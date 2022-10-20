Education
Is a Bachelor of Commerce a good undergraduate program in Canada?
Canada has fast become one of the most popular student destinations in the world. According to the Government of Canada website, nearly 452,000 study permit applications have been processed in 2022 till August as students eagerly wait to start their academic journey in this country.
Students can choose among a variety of graduate and undergraduate programs in Canada based on their preferences and professional goals. Amongst these degrees, Bachelor of Commerce remains a popular option that equips one with the necessary skills that are highly useful in the business world.
A Bachelor of Commerce is a popular degree that is globally accepted and has long been a prominent degree that not only prepares you for various job roles but also gives you a strong foundation needed for further studies.
Importance of Bachelor of Commerce
In a dynamic job market that has undergone many changes in the current times, the Bachelor of Commerce still holds a valuable place due to the various advantages it offers. Due to the advent of technology and new job roles emerging in the market, students have to be careful about picking the right degree.
As stability becomes an important factor that drives one’s educational preference, a degree like the Bachelor of Commerce becomes highly useful and a dependable option. Also, earning a BCom in Canada can be all the more advantageous as it allows students to take full benefit of the high-quality learning that the country has to offer.
Bachelor of Commerce in Canada
Bachelor of Commerce programs in Canada are offered by many recognized universities and have an in-depth curriculum that is updated to cover all the latest developments in the business field. Additionally, this program is offered both on-campus and online, and students can pick from the two options based on their preference.
The on-campus and online undergraduate programs are similar in terms of curriculum and offer the same learning. They prepare students for a number of job roles by training them on various topics such as use of managerial and financial tools, using contemporary business methods to solve problems, use critical thinking, persuasive communication and strategizing effectively.
Advantages of a Bachelor of Commerce in Canada
There are various factors that make a Bachelor of Commerce such a popular choice for students and why it remains one of the preferred degrees that many international students opt for in Canada
Great career prospects
The most important reason that contributes to the enormous popularity of this program is the vast career prospects that it offers. The need for commerce specialists is there in every business field and students who hold this degree are preferred by various employers. Such candidates have an in-depth understanding of business functions and are better suited at handling work processes.
Valuable knowledge
A bachelor’s degree covers all the important aspects of business ranging from finance to management. Students after completion of the program are completely prepared for various job roles and can even choose to start their own entrepreneurial venture. The knowledge and learning that bachelor of commerce offers focuses on all key elements of the business world which makes it such a valuable degree.
Animal
How to fulfill veterinary school admission requirements
Veterinary medicine is one of the most popular areas of study that leads to an animal-related career path. The prospects in this field are equally challenging and rewarding. As a veterinarian, you can be involved in the healthcare of animals, applied research as well as clinical research on the connection between human and animal health conditions.
Studying veterinary medicine may be the best direction if you are interested in animal welfare. To get into any veterinary school, you must fulfill the veterinary school admission requirements that decide your eligibility.
Let’s explore some of the ways you can fulfill veterinary school admission requirements.
Pre-requisite courses
To get into any veterinary school of medicine, you must complete a prescribed set of coursework beforehand. This is to ensure your knowledge of basic science subjects and language competency. The progression into an advanced veterinary school curriculum will be easy with an understanding of certain subjects. The mandatory courses required for admission are listed below.
- A student must have completed one year of general biology which equals six credit hours
- A biochemistry course that lasted for six months
- One academic year (six credit hours) of general chemistry and six months of organic chemistry. You can choose to complete six months of biochemistry instead of organic chemistry
- Six months (three credit hours) of college-level computer science or mathematics
- A language arts (English) course or any other course with a writing component for six months.
Organic chemistry and biology courses must have laboratory practice sessions to prepare the students for practical lessons.
English language requirement
The curriculum and the medium of instruction in most veterinary schools are English. So, to understand the lectures, you must have sufficient knowledge of the English language. Students who are non-natives must provide a certificate that proves their proficiency in English such as TOEFL or IELTS.
Graduate Record Examination
Graduate Record Examination (GRE) is a general test that is preferred by most veterinary medical schools. It tests your knowledge of basic science subjects as well as verbal reasoning and critical thinking abilities. GRE is not compulsory, but good scores in the examination will be looked at favorably during the admission process.
Other documents
There are a few important documents that must be submitted along with the application form. Official transcripts from your previous educational institutions, a personal statement that describes your reasons for choosing veterinary medicine, an updated resume, two letters of recommendation stating your eligibility and capacity for pursuing veterinary medicine, and a TOEFL certificate are the mandatory documents that must be attached along with the application form. Those who do not have official educational transcripts can submit student-issued copies.
Having some previous experience in the field of veterinary medicine in clinics or animal welfare associations will boost your chances of getting selected for veterinary school.
If you are interested in working to protect the welfare of animals and conducting research that benefits animals and humans alike, then apply to a veterinary medicine program today.
Education
How to Deal with MARTA or a School Bus Accident in Atlanta
The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) buses are ubiquitous on Atlanta’s roads. Actually, in 2012, an average of 193,100 individuals used the MARTA bus system daily. While riding the bus is typically safe, MARTA buses have been known to get into incidents that might cause harm to passengers as well as other drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists.
Victims of bus accidents caused by another party’s carelessness may file a personal injury claim with the aid of a vehicle accident lawyer to seek financial restitution for their suffering and loss. Getting to learn how to win a bus accident case is your best bet for maximizing whatever compensation you may be entitled to receive as a result of the incident.
What are the Common Causes of MARTA or School Bus Accidents in Atlanta?
Transit providers like MARTA must act in a manner that doesn’t endanger the people they serve. When they fail to do so, the repercussions of a bus collision in Atlanta may be disastrous. Buses are massive and heavy vehicles and can inflict substantial damage when they are engaged in incidents. Riders also lack the protection afforded by restraints often seen in automobiles, such as seatbelts. As a consequence, the injuries that bus crashes produce may be severe. A MARTA or school bus accident may occur as a consequence of many types of carelessness, including:
- Speeding
- Poor maintenance
- Negligent hiring
- Failure to observe traffic signals
- Distracted driving
- Insufficient training
- Driver fatigue
What Should I do if I got injured in a MARTA or a School Bus Accident in Atlanta?
You must immediately notify the bus driver if you or a loved one has been hurt. The driver then contacts the authorities, and a report is made about the collision. As soon as possible after the incident, collect as much valuable data as you can. The names and numbers of other passengers who saw the event should be compiled. If the matter gets to court, this could be useful.
Ensure the police include your name in the report when they come. In the event of a bus accident, there are usually several victims and witnesses, so having your name included on the official record is essential. An accident involving a bus might be challenging to prosecute due to the number of people who may have been at fault. So, contact a lawyer experienced in MARTA accidents in Georgia for assistance.
If a school bus or MARTA accident in Atlanta, Georgia, who do I file a claim against?
When you suffer an injury, there might be many people to blame. There may be more parties to blame than just the bus driver in the event of an accident. Was it because of slick roads, or did the city/school pick an incompetent driver? Before this tragedy, did the bus driver have any previous occurrences of which the city or line was aware? Did they risk hiring a bus driver with a poor driving record or who tested positive for drugs?
Final Thoughts
Injuries sustained on public transportation vehicles like MARTA or school buses are common cases for personal injury attorneys to handle. Therefore, hire one if you care about getting the entire settlement or reward you’re due.
Education
4 Best Instruments to Learn for Adults and Children
Music fuels your soul. And throughout the ages, it’s been used to express emotions that words can’t do alone.
Learning a new instrument is exciting and will positively impact your life. If you’re considering the best options for learning instruments, we’re here to list the best instruments you can start learning today.
Drums
Rhythm is one of the most vital aspects of playing music. The drums are percussion instruments that come in all forms, shapes, and sizes. They’re naturally playing with different tools, from bare hands to wooden sticks.
Playing drums can alleviate anxiety, depression, stress, and disappointment. Drumming is highly interactive and forces you to break complex tasks into manageable parts. Since timing and coordination is a huge part of success, it forces the drummer to be actively engaged. Finding the best drum set that fits your playing style, music genre, and preferences is vital when starting as a beginner.
Guitar
The guitar is a string instrument that features between four to eighteen strings. There are various guitars, such as an electric guitar or bass guitar, all of which have unique qualities. The sound is projected acoustically by fretting the strings and plucking or strumming the strings with the other hand.
Generally, it takes time to determine which guitar you love and are good at playing. Electric guitars can be a great option since they allow you to explore your options. You can play classical music fingerstyle or love strumming chords.
If you enjoy the beats and bass of the music, you may want to consider the bass guitar. They work in tandem with the drummer. Many bass guitarists perform professionally, either as soloists or with a drummer. Bass guitar players tend to find work more easily than guitar players.
Piano/Keyboard
The piano and keyboard are keyed instruments that have been excellent outlets for creative expression. Many modern pianos have 52 white and 36 black keys, played using a keyboard. Keyboards are unique from pianos because their sound is produced electronically and provides portability.
Children who learn to play piano will develop concentration, emotional expression, and perseverance. It also enhances their fine motor skills while improving their focus and memory. Playing piano has shown to be a great stress reliever and helps to bolster self-esteem.
One study found that piano practice has profoundly positive effects on mood, cognitive function, and quality of life in older adults.
Violin
The violin is the smallest and highest-pitched string instrument. It has four strings, played by drawing a bow against them.
Violins are vital musical instruments in many genres, such as jazz, classical, folk, and country music. Playing the violin demands impeccable posture and offers excellent benefits, such as improved discipline, coordination, and concentration.
Wrapping It Up
Learning a new instrument is similar to learning a new language. It requires continuous, consistent practice and persistence. However, research has shown musicians have enhanced brain development, particularly in integrating sensory information from hearing, sight and touch.
Furthermore, the ability to play a musical instrument can open doors, helping you make new friends or find new ways to earn a living.
Education
Top Five Tips to Bring Your Essay to the Next Level
Writing essays is always complicated, as it requires concentration, goal orientation, focus, and skills. However, most students have to create countless papers during their studying in order to be successful and efficient. Therefore, if there is no way to avoid something, it is indispensable to make maximum effort to succeed in it.
Is it possible to get a high grade for an academic essay if you lack writing skills, experience, and other aspects that may help you to thrive? Fortunately, there are numerous opportunities college students may use to gain the desired results and succeed with their projects.
First of all, it is critical to mention an array of essay writing services that are currently available on the market providing learners with qualified and highly professional assistance with their projects. Take your time to read reviews on sitejabber about the most reputable and popular platforms so that you select the best one. Entrust your success to professionals and deal with complicated assignments stress-free.
Additionally, ambitious learners who strive to accept the challenge and master their writing skills can also thrive. Follow the below-mentioned guidelines and tips that will contribute to the quality of your writing.
Stick to the Requirements
When it comes to academic writing, in most instances, students are provided with detailed requirements for their essays. Although some points, like topic, formatting style, or structure, may be missing, the basic specifications are frequently there. Therefore, what the student should do is to read the guidelines carefully and make maximum effort to fulfill them.
Being creative is a good thing, but it frequently affects the quality of college works. Learners can add some examples, evidence, and other items that will contribute to the quality of the paper, but they should never forget about the requirements specified by the professor.
Mind the Essay Structure
Wrong essay structure is one of the most common mistakes students make. Irrespective of how complicated or easy the topic is, one should not forget about the structure and its prominence. In the overwhelming majority of instances, the paper should be divided into three parts, including the introduction, body, and conclusion.
Each of these elements can be further divided into separate paragraphs that help to discuss the topic, give evidence, and explain the author’s perspective on the question. However, the vague structure without vivid division to paragraphs will considerably decrease the overall quality of the paper.
Edit and Proofread the Paper
Are you convinced that the more experience you have working on academic papers, the fewer mistakes you will make? It is sometimes true, but in most cases, even the most professional and qualified writers detect typos, grammar errors, punctuation mistakes, and other items that may affect the quality of the text.
Thus, both amateurs and the most talented writers should edit and proofread their works, especially if you want them to stand out from the crowd. Take a little break after you are done with the draft and have a fresh look at the essay.
Additionally, there is always an opportunity to get professional help online. Check out eduguide pro review and read about other essay writing services that may help you succeed with the undertaking. Reputable and trusted platforms do not only help learners with essays written from a draft but also give them a chance to enhance the quality of the writing by editing and proofreading them.
Stay Authentic
Honesty, transparency, and absence of bias are the key components of an impressive and interesting essay. The audience does not want to read about trivial things they have heard a lot about. Instead, people are more excited about new facts, relevant data, infographics, and statistics that will help them comprehend the topic and reflect on it.
Therefore, if you strive to contribute to the quality of your writing, forget about trivial topics and generalized phrases. Instead, show your creative approach to the assignment and deep understanding of the topic.
Avoid Plagiarism
Plagiarism is the worst enemy of any college student. It will destroy the quality of the writing and damage the learner’s reputation. The papers that continue a lot of unoriginal sentences or passages taken from other works are not likely to be highly valued. Therefore, the higher percent of plagiarism in the paper, the lower grade you get.
Are you ready to deliver the project? Double-check it for plagiarism to eliminate any risks, and be 100% sure you will not be blamed for it. Additionally, do not forget to paraphrase the sentences you take from other works. Besides, proper citing may help you reduce plagiarism.
Following these five simple tips, you will get a unique chance to advance the quality of your writing and make it worth the highest grade. Keep in mind that hard work, effort, and attention to detail will surely be rewarded.
Education
Inclusive Learning: Practical Ways to Benefit the Society At Large
Schools have a tremendous responsibility to fulfill. One of these is ensuring no child gets left behind when it comes to getting an education. Therefore inclusive learning is the cornerstone of a successful academic establishment. It is the process through which students get access to flexible learning resources, get a chance to build their personality, and not feel discriminated against. The purpose of inclusive education is to give every pupil a sense of belonging and, regardless of their individualistic needs to get held back from studying.
When schools start sowing the seeds of inclusion early in a child’s life, it benefits them in the long haul. These students will grow up and contribute to society. Every lesson they learn, the acceptance they feel, and the coping strategies they adopt for themselves will positively shape them. So how do you as an educator play a role in highlighting inclusivity in educational establishments? Read more to find out:
- Help Students Learn
Students with disabilities tend to drop out of school early, especially when they cannot keep up with class lessons. More than 15% of pupils with learning disabilities may stop attending classes because of traditional teaching methods. Every child has a unique style of learning, and as a teacher, you need to make an effort to incorporate all of them. It will help you immensely if you look into obtaining a degree in special education and learning about the advantages of having advanced credentials in this field.
Individuals with disabilities like autism, dyslexia, and even ADHD have specific learning styles. For instance, if a student with dyslexia has trouble reading, you may encourage them to listen to audiobooks and follow the words.
You can integrate the Universal Design for Learning (UDL). This method allows you to diversify how you work with students.
Through the UDL, you may use technology cannot as a smartboard to teach, use videos instead of lecturing, or teach students in groups. When pupils sit for an exam, you let them speak their answers, write them on paper, or present them in class.
- Talk about Inclusivity in the Classroom
Students struggle to connect with their peers due to a lack of tolerance and acceptance. Children with disabilities, hailing from lower-income households, or who cannot speak the native language often face active discrimination from their peers. This bullying stems from social stereotypes or a lack of information on the student’s part. However, as a teacher, you can remedy this thought process. It would help if you talked about what disabilities are with your students.
Help your students realize how each member of society is essential. Utilizing tools like videos, easy-to-understand books, and even inviting parents to speak will help pupils understand and learn more about their peers. You can further instill acceptance in classrooms by encouraging the buddy method. Pair up students randomly with a peer and ask them to be friends. This process teaches students to be friendly, kind, and playfully learn about diversity. When children learn acceptance at an early age, they carry it through their life. When these children grow up to work in large, diverse companies, they will have no trouble getting along with their peers.
- Introduce the Concept of Boundaries
Students, especially those in elementary school, may not know acceptable social behavior and understand boundaries. Specific disabilities also make a child more prone to aggression, and they may not know how to cope with their anger. Therefore, the children in your classroom need to learn the appropriate behavior and cues. The rules should be easy to follow and understand.
You cannot use complex terms which may confuse the child. If the student has trouble comprehending words, use pictures or physically demonstrate what you want them to learn. For instance, teach children not to slap, punch or touch anyone to get anyone’s attention. You may wish to emphasize kindness and share methods of being kind, like helping each other.
Highlight words you want them to use and discourage offensive terms, racial slurs or mean nicknames.
Educate students on asking for consent and permission before touching their peer’s property, like reaching for their pencil. Students who pick up on the concept of boundaries will evolve into respectable adults. However, if a child struggles to pick up social cues and chooses to act out in class, don’t humiliate them. This backtracks progress. The child may need extra time, lessons, and practical demonstration before they start following.
- Teach Communication Methods
Not every child knows how to communicate with words. Some struggle to find the correct term or express their emotions.
Students with autism may be non-verbal. They may occasionally use words but choose gestures as a way to ask for help. While teaching students how to communicate, you need to employ different methods. When using words, constantly explain what to use and why at the same time and provide clear instructions on what you want them to do.
If a child is nonverbal, you may use gestures like your hands, fingers, and facial features to indicate emotion, expression, and thought. This can include pointing, nodding, and making eye contact. You may even use exposure communication. This includes reading to the child using enunciations to show happiness, sadness, and anger.
Also, get into the habit of using multiple words so students know the diverse vocabulary that means the same thing.
Communication helps students express their needs to their families and their educators. This helps them go through life without feeling burdened by their thoughts. It also helps prevent a breakdown or an anger episode.
- Identifying The Needs
Every student is different and has varying needs. Children with ADHD cannot sit in one place for long, while children with autism cannot sit under bright light. As a teacher, it is your job to make sure you understand what your pupil needs. You must give them breaks between classes, allow them sensory toys when they’re fighting and provide the child space for stimming. Some students may also have mental health concerns. Therefore they need to see a school-appointed mental health counselor frequently.
Students with dysphagia may have trouble swallowing during their lunch break and need longer time to consume meals. You have to address your student’s needs and provide a suitable outlet in all these situations. This prevents the child from feeling isolated, affects their health, and allows them to have a better upbringing. If you think parental intervention is necessary, get them on board. A pupil who graduates with a robust and healthy educational model will grow into a reasonable and kind adult.
Final Thoughts
Inclusive education is the only way forward in a thriving society. Often children with disabilities are dismissed and deprived of tools that can help them align with their community. As an educator, you cannot allow a particular group of children to get shunned. Start by providing the same level of education to students using the UDL and individualistic teaching methods.
Have a discussion on inclusivity in your classroom and engage students in active participation. You may also want to walk them through the concept of boundaries and how to establish them.
Education
How are medical schools redefining the basic sciences medicine program?
Medical schools in the Caribbean have gained significant popularity among international students due to the extensive education that they offer. From a well-defined curriculum that is updated to include the latest medical developments to an experienced faculty, these medical schools offer everything students need to become successful doctors.
To help ambitious professionals become practicing doctors, Caribbean medical schools have focused on redefining the basic sciences medicine program.
Role of basic science
Basic science is a crucial part of the medical school curriculum as it gives an in-depth understanding of life processes and living systems. It combines various scientific disciplines such as chemistry, health science, biology, physics and more. The knowledge of basic science is fundamental for students as it gives them an understanding of how diseases can be predicted and prevented, as well as helping them diagnose and treat illnesses.
Basic medical science has always been an important part of the medical curriculum and this body of knowledge is responsible for making medicine a recognized science that is studied and practiced.
Importance of basic science
It is the important role that basic science plays in the medical curriculum that has pushed educators to redefine it. The purpose of this move is to change the way medical students approach medical science. Aspiring physicians, who are planning to diagnose and treat illnesses, must have a good understanding of pharmacology, cell and molecular biology, physiology and so on. This is essential in helping them address patients’ health concerns better as they will have the correct information and will be able to apply it well.
While clinical training is pivotal for medical students to become practicing physicians, knowledge of the body and its functions is not sufficient for a holistic approach to patient care. A doctor must know how to approach the illness of a patient and must have a good understanding of how the patient views the illness and how their environment impacts them.
Basic science helps deal with complex issues by covering everything from the traditional idea of basic science to social and behavioral science.
Redefining basic science
Educators have realized the importance of basic science when training aspiring physicians with fundamental knowledge. To strengthen this base of knowledge and to accelerate change in the medical curriculum, they aim to integrate basic sciences with clinical science. This integration is necessary because it will add value to basic science and students will benefit from the knowledge gained during an internship in a clinical set up.
By gaining core knowledge, students will have a deeper understanding of illnesses and as practicing doctors, they will be able to diagnose patients at a much earlier stage. This will also help in the prevention of diseases and allow for better treatment that can be administered at early stages.
The basic science program combines essential knowledge with clinical correlations and advanced medical developments. Medical schools are redefining basic science for aspiring doctors to further enhance their overall development. The new basic science program will be more useful in building core knowledge that is beneficial in the long run.
