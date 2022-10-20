News
‘Infected with lead’: Detectable levels of lead found in water taps at UNC Chapel-Hill student residences
CHAPEL-HILL, NC (WTVD) — UNC-Chapel Hill is taking an “aggressive approach” to combating detectable levels of lead found in water faucets in campus buildings.
Campus-wide water testing is taking place in a phased approach that is expected to last several weeks, according to the university, which is now in its “phase two” of testing water fixtures in buildings that have been built in 1930 or earlier.
On Tuesday, the university said detectable levels of lead were found in 57 of 84 sinks in rooms at Spencer Residence Hall, which is part of phase two testing.
“Additional water coolers have been added to this building, and we are meeting with residents,” the university said. “Blood lead level testing continues to be available at Campus Health for all students in affected buildings.”
George Battle, vice chancellor for institutional integrity and risk management, said that although lead levels are below the EPA’s action threshold, they test all plumbing fixtures and buildings because ” it’s the right thing to do.”
“Even if we find lead levels below 15 parts per billion, even if it’s two parts per billion, we take action and take that device out of service and replace it, fixing it in a way or another,” Battle said. “The vast majority of fixtures we find have no detectable lead overall, but that doesn’t stop us from making sure we have inventory here.”
At Stacy Residence Hall, less than half a mile from Spencer, the only lead level detected was 1.1 PPB.
“On my floor, our water fountain was found contaminated with lead,” freshman Heidy Garcia said. “So luckily whenever there was concern about lead they quickly got to testing it and blocked out any potential things that were infected with lead.”
Garcia said while the tests were sometimes inconvenient, the university was quick to address it. However, she is hesitant to drink from certain water fountains on campus.
“I only drink from places that I know have been tested and got results that they can drink from,” Garcia said. “Anywhere else I won’t drink, I’ll bring a bottle of water with me or something.”
For Serena Sherwood’s first year, Everett Residence Hall was tested for lead during Hurricane Ian, which she called a “unique experience.”
“We couldn’t use the kitchen in our dorm, we couldn’t use any of the water bottle fillers or water fountains in our dorm,” Sherwood said. “Our dorm didn’t end up with lead, but it was worrying because I was going into college thinking my dorm would be safe, that I could drink the water in there, and I had drank water there for about two and a half months now, so hearing that there might have been lead all that time just wasn’t something I wanted to hear.”
In addition to the communication, the university said it is making health screenings available to all UNC-Chapel Hill faculty, staff and students who work, study or live in the affected buildings. the lead.
“Our situation, unfortunately, is not unique,” Battle said. “You’ve seen school districts, other places where you have older buildings, older facilities that have gone through this over the years. But I think where we’re unique is in terms of how aggressively we’ve tackled this and how quickly we’re trying to do it.”
Injuries have complicated things in Twins outfield
Had things gone as planned over the past couple seasons, it’s easy to envision the Twins heading into the 2023 season with thoughts of Alex Kirilloff and Trevor Larnach patrolling the corner outfield positions and Royce Lewis at shortstop.
Perhaps Kirilloff would be at first base. Either way, the hope was to be able to pencil in the three, who were formerly the organization’s top prospects, into the lineup with confidence by this point.
Instead, the Twins will head into the 2023 season with question marks about the trio, and thus, question marks about their corner outfield situation.
2022 RECAP
The Twins began the season with Kirilloff in left field, Max Kepler in right and Larnach in the minor leagues.
But Kirilloff quickly found his way to the injured list, paving way for Larnach to return to the majors less than a week into the season. Kirilloff, who had season-ending surgery on his right wrist in 2021, was exhibiting wrist pain once again that affected his swing.
He returned in early May, but shortly after, the Twins optioned him to Triple-A with hopes that he would be able to adjust post-surgery and figure things out at the plate while playing consistently.
Kirilloff tore up minor-league pitching during his month in St. Paul, hitting .359 with a 1.106 OPS and 10 home runs in 35 games. But his return lasted about a month before playing through pain once again became too much and he landed on the injured list. Ultimately, he decided to undergo his second straight season-ending wrist surgery, this one to shorten his ulna.
With Kirilloff out of the Twins’ left-field picture for much of the season, Larnach slid into the role before he, too, was sidelined by injury. He missed part of May with a groin strain and landed on the injured list in June with a core muscle injury.
That core muscle injury required surgery, and Larnach spent the rest of the season rehabbing. During the final month of the season, when he was near ready to return, he tweaked his wrist during a rehab game, preventing his comeback.
In total, he played in 51 games, and after a great May — he hit .333 with a 1.077 OPS in that month — he tailed off in June, potentially a result of playing through some discomfort.
It wound up being do-it-all utilityman Nick Gordon, a converted infielder, who saw the most time in 2022 in left field. Gordon moved around throughout the season, primarily between left field, center field and second base with some shortstop mixed in.
Jake Cave, Kyle Garlick and Gilberto Celestino were among the others who saw playing time in left field.
The Twins’ right-field picture was a lot less complicated with Kepler entrenched in the position.
Kepler, though, was on and off injured list, fracturing a toe and later suffering a wrist injury that forced him to miss most of September. He wound up playing in 115 games, the fewest since his rookie season (not counting 2020’s 60-game season).
While he continued to provide great defense in right field, his numbers at the plate again took a dive, finishing with a career-worst 93 OPS+, putting him below league average. He finished the year hitting .227 with a .666 OPS and nine home runs, tying the number he hit in 48 games in 2020, a career low.
Near the end of the season, Forest Lake native Matt Wallner, who was named the Twins’ Minor League Player of the Year, got a brief shot in the majors in anticipation of a potentially larger role in 2023.
2023 OUTLOOK
Offseason planning, president of baseball operations Derek Falvey earlier admitted this month, gets a little more complicated as a result of all these injuries.
“When you have young players who you’re counting on to play meaningful roles because they’re good players who haven’t been able to stay healthy, it gets a little harder,” Falvey said.
Take Kirilloff, for example. If healthy, he’s an everyday player, spending time in the corner outfield spots while also some at first base.
Except Kirilloff hasn’t been fully healthy since suffering his initial wrist injury in May 2021, making it hard to bank on which version of him the Twins will get. The Twins will closely follow how he’s progressing this offseason — they were unable to have communication with him (and all players) last offseason starting in December because of the lockout — and will “plan with some backup in mind,” Falvey said.
Larnach will be looking to re-establish himself as an everyday major league player, too, after missing most of last season.
And while Kepler is under contract for next season — it’s the last year guaranteed year of what was a five-year extension — he could potentially be a trade candidate if the Twins opt to clear space for some of their younger outfielders.
Wallner will show up to camp looking to nab a roster spot, though it’s certainly possible that he’s instead the first player called up from Triple-A instead of making the team out of camp.
The one thing those four plus Gordon have in common?
They all bat left-handed, which could lead the Twins to potentially target a right-handed outfield bat this offseason.
The Twins do have right-handed outfielders — Byron Buxton, Celestino and Garlick, among them — though they could opt to non-tender the oft-injured Garlick, which would likely just increase the desire for another righty.
Dolphins’ Terron Armstead practices for first time in more than a month; Christian Wilkins returns
Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead participated in practice for the first time in more than a month at the team’s Thursday drills, and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins also returned from a one-practice absence ahead of the Dolphins’ Sunday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It was Armstead’s first practice since Sept. 16, the Friday ahead of Miami’s Week 2 win at the Baltimore Ravens. Armstead went through limited practices that Friday and Thursday but has been held out of drills since.
While not practicing with a lingering toe injury, Armstead still played the Dolphins’ Sept. 25 win against the Buffalo Bills, Sept. 29 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals and the start of the Oct. 9 loss at the New York Jets. Against the Jets, he exited eight offensive plays into the action, and missed last Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
After Sunday’s game, coach Mike McDaniel said Armstead and right tackle Austin Jackson, who has been on injured reserve for the past five weeks with an ankle injury, were close to returning. On Monday, he called Armstead day-to-day after saying he felt good about the point he reached by Sunday, despite not playing against the Vikings.
Jackson, meanwhile, who started a 21-day clock to return from IR when he began practicing again on Oct. 12, missed a third consecutive practice Thursday. He participated in Wednesday and Thursday drills last week before missing Friday and not practicing so far this week. McDaniel, though, on Monday, said the right tackle has not had a setback.
The Dolphins could use at least one of their starting tackles in Sunday’s game after the combination of backups Greg Little and Brandon Shell have struggled in the past two games.
While Wilkins’ return from a hand injury that kept him off the practice field on Wednesday was a welcome sight, the Dolphins still didn’t have defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah participating due to his back injury.
Ogbah was seen working out on the side of practice out of uniform. Cornerback Keion Crossen (knee) and linebacker Sam Eguavoen were not spotted on Thursday.
Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who was limited on Wednesday due to his shoulder injury, was wearing a red, non-contact jersey at Thursday drills.
This story will be updated.
Researchers find remains of Ornithomimosaur, world’s fastest dinosaur in US: report
Researchers were recently able to identify large specimens of the ornithomimosaurus, which was perhaps the fastest dinosaur in the world at the time. According to a report by Newsweek, by examining fossilized bones from the Eutaw Formation of Mississippi, researchers have filled a huge gap in the North American fossil record.
The bird-like dinosaurs are believed to have roamed the northern hemisphere between 145 and 66 million years ago, the outlet added.
“An ornithomimosaur refers to a special group of bipedal dinosaurs, most of which generally resemble ostriches,” said Tom Cullen, one of the study’s authors. Newsweek.
“They usually have large eyes, long arms with relatively large clawed hands, long legs, a long tail, and have either small teeth or no teeth…teeth are absent in later ornithomimosaurs, with a keratinous beak to help with food processing,” he added.
According Phys.org, research by Chinzorig Tsogtbaatar of the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences and colleagues, published October 19, 2022 in the open access journal PLOS ONE, claims that ornithomimosaurs, which resembled ostriches, grew to enormous sizes in the ancient eastern North America.
The so-called “bird-imitating” dinosaurs, the ornithomimosaurs, had short arms, powerful legs and an ostrich-like appearance. They had tiny skulls. The newly discovered remains, which date back approximately 85 million years and include foot bones, offer a unique perspective on the development of North American dinosaurs during a little-known time period.
According to Chase Brownstein, an associate researcher at the Stamford Museum and Nature Center who was not involved in the research, the earliest species of ornithomimosaurs were all small in size, weighing about 26 pounds. Larger species began to develop over time.
“The smallest species, such as the 125 million year old Chinese Hexing qingyi, were just over a meter long, while the largest, the 72 million year old Deinocheirus mirificus from Mongolia. years, was a huge humpback giant-armed animal over 33 feet long,” Mr. Brownstein told Newsweek.
7 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ season-opening win over the Miami Heat, including DeMar DeRozan already in mid-season form
The Chicago Bulls opened the regular season with a statement 116-108 win over the Miami Heat, a team projected to be at the top of the Eastern Conference this season.
The win was a reassurance for the Bulls, who won their season opener without max contract star Zach LaVine.
Here are seven takeaways from the game.
1. With Zach LaVine out, Alex Caruso stepped into starting lineup.
LaVine was sidelined to manage his left knee after undergoing arthroscopic surgery in the offseason. Coach Billy Donovan said the absence was an “expected” part of LaVine’s recovery despite the guard’s insistence that he was “healthy” and prepared to play after practice last Friday.
Caruso started in LaVine’s place. Although he didn’t match LaVine’s typical shooting production — finishing with six points and four assists — Caruso’s experience and defensive rigor helped steady the Bulls in their primary rotation.
This will likely be the new normal for the Bulls for the opening weeks of the season. LaVine is unlikely to play Friday at the Washington Wizards, but might return for the home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. But it’s clear his availability won’t be consistent — and the Bulls aren’t certain when it will be again.
2. The Bulls matched the Heat’s physicality.
The most critical key for the Bulls in the victory were the intangibles they got right.
The Bulls scrambled on the floor to win 50-50 balls and matched the Heat’s physically-demanding style of play. Instead of fading into hesitant safety in the fourth quarter, the Bulls pushed the pace, seeming to shed last season’s insecurity to take calculated risks in close-game situations.
This style — especially without LaVine — was the most promising piece of the win for the Bulls, who won only two games against top-four Eastern Conference teams last season.
“We had a hell of a learning lesson last year,” DeMar DeRozan said. “All the mistakes we made versus the top teams, versus the good teams. What it really took to really compete at a high level if you want to beat the good teams.
“We had that blueprint and that’s all we’ve been stressing in training camp. That’s what wins games. The IQ, the grit, getting dirty, attention to detail late in the games.”
3. DeMar DeRozan already is in midseason form.
DeRozan gave a herculean effort to offset LaVine’s absence, leading the Bulls with 37 points on 14-for-22 shooting. The veteran showed every trick of his midseason form — sending opponents flying into fouls with the jerk of his shot-fake, floating into a thunderous third-quarter dunk, dropping a late-game 3-pointer with a defender draped over him.
DeRozan maintained his late-game dominance, scoring 19 points in the third quarter and shooting 11-for-16 in the second half. While the Bulls have emphasized the need to move away from “hero ball” this season, DeRozan used the season opener to remind the league of his ability to change a game.
4. Patrick Williams faded, while Javonte Green is still consistent.
A key concern for Williams this season was his tendency to cede too much of his own aggressiveness to feed LaVine and DeRozan. But with LaVine sidelined, this issue should have dissipated — instead, Williams continued to look timid.
Williams showed a flash of his potential in the third quarter — scoring his first basket of the night off a spin move into a jumper, then sprinting full-court for a transition layup.
Although he made several other important plays — including a critical steal with just over seven minutes remaining in the game — Williams struggled to assert himself. That minute of action in the third quarter accounted for all four of Williams’ points on the night.
It wasn’t a high-scoring night for Green, the closest competition for Williams’ position: six points, one steal, one assist, three rebounds.
But Green was still more effective off the ball and on defense than his counterpart. Donovan rotated Green into the lineup to close the game, but was forced to finish out with Williams after Green fouled out.
5. Ayo Dosunmu stands out as starter.
Dosunmu made his mark as the new starting point guard, opening the season with a 17-point, four-assist performance as he maneuvered the offense with increased confidence in his second season.
After stepping in as an emergency starter for the second half of last season, Dosunmu clearly made the leap this summer from hopeful rookie. Dosunmu showed increased poise on the ball and with his teammates, at times pulling aside veterans such as Andre Drummond to deliver animated instruction after turnovers and other errors.
6. Goran Dragić excelled from 3-point range.
Dragić made a splash in his Bulls debut, scoring 12 points while shooting 4-for-5 from behind the arc to lead the Bulls secondary unit.
Dragić scored four 3-pointers in the second quarter to reverse a slow start, holding the Bulls level with the Heat until the rest of the offense warmed up.
“Goran’s shot-making in that second quarter really settled us because I really felt like we were getting pretty good looks but our shooting percentage at one point was in the teens,” Donovan said. “That second unit, the way they played that period, certainly calmed us a little bit.”
Although Dragić didn’t score another 3-pointer after the second quarter, his veteran poise provided the Bulls with more confidence in their secondary rotations than in previous seasons, when the team was forced to dig deep into its roster for point guard options.
7. The Heat capitalized on 3-pointers.
The Heat exploited a key lack of defensive pressure on 3-point shots to take an early lead, showcasing the importance of close-outs around the arc for the Bulls this season.
The Bulls defense was slow to contest shots after being rotated, a visible weakness the Heat took advantage of. The Heat went 6-for-8 from behind the 3-point arc in the first quarter, finishing the first half at a scorching 52.9% from long range. Miami’s shooters were more comfortable behind the 3-point arc than from the rest of the court, shooting a comparative 50% from the field.
The Bulls eventually rectified the issue in the second half. The Heat cooled off to finish the game shooting a cumulative 42.9% from behind the arc, making only three 3-pointers in the second half. But this aspect of the defense will be make-or-break against similarly efficient 3-point shooting teams the rest of the season.
Truss quits, but UK’s political and economic turmoil persist
By JILL LAWLESS (Associated Press)
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss quit Thursday after a tumultuous and historically brief term marred by economic policies that roiled financial markets and a rebellion in her political party that obliterated her authority.
Truss became the third Conservative prime minister to be toppled in as many years, extending the instability that has shaken Britain since it broke off from the European Union and leaving its leadership in limbo as the country faces a cost-of-living crisis and looming recession.
“I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party,” Truss acknowledged in a statement delivered outside her 10 Downing Street office.
Financial markets breathed a sigh of relief, but Truss leaves a divided ruling party seeking a leader who can unify its warring factions. Truss, who said she will remain in office until a replacement is chosen, has been prime minister for just 45 days and will almost certainly go down as the shortest-serving leader in British history. George Canning died in office in 1827 after 119 days.
The Conservative Party said it would choose a successor by the end of next week. Potential contenders include: former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, who lost to Truss in the last leadership contest; House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt; Defense Secretary Ben Wallace; and Boris Johnson, the former prime minister ousted in July over a series of ethics scandals.
The low-tax, low-regulation economic policies that got Truss elected by her party proved disastrous in the real world at a time of soaring inflation and weak growth.
Her Sept. 23 economic plan included a raft of tax cuts — paid for by government borrowing — that investors worried Britain couldn’t afford. It pummeled the value of the pound and drove up the cost of mortgages, causing economic pain for people and businesses already struggling from an economy yet to emerge from the pain of the pandemic.
That financial tumult led to the replacement of Truss’ Treasury chief, multiple policy U-turns and a breakdown of discipline in the governing Conservative Party.
Truss resigned just a day after vowing to stay in power, saying she was “a fighter and not a quitter.” But she couldn’t hold on any longer after a senior minister quit her government amid a barrage of criticism and a vote in the House of Commons Wednesday descended into chaos and acrimony.
“It’s time for the prime minister to go,” Conservative lawmaker Miriam Cates said, echoing the sentiments of many others.
The pound rose about 1% Thursday to around $1.13 after Truss’ resignation.
Where the Conservative Party goes from here is not clear. Its myriad factions — from hard-right Brexiteers to centrist “One Nation” Tories — are at each other’s throats.
“Nobody has a route plan. It’s all sort of hand-to-hand fighting on a day-to-day basis,” Conservative lawmaker Simon Hoare told the BBC on Thursday before Truss resigned.
Newspapers that usually support the Conservatives were vitriolic. An editorial in the Daily Mail on Thursday was headlined: “The wheels have come off the Tory clown car.”
Truss’ departure on Thursday sparked jubilation for the tabloid Daily Star, which had set up a livestream last week featuring a photo of the prime minister beside a head of lettuce to see which would last longer.
“This lettuce outlasted Liz Truss!” it proclaimed Thursday.
While many Britons joined the world in laughing at the lettuce joke, Bronwyn Maddox, director of international affairs think-tank Chatham House, said “there is no question that the U.K.’s standing in the world has been severely battered by this episode and by the revolving door of prime ministers.”
She said Truss’ successor would need to have policies “based on economic stability, but need also to include a resolution of the relationship with Europe; much of the upheaval represents the bitter aftermath of Brexit.”
The Conservative party said nominations for a new leader will close on Monday. Candidates need the signatures of 100 of the 357 Conservative lawmakers, meaning a maximum field of three. Lawmakers will knock out one of those, and will ask the party’s 172,000 members to decide between the two finalists in an online vote. The new leader is due to be in place by Oct. 28.
Truss’ resignation is the culmination of months of simmering discontent inside the Conservative Party, whose poll ratings have plunged.
Johnson’s government came undone after he was revealed to have held a series of parties in government buildings at a time when people in Britain were barred from mingling with friends and family or even visiting dying relatives. The Conservative party spent the summer picking a replacement as the economy worsened amid spiking energy prices triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Whoever succeeds Truss will become the country’s third prime minister this year. A national election doesn’t have to be called until 2024, but opposition parties demanded one be held now, saying the government lacks democratic legitimacy.
Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer accused the Conservatives of presiding over “utter chaos.”
“This is doing huge damage to our economy and the reputation of our country,” he said. “We must have a chance at a fresh start. We need a general election – now.”
Truss’ political unraveling began after she and her Treasury chief, Kwasi Kwarteng, unveiled an economic plan with 45 billion pounds ($50 billion) in unfunded tax cuts. That hammered the value of the pound and increased the cost of U.K. government borrowing. The Bank of England was forced to intervene to prevent the crisis from spreading to the wider economy and putting pension funds at risk.
Truss then fired Kwarteng, and his replacement, Jeremy Hunt, scrapped almost all of Truss’ tax cuts, cut short her energy subsidies and abandoned her promise of no public spending cuts. He said the government will need to save billions of pounds and there are “many difficult decisions” to be made before he sets out a medium-term fiscal plan on Oct. 31.
Speaking to lawmakers on Wednesday for the first time since the U-turn, Truss apologized and admitted she had made mistakes, but insisted she would not resign — a resolve that was short-lived. Within hours a senior Cabinet minister, Home Secretary Suella Braverman, quit, blasting Truss in her resignation letter, saying she had “concerns about the direction of this government.”
For many Conservative lawmakers, the final straw was a Wednesday evening vote over fracking for shale gas that produced chaotic scenes in Parliament, with party whips accused of using heavy-handed tactics to gain votes.
Chris Bryant, a lawmaker from the opposition Labour Party, said he “saw members being physically manhandled … and being bullied.” Conservative officials denied this.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of British politics at
Joe Biden endorses using taxpayer funds to help pay for abortions
President Joe Biden has said he would support the use of federal funds to help women afford abortions, he revealed in an interview.
During an interview with NowThis News, a medical resident asked the president about the idea of using taxpayer dollars to pay for childcare and vacation for women seeking abortions — and for abortion himself, it seems.
“The answer is absolutely…I support that, and I’ve publicly urged companies to do so,” Biden replied.
Details of Biden’s abortion response were revealed by Axios ahead of the interview, which is set to air on social media on Sunday.
The president lamented that some women who want abortions cannot afford abortions, due to other costs.
“[I]Imagine the women who need this kind of assistance, but don’t have the money at all to be able to do it,” he added. “None. … What are they doing? They have no choice.”
Biden praised the companies for also stepping in to help women get abortions more easily, offering free trips and paid time off to get abortions.
“I urged them publicly as President of the United States… ‘This is what you should do,’” he said.
Biden has recently stepped up efforts to push nationwide legalization of abortion on his midterm agenda.
On Tuesday, he swore that the first bill he would sign in January would be a bill Roe vs. Wade federal law if the Democrats maintain their majority in Congress.
When asked by reporters on Wednesday whether he thought abortion or inflation was his administration’s most important national issue, Biden replied, “We should be able to walk and chew gum at the same time.” You know that old expression?
