If Stanford owes you an apology, get in line
Jews could make a list, starting with confiscatory tuition, anti-Israel fixation and racial preferences.
wsj
Jana Kramer FRAMED her pantry door with a BAT after learning Mike Caussin had ‘cheated’ again
Jana Kramer took a bat to a pantry door and several of ex-husband Mike Caussin’s prized possessions after learning he had ‘cheated on her again’.
She made the revelation during an appearance on Facebook Red Table Talk, where she spoke candidly about herself and the retired NFL player’s failed marriage.
“I broke so many things in my house,” she confessed to hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Jada’s mother Adrienne Banfield Norris and ex-wife of Jada’s husband, Will Smith, Sheree Zampino on Wednesday.
Anger: Jana Kramer took a bat to a pantry door and ex-husband Mike Caussin’s prized possessions after learning he allegedly cheated on her again; the former couple seen in 2019
‘Did you break your things or [Caussin’s]?’ asked Zampino.
‘No, there was that kind of pantry door he wanted [in our home] that said “Pantry door,” Kramer clarified. “And I said, ‘Do you want to label every door like that?’
Since the pantry door symbolized Caussin, she decided it had to go.
“So me and my girlfriends, we took a bat and broke it,” the I Hope It Rains hitmaker admitted.
Candid: She made the revelation during an appearance on Facebook’s Red Table Talk, where she spoke candidly about herself and the NFL player’s failed marriage
“I broke so many things in my house,” she confessed to hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Jada’s mother Adrienne Banfield Norris and ex-wife of Jada’s husband, Will Smith, Sheree Zampino on Wednesday.
After destroying the gate, Kramer maintained the destruction by venting his anger at Caussin’s possessions.
“And then I destroyed all his Xboxes and all those things he said was his only vice. I wrote all over his tuxedo. I went really mad for a minute,’ the One Tree Hill alum recalled.
Kramer and Caussin previously sought therapy in hopes of overcoming his past infidelities and restoring trust. But their efforts proved futile as Kramer filed for divorce in 2021 after he reportedly left their marriage again.
“I think that’s a big deal in terms of ‘toxic forgiveness,’” host Pinkett Smith explained. “We always think the next woman will be a better version of him.”
Precious Possessions: After destroying the gate, Kramer continued the destruction taking his anger out on Caussin’s possessions; the former couple seen in 2019
“And then I destroyed all his Xboxes and all those things he said was his only vice. I wrote all over his tuxedo. I went really mad for a minute,’ recalls One Tree Hill alum
“Yeah that, and to have the man I worked so hard for,” Kramer replied before recalling the “hours of therapy and retreats” they had been in “to fix what was broken.”
I’m like, “Wait a minute! You’re not getting the sane version. I fought for this.”
In another clip from Wednesday’s Red Table Talk, Kramer broke down in tears as he delved into the scores of women the 35-year-old retired athlete allegedly slept with.
‘Over time you discovered [Caussin] cheated with 13 women? Pinkett Smith delicately asked, before Kramer claimed there were still “more” women.
Overwhelmed: In another clip from Wednesday’s Red Table Talk, Kramer shed tears as he delved into the scores of women the 35-year-old retired athlete allegedly slept with
Worse still: “Over time, you discovered [Caussin] cheated with 13 women? asked host Jada Pinkett Smith delicately, before Kramer claimed there were still ‘more’ women
She seemed particularly distraught when she explained how their divorce would keep her children away from her during important times.
‘I know we’re both in better situations, but I’m thinking about this year my kids won’t wake up in my house [on] Christmas Day,” the singer continued as her voice began to crack. “That one is going to hurt.”
Pinkett Smith added: “It’s hard when your family dreams coincide with childhood trauma.”
Kramer went on to explain how the divorce shattered her dreams of an ideal family.
Turbulent union: Caussin, 35, started dating Kramer in 2014. They married in 2015 and divorced in 2021, but they weathered several of his cheating scandals, dating even from before the wedding; seen in 2019
“And that’s when I’m like, ‘That’s not fair. You also took away my dream of what I wanted for my family,” she said.
Red Table Talk’s full interview with Kramer will air on Wednesday.
Caussin has yet to publicly respond to his ex-wife’s claims, although he previously admitted to being a sex addict.
During a 2019 episode of the Kramer Whine Down podcast, Caussin shared that he “sought treatment for sex addiction at an inpatient treatment center,” via E! New.
He said at the time that it was his future ex who pushed him to seek treatment.
“Jana kind of gave me an ultimatum when it all came out, and she found out, and she looked at me and said, ‘You gotta go somewhere. Basically you have to figure out what’s going on and what it is, or I’m leaving, period,’ he recalled.
Later in the podcast, he admitted, “For me, I realized a lot of things throughout my life that sex and sexual acts were my addictive behavior, and that’s where I went to hide my feelings, running away from reality and that was my drug.’
Alone at Christmas: “I know we are both in better situations, but I think of this year, my children will not wake up in my house” [on] Christmas Day,” the singer continued as her voice began to crack. “This one is going to hurt”
Getting help: Caussin has yet to publicly respond to his ex-wife’s claims, though he previously admitted to being a sex addict, including during a 2019 appearance on the Kramer’s Whine Down podcast; seen in 2018 in LA
Kramer started dating Caussin in 2014 when he was playing for the Washington Commanders, but it was only weeks before they broke up and she announced he had cheated on her.
But the two reconciled and they got engaged in December 2014 and married the following year.
The couple then welcomed daughter Jolie, six, and son Jace, three.
They separated again in 2016 before Caussin entered a rehabilitation program, but they got back together in 2017.
But in 2021, Kramer had had enough and she filed for divorce. The exes have reached a custody agreement giving her primary custody and letting her babysit the kids for about two-thirds of the year, while Caussin will have them for the other third.
Parenting: The exes worked out a custody agreement giving her primary custody and letting her babysit the kids for about two-thirds of the year, while Caussin will have them the other third; seen in December 2021 in Beverly Hills
dailymail us
Meghan Markle shows her support for Iranian women by wearing a ‘Women, Life, Freedom’ t-shirt
Meghan Markle shows her support for Iranian women. Instagram/@mandanadayani
Starting in Iran, the month-long anti-hijab revolution has now enraged legions of women across the world. Engulfing several nations, the protest, which began after the death of 22-year-old Iranian Mahsa Amini, has witnessed support from countless famous figures, and now it looks like the revolution has also absorbed royalties to lend their support . This after the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle recently made a powerful statement with her clothing choice. While attending a Women at Spotify event in Los Angeles, Meghan was seen showing her support for women in Iran, wearing a ‘Women.Life.Freedom’ t-shirt. The former actress took the internet by storm after posing with Archewell President Mandana Dayani and Executive Vice President of Global Communications Ashley Hansen wearing the symbolic black t-shirt.
Taking to her official Instagram account, Mandana shared some photos with a lengthy caption. In the first photo, Mandana and Ashley can be seen wearing formal suits, while Meghan donned the iconic black crew-neck t-shirt with ‘Women.Life.Freedom’ written on it in Farsi. In the next selfie, Mandana and Meghan can be seen posing together. While sharing the post, Mandana wrote in the caption, “Women. Life. Freedom. Allies have come forward in so many forms over the past month since the death of Mahsa Amini. I am so grateful to work with amazing women like Meghan and my Iranian colleague and friend, Ashley Momtaheni, as we continue to highlight the bravery and courage of women and young girls in front of one of the most important feminist movements in our lives. .”
She added: “At an event today, Meghan spoke about the revolution led by women and girls in Iran, the courage and bravery they show every day, and their leadership and of their defense of fundamental human rights: women, life, freedom. As an Iranian woman who fled her home country in search of those same freedoms, I couldn’t have been more grateful for how she chooses, again and again, to stand up for women around the world. Proud day in Archewell, and especially for me and Ashley Momtaheni.
For those unaware, the revolutionary protest in Iran began after the Iranian Kurdish woman was reportedly arrested for not wearing her hijab properly by Iran’s controversial vice squad. According to some reports, the protest, which started in the wake of his death, left more than a hundred people dead in the country.
firstpost
George Floyd’s Family To Sue Kanye West For $250 Million Over Drug Overdose Claims
Despite Kanye West‘s $2 million donation to George Floyd‘s family and the scholarship aid for Floyd’s daughter, Floyd’s family is set to sue YE even amid his psychotic breakdown which is the obvious cost of most of the disturbing allegations he’s made so far.
According to the family, YE‘s malicious comment is making them relive the trauma all over again hence their decision to battle it out with him in court. However, considering YE’s mental status and the help he has rendered to this family just 2 years ago, I think the family is overreacting a bit. Kanye has been of help to them barely 2 years ago and they can’t give him the benefit of the doubt? Damn!
Kanye West‘s claims are disturbing, untrue, and insensitive to say the least. However, Floyd’s family should be considering his mental health before taking the final action.
Via TMZ:
George Floyd‘s young daughter, her mother and their legal team are preparing to wage legal war against Kanye West … announcing they’ll sue him for a quarter of a billion dollars after his recent comments on Floyd’s death.
Roxie Washington, the mother of Floyd’s only daughter Gianna, announced Tuesday she’s hired a team of lawyers to go after Ye, his business partners and his associates for harassment, misappropriation, defamation, and infliction of emotional distress. They’re seeking $250 million in damages.
The family’s attorneys also say they fired off a cease and desist letter, obtained by TMZ, to Kanye over his comments about Floyd’s fatal interaction with Minneapolis police.
The letter reads, in part, “Mr. Floyd’s cause of death is well-settled through evidence presented in courts of law. During the criminal and civil trials that were the result of his untimely and horrific death. Nevertheless, you have maliciously made statements that are inaccurate and unfounded, causing damage to Mr. Floyd’s estate and his family.”
Kanye’s taken a ton of heat for comments he made on an episode of “Drink Champs,” claiming George died from a fentanyl overdose and pre-existing conditions, instead of Derek Chauvin‘s knee on his neck.
The Floyd family says Kanye’s statements are “blatantly false” and “malicious”. And they say Gianna is being “retraumatized” by Kanye’s comments. Which they say are “creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment for her.”
In the cease and desist, the family’s lawyers demand Kanye remove the interview and all of his similar statements on George, from the Internet and keep Floyd’s name out of his mouth.
TMZ broke the story … George’s brother, Philonise Floyd, told us Monday the fam’s dead set on bringing some type of legal action against Ye … and now Floyd’s baby mama and daughter are making the first move.”
As said earlier, the family’s eagerness to sue YE baffles me! They can’t claim they are oblivious to the rapper’s mental breakdown rumors. I mean apologizing and removing the interviews online should do. Is it greed?
The post George Floyd’s Family To Sue Kanye West For $250 Million Over Drug Overdose Claims appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Jana Kramer felt like a ‘f—-g silly’ realizing her husband was still cheating after writing a book about forgiveness
Jana Kramer said this week she felt like a “fuckin’ idiot” after finding out her then-husband Mike Caussin was still lying and cheating on her after the then-couple had just become the best of the New York Times. -selling authors of The Good Fight: Willing to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice of Loving Faithfully.
The book was published in 2020, a year before their divorce.
She added that the former NFL player claimed the podcast they hosted together was a ‘catalyst’ for him to cheat more because he thought it ‘starred’ him and he felt “a pressure to be perfect”.
“So I felt like it was my fault because if only we didn’t have this podcast he wouldn’t have cheated,” she said.
JANA KRAMER ‘TOOK A BAT’ AT EX-HUSBAND’S ITEMS, NOTICED ‘RED FLAGS’ AFTER CHEATING IN FIRST MONTH OF DATING
The country singer told co-hosts of the Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk” that Caussin cheated on her with more than 13 women during their nearly six-year marriage.
The ‘One Tree Hill’ star also revealed that she destroyed Caussin’s Xboxes, a tuxedo and even a pantry door in their home after his indiscretions came to light.
“I broke so many things in my house,” she laughed in the episode that aired Wednesday.
“I destroyed all his Xboxes and all those things he said were his only vice,” she told the co-hosts. “I wrote all over his tuxedo. I went really crazy for a minute.”
She said she and her “girlfriends just took a bat for” a pantry door in their house that he loved too. “We just broke it.”
JANA KRAMER SAYS EX-HUSBAND CHEATED WITH MORE THAN 13 WOMEN
The country singer told the co-hosts that Caussin initially cheated on her a month into their relationship, but she kept trying to forgive him because each time he promised to do better.
“She said she begged Caussin two weeks before to find out how many women he had slept with: ‘Just tell me. Please be honest. That’s all I ask. I don’t care if it’s five, 10, 15. We can get through this.”
The couple married in 2015 and a year later they separated for a year over his infidelity and the tight ex sought treatment for sex addiction.
The couple, who share Jolie, 6, and Jace, 3, divorced in 2021.
Since their divorce “as long as we don’t talk about our relationship, we’re great. But how rude is it that they make divorced people co-parent. It’s, you know what I mean? We got divorced for some reason,” she laughed.
The singer said she also constantly felt compelled to forgive her then-husband whenever he was unfaithful.
“He was like, ‘When are you going to stop – when are you going to finally forgive me? When are you going to stop talking about this?’ I would say, “Well, it happened two weeks ago. Give me a minute.” And then I’m like, ‘Well now, yeah, I have to forgive him now because otherwise he gets mad at me for not forgiving.’
She added that she would blame herself then if he cheated again because she hadn’t forgiven him for the last indiscretion.
Fox
The Game Mocks 50 Cent With Father And Son Pictures
Following 50 Cent‘s recent altercation with his son-turned-enemy Marquise Jackson, his long-time rival The Game is spicing things up a little by mocking the rapper with a picture of young Marquise and 50. He followed it up with a picture of himself and his eldest son Harlem, implying 50 can’t boast of such a bond anymore. Chills!!
The Game and 50 Cent have the longest feud in hip-hop history with over 100 diss songs. The pair tried to make peace in several instances but rekindled the beef after a short period of staying as friends. Both 50 and Game are constantly looking for avenues to revive the beef.
And now The Game seems to be in the lead with a rather sensitive topic, 50’s eldest son Marquise Jackson’s fallout with him. And it will be wild soon when 50 Cent finally responds.
Via Vlad:
The Game and 50 Cent have been at odds for over a decade. Their relationship can be described as contentious, at best, and represents a hip-hop cold war that always has the potential of heating up.
Following a few recent iG posts from Game, the Compton rap legend mocked 50 Cent and his recent back-and-forth with his oldest son Marquise. In the midst of their public spat, Game took to Instagram to fan the flames by holding up his seemingly healthy relationship with his son at Fif’s expense. Not to mention, he invoked the spirit of Suge Knight to make his point.
“Like father like… wait, wrong picture. BRB,” Game captioned the first post which featured a father-son photo of 50 Cent and a then-young Marquise. Game followed up with a photo of himself and his oldest son Harlem from The Documentary album photoshoot. And captioned the classic pic, “If you don’t want your dad playing favorites. Leaving you out in the cold, n giving you scraps every months, come to DEATHROW.”
Considering how cold 50 is towards Marquise, do you think he still gonna reply to The Game as always?
The post The Game Mocks 50 Cent With Father And Son Pictures appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Rail Cop, traveling without a ticket, takes it out on an official
Patna:
A Bihar Railway Police member pulled his belt to hit a ticket examiner after a heated argument over being asked to show his ticket.
Government Railways Police (GRP) staff Munna Kumar was traveling in a Chitpur-Jogbani Express AC coach allegedly without a reservation.
A video showing the cop, who was wearing a khakee uniform, being held up by other passengers has gone viral.
When asked to show his ticket by TTE (Roaming Ticket Examiner) Bipin Kumar, he loaded it. The issue escalated into a fight with the cop even trying to hit the examiner with his belt, which is part of the police uniform.
He struggled to break free as others tried to stop him from assaulting the TTE. A co-passenger filmed the incident.
Senior railway and GRP officials intervened and resolved the issue when the train reached Katihar station.
ndtv
