Is melatonin safe for children? Here’s what the experts say – NBC Chicago
What there is to know
- The American Academy of Sleep Medicine issued a health advisory last month urging parents to consult their doctors before giving melatonin to children.
- The warning came after a 530% increase in cases of melatonin ingestion by children reported to US poison control centers over the past decade.
- Experts say that although it is a dietary supplement and not a drug, melatonin should be handled like any other drug and kept out of reach of children.
Melatonin is widely available over the counter and marketed as a sleep aid, but experts are now warning parents to consult a doctor before giving it to children before bedtime.
The American Academy of Sleep Medicine issued a health advisory last month warning parents to consult a medical professional before giving the supplement to children. After multivitamins, melatonin is the second most popular “natural” product parents give their children, according to the AASM.
“The availability of melatonin in the form of gummies or chewable tablets makes it more tempting to give to children and more likely to overdose,” said Dr. M. Adeel Rishi, vice chairman of the public safety committee of the ‘AASM, in a press release. “Parents should speak directly with their child’s healthcare professional before giving their children melatonin products.”
The warning came after a 530% increase in cases of melatonin ingestion by children, both intentional and unintentional, reported to US poison control centers from 2012 to 2021. More than 4,000 of the reported ingestions resulted in hospitalizations, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 287 pediatric patients required intensive care.
As a dietary supplement, melatonin is not under the supervision of the Food and Drug Administration like over-the-counter or prescription drugs. And because of that, the melatonin content of supplements can vary widely, the AASM said. In one study, melatonin ranged from less than half to more than four times the amount listed on the label.
The organization said the safest melatonin products would be those bearing the USP Verified mark, which indicates that the product was manufactured in a facility that met Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards. These products meet certain quality control measures.
“Do you really want your child to take something to help them fall asleep? No. But if it comes down to, is it better, is it safer, to sleep half an hour or an hour of more and take a very low dose of melatonin, rather than not sleeping?I would say that we know that sleep deprivation is the source of a lot of physical, emotional and cognitive problems for people, so I think melatonin has a role to play,” psychiatrist Dr. Joshua Weiner told NBC Washington. “You just don’t want to take it indefinitely.”
Weiner said that if melatonin was to be given to children, he recommended that they start with a low dose of half a milligram and not take it every night, and he said it was always important that children parents consult their doctor before doing so.
To address the safe use of melatonin in children, the AASM specifically advises that:
- Melatonin should be handled like any other medicine and kept out of reach of children.
- Before starting melatonin or any supplement in their children, parents should discuss this decision with a pediatric healthcare professional. Many sleep problems can be better managed by changing schedules, habits, or behaviors rather than taking melatonin.
- If melatonin is used, the healthcare professional can recommend the dose of melatonin and the timing of the sleep problem. Parents should select a product with the USP Verified mark to enable safer use.
- Parents can find information about healthy sleep in children at sleepeducation.org.
Securian Financial to spin off recordkeeping for its retirement plans
St. Paul-based Securian Financial said this week it will spin off recordkeeping operations for the majority of its retirement plans to a competitor, moving some 300 employees, as well as sales, clients and distribution networks to the Standard Insurance Co.
As a result, recordkeeping for Securian’s defined contribution and defined benefit products and services will be branded The Standard. Founded in 1906, the Portland, Ore.-based financial services company currently administers retirement plans representing some $29.3 billion in assets, compared to $17 billion for Securian.
The transfer excludes Securian’s pension risk transfer and institutional retirement businesses. Nearly half of Securian’s 5,600 employees are based in downtown St. Paul.
“About 300 Securian Financial employees are impacted by this sale, and they are all being offered jobs with The Standard,” said Jeff Bakken, a spokesman for Securian. “The Standard fully supports employees working remotely.”
Mississippi State soccer player Samuel Westmoreland dies at 19
Left too early.
On October 19, Mississippi State University announced that Samuel Westmorelandoffensive lineman for the school football team, died at the age of 19.
“We are heartbroken by the sudden loss of Sam Westmoreland,” the MSU athletic director said. John Cohen said in a statement. “Mississippi State is a family, and we are all grieving during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Westmoreland family and everyone who knew and loved Sam.”
The university is currently working with the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, Oktibbeha County Coroner’s Office, MSU Student Affairs Division, and MSU Athletic Department to investigate the incident. The cause of death has not yet been revealed.
E ! News has contacted police and the coroner, but has received no comment yet.
Westmoreland was from Tupelo, Miss. and was a freshman majoring in industrial technology. The university’s head football coach mike leach described the late athlete as “a wonderful young man with a limitless future”.
Central Minnesota high school student arrested over alleged school shooting threats
PAYNESVILLE, Minn. — Law enforcement officers arrested an 18-year-old Paynesville Area High School student who allegedly talked about “shooting up” the central Minnesota school and named three staff members and a student as alleged targets.
Matthew Paul Herr-Ramirez was arrested Monday at his home in Grove City, according to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court. He is charged with five counts of felony threats of violence.
He made his first court appearance Wednesday morning. He was assigned a public defender, and his next appearance is an omnibus hearing scheduled for Nov. 2.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Herr-Ramirez remained in custody in the Stearns County Jail on $200,000 bail without conditions and $100,000 bail with conditions, including staying a reasonable distance from the school.
According to the criminal complaint, Paynesville police officers responded Monday evening to a complaint of a threat made earlier in the day at Paynesville High School.
Officers spoke with several students who heard the suspect make threats about shooting people at school, according to the criminal complaint, and interviewed three teenage witnesses who reported that Herr-Ramirez had talked about individuals he was going to shoot at school and when he was going to do it. He had also made threats on Oct. 14, according to the complaint.
Two of the witnesses told law enforcement that Herr-Ramirez also allegedly showed them and others pictures of a pistol on his cellphone and named two staff members he wanted to shoot. The other witness also alleged that Herr-Ramirez said he would continue shooting random students and staff after shooting the individuals he specifically named.
According to the complaint, when law enforcement arrested Herr-Ramirez, an Airsoft gun — a type of pellet gun — was located on his person.
Paynesville Area School District Superintendent Janell Bullard told the West Central Tribune in a phone call Wednesday afternoon that the Paynesville Schools community has been informed of the recent situation and that resources have been made available to anyone who needs them.
“The well-being of all of the students and staff at Paynesville Area Schools remains of utmost importance and is our primary concern,” Bullard said.
“We are extremely proud of our students, teachers and staff members’ response during the recent situation. We are grateful to all that report any situation of concern,” she said.
Police confirm man’s body was found near Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton – NBC Chicago
An investigation is underway after a visitor witnessed the body of a deceased man in Lincoln Marsh on Wednesday morning, according to DuPage County Forest Preserve Police.
Police said the man was not identified and added that the DuPage County Coroner’s Office helped remove the body.
There is currently no further information and no threats to the public, according to police.
A large police presence was reported near the swamp this morning, with NBC’s Sky 5 helicopter capturing footage of officers in the area.
Just before 9:45 a.m., Wheaton officials warned of a “heavy police presence near Lincoln Marsh west of Gary Avenue.”
“The Wheaton Police Department is sharing this information so the community is not alarmed to see police in the area,” the notice to residents reads.
NBC Chicago
Addressing concerns of speeding ATVs, Lake St. Croix Beach OKs use by permit only
The Lake St. Croix Beach City Council on Monday night voted to approve new ordinances allowing the use of ATVs and golf carts on city roads. The vehicles had previously been banned.
“This is something that residents have wanted,” Mayor Tom McCarthy said. “We had a group of 35 to 40 people at our meeting in September to express their support.”
In addition, a petition in favor of the ordinance that included the names of 168 residents was presented to the city council at that meeting, he said.
Under the new ordinances, only licensed drivers who are residents of Lake St. Croix Beach and have proof of insurance will be allowed to apply for an ATV or golf cart permit at City Hall. Only permitted ATVs and golf carts will be allowed on city streets.
City Administrator Dave Engstrom said city officials based the new ordinances on similar ordinances in Bayport and Oakdale.
City council members began discussing ATV use in the city last year after a dog in Afton died in November 2021 after it was struck by an ATV rider on Putnam Boulevard. That incident led Afton officials to install signs warning that it is illegal to drive an ATV on any street in Afton, said City Administrator Ron Moorse.
Lake St. Croix Beach City Council member Cindie Reiter in December asked that the city’s ATV ordinance be published in the city’s monthly newsletter, but the council voted 2-3 not to publish that information.
“It had gotten out of hand,” Reiter said. “We have a lot of new people in town, and maybe they didn’t know they were not allowed to drive them on city streets.”
Some ATV drivers were “driving them with alcohol in hand, exceeding the speed limit, driving underage and ignoring stop signs,” she said.
Reiter, who is running for mayor, said she pushed for city officials to either enforce the ATV rules or pass an amendment to the ordinance in an effort to regulate them.
The city’s planning commission researched the issue for several months and presented council members with a draft ordinance regulating ATV/golf cart use on the city streets and recommended that the council pass it, Engstrom said.
The ATV ordinance passed 3-2; Reiter and council member Dawn Bulera voted against it.
About a dozen ATV riders attended the meeting on Monday night, and Reiter said she was glad to hear that they planned “to police their own.”
“They don’t want to lose the right to use them now that they have it,” she said. “They don’t want to get their permit revoked.”
David Wanless, who is running for Lake St. Croix Beach City Council, opposed the measure, raising concerns about noise and safety.
“We’ve got very quiet streets here,” he said. “It’s a very quiet community. The city is only one mile long, and there is really no need for them. Everyone has gotten around our city for years without them, and I don’t see why we need them now.”
The ordinance allowing golf carts passed 5-0. Reiter said she voted in favor of that because they are quiet, require a slow-moving vehicle emblem and not likely to be used in the winter months.
The council also updated its snowmobile ordinance to match the language used in state statute, Engstrom said.
The new ordinances will go into effect upon publication, which is expected to be in late November, he said.
Trump appears to be deposed in the trial of E. John Carroll
CNN
—
Former President Donald Trump appeared for deposition Wednesday in the libel lawsuit brought by former E. magazine columnist Jean Carroll.
Last week, a federal judge cleared the way for Trump’s testimony, saying the former president had already taken steps to delay the case and “shouldn’t be able to run out of time.”
“We are pleased that on behalf of our client, E. Jean Carroll, we were able to take the deposition of Donald Trump today. We are unable to comment further,” said a spokesperson for Kaplan Hecker & Fink, the law firm representing Carroll.
Trump’s lawyers did not respond to a request for comment.
It’s unclear if Trump answered questions or what he said during the deposition, which was taken at his resort town of Mar-a-Lago.
Carroll sued Trump in 2019 for defamation after he denied his claim that he raped her in a New York City department store in the mid-1990s. She was due to sit for her deposition last Friday.
The legal stakes for Trump were raised recently when Carroll said she intended to sue him next month under a new New York state law that allows victims of sexual assault to sue. years after the attack. His testimony in the defamation case could be used in a future trial.
The defamation case has been in legal limbo for more than a year.
Trump and the Justice Department argued that Trump was a federal employee, and his statements denying Carroll’s allegations were made in response to questions from reporters while he was in the White House. They argued that the Justice Department should be replaced as a defendant, which, because the government cannot be sued for defamation, would end the lawsuit.
Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled against Trump and the DOJ. They appealed. Last month, a federal appeals court in New York ruled that Trump was a federal employee when he dismissed Carroll’s rape and sexual assault allegation.
However, the federal appeals court asked the Washington, DC, appeals court to determine whether Trump was acting within the scope of his employment when he made the allegedly defamatory statements. If the DC court rules in favor of Trump, the Justice Department would likely be replaced as a defendant and the case would be dismissed. The DC Court of Appeals has yet to hear the case and it’s unclear if or when they will.
This year, Trump was ordered by a New York state judge to sit for a deposition with the New York Attorney General’s office. Trump declined to answer questions, citing his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.
Last month, the New York Attorney General’s office filed a $250 million lawsuit against Trump, his eldest children and the Trump Organization for allegedly defrauding lenders and insurers through false financial statements. Trump denied any wrongdoing and said the lawsuit was politically motivated.
In civil cases, if someone refuses to answer questions, the jury is allowed to apply an adverse inference against the person when deciding their potential liability.
Last year, Trump sat for deposition in a civil lawsuit brought by protesters who claimed they were injured outside Trump Tower during his first presidential campaign. He is also expected to testify in another civil lawsuit relating to a marketing campaign later this month.
This story has been updated with additional details.
