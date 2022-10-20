How to reduce the impact of rising consumer prices due to inflation

Controversial Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe has resigned as the party’s deputy Senate leader, after admitting to having a ‘brief’ romance with a rebel biker boss who is the star’s uncle. the AFL, Dustin Martin.

In what her leader Adam Bandt called an “error in judgement”, Ms Thorpe revealed on Thursday that she had met Dean Martin, the former president of Rebels Victoria chapter, through the group ‘Blak activism’ and that they had dated in early 2021.

“We remain friends and have worked together on our common interests in advocating for the rights of First Nations peoples,” she told the ABC in a statement Thursday afternoon.

Hours later, she had resigned from her main role in the party – although she remains a Member of Parliament.

Ms Thorpe’s relationship with Martin came to light after reports her staff had raised concerns about the relationship, given that she sat on a joint parliamentary law enforcement committee.

This committee heard confidential briefings on outlaw motorcycle gangs.

Ms Thorpe said she met Dean Martin, the former president of Rebels Victoria chapter, through the group ‘Blak activism’ and they went on a date in early 2021.

Martin stepped down as president of Rebels Victoria Chapter in 2018 after his brother, Dustin Martin’s father Shane, was deported to New Zealand over his biker connections.

Martin is the uncle of Richmond Tigers star Dustin Martin – seen above during a game in Brisbane earlier this year

In her resignation, Ms Thorpe said in a statement that she had “made mistakes” and “did not exercise good judgment”.

“I will now reflect on this and focus on my important portfolio work, in particular advocacy for First Nations rights,” she said.

At a press conference on Thursday, a visibly angry Mr Bandt said he had asked Senator Thorpe to resign from the Greens’ leadership team.

“As a leader, I expect my senators and deputies, especially those in leadership positions, to exercise good judgment,” Bandt said.

“At a minimum, Senator Thorpe had to reveal to me his connection to Mr. Martin and his failure to do so showed a significant lack of judgment.

“I spoke to Senator Thorpe, and she told me that at no time had there been any violations of the rules regarding these committees or her work, any sharing of confidential information, and to date, no one did not suggest otherwise.

‘But it’s not enough. It was clear that this could be perceived as affecting his work and his failure to disclose this, to say the least, to me was an error in judgement.

Mr. Bandt requests a meeting with the federal police.

The ABC reported that Ms Thorpe did not tell Mr Bandt about the relationship despite staff urging her to do so.

He only became aware of it once questions were asked about it. Afraid of the perception of a conflict of interest, staff members raised concerns about the relationship with the Parliamentary Workplace Support Service, an independent authority charged with investigating workplace incidents in Parliament.

Ms Thorpe’s staff feared her brief relationship with former rebel boss Dean Martin could create the perception of a conflict of interest with her position on a parliamentary law enforcement committee who was hearing evidence about outlaw motorcycle gangs.

The committee of which Ms Thorpe was a member heard testimony about biker gangs as part of an investigation into the illegal drug trade online. His membership on the committee ended earlier this year.

Lidia Thorpe praised black power when she was sworn into the Senate in August

‘Obviously, I’m concerned about the criminal activities of outlaw motorcycle clubs in general. But when we met, Mr. Martin was no longer involved in that world,’ the senator told the ABC.

She said that she has always treated the documents provided to the committee as confidential.

Martin stepped down as president of Rebels Victoria Chapter in 2018 after his brother, Dustin Martin’s father Shane, was deported to New Zealand over his biker connections. He has no criminal convictions.

It is understood Ms Thorpe disclosed the relationship to two different members of her staff in May and June last year, one of whom confronted her about it in August 2021.

The staff member had noted that confidential documents about how the Australian Federal Police monitor outlaw motorcycle gangs arrived at Ms Thorpe’s office in Melbourne just hours after she met Martin in a park, said reported the ABC.

The staff member later wrote in a work diary: ‘My advice to the senator is that she must speak to the chief’s office, she is at extreme risk of being extorted, particularly if someone find out.”

Read Lidia Thorpe’s full statement on the secret relationship Greens leader Adam Bandt asked for my resignation as deputy leader in the Senate and I tendered my resignation to him. I accept that I made mistakes and did not exercise good judgment. I will now reflect on this and focus on my important portfolio work, in particular advocacy for First Nations rights.

Ms Thorpe recently attracted unfavorable attention after it was alleged she launched a furious rant against Assembly of First Peoples of Victoria co-chairs Marcus Stewart and Aunt Geraldine Atkinson at a meeting in committee room in Parliament on June 22, 2021.

It has been claimed that Ms Atkinson, who is 70, was so shaken by Senator Thorpe’s behavior that she sought help from the Parliamentary Nurse after the meeting.

Ms Thorpe’s former chief of staff, David Mejia-Canales, who was at the meeting, later apologized for not ending it sooner after Senator Thorpe’s “appalling” behavior.

“The conduct I witnessed at this meeting was by far one of the most unprofessional displays I have ever seen, not just in my career, but in my life,” Mr Mejia said. -Canales in the email, reported in The Sydney Morning Herald.