High school football roundup: East Ridge rallies from 23-point third quarter deficit to top St. Michael-Albertville
East Ridge 27, St. Michael-Albertville 23: East Ridge (5-3) trailed St. Michael-Albertville 23-0 late in the third quarter before rattling off 27 unanswered points over the final 13 minutes, 22 seconds to pull off the comeback.
Tanner Zolnosky threw three touchdowns, including two to Riley Schwellenbach, while Isaac Walker delivered the game-winning 15-yard touchdown run in the closing minutes.
Hastings 21, Cretin-Derham Hall 17: Payton Burow ran in the game-winning score from six yards out in the final frame to help Hastings (4-4) get back to .500. Hastings quarterback Daniel Millner tallied two touchdowns, a 7-yard run and a 57-yard scoring strike to Johnny Bezdicek.
Lakeville North 31, Forest Lake 14: Lakeville North (3-5) ran 57 times for 252 yards with Sawyer Wilke tallying 28 carries for 115 yards and two scores, and Sam Ripplinger adding 21 carries for 111 yards.
Keagan Zeidler threw two touchdown passes for Forest Lake (6-2).
Spring Lake Park 21, Robbinsdale Armstrong 6: Brayden Talso ran 26 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns as Spring Lake Park scored a major Class 5A victory.
Talso also reeled in a 29-yard scoring reception from Mikey Say. Kyree Shaw had eight tackles and a forced fumble for the Panthers (6-2).
Former staff: Nonprofit Stillwater ‘needs answers’ over missing funds
STILLWATER, Minn. — Former employees of Stillwater’s Zephyr Theater are demanding answers from the nonprofit’s board of directors about missing funds as the fallout continues for the organization.
In early October, WCCO reported for the first time that the organization had not filed proper registration as a 501 c3 organization for at least the previous two years. The news came as the nonprofit theater laid off most of its staff, saying they were nearly $100,000 short of their salaries.
“It started long before I was on board,” said former events manager Trish Sisson. “Information and records show there has been a consistent pattern of embezzlement and non-payment of wages.”
Although Zephyr has since filed a petition with the state to properly accept donations again, they are still missing $130,000 in taxes and $50,000 in credit card debt, according to their website. Shortly after the staff were fired, the organization announced that its executive director had resigned.
Zephyr’s website is currently asking for donations in an attempt to get the money back. An event is announced for later this month.
“The executive director made the choice to intentionally hide debts and hide personal loans,” former employee Jennifer Stanek-Anderson said. “The organization has a right for donors to know what the financial viability of the organization they are going to donate to is.”
“Any money given to them will be forfeited,” former employee Zachary Meyer said. “Creditors will be lucky to get 10 cents on the dollar, and the money will literally be for nothing. It’s like buying a ticket to the Titanic after it hits the iceberg.”
Former staff members had hoped to meet the board on Wednesday morning, but say attempts to find answers were unsuccessful.
“We’re here to get answers because answers are due,” said attorney Devon Holstad, who represents the former employees. “Not just to the people standing before you, but to the donors who have been misled for a long time as to where their donations were going and whether it was even legal for those donations to be made.”
On Wednesday afternoon, members of the Zephyr Theater Board of Directors released the following statement:
The Board recognizes the current challenges facing the Stillwater Zephyr Theatre. After confirming with the Attorney General’s Office that we had filed all appropriate documentation and were able to accept donor funds, the Board began gathering financial information to update our financial status. , and it became overwhelmingly clear that the organization was in dire straits. financial situation with limited cash balances and a significant number of currently unmet financial obligations.
On October 7, the Board of Directors accepted the resignation of the Theater’s General Manager. Although there is no indication of misconduct, the Board is of the view that such action was necessary and appropriate. Likewise, the Board accepted the resignation of our former Board Chair and Treasurer to underscore our commitment to making the necessary changes to the organization.
As of October 12, Nicole Bartelt has been appointed President, James Hanke has accepted the role of Treasurer of the Board and Alexander Eder is the Secretary of the Board. In addition, new financial process controls were immediately implemented to provide appropriate checks and balances going forward.
“We thank our predecessors for their service and believe this transition is appropriate to mark the seriousness of our commitment to turn around the operations and finances of the Theater. We have made substantial progress in these efforts, but reaching our goal will require the support of our entire community… – Nicole Bartelt said
Within the next 30 days – and as soon as possible within this window – we expect to finalize a plan for the future that includes a realistic and sustainable funding model and an operating plan that is also achievable in the long term.
Today’s employee listening sessions were set by the board because we wanted to hear from our employees individually and give everyone the opportunity to voice their opinions and concerns. We want to hear from our employees about ways to improve the board, their jobs and the organization.
“We appreciate the overwhelming public support for Zephyr Theater and faith in our mission,” Bartelt said. “We’ve heard from many people in Stillwater and beyond who want to help preserve this asset for the community and its visitors. It’s the kind of positive feedback that is essential to ensuring the Zephyr continues to entertain and delight visitors. audiences of all ages.”
The Board unanimously believes that Zephyr Theater’s best days are ahead of us and we are committed to moving forward in a clear and transparent manner.
Ben Simmons vows to ‘tone it down’ after fouling out of season opener against Pelicans
After fouling out early two games in a row, Nets star Ben Simmons conceded he has to “tone it down.”
Simmons fouled out of the preseason finale against the Minnesota Timberwolves in 13 minutes of action, then fouled out of Wednesday’s season opening blowout loss early in the fourth quarter. He tallied just four points, five assists and five rebounds to his six fouls and three turnovers in 23 minutes of play.
“I’ve gotta tone it down. Like I’d be a little too physical over the top,” Simmons said after the game. “Maybe I’m just excited. [It’s] my first game, so…”
Simmons, who played his first regular season game in over a year after sitting out the entire 2021-22 season, said the rule changes in officiating that occurred last season didn’t faze him too much.
He remembered officials blowing tick-tack fouls on him when guarding Trae Young in the 2021 NBA playoffs, but the referees have since adjusted when and why they call fouls.
“I’m also trying to set a tone within our team and be that physical guy,” Simmons said. “But you had some questionable [fouls] and some I knew were fouls. It’s also just reading who I’m guarding, where to be; it’s a faster game. It’s the regular season now, so we’ve got to turn it up. It was just the way it was called.”
Simmons’ teammate Kyrie Irving said the Nets can’t afford for him to foul out.
“As we told him in the locker room, he’s a valuable piece for us and we need him out there,” said Irving. “And fouling out is not an option. Playing aggressive is something that we want him to do, but we also want to play smart.”
Head coach Steve Nash said Simmons is “rusty” and that “he’s still getting used to referees, defense and offense.”
“The guy hasn’t played in over a year… This is a process,” Nash said. “He’s shown glimpses of the player we know he is and can be, but it’s not easy. We’re here to support him. We’re here to push him, coach him up and try to get him to a place where he can play at the level he’s played in the past. It’s all there for him. I think you’ve seen those glimpses throughout the preseason, but now it’s putting it together, really getting his legs under him, his rhythm and assimilating to a new group.
“There’s a lot on his plate. As long as he continues to build his confidence, play hard and play with force, we’re fine with him making mistakes as he grows into this.”
()
Causeway repairs connecting Sanibel Island and mainland Florida were completed early
Repairs to the Sanibel Causeway in Florida between the popular island and the mainland were completed in just 15 days, more than a week ahead of schedule.
The causeway, the only road connecting the islanders to the rest of the state, had been badly damaged by Hurricane Ian. Temporary repairs were completed early Wednesday and access to the causeway bridge was restored.
“Reducing red tape and delivering on our promise to get Sanibel Island up and running has been a top priority. By restoring roadway access…residents will be better able to speed recovery from this storm,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican.
The rapid completion of the repairs required 100 crews of FDOT workers and dive crews, who collectively put in 36,000 man-hours.
They used two dredges, four barges, five boats, seven cranes, 70 pieces of heavy equipment, 8,200 tons of earth fill and 4,000 tons of asphalt to complete the job, according to the Fort Myers News-Press.
Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue said the bridges were largely undamaged by the storm, but “portions of the roadway that connect the bridge structures were washed away by the storm. Hurricane Ian, leaving bridges unconnected to mainland or island.”
After the temporary emergency repairs are complete, work on more permanent repairs by Lee County and the FDOT can begin. Aid can now be delivered over a distance of three miles and residents have access to the mainland.
Sanibel Island restaurateur Troy Thompson told the Fort Myers News-Press that the causeway “is our lifeline, and without it we have no possibility of returning to the island, of returning home. We’ve been stuck in town for three weeks now and it means everything to get back.
For now, the City of Sanibel will continue to regulate who can use the roadway and when, as detailed in Sanibel’s reentry plan that went into effect Wednesday. On Mondays and Tuesdays of each week, only essential medical and repair personnel will be permitted to use the bridge.
A curfew will be imposed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., prohibiting all pedestrian, cyclist or automobile traffic except for essential personnel.
Nets get embarrassed, 130-108, in season opener vs. Pelicans
Kevin Durant said he wanted to “beat the snot out of” the New Orleans Pelicans in the season opener.
It was the Pelicans who did the beating and the Nets who left boogers all over their home floor.
The Nets walked out of Barclays Center battered, bruised and with their tails between their legs after taking a thumping on opening night. They never led, only held the momentum once — when cutting into the deficit entering halftime — and trailed by as many as 26 in their 130-108 loss to the Pelicans on Wednesday.
It. Was. Embarrassing.
It was particularly embarrassing for both Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, who may as well have not dressed if they were going to play the way they did.
Simmons looked timid, reluctant to play aggressive like he proclaimed he would — save for the aggressive reaching and bodying that got him fouled out after 23 minutes of action. He finished with more fouls (six) than points (four) and looked to set his teammates up even when as close as two feet from the rim. In fact, Simmons never scored on his own accord. His first basket was a dime from Royce O’Neale, and his last was a half-court alley-oop from Irving on a broken Pelicans inbound pass. He also totaled five assists, fix rebounds and three turnovers.
Irving couldn’t buy a bucket if they were on Amazon for Prime Day. He shot 6-of-19 from the field and missed all six of his attempts from downtown, finishing with just 15 points and five assists on the night.
The only thing worse than the final score was the rebounding disparity. While the Pelicans started Jonas Valanciunas and Zion Williamson, the Nets countered with Simmons, Durant and Nic Claxton.
It was a failure, as were the minutes head coach Steve Nash attempted to go small with Simmons at center and Claxton on the bench. The Pelicans won the battle on the boards by 22 with Valanciunas hauling in 13.
The manner in which the Nets lost has to have caught the eye of general manager Sean Marks. After all, the top of the Eastern Conference is chock full of teams bigger than the Nets can ever be with the roster as currently constructed.
There’s Joel Embiid on the Philadelphia 76ers; Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez on the Milwaukee Bucks; Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Kevin Love on the Cleveland Cavaliers; and both Al Horford and Robert Williams on the Boston Celtics.
Marks opted against signing a veteran big man with some size — like DeMarcus Cousins or Hassan Whiteside — during the offseason. Second-year center Day’Ron Sharpe was not the answer on Wednesday night.
And neither was the Nets defense, because unlike Brooklyn, every member of the Pelicans’ Big Three scored at least 20 points. Williamson bulldozed his way to the rim time and time again for 25 points on 11-of-22 shooting. CJ McCollum finished with 21 and Brandon Ingram looked like the best player on the floor. He even shifted Durant once with a crossover before pulling up for the and-one on a mid-range jump shot.
Ingram finished with 28 points. Durant finished with a game-high 32, but they were empty calories since the Nets absorbed an embarrassing season-opening defeat.
PLAY OF THE NIGHT
Has to be Durant’s block on Ingram’s two-handed dunk attempt in the third quarter. Durant shifted over from the right side of the baseline while Ingram drove down the center of the lane and met him at the rim before rejecting the dunk.
THE GOOD
O’Neale is making the injured Joe Harris an afterthought with his strong three-point shooting coupled with his defensive prowess. O’Neale shot two-of-three from downtown but also finished with three steals and two blocks. It’s difficult to envision him moving back to the bench when Harris, rehabbing a sore foot, returns to the rotation.
THE BAD
Sharpe shot 1-of-8 from the field and missed a handful of open layups at the rim. He grabbed eight rebounds, but if he can’t finish at point blank, it’s hard to see him getting minutes.
THE UGLY
Barclays Center was jam-packed, standing room only, for the season opener. But it was Pelicans fans who cheered as their team left the floor at the end of the game. Not an ideal way to start the season. Nets fans looked for a reason to cheer all night, but their team didn’t give them one.
NEXT UP
The Nets host the scrappy Toronto Raptors for Game 2 before a two-game road trip: at Memphis and at Milwaukee.
It’s feasible, if the Nets lose to Scottie Barnes and company, for Brooklyn to start the season 0-5, as they’ll have Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks waiting when they return.
Floyd Mayweather Jr in talks for ‘rematch, not show’ fight with Manny Pacquiao next year, which could be announced as early as December
Seven years after the “fight of the century”, Floyd Mayweather Jr and Manny Pacquiao could be ready to revive it.
The pair faced off in 2015 in a highly anticipated bout, with Mayweather Jr a five-division champion and Pacquiao having won world titles in eight different weight classes.
Despite the tremendous excitement in the build-up to the fight, the in-ring action was a little underwhelming, as it never really caught fire, with Mayweather Jr heading for a unanimous decision victory.
Since then, Pacquiao fought through last 2021, winning yet more world titles, before retiring from the sport as one of the all-time greats after a loss to Yordenis Ugas.
Meanwhile, Mayweather Jr only had two more fights after Pacquiao, against Andre Berto and Conor McGregor, before retiring in 2017, although he still engaged in exhibition bouts.
So far he has faced social media star Logan Paul, a pair of Japanese MMA fighters, a former sparring partner and on November 13 he will fight YouTuber Deji.
Mayweather Jr has always insisted that he is no longer willing to fight anyone who poses a real threat and that he will only compete in exhibition fights, not professional fights.
However, that could all be about to change as Uday Singh, the CEO of Global Titans, which is the company that created Mayweather Jr against Deji, revealed that the American was in talks to do a rematch with Pacquiao and put his undefeated record on the line.
“We’re already working on Floyd and Manny Pacquaio,” Singh told SunSport.
“And the announcement could be made as early as December for a big fight next year for Floyd and Manny Pacquiao. A revenge, not an exhibition.
“I already had the first meeting with Manny Pacquiao, because at the beginning he was not enthusiastic either.
“They are just egos, nothing else. But at the end of the day, Floyd is a good guy, he’s a good fighter.
“Once you satisfy him with his purse, he’s happy to fight anyone. But it’s also in his interest, he says, ‘Why not? Let’s do it’.
“He hasn’t had a real fight since 2017, the last one was with Conor McGregor.”
Singh also explained that it was not an easy task to get both men involved, but now they are all in.
“Yeah, that was tough,” Singh said, “but again, at the end of the day [Mayweather Jr] knows what people want and he’s an artist.
“He knows he has three to four years left in his career as he wants to retire, so he finally agreed.
“Then we went out and talked to Manny Pacquiao’s team and they were like, ‘Yeah, that’s okay. Manny Pacquiao is ready’.
“Now we’re negotiating numbers and stuff.”
Clarke Schmidt gives up two homers after producing clutch double play, Yankees lose 4-2 in ALCS Game 1
HOUSTON — The Yankees beat up on the Guardians on Tuesday night to advance in the playoffs and immediately started talking about slaying the dragons. The Astros have been their nemesis since 2017, eliminating the “Baby Bombers,” in that year’s American League Championship Series, and again in 2019. Minute Maid Park is still a House of Horrors for the Yankees.
Clarke Schmidt gave up two big homers and Frankie Montas coming out of the bullpen gave up another Wednesday night as the Astros rallied to beat the Bombers 4-2 in Game 1 of the ALCS.
The Astros, who swept the Mariners in the last round and waited for the Yankees, take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven game series. The Yankees will try to rebound with Luis Severino on the mound Thursday night. The Astros will send lefty Framber Valdez to the mound.
Jameson Taillon was solid in his outing. In his first ever playoff start, Taillon went 4.1 innings, allowing one earned run on four hits. He walked three and did not record a strikeout. Aaron Boone brought him in to face Jose Altuve and Jeremy Pena in the fifth. He got the Astros second baseman to ground out to first and then Pena hit a scorching ground ball up the third-base line for a double.
Schmidt intentionally walked Yordan Alvarez and then unintentionally loaded the bases with a walk to Alex Bregman. He coaxed a ground ball up the middle out of Kyle Tucker and his defense bailed him out with a double play to get out of the inning unscathed.
He wasn’t as lucky in the sixth. Schmidt hung a slider and Yuli Gurriel hammered it into the Crawford Boxes over the left field wall. Two batters later, Schmidt missed on a sinker he was trying to go in on, hanging it over the middle of the plate for Chas McCormick, who crushed it for his first postseason home run.
Montas, who had been shut down with shoulder inflammation on Sept. 6, made his first postseason appearance as a Yankee. He gave up a 386-foot shot to Pena in the seventh.
Harrison Bader had five home runs in 86 games of the regular season, none with the Yankees. He now has four in six postseason games. He already has the most homers in the first six playoff games as a Yankee in franchise history, surpassing Rual Ibanez, Paul O’Neill and Charlie Keller. It’s the first time in his career that Bader has hit four homers in any six-game span.
Justin Verlander threw Bader back-to-back sliders, the second Bader crushed to left-center field. The 411-foot shot was in his first career at-bat against the Astros’ right-handed ace.
That gave Taillon a 1-0 lead, but the Astros got it back in the bottom of the inning. McComick knocked a two-out single on a ground ball to center field. Catcher Martin Maldonado doubled in the tying run.
And Verlander locked it down, retiring the last 14 hitters he faced — striking out 11.
With his strikeout of Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the fourth inning, Verlander became the all-time leader in career playoff strikeouts. Verlander finished the night with 219 career postseason strikeouts and he surpassed Clayton Kershaw’s mark of 213 after punching out Kiner-Falefa. The veteran recorded his record eighth postseason double-digit strikeout game on Wednesday night.
Anthony Rizzo hit a two-out homer off former Mets prospect Rafael Montero in the eighth to start the rally. Giancarlo Stanton singled and Josh Donaldson drew a walk. The Astros brought in Ryan Pressly to strike out Matt Carpenter and end the threat.
