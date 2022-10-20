‘Infected with lead’: Detectable levels of lead found in water taps at UNC Chapel-Hill student residences

Had things gone as planned over the past couple seasons, it’s easy to envision the Twins heading into the 2023 season with thoughts of Alex Kirilloff and Trevor Larnach patrolling the corner outfield positions and Royce Lewis at shortstop.

Perhaps Kirilloff would be at first base. Either way, the hope was to be able to pencil in the three, who were formerly the organization’s top prospects, into the lineup with confidence by this point.

Instead, the Twins will head into the 2023 season with question marks about the trio, and thus, question marks about their corner outfield situation.

2022 RECAP

The Twins began the season with Kirilloff in left field, Max Kepler in right and Larnach in the minor leagues.

But Kirilloff quickly found his way to the injured list, paving way for Larnach to return to the majors less than a week into the season. Kirilloff, who had season-ending surgery on his right wrist in 2021, was exhibiting wrist pain once again that affected his swing.

He returned in early May, but shortly after, the Twins optioned him to Triple-A with hopes that he would be able to adjust post-surgery and figure things out at the plate while playing consistently.

Kirilloff tore up minor-league pitching during his month in St. Paul, hitting .359 with a 1.106 OPS and 10 home runs in 35 games. But his return lasted about a month before playing through pain once again became too much and he landed on the injured list. Ultimately, he decided to undergo his second straight season-ending wrist surgery, this one to shorten his ulna.

With Kirilloff out of the Twins’ left-field picture for much of the season, Larnach slid into the role before he, too, was sidelined by injury. He missed part of May with a groin strain and landed on the injured list in June with a core muscle injury.

That core muscle injury required surgery, and Larnach spent the rest of the season rehabbing. During the final month of the season, when he was near ready to return, he tweaked his wrist during a rehab game, preventing his comeback.

In total, he played in 51 games, and after a great May — he hit .333 with a 1.077 OPS in that month — he tailed off in June, potentially a result of playing through some discomfort.

It wound up being do-it-all utilityman Nick Gordon, a converted infielder, who saw the most time in 2022 in left field. Gordon moved around throughout the season, primarily between left field, center field and second base with some shortstop mixed in.

Jake Cave, Kyle Garlick and Gilberto Celestino were among the others who saw playing time in left field.

The Twins’ right-field picture was a lot less complicated with Kepler entrenched in the position.

Kepler, though, was on and off injured list, fracturing a toe and later suffering a wrist injury that forced him to miss most of September. He wound up playing in 115 games, the fewest since his rookie season (not counting 2020’s 60-game season).

While he continued to provide great defense in right field, his numbers at the plate again took a dive, finishing with a career-worst 93 OPS+, putting him below league average. He finished the year hitting .227 with a .666 OPS and nine home runs, tying the number he hit in 48 games in 2020, a career low.

Near the end of the season, Forest Lake native Matt Wallner, who was named the Twins’ Minor League Player of the Year, got a brief shot in the majors in anticipation of a potentially larger role in 2023.

2023 OUTLOOK

Offseason planning, president of baseball operations Derek Falvey earlier admitted this month, gets a little more complicated as a result of all these injuries.

“When you have young players who you’re counting on to play meaningful roles because they’re good players who haven’t been able to stay healthy, it gets a little harder,” Falvey said.

Take Kirilloff, for example. If healthy, he’s an everyday player, spending time in the corner outfield spots while also some at first base.

Except Kirilloff hasn’t been fully healthy since suffering his initial wrist injury in May 2021, making it hard to bank on which version of him the Twins will get. The Twins will closely follow how he’s progressing this offseason — they were unable to have communication with him (and all players) last offseason starting in December because of the lockout — and will “plan with some backup in mind,” Falvey said.

Larnach will be looking to re-establish himself as an everyday major league player, too, after missing most of last season.

And while Kepler is under contract for next season — it’s the last year guaranteed year of what was a five-year extension — he could potentially be a trade candidate if the Twins opt to clear space for some of their younger outfielders.

Wallner will show up to camp looking to nab a roster spot, though it’s certainly possible that he’s instead the first player called up from Triple-A instead of making the team out of camp.

The one thing those four plus Gordon have in common?

They all bat left-handed, which could lead the Twins to potentially target a right-handed outfield bat this offseason.

The Twins do have right-handed outfielders — Byron Buxton, Celestino and Garlick, among them — though they could opt to non-tender the oft-injured Garlick, which would likely just increase the desire for another righty.