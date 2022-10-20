High school football: Highland Park caps breakout season with win over St. Croix Lutheran

In the press box at Highland Park Stadium is a sheet listing fun facts, favorite songs and favorite subjects for all the Scots players.

Available for the public address announcer, Monaire Vaughn’s says, “Always Happy.”

The senior quarterback who always has a positive outlook and a smile was just that Wednesday.

His cousin, Terez Vaughn, scored from 50 yards out late in the third quarter and the Scots went on to defeat St. Croix Lutheran 28-14 Wednesday in the regular season finale for both teams.

Highland Park (6-2) won the Twin City Gold District, earned the school’s best record since 2009 and could get a No. 2 seed in its Class 5A section.

“It feels amazing. No words can explain it,” Monaire Vaughn said. “I’m just proud.”

Added linebacker Charlie Fragassi, who didn’t play the sport until eighth grade: “It feels pretty awesome. I’ve never been 6-2 before on a football field. It just feels pretty crazy.”

Playoff seeding takes place Thursday, with postseason action beginning Tuesday for most non-Class 6A teams, including Highland Park. However, with just four teams in its section, the Crusaders are scheduled to begin play Oct. 28.

“We’re just a family; we want it more. We just wanted it this year, we got something to prove,” said Monaire Vaughn, who threw for 192 yards, including a game-securing 40-yard strike to Melvin Mensah with 4:07 left.

For safety Peter Douma, it’s about camaraderie.

“Everything we do, we do it as a team. Our motto on defense is ‘Play for Each Other.’ We just go out there and do it every game,” he said.

“It’s so special because everyone works together,” added Fragassi.

St. Croix Lutheran (3-5), a Class 3A school, has scored just 35 points in losing its past three games. It had 11 yards of offense in the final 24 minutes after amassing 230 yards in the first half.

The result could have been greater, but Highland Park missed a trio of golden opportunities.

Twice the Scots turned the ball over inside the Crusaders 5, and Monaire Vaughn threw an interception early in the fourth quarter on a drive that could have for all intents and purposes secured the victory.

Instead of looking at each event as a negative, coach Jonathan Brown said it’s further evidence of this group’s resiliency.

“In the past we had players who would try to be Superman and do it themselves, but now they’re trusting each other to come back. Our quarterback has a fumble, comes back and throws a touchdown. They trust him to still play quarterback.

“The biggest thing is showing that trust and letting them know. Football is so much about managing the psychology and emotions. I think we forget there’s a lot of risk involved. … They have to know they can’t lose the trust and respect of their teammates and their coaches. They know that we love them no matter what happens.”

Douma agrees that mentality helps in the big picture.

“We started a little slow today, but we rebounded, came out and played a great second half,” he said.

What looked like an inevitable Scots lead late in the first quarter quickly turned into a 7-point deficit.

From the Crusaders’ 1, Vaughn lost the handle, with St. Croix Lutheran recovering in the end zone. Evan Valleau, a 6-foot-4, 245-pounder, took a handoff on the ensuing play and galloped 80 yards to the end zone.

Vaughn quickly atoned for the mistake, finding Ishmael Powell a step ahead of a defender for a 72-yard score on the opening play of quarter two.

A 56-yard run by the Crusaders’ Jack Thome was offset by Scots offensive lineman Antoine Brown falling on a Monaire Vaughn fumble in the end zone for a 14-14 tie midway through the second quarter.

Linebacker Benny Waud stopped Thome on fourth down at the 5 in the final minute of the half.