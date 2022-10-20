Is melatonin safe for children? Here’s what the experts say – NBC Chicago

What there is to know The American Academy of Sleep Medicine issued a health advisory last month urging parents to consult their doctors before giving melatonin to children.

The warning came after a 530% increase in cases of melatonin ingestion by children reported to US poison control centers over the past decade.

Experts say that although it is a dietary supplement and not a drug, melatonin should be handled like any other drug and kept out of reach of children.

Melatonin is widely available over the counter and marketed as a sleep aid, but experts are now warning parents to consult a doctor before giving it to children before bedtime.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine issued a health advisory last month warning parents to consult a medical professional before giving the supplement to children. After multivitamins, melatonin is the second most popular “natural” product parents give their children, according to the AASM.

“The availability of melatonin in the form of gummies or chewable tablets makes it more tempting to give to children and more likely to overdose,” said Dr. M. Adeel Rishi, vice chairman of the public safety committee of the ‘AASM, in a press release. “Parents should speak directly with their child’s healthcare professional before giving their children melatonin products.”

The warning came after a 530% increase in cases of melatonin ingestion by children, both intentional and unintentional, reported to US poison control centers from 2012 to 2021. More than 4,000 of the reported ingestions resulted in hospitalizations, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 287 pediatric patients required intensive care.

As a dietary supplement, melatonin is not under the supervision of the Food and Drug Administration like over-the-counter or prescription drugs. And because of that, the melatonin content of supplements can vary widely, the AASM said. In one study, melatonin ranged from less than half to more than four times the amount listed on the label.

The organization said the safest melatonin products would be those bearing the USP Verified mark, which indicates that the product was manufactured in a facility that met Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards. These products meet certain quality control measures.

“Do you really want your child to take something to help them fall asleep? No. But if it comes down to, is it better, is it safer, to sleep half an hour or an hour of more and take a very low dose of melatonin, rather than not sleeping?I would say that we know that sleep deprivation is the source of a lot of physical, emotional and cognitive problems for people, so I think melatonin has a role to play,” psychiatrist Dr. Joshua Weiner told NBC Washington. “You just don’t want to take it indefinitely.”

Weiner said that if melatonin was to be given to children, he recommended that they start with a low dose of half a milligram and not take it every night, and he said it was always important that children parents consult their doctor before doing so.

To address the safe use of melatonin in children, the AASM specifically advises that: