Park (6-2) won the Twin City Gold District, earned the school’s best record since 2009 and could get a No. 2 seed in its Class 5A section.
“It feels amazing. No words can explain it,” Monaire Vaughn said. “I’m just proud.”
Added linebacker Charlie Fragassi, who didn’t play the sport until eighth grade: “It feels pretty awesome. I’ve never been 6-2 before on a football field. It just feels pretty crazy.”
Playoff seeding takes place Thursday, with postseason action beginning Tuesday for most non-Class 6A teams, including Highland Park. However, with just four teams in its section, the Crusaders are scheduled to begin play Oct. 28.
“We’re just a family; we want it more. We just wanted it this year, we got something to prove,” said Monaire Vaughn, who threw for 192 yards, including a game-securing 40-yard strike to Melvin Mensah with 4:07 left.
For safety Peter Douma, it’s about camaraderie.
“Everything we do, we do it as a team. Our motto on defense is ‘Play for Each Other.’ We just go out there and do it every game,” he said.
“It’s so special because everyone works together,” added Fragassi.
St. Croix Lutheran (3-5), a Class 3A school, has scored just 35 points in losing its past three games. It had 11 yards of offense in the final 24 minutes after amassing 230 yards in the first half.
The result could have been greater, but Highland Park missed a trio of golden opportunities.
Twice the Scots turned the ball over inside the Crusaders 5, and Monaire Vaughn threw an interception early in the fourth quarter on a drive that could have for all intents and purposes secured the victory.
Instead of looking at each event as a negative, coach Jonathan Brown said it’s further evidence of this group’s resiliency.
“In the past we had players who would try to be Superman and do it themselves, but now they’re trusting each other to come back. Our quarterback has a fumble, comes back and throws a touchdown. They trust him to still play quarterback.
“The biggest thing is showing that trust and letting them know. Football is so much about managing the psychology and emotions. I think we forget there’s a lot of risk involved. … They have to know they can’t lose the trust and respect of their teammates and their coaches. They know that we love them no matter what happens.”
Douma agrees that mentality helps in the big picture.
“We started a little slow today, but we rebounded, came out and played a great second half,” he said.
What looked like an inevitable Scots lead late in the first quarter quickly turned into a 7-point deficit.
From the Crusaders’ 1, Vaughn lost the handle, with St. Croix Lutheran recovering in the end zone. Evan Valleau, a 6-foot-4, 245-pounder, took a handoff on the ensuing play and galloped 80 yards to the end zone.
Vaughn quickly atoned for the mistake, finding Ishmael Powell a step ahead of a defender for a 72-yard score on the opening play of quarter two.
A 56-yard run by the Crusaders’ Jack Thome was offset by Scots offensive lineman Antoine Brown falling on a Monaire Vaughn fumble in the end zone for a 14-14 tie midway through the second quarter.
Linebacker Benny Waud stopped Thome on fourth down at the 5 in the final minute of the half.
