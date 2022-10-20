Inox Leisure Loss Halves At Box Office, Snacks Revenue Sees Recovery

Inox and PVR have seen traffic returning to theaters after almost two years. (Case)

Bengaluru:

INOX Leisure Ltd, India’s second-largest operator of multiplex cinemas, said on Wednesday its second-quarter loss had been cut by more than half as box office and food and drink revenues approached levels of before the pandemic.

The company, set to merge with its biggest rival PVR Ltd, announced a loss of 403.7 million Indian rupees ($4.9 million) for the quarter ended September 30, compared to 876.6 million rupees a year earlier.

PVR also reported a narrower loss for the quarter, although it missed analysts’ expectations.

Multiplex chains like Inox and PVR have seen some traffic return to cinemas after nearly two years of Covid-led restrictions, with patrons returning to spend on theater food and drink.

It helped offset some pressure from a lackluster slate of releases with the likes of “Raksha Bandhan” and “Laal Singh Chaddha” plummeting at the box office.

“The second quarter was impacted by the inconsistency of the content value chain, proving once again the importance of high quality content,” said Siddharth Jain, Director of INOX Leisure.

Still, net box office revenue of 2.09 billion was well over 270 million rupees in the pandemic-hit quarter a year ago, while food and drink revenue jumped to 1 .10 billion rupees against 150 million rupees.

Box office revenue was 3.11 billion rupees in the corresponding pre-pandemic quarter, while food and beverage revenue was 1.41 billion rupees.

The jump in box office sales and food sales helped boost overall operations revenue eightfold to 3.74 billion rupees and offset a 155.1% increase in total expenses.

INOX’s average ticket price, a key indicator for the industry, rose from 178 rupees to 215 rupees, while the average amount spent by each customer hit a record high of 102 rupees.

Jain said he expects a “spectacular” content pipeline and celebratory fervor to help the current quarter’s results. ($1 = 82.9800 Indian rupees)

